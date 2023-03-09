This Week on the Big Screen: Murderous Unicorns, Anime Robot Boobs, Heather Locklear

You can think of this as your last weekend to catch the big Oscar nominees in theaters, or your first weekend to see what happens when the Farrelly brother who didn't win an Oscar makes an uplifting movie with fart jokes. Or you could do a third, better thing and go see Taipei Story.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, March 9

Shrek (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Still haven't seen it. $5. 11:50 a.m. More info here.

The Lego Movie (2014)

Emagine Willow Creek

Now that's a "toy story"! $3. 12 p.m. More info here

Hereditary (2018)

Grandview 1 & 2

Toni Collette loses her head. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Parkway Theater

If there's one thing a cyborg assassin really needs, it's a huge rack. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, March 10

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

Saw someone spell his name as "Chrisp Ratt" the other day (on purpose) and it made me laugh. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Unicorn Wars (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

Teddy bears vs. unicorns. Not for the kids! Also Saturday. $10.75. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

The Cremator (1969)

Trylon

A Prague crematorium manager becomes a Nazi once war breaks out in this very dark comedy. $8. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, March 11

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

A comedy with a very important message about excellence. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Wind Rises (2013)

Parkway Theater

Miyazaki tells the story of a famed Japanese airline designer in true Ghibli style. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, March 12

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

I could never tell if this movie wanted to be campy or not. Lotta blood though, I'll give it that. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Hollywood's Big Night

Emagine Willow Creek

Watch the Oscars on the big screen, if that's what you're into. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sweetheart (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

An awkward British teen falls for a lifeguard on holiday. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Emagine Willow Creek

Remember when crappy kids movies were just crappy kids movies and we didn't expect "authenticity" or a "fresh take"? $8.45. 1:40 & 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Taipei Story (1985)

Trylon

Edward Yang explores changes in Taiwanese society through this tale of washed up baseball player and his upwardly mobile girlfriend. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, March 13

Female Prisoner Scorpion: Jailhouse 41 (1972)

Alamo Drafthouse

Classic Japanese women-in-prison movie. $10. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

This information may come in handy someday. Through Wednesday. $5. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

TerrorVision (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Aliens would absolutely use TV to invade us. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: The Crucible

The Main

The Brits take on Arthur Miller. 7 p.m. $20. More info here.

Wednesday, March 15

The Return of the Swamp Thing (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

So much good backstage gossip about this one. For example, Louis Jourdan refused to talk to director Jim Wynorski after Wynorski reminded the French star that he'd been in Octopussy. $10. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Habana Selfies (2019)

The Main

Six love stories that take place in Havana. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m More info here.

Women's Adventure Film Tour

Riverview

The Riverview's annual collection of films that showcase women doing bold things. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Zombie '90: Extreme Pestilence (1991)

Trylon

Trash Film Debauchery promises that this bloody zombie mess comes with a very bad English dub. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Champions

Woody Harrelson coaches a basketball team of intellectually disabled players, and I bet they all learn something from each other.

Scream VI

Why stop now, I guess.

65

Adam Driver battles dinosaurs.

The Quiet Girl

The highest grossing Irish-language film of all time.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

The Amazing Maurice

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

The Banshees of Insherin (read our review here)

Cocaine Bear

Creed III

Demon Slayer - To The Swordsmith Village

80 for Brady

Emily

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

The House of No Man

Jesus Revolution

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

RRR Fan CelebRRRation

Tár (read our review here)

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Triangle of Sadness

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films - Animation



2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films - Documentary

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films - Live-Action

The Whale

Women Talking (read our review here)