Freeloader Friday: 82 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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“ROLL CALL: A Solar Arts Reunion Exhibition” Promo

FRIDAY

“ROLL CALL: A Solar Arts Reunion Exhibition”

Celebrating 14 years. This show opened Thursday night, will be on display through mid-November, and will host special happenings during next week's Art This Way event. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Nitty Gritty

With Radio Pocho DJs Terrell Lamarr and Miguel Vargas, plus DJ Brian Engel. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Matty & the Subtle Validation, Eva Moe

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Railroad Island

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Witch Syndicate

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mac Hoffmann

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Thunderheads

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Daniel Abbene

Solo guitarist. 7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Sonic Visions Gallery Exhibition & Mixtape Release Celebration Promo

Sonic Visions Gallery Exhibition & Mixtape Release Celebration

Featuring artists participating in Avivo's community-based arts program. 5–8 p.m. Transmission, 2521 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Banned Book Fair

Hosted by Mystic Cryptid. 4–8 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing Co., 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Office Hours: The Laundry Library

Stop on by for tips on mending clothing, best laundry practices, and learn about textile waste. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gallery Shop Promo

Holiday Gallery Shop

Get yer shopping done early here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

SATURDAY

Twin Cities Book Festival

Looking to beef up your fall reading stack? Rain Taxi’s 26th annual book fest has you covered. This free daylong event offers something for folks of all ages. There will be author readings and Q&A sessions; this year’s keynote speakers are award-winning children’s book author Kate DiCamillo (read Racket’s 2025 profile here) and U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze. Exhibitors at the book fair include a mix of local publishers and organizations like Red Balloon, Magers & Quinn, Graywolf, The Loft, Coffee House, and Button Poetry. There will also be a used book fair, where you’ll find some vinyl as well. A full schedule of happenings and events can be found online, and include a good offering of pre-event mingling, kids’ fun, writers’ workshops, and panel talks. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Dusk Rat

6–7:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

7:30–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Remy Chacón

With Patrick Mustain, Summers Conglomerate. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

QAWALA

With Joseph Walker. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sweet Pea

Prog-pop. With Conzeminus & Baby Mahi and the Sitters. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Chance Jug Band

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lochtune

7:30–10:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

“Feverdream Gallery”

“Feverdream Gallery”

This show explores anti-facism, faces, and dreams. 2–4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Tabletop Fall 2026 Market

Winter is coming, which means it will soon be hygge season. And spending an evening playing a board game with friends over a hot beverage or a glass of red wine is a pretty damn cozy way to observe the hygge tradition. In preparation for this, Broken Clock is hosting a market where you can explore a variety of tabletop games, including RPGs, board games, and miniature-based games. Over 20 local vendors will be in attendance, and you can peruse offerings while enjoying a beer. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Fizzmas

This studio anniversary party includes a holiday village display and a popup with 12+ local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage crew hosts this sale at a location offering football and bowling and arcade games. Noon to 5 p.m. Fowling Warehouse, 401 Royalston Ave., Minneapolis.

Field & Festival Holiday Market

It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Dec. 20. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

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A Handmade Holiday Market comes to Brühaven Craft Co.

A Handmade Holiday Market 2026

The Minneapolis Craft Market gang are back at Brühaven for the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 19, plus Sun. Dec. 13–20. Brühaven Craft Co, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

“60 on 50th: 82nd Cultivated Fine Art Show”

That’s right, this bi-annual fine art fair has been around for 40+ years. Check out work from 60 artists. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Burroughs Community School, 1601 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

“Inherited Scars Collection Debut”

Meet and see artist-in-residence C. Fausto Cabrera’s work. With an artist talk, food, and wine. 5–7 p.m. Café Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Activation Synthesis”

Paintings by Syed Hosain. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Rudolph Torment Gallery, Thorp Building #1618–124, 1618 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Four Seasons Nordic Village Market

Nordic Village Winter Market

Head to the hotel rooftop for a Nordic popup featuring local artisans and businesses and a special menu inside a collection of mini cabins. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 20. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Holidays on Nicollet

Shop local this season at this popup shop. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 20 (closed Thanksgiving Day). FIDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Art Jam Market

Featuring “human-made art!” With Dapper Skull Creations, Xiaoxia Studio, Travis (Aby) Abaddon, That’s Goodness Design, Lili VS Draws, and Helland Studio. 1–5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Prospect Park Fall Market

With local artisans, silent auctions, baked goods, and a makers room for kids. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Craft and Vendor Fair

Shop local businesses and artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richfield United Methodist Church, 5835 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

Local vendors, bakers, and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.

Fall Fiber Festival

Including yarn and other fiber for sale, demonstrations, and workshops. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins.

Free First Saturday Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Designing Together

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and fun inspired by the current design triennial on display. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Richfield Pumpkin Smash 2026

That’s right: Billy Corgan & Co. are performing a free “underplay” concert in the parking lot that typically hosts the Richfield Farmers Market. Wait, sorry, no, not true, please disregard… we terribly misread something! (Although ‘member when the Pumpkins did play the Twin Cities for free?) In reality, this event will feature the smashing of your old pumpkins, which organizers encourage you to bring after you’ve cleared out all the candle wax, glitter, and other Halloween detritus. “Let’s see whose pumpkin can drop, splat, and smash the best!” teases the promo copy. Let’s! In addition to the thrilling orange carnage, you can feel good about those chards and guts being collected afterward for composting. Richfield Sustainability Commission will be collecting donated items for the Richfield High School resources room, so bring some of these along with your decaying Jack-o-Lanterns. Free. 10 a.m. to noon. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; more info here.—Jay Boller

Open Ice Skating

The weather this fall has been historically hot, and that’s not good news for winter sports enthusiasts. But this month, there will be at least one sure thing for folks who’d like to hit the ice. Last week, Minneapolis's Children’s Theater Company announced that it will be turning its fourth-floor rehearsal hall into an ice rink that will be free for all (but, hopefully, not a free-for-all), with 30-minute skate sessions that can be reserved online. That’s right, on the fourth floor (I can’t imagine how that impacts insurance rates, though the rink is actually made from a chemical, ice-like compound). The rink will be open for about three weeks, concurrent with winter productions Twelve Kinds of Ice and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 22—Jessica Armbruster

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

NE Farmers Winter Market

The popular outdoor market moved indoors for the season. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Sat. of each month through April. East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Tony Webster

SUNDAY

Reconnecting Nicollet

It has been a tough couple of years for restaurants along Eat Street. As Axios’s Nick Halter outlines, first there was the civil unrest of 2020, then challenges associated with homeless encampments in the area, and then, earlier this year, there was the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents. The reconnection of Nicollet at Lake Street after it was bisected by a Kmart nearly 50 years ago is exciting to everyone, but it’s gotta feel especially good for the folks behind some of our favorite restaurants. You can celebrate this weekend, ahead of the road’s official November 24 reopening, with a free party at Eat Street Crossing, where organizers promise Nicollet will be open for walking, biking, and dancing. It’s a great excuse to visit ESC—or any of the Eat Street spots you love. Free. 1–4:30 p.m. 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Dock 6 Pottery’s Staff Market

Shop handmade art by local artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Dock 6 Pottery, 2701 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

BIPOC Open Studio

Featuring a Cut-and-Paste Erasure Poetry Workshop with Stephanie Liang as part of the Poetry is For Everyone project. Noon to 3 p.m. Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Paris Flea Market

Are you in Paris? Nope, it’s Edina. Here you’ll find a variety of vintage vendors curated by June. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. France Avenue, along the block at 50th, Edina.

10th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Shop 16+ vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

2nd Sunday Fire and Flow Jam

Bring your fire props and fuel for a friendly free practice space. 6–8 p.m. Dragons Lair Performing Arts, 575 SE Ninth St., Suite 62, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods Photo provided

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Family Gathering Concert Series: Viva Knievel

With Brass Solidarity and School of Rock. First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Songwriter Showcase

With Edie Rae, Christopher David Hanson, Mare Lennon, and Joe Fahey. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Second Breakfast String Band

With Borrowed Days Irish Band. 6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sundays Photo by Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.