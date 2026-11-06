Freeloader Friday: 82 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.
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FRIDAY
“ROLL CALL: A Solar Arts Reunion Exhibition”
Celebrating 14 years. This show opened Thursday night, will be on display through mid-November, and will host special happenings during next week's Art This Way event. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
The Nitty Gritty
With Radio Pocho DJs Terrell Lamarr and Miguel Vargas, plus DJ Brian Engel. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.
Matty & the Subtle Validation, Eva Moe
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Railroad Island
6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Witch Syndicate
9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Mac Hoffmann
7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Thunderheads
8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Daniel Abbene
Solo guitarist. 7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
Sonic Visions Gallery Exhibition & Mixtape Release Celebration
Featuring artists participating in Avivo's community-based arts program. 5–8 p.m. Transmission, 2521 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Banned Book Fair
Hosted by Mystic Cryptid. 4–8 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing Co., 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.
Office Hours: The Laundry Library
Stop on by for tips on mending clothing, best laundry practices, and learn about textile waste. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Holiday Gallery Shop
Get yer shopping done early here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31
Free Yoga
Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.
S’mores on the Patio
Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.
CCU Friday Night Open Mic
10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Happy Hour Trivia Mafia
5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
FARMERS MARKETS
St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SATURDAY
Twin Cities Book Festival
Looking to beef up your fall reading stack? Rain Taxi’s 26th annual book fest has you covered. This free daylong event offers something for folks of all ages. There will be author readings and Q&A sessions; this year’s keynote speakers are award-winning children’s book author Kate DiCamillo (read Racket’s 2025 profile here) and U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze. Exhibitors at the book fair include a mix of local publishers and organizations like Red Balloon, Magers & Quinn, Graywolf, The Loft, Coffee House, and Button Poetry. There will also be a used book fair, where you’ll find some vinyl as well. A full schedule of happenings and events can be found online, and include a good offering of pre-event mingling, kids’ fun, writers’ workshops, and panel talks. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster
Dusk Rat
6–7:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
Luke Bakken
7:30–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
Remy Chacón
With Patrick Mustain, Summers Conglomerate. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
QAWALA
With Joseph Walker. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Sweet Pea
Prog-pop. With Conzeminus & Baby Mahi and the Sitters. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Cornbread Harris & Friends
3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Fat Chance Jug Band
7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band
8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Lochtune
7:30–10:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
“Feverdream Gallery”
This show explores anti-facism, faces, and dreams. 2–4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Minnesota Tabletop Fall 2026 Market
Winter is coming, which means it will soon be hygge season. And spending an evening playing a board game with friends over a hot beverage or a glass of red wine is a pretty damn cozy way to observe the hygge tradition. In preparation for this, Broken Clock is hosting a market where you can explore a variety of tabletop games, including RPGs, board games, and miniature-based games. Over 20 local vendors will be in attendance, and you can peruse offerings while enjoying a beer. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster
Fizzmas
This studio anniversary party includes a holiday village display and a popup with 12+ local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.
Twin Cities Vintage Flea
The Totally Rad Vintage crew hosts this sale at a location offering football and bowling and arcade games. Noon to 5 p.m. Fowling Warehouse, 401 Royalston Ave., Minneapolis.
Field & Festival Holiday Market
It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Dec. 20. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.
A Handmade Holiday Market 2026
The Minneapolis Craft Market gang are back at Brühaven for the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 19, plus Sun. Dec. 13–20. Brühaven Craft Co, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.
“60 on 50th: 82nd Cultivated Fine Art Show”
That’s right, this bi-annual fine art fair has been around for 40+ years. Check out work from 60 artists. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Burroughs Community School, 1601 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.
“Inherited Scars Collection Debut”
Meet and see artist-in-residence C. Fausto Cabrera’s work. With an artist talk, food, and wine. 5–7 p.m. Café Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
“Activation Synthesis”
Paintings by Syed Hosain. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Rudolph Torment Gallery, Thorp Building #1618–124, 1618 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Nordic Village Winter Market
Head to the hotel rooftop for a Nordic popup featuring local artisans and businesses and a special menu inside a collection of mini cabins. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 20. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Holidays on Nicollet
Shop local this season at this popup shop. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 20 (closed Thanksgiving Day). FIDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Art Jam Market
Featuring “human-made art!” With Dapper Skull Creations, Xiaoxia Studio, Travis (Aby) Abaddon, That’s Goodness Design, Lili VS Draws, and Helland Studio. 1–5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Prospect Park Fall Market
With local artisans, silent auctions, baked goods, and a makers room for kids. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
Craft and Vendor Fair
Shop local businesses and artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richfield United Methodist Church, 5835 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Holiday Market
Local vendors, bakers, and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.
Fall Fiber Festival
Including yarn and other fiber for sale, demonstrations, and workshops. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins.
Free First Saturday: Designing Together
Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and fun inspired by the current design triennial on display. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Richfield Pumpkin Smash 2026
That’s right: Billy Corgan & Co. are performing a free “underplay” concert in the parking lot that typically hosts the Richfield Farmers Market. Wait, sorry, no, not true, please disregard… we terribly misread something! (Although ‘member when the Pumpkins did play the Twin Cities for free?) In reality, this event will feature the smashing of your old pumpkins, which organizers encourage you to bring after you’ve cleared out all the candle wax, glitter, and other Halloween detritus. “Let’s see whose pumpkin can drop, splat, and smash the best!” teases the promo copy. Let’s! In addition to the thrilling orange carnage, you can feel good about those chards and guts being collected afterward for composting. Richfield Sustainability Commission will be collecting donated items for the Richfield High School resources room, so bring some of these along with your decaying Jack-o-Lanterns. Free. 10 a.m. to noon. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; more info here.—Jay Boller
Open Ice Skating
The weather this fall has been historically hot, and that’s not good news for winter sports enthusiasts. But this month, there will be at least one sure thing for folks who’d like to hit the ice. Last week, Minneapolis's Children’s Theater Company announced that it will be turning its fourth-floor rehearsal hall into an ice rink that will be free for all (but, hopefully, not a free-for-all), with 30-minute skate sessions that can be reserved online. That’s right, on the fourth floor (I can’t imagine how that impacts insurance rates, though the rink is actually made from a chemical, ice-like compound). The rink will be open for about three weeks, concurrent with winter productions Twelve Kinds of Ice and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 22—Jessica Armbruster
Free Yoga
Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
FARMERS MARKETS
Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
NE Farmers Winter Market
The popular outdoor market moved indoors for the season. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Sat. of each month through April. East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.
SUNDAY
Reconnecting Nicollet
It has been a tough couple of years for restaurants along Eat Street. As Axios’s Nick Halter outlines, first there was the civil unrest of 2020, then challenges associated with homeless encampments in the area, and then, earlier this year, there was the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents. The reconnection of Nicollet at Lake Street after it was bisected by a Kmart nearly 50 years ago is exciting to everyone, but it’s gotta feel especially good for the folks behind some of our favorite restaurants. You can celebrate this weekend, ahead of the road’s official November 24 reopening, with a free party at Eat Street Crossing, where organizers promise Nicollet will be open for walking, biking, and dancing. It’s a great excuse to visit ESC—or any of the Eat Street spots you love. Free. 1–4:30 p.m. 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel
Dock 6 Pottery’s Staff Market
Shop handmade art by local artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Dock 6 Pottery, 2701 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.
BIPOC Open Studio
Featuring a Cut-and-Paste Erasure Poetry Workshop with Stephanie Liang as part of the Poetry is For Everyone project. Noon to 3 p.m. Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Paris Flea Market
Are you in Paris? Nope, it’s Edina. Here you’ll find a variety of vintage vendors curated by June. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. France Avenue, along the block at 50th, Edina.
10th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Shop 16+ vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.
2nd Sunday Fire and Flow Jam
Bring your fire props and fuel for a friendly free practice space. 6–8 p.m. Dragons Lair Performing Arts, 575 SE Ninth St., Suite 62, Minneapolis.
Emmy Woods and Friends
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Family Gathering Concert Series: Viva Knievel
With Brass Solidarity and School of Rock. First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.
Songwriter Showcase
With Edie Rae, Christopher David Hanson, Mare Lennon, and Joe Fahey. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Second Breakfast String Band
With Borrowed Days Irish Band. 6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Open Jam
9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Church of Cornbread
Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Schooner Music Jam
Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Sensory Friendly Sunday
This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Drag Discovery Night
An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Free Antifascist Yoga
9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Sunday Open Mic
Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.