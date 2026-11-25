Early listings this week, before the big holiday weekend. Below you'll find new reviews of Club Kid, Wicker, and Elsinore, though sadly the best movie I saw recently (Mouse) is already out of theaters.

Special Screenings

Chinatown

Wednesday, November 25

The Room Returns (2025)

Alamo Drafthouse

Bob Odenkirk stars in an unrehearsed Room remake. $13.99. 7:45 p.m. More info here.

Dirty Work (The Dirtier Cut) (1998)

Heights Theater

A new cut of the Norm Macdonald cult classic. Presented by Vinegar Syndrome. $16. 7 p.m. More info here.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Parkway Theater

A Thanksgiving tradition. $10/$15. Music from Meatraffle Ska at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Promised Land (1975)

Trylon

MORE WAJDA! Free for Trylon members only. 7 p.m. More info here.

Chinatown

Thursday, November 26

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

If you’d rather see it in Woodbury. $10.99. 2 p.m. More info here.

Chinatown (1974)

Heights Theater

Heartbreaking: The worst person you know just made a classic movie. $10/$13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Harlan County USA

Friday, November 27

Batman Returns (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

*Sighs* Yes, it’s a Christmas movie. $13.99. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Happy Together (1997)

Heights Theater

Wong Kar Wai could really do no wrong in the ’90s. Preshow performance by Melpomene. $10/$13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Home Alone (1990)

Granada

As always, if you root for this kid, you’re a cop. A Taste the Movies event. $169. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Parkway Theater

Never heard of it. $6-$12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Beans (2021)

TriLingua Cinema

A coming-of-age drama about a Mohawk girl in Quebec. $5. 5:45 p.m. More info here.



Falls Around Her (2018)

TriLingua Cinema

A celebrated First Nation musician returns home. $5. 8 p.m. More info here.

Harlan County USA (1976)

Trylon

When coal miners were radical. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 4:45 & 9 p.m. Sunday 12:45 p.m. More info here.

American Dream (1990)

Trylon

Barbara Kopple’s take on the Hormel strike in Austin, Minnesota. $8. 9:15 p.m. 2:45 & 7 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

2026 British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

It begins! $16/$20. 3, 5, & 7 p.m. Saturday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Once Upon a Time in Harlem

Saturday, November 28

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Three homeless men in Tokyo find a baby in the trash. Also Sunday. $10.99. 4 p.m. More info here.

Spirited Away (2001)

Heights Theater

You can do it, Chihiro! $6-$13. 11 a.m. More info here.



Henry, Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

Heights Theater

Unpleasant! $16. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Frybread Face and Me (2023)

Mia

A Navajo boy from San Diego spends the summer on the Arizona rez. Free. 2 p.m. More info here.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Orchestra Hall

Important information for dragon owners. $199. 2 & 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. More info here.

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (2026)

TriLingua Cinema

A wonderful movie that was in theaters all too briefly. $5. 4 p.m. More info here.

Buddy (2026)

TriLingua Cinema

Some children’s TV stars are not to be fucked with. Free. 6:20 p.m. More info here.



Christmas in Connecticut

Sunday, November 29

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Emagine Willow Creek

Barbara Stanwyck must cover up for a potentially career-ending fib—delightfully. Also Wednesday. $11. Noon & 6:15 p.m. More info here.



Brazil (1985)

Grandview 1&2

Dystopia doesn’t get much more manic than this. Also Thursday. $13.19. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Landscape After Battle (1970)

Trylon

Two concentration camp survivors adjust to life after liberation. $8. 5 & 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Meet Me in St. Louis

Monday, November 30

WTO/99 (2025)

Alamo Drafthouse

Excellent doc about the Seattle protests. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Edina Mann

The greatest movie ever about not leaving the Midwest. Also Wednesday. $10.90. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Invitation (2015)

Emagine Willow Creek

A psychological thriller from the director of Jennifer’s Body and Yellowjackets. $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

American Theater (2026)

Heights Theater

A canceled director stages a comeback. $10/$13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hundreds of Beavers

Tuesday, December 1

Child’s Play (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

The original. 8 p.m. More info here.

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Hundreds of Beavers (2022)

Heights Theater

That’s too many beavers. $10/$13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Dark Crystal

Wednesday, December 2

Elf (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Don’t miss your only chance to see it in theaters this holiday season. $20. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

White Christmas (1954)

Heights Theater

The Heights kicks off its annual December extravaganza. With preshow performance from Maud Hixson. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Main Cinema

Jim Henson’s creepy fantasy flick is a staff pick. $13. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

Marcus West End

Tis the season. $20. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks

Trylon

You snoozed and lost. Sold out. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

The Eyes of Ghana Promotional still

Thursday, December 3

Raise the Red Lantern (1991)

Alamo Drafthouse

Zhang Yimou’s classic, restored. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Eyes of Ghana (2025)

Capri Theater

Nkrumah’s personal cinematographer races to digitize his secret archive. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Prince 3121—Las Vegas Live (2026)

Main Cinema/Marcus West End/Riverview Theater

Prince onstage in 2007. Main: $13. 7 p.m. More info here. Marcus: $15.50. 7:20 p.m. More info here. Riverview: $5/$7. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Parkway Theater

Starring Ebenezer’s Johnny Depp. $10/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Trylon

Curtis Hanson does James Ellroy. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Bitter Christmas

The latest from Pedro Almodóvar.

Elsinore

Not to be bitchy, but didn’t we already do Hamlet last awards season? Here, Andrew Scott is Ian Charleson, the (closeted) gay Scottish actor who for much of his career was known primarily for his role in Chariots of Fire (in a funny bit, strangers repeatedly sing the Vangelis theme at Charleson while he grimaces politely). When Daniel Day-Lewis famously flees the stage during the first act of Hamlet at the National Theater in 1989, Charleson is offered the part—just as he learns of his HIV+ status. Scott is such a wonderful actor, and Stephen Beresford’s screenplay so witty and steeped in late ’80s gay London life, that Elsinore had a shot at being the Oscar bait that hooked me this year. True, Olivia Colman is straightjacketed into the dour role of Charleson’s doctor (“The people who come here want to live, Ian. You, on the other hand, only want to play Hamlet!”), but we do get Derek Jarman (David Dawson) debating Charleson over the responsibilities of the gay actor (though his concerns are quickly waved away). The inevitable later scenes of sickness and suffering, however, made me queasy in the wrong way; prestige pictures have always balanced exploitation and commemoration, but mining the pain of AIDS casualties for awards just sits wrong with me. The whole affair is edited frenetically, as though Elsinore is posing as an artier version of itself because it’s slightly ashamed of its genre, and, really, why shouldn’t it be? If you’d rather just watch Hamlet, Scott’s version is streaming here, for now at least. B-

Hershey

Alexandra Daddario, fire your agent.

Hexed

Dunno if I'll see this but Hailee Steinfeld is a very good voice actor.

Hexed

Focker-in-Law

Foc—oh, wait, I get it now.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

That lovable scamp. Wonder if he kills any women in this.

Paper Tiger

Gonna be a lot of acting in this one, I can tell.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

La bola negra

Directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi have confected a pretty movie about pretty people with the look and feel (and length) of an epic but lacking much of the heft. Three interlocking stories of gay Spanish men span nearly a century. The musician Guitarricadelafuente plays Sebastián Azcuna, an inept trumpeter who reluctantly joins the fascists after the Italians strafe his village during the Civil War; he falls for a prisoner named Rafael (Miguel Bernardeau), a lover of Federico García Lorca, and is entrusted with a special literary mission. Eighty years later Sebastián’s grandson Alberto (Carlos González) receives an unlikely bequest from the old man, who has apparently just died at an actuarily unlikely age. And then there’s Carlos (Milo Quifes), a wealthy young gay man of the prewar era who, we learn, is the main character of the unfinished Lorca play that gives the film its title. So many components of La bola negra could be subtracted and the whole would still stand; not because those bits are dull, but because this is a tale of discrete sweeping gestures and set pieces. The film shakes its head at the few older characters who still harbor resentment about the war, which feels less like the defining cataclysm of 20th century Spain than a gripping backdrop for a straightforward liberatory arc: Sebastián is essentially the R2-D2 who will smuggle Lorca’s play into the future to blow up the Death Star of homophobia. As for the decision of the Javis and Alberto Conejero to finish Lorca’s play for him, well, that really takes some bolas. B

The Cat in the Hat

Clayface

Club Kid

I am too straight and too old to wish any particular good or ill upon Jordan Firstman, who I’ve only encountered in Sebastián Silva’s nihilistically sleazy Rotting in the Sun. (Anecdotally, I seemed to enjoy it more than people who’d previously been acquainted with Firstman.) In his directorial debut, the internet comic lunges for the heart, playing a directionless party promoter/drug dealer/drug user named Peter Green who discovers that his one barely remembered encounter with a vagina was a reproductive bullseye. When 10-year-old Arlo (an adorably broccoli-coiffed Reggie Absolom) drops into Peter’s life, the kid is so perfect—a natural-born DJ who loves Cocteau Twins and trans women—he could have been made to order. (His flaws, in total: He gets into one playground fight and has a severe dairy allergy.) Come to think of it, Peter’s dishy social worker love interest (Diego Calva) is pretty idealized too. In fact, for all the turmoil in his life, Peter’s path to fatherhood progresses quite smoothly except for all some ignored paperwork, which leads to the inevitable legal problems that serve as the story’s conflict. Firstman is still more a screen presence than an actor, engaging rather than revealing, and while the druggy partying scenes feel lived in, they may leave you feeling like the one sober person in the room. But if you’re hankering for a feel-good movie that’s also a little bit of a feel-bad movie, this one is just edgy enough to make you feel like you earned the right to cry, tough guy. B+

Ebenezer

Fatherland—ends Thursday, Nov. 24

Ghost Soldier

Club Kid

Godzilla Minus Zero

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

I Play Rocky

Jimmy

Ramayana: Part 1

Fatherland

Wicker

Back in my day, you used to be a price to pay for meddling with nature’s laws. But the rise of Guillermo del Toro’s blameless monsters and the triumph of queer theory (not to mention queer practice) have belatedly cleared the table of Faustian guilt and put the normies on the defensive. So when Peter Dinklage’s Basketmaker (everyone in this film is addressed, with Chaucerian simplicity, by their—or their husband’s—role) fashions a studly wooden husband (Alexander Skarsgård) for the village Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman), the danger comes not from the creator’s hubris but through the petty envy of the villagers. Wicker whisks along pleasantly enough on fairy-tale logic and romantasy fulfilment until it realizes some kind of plot has to happen, and if Mr. Wicker is flawless, then the conflict must come from “society.” But a few odd narrative turns and a climactic fit of jealousy that seems wholly out of place are a small price to pay for the bed-breaking sex and the wicker man’s gentle expressions of affection (rousing an audible “oh” or two from the audience I saw this with), the elements that make Wicker the best girl’s night movie since Magic Mike XXL, not to mention the best Frankenstein(ish) film this century. B+



Wild Horse Nine

It’s 1973 and a rheumy, cadaverous, yet jaunty skull of a man, dressed gaudy and inescapably American, taunts two pretty young Chilean leftists in an airport, predicting the worst for their beloved new Marxist president. Later in the film, Chris Carlisle (John Malkovich) will share even grimmer visions of Salvador Allende’s fate—he’s a CIA lifer who helped take out Lumumba in the DRC and Árbenz in Guatemala before that, even JFK back home, and he knows how this shit plays out. In addition to blurting out coup details, Chris is also increasingly forgetful and working on a tell-all memoir, upsetting his boss (Steve Buscemi again, looking here like a stateside Gary Oldman), and his partner/buddy Lee (Sam Rockwell, squinting in a My Name Is Earl daze and saying “fuck” a lot). Chris and Lee travel to “Easter Island” to see “the big heads”—or rather, Rapa Nui to see the Moai, as the culturally sensitive keep reminding them—bantering for banter’s sake all the while. So yeah, it’s a Martin McDonagh movie, convinced as ever that the more men obfuscate through digression and anecdote and overall verbal irrelevancies the more they reveal about their relationships with each other. But though Malkovich gives it his all, this time I’m not so sure. For starters, fuck the CIA. We’ve all fallen for onscreen scumbags in the past, but McDonagh forgets to make these guys intriguing enough that we overlook how reprehensible they are. It’s like he thinks that the fact that they’re speaking the lines he wrote for them is enough to make us care. Like hell it is. Rapa Nui does look gorgeous though. B-



Wildwood

Sometimes a lovingly handcrafted fantasy epic is just a lovingly handcrafted fantasy epic. Gifted minor cause célèbre status by the AI backlash, the latest (forgivably CG-tweaked) spectacle from the stop-motion aesthetes at Laika has some critics complaining about about a lack of cultural resonance, but hell, I’ll take any respite from the Pixar ideology factory, thank you kindly. After her brother Mac is carried off to the Unpassable Woods by a murder of crows (that can’t be good, right?), a headstrong girl named Prue ventures in after him, trailed by a nerdy RPG pest named Curtis (whose redemption arc was honestly the biggest drag on the movie for me). There Prue encounters as many stalemated factions as Europe in 1914: snooty bureaucrats, disinterested mystics, good-hearted bandits, and several subsets of birds. Trouble’s a-brewin’ in the person of the Dowager Governess Alexandra (voiced by Carey Mulligan, who hasn’t been this good since An Education), who has mustered a coyote army and hopes to resurrect her dead son. A startling mood-setting opening, a cute biker’s-eye tour of twee Portlandia, and a brutal climactic battle where you can see every blow land stand out strongly enough that you can drift along with the meandering plot. Adapted from lead Decemberist Colin Meloy’s children’s book, it’s your basic storytime stuff—learning that adults are flawed, finding the courage to fight for what you believe in, getting help from a talking rat—but when the visuals are this cool, maybe that’s enough. A-

You Can See Everything

Do Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim provide insight into the opaque mens rea of luminous fraudster Elizabeth Holmes? Does their film “speak … uncannily to the pathos and destabilizing confusions of the present moment”? Is it “a secret history of the tech industry”? To quote the great philosopher Lou Costello, “I! DON’T! KNOW!” Before it’s timely or significant or groundbreaking or whatever superlative you want to hurl, You Can See Everything is fun, challenging us to keep our psychological balance as we’re consistently wrongfooted. Like all documentaries, You Can See Everything strives for a narrative that approximates the truth. And like all fiction,You Can See Everything revels in the pleasure of being duped. (We’re not the first moderns to endure an epistemic crisis, after all; let’s hope we’re not the last.) Yet it feels uniquely of its moment, in the way a great horror flick reflects our most persistent fears in titillating ways. Fielder (or “Fielder”) plays the skeptic or dupe as the story requires, his increasing obsession with what Holmes is “really” thinking a synecdoche for our collective fascination with the unknowable about celebrities. Here’s proof that you can have a real-world parasocial relationship, and for once I understand the pleasure that rubberneckers must derive from true-crime podcasts. Fielder is Odysseus strapped to the mast as he sails past the sirens, taking a long gaze into an abyss that stares back into him with impossibly enormous blue irises, and he learns nothing—except maybe that you can never trust a guy who consumes YouTube at 2x speed. But you already knew that, right? A