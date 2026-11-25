When Toussaint Morrison was a sophomore at Washburn High School, a counselor suggested he attend something called “The Highly Sensitive Students Group.” Morrison didn’t exactly take that a compliment. Would you?

But as he settled in with these other “highly sensitive” teens, the South Side Minneapolis kid felt an unfamiliar comfort and found an opportunity to nurture the artistic qualities that he didn’t recognize in many of his peers. The questions he’d been asking himself—“Why do I like writing letters in Gelly Roll pen in high school? Why do I like writing poetry? Why does this acoustic song make me cry?”—started to make more sense.

Three decades or so later, this adolescent exploration of his feelings informs Morrison’s latest album, SHPSHFTR Vol 1. “The idea of SHPSHFTR was understanding that you know your heart is never the same shape after it's been broken, and it's always changing,” he explains to me. Consider the album an EKG you can dance to.

It’s September, SHPSHFTR has just been released, there’s a volume two that extends beyond childhood already in the works, and we’re sitting on folding chairs at the Peoples’ Way, the erstwhile Speedway adjacent to George Floyd Square. It’s a heavy place to chat, thrumming with memories of the city’s recent tumultuous past. As Morrison explains to me, all of south Minneapolis is alive with memory for him.

“I talk to former versions of myself all the time,” he says. “I'm like, what does that mean? Like, and I used to bike down here all the time. I would bike from Longfellow to 38th & Blaisdell, hang out with homies. This friend of mine used to do business out on one of these corners when he was going to Washburn.”

You can see a version of young Toussaint, making his way from Windom Community School to high school at Washburn, in the album art for SHSHFTR, which depicts the kid in glasses with a Transformer looming protectively behind him. And the music is youthful and vigorous as well; this is melodic rap with a delivery that blurs the line between singing and rapping. It leads with the bona fide summer jam “Dancin’ in the Dark,” with the singer warning you not to be confused by his polite attire (“very quickly I can come up out of this cardigan”) while scattering hooks across multiple choruses, pre-choruses, and semi-choruses.

Fans of local rapper Nur-D will find a lot to love in Morrison’s playful Marvel references and lack of adherence to any individual school or style. Musically, SHSHFTR ranges from the country whirl of “1 More Winter” to the thrilling power chords of “Match That.” Lyrically it offers choruses as inspirational as “I am enough/And I am loved,” and “I want it all,” while referring back to conversations with the songwriter’s late grandmother. It’s an album about making peace with your younger self, even if its way of conveying memory is allusive rather than diaristic.

Morrison works with producers in town, including Mike Lauer, Edward Folly, and Taylor Hamilton, and he’ll perform with a live band at the album’s release show at the Green Room this Friday. Yet his longtime collaborator, California-based Cecil Streeby, has a quality-control role. “One time Cecil told me ‘Yeah, that synth is pretty outdated,’” Morrison says. “And I said, ‘How is the synth outdated? What do you mean?’ He's like, ‘Nobody uses that anymore. Nobody ever uses that anymore.’ Then he sent me a track back with up-to-date things, and I was like, ‘I see what you're talking about.’”

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Talk with Morrison for more than an hour, as I did, you’ll not only have to ask him more than once not to spoil Widow’s Bay for you (I’m waiting for Apple+ to run a sale, OK?), but you’ll follow him along numerous conversational digressions you’re forced to omit from a short profile like this. Should I include a long tangent about how a chance encounter pushed Morrison past his lifelong resentment against Joe Mauer and his bilateral leg weakness? Discuss the contrast he draws between the overt racism he experienced during a semester at St. John’s University with the subtler kind that pervaded his stint at TPT, which he describes as “a haunted hotel—you just never know what’s going to happen next”? Are his childhood memories of accompanying his mom, an oncology nurse at HCMC, to work (“We'd hang out with just people with cancer and just you know kick it and talk”) revelatory enough to include?

The facts, then. Born in New Orleans in 1982, Morrison moved with his mom to Minnesota when he was 4 while his father stayed behind. As with anyone who’s made a life in the creative world, his resume has zigged and zagged: He’s acted in intervention-based forums in schools (“Just got out of the theater degree, got to pay it off somehow") and he’s competed in (and won) slam-poetry events. And in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Morrison found himself in a more activist role, speaking at rallies.

That took its toll. “When I was called to speak at press conferences, I would call my partner, like in tears, and I'd just be like, 'I'm… I think this might be it,'” he recalls. “And she'd be like, ‘Take a breath with me, you know.’ She used to be a teacher, so she's always like, ‘Take a breath with me.’”

Morrison has always got “several plates spinning at once,” as he puts it. Among his current plates, aside from the new album: an in-progress documentary about Operation Metro Surge, a program that provides discount school merch for Minneapolis students, and hosting Good Morning Minneapolis for the independent news network On Site Journalism.

So how would a man of so many roles define himself? “During the uprising… between concerned citizen and community member,” he says. “Now, I guess it would be musician and filmmaker.”

He’s also a son, one who has analyzed his parents’ relationship on his previous album, The Very Best of Ricky & Jane. The new album returns to that topic, ending with the unfinished business of “Ricky,” Morrison’s moving message sent from the uprising to his father.

When the video (set not far from where I interview Morrison) was finished, he travelled back to New Orleans for his dad’s 80th birthday and showed it to him.

Morrison’s expectations were well-calibrated. “He wasn't gonna crack, and he wasn't gonna open up a big dialog. He's a Black man from Detroit, who’s seen a lot of loss,” he recalls. He was satisfied with his father’s straightforward judgment: “Good.”

Toussaint Morrison

With: Gently, Gently

When: 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 27

Where: Green Room, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tickets: Free, more info here