A gratitude-brined "gobble, gobble" to Racket readers new and old on what the NFL has branded as Thanksgiving Eve. (If you signed up during our so-called Extended Black Friday Super Sale, please join the comment party today.)

For this week's premature Open Thread, we turn our eyes to the once-cursed Minneapolis intersection of Lake Street & Nicollet Avenue, which for almost five decades was encumbered by Earth's most evil Kmart.

“For nearly 50 years, Nicollet stopped here," Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters Tuesday, really acing his adoptive city's history. "Today, we open it back up."

Twenty-five million dollars later, that's exactly what happened—oh, what a feeling!

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With one wrong corrected, we turn to the readers with an obvious follow-up: What other bungled element of Twin Cities urban planning needs a-fixin' next?

I'll start! Let's reimagine the downtown Minneapolis post office into something useful, accessible, and cool.

The hulking moderne art deco structure at 100 S. First St. is perhaps downtown's most stunning piece of architecture. Completed in 1934, the riverside building stretches for almost an entire block along the most desirable real estate in the city. "A very good art deco building in a very bad place," architectural historian Larry Millet once wrote of it. Though the U.S. Postal Service still operates out of the place, Minneapolis leaders have speculated for years about turning the historically protected marvel into something the public can engage with. In 2015, Frey himself suggested it could become a food marketplace akin to Midtown Global Market, but those grand visions have apparently taken a back seat to.... hm, what exactly is the mayor's grand vision?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and write about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.