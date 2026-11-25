Apologies for posting this a little late, but it's been a hectic November. Here, as is tradition, you will find ever ballot cast in this year's Picked to Click.

Lu Afework, musician

1. Austin Holiday (fka Demon Marcus)

2. Huhroon

3. Erik Astle

4. Sahn

5. 14HunnitVon

Comments: Thanks for doing this every year, Keith. Much love.

Flip Arkulary, recording and mixing engineer, owner of Hotel Frank Studios

1. Crimson Soul

2. Entheos Enclave

3. Possessed to Restored

4. Joy and Melancholy

5. Aaron O'Connor Sextet

Comments: Free Palestine and Fuck ICE.

Eli Awada, talent booker at Indeed Brewing, musician

1. White Boy Summer

2. Marvelous

3. BAKKWOODDRIFT

4. League Two

5. Society of Chemists

Comments: Thanks for organizing this! I think these industry polls can do a lot to help local artists get some recognition.

Jon Behm, Reviler.org

1. Verdin Brothers

2. I Will Die In This Jean Jacket

3. Alone-a

4. Tuffie

5. MAKR AN ERIS

Gina Bailey, programming director/booker

1. Anita Velveeta

2. Virginia's Basement

3. Ice Climber

4. Cute Intentions

5. Red Fletcher

Cody Bourdot, operator at Conn Theater, promoter at Windlass Presents, front of house at First Avenue, singer at Stranger Gallery, admin at MPLS Goth Friends

1. Constant Insult

2. Kill Us Online

3. Full Catholic

4. In Lieu

5. Darkling I Listen

Comments: Shout outs to venerable TC artists like Iron First and Sugar (both reformed), and Autumn, going for 30+ years. Thank you for paving the way!

Mary Brabec, programmer

1. Rachel Ries/Her Crooked Heart

2. Emma Garau

3. Aby Wolf

4. Marvelous

5. Laurel Strings Quartet

Andrew Broder, musician/producer

1. Mold

2. Naoise Dosh

Adam Bubolz, photographer/writer/co-founder at Reviler

1. Megasound

2. ME ME ME

3. Coworker

4. Pleasure Cube

5. Spectres of Desire

BUMP OPERA, photographer/videographer

1. Austin Holiday

2. REIKI

3. White Boy Summer

4. Heart to Gold

5. Clovers Daughter

Comments: The new music being released by artists Austin Holiday, Reiki and White Boy Summer is some of the best the Twin Cities has produced in 2026 and will hear in 2027. From their song-writing to the energy they bring on stage they are well on their way to making their names massively known worldwide.

Em Cassel, co-owner and editor of Racket

1. Slut Intent

2. Gramma

3. I Owe This Land A Body

4. Small Animal Hospital

5. Lovergirl

Comments: Is this a safe space to say I'm still not really sure what the criteria for picking someone to click are? Umm anyway! These are a few of my favorite local noisy bands at the moment. P2C is never noisy enough!!

Jennifer Catties, Trash Catties

1. The Anesthetics

2. Ciao Bello

3. Bong Crawler

4. Darkling I Listen

5. Coworker

Manny Catties, architect/founder of the music scene

1. The Anesthetics

2. Darkling I Listen

3. Bong Crawler

4. Ciao Bello

5. Coworker

Comments: Does anyone have audio from the TV on the Radio performance at the Triple Rock on April 18th, 2004?

Christy Costello, booker and musician

1. Tommy

2. Cheap Glue

3. Hell Exists Already Here H.E.A.T.

4. Pleasure Cube

5. Laura Larson

Comments: Off Planet, Yuasa Exide, Mary Jam, Makin’ Out

Colleen Cowie, member of Rabeca

1. Maddie Thies

2. Full Catholic

3. Sadie Gustafson

4. Gillweather

5. Too Old Cat

jane damage, talent buyer

1. Syncline

2. Popstar

Xochi de la Luna, Ice Climber ringleader/semi-retired show producer

1. Musicians for Birds & Other Related Animals

2. Momzilla

3. Bunny Blood

4. ihavenoloveformenlikeyou

5. Small Animal Hospital Band

Comments: Idk about anyone else, but I'm feeling overwhelmed with how fast this city's music scene changes nowadays aha... For instance, so many amazing bands shoot out of nowhere, and then end within the same year. (Shoutout Spam Caller, hairless twin, Roadside Casino.) And here I am trying to synthesize two guitars into simple synth lines to breathe new life into four-year old songs, so my soon to be five-year old band has a cohesive sonic identity . . :|

Desert Islands, radio show on KFAI

1. Sawtooth Witch

2. Hiahli

3. Chutes

4. Molly Brandt

5. Clayton Ryan



Comments: Bands who released music in 2026 that haven't been featured on P2C yet.

Bill DeVille, DJ, The Current

1. Thomas Sticha

2. Kelley Smith

3. Clayton Ryan

4. Elsa Krantz

5. Luke Callen

Walt Dizzo, DJ/scene unc/bon vivant

1. Willem Dafoe Fan Club

2. Midnight Kissfight

3. Obleek

4. Dirt Magnet

5. Tommy (or one of the dozen Mike Wilson bands actively gigging)

Pat "Doc" Dougherty, curator for Midway Music & Arts Fest & Stone Arch Fest

1 Sawtooth Witch

2. Bev

3. Pullstring

4. Poetic Roots

5. Astronomy Town

Comments: Bands I gigged with this year who haven't been featured on P2C.

Ben Durrant, musician, recording engineer

1. They Dead

2. <mass>

3. Mary Hanson Scott

4. White Dune

5. Duo CORDA

Ali Elabbady, freelance writer

1. Nakara Forje

2. Jada Brown

3. Jaki Blue

4. TIMISAROCKER

5. DJ Aries Firebomb

aly eleanor, writer & musician, purity olympics, Order of the Wire Mother, Ear Coffee, etc.

1. major sosa

2. alone-a

3. Slut Intent

4. Giallo

5. Berzica

Andy Ellis, podcaster/journalist/curator

1. Oister Boy

2. anni xo

3. Killed By Kiwis

4. Molly Brandt

5. Fiona Hayes

Reed Fischer, Sr. Digital Producer for The Current

1. Willem Dafoe Fan Club

2. True Green

3. LASALLE

4. Wild Horses

5. Tuffie

Grant Flesland, distribution

1. Saint Grandma’s Garage

2. A Piano in Every Home

3. The Farewell Season

4. danser

5. Matcha Fever

Rainer Fronz, Learning Curve Records

1. TV for Dogs

2. Slut Intent

3. Visual Learner

4. Lover Girl

5. Selfish Teammate

Comments: Didn’t get to catch nearly as many shows this year because of that whole heart transplant thing. Kind of put a damper on my show-going. But these are some of the bands I did manage to see or discovered while digging around on Bandcamp. I’m looking forward to getting back out there, seeing live music, running into familiar faces, and finding some new bands that’ll blow me away. Surprise me, Twin Cities. I know you’ve got plenty of weird, loud shit waiting for me. Godspeed, Twin Cities!

Keith Harris, co-owner and editor of Racket

1. Creekbed Carter Hogan

2. True Green

3. Absolutely Yours

4. Mati

5. Slut Intent

Matt Helgeson, Calvin Caron's New West Quintet

1. Yuasa Exide

2. They Dead

3. Visual Learner

4. Jake Baldwin

5. Modern Wildlife

Dylan Hilliker, talent buyer/drummer

1. Lana Leone

2. Chutes

3. The Penny Peaches

4. Thomas Sticha

5. Sophie Hiroko

Joe Holland, venue management at Uptown VFW, freelance live audio, bass player in Mad Mojo Jett, Goo Goo Mucks, and more

1. Bev

2. The Silent Treatment

3. H.E.A.T.

4, Count Spookula

5. Lusurfer

Darin Kamnetz, photographer

1. Lana Leone

2. Nona Invie

3. berzica

4. Daphne Jane

5. Heart to Gold

Josh Keller, co-founder Reviler.org

1. alone-a

2. Sandpaper

3. Mary Jam

4. They Dead

5. Kenneth Gregory

Lindsay Kimball, program director, The Current

1. Megasound

2. Thomas Sticha

3. clovers daughter

4. student 1

5. Chatt Money100

Jillian King, Sr. Marketing Associate, First Avenue

1. Porch Light

2. Mati

3. Anni Xo

4. ZORA

5. DJ Ibibaby

Terrell LaMarr, DJ and Co-Host/Curator of KFAI's Radio Poc

1. Uchaye

2. Mati

3. Ricki Monique

4. sahn

5. Jada Brown



Comments: Betting on Uchaye at this point feels like playing with house money. If you don't know the name yet, don't worry, you will. "Currency" off her new EP has the makings of a radio smash.

I'm not exactly sure what's going on over with Against Giants, but they're putting together a very formidable roster of artists and it wouldn't be a surprise to hear Mati's name echoing around the Twin Cities and beyond in the year ahead.

Ricki Monique might be a hopeful pick for this year. She released an incredible EP back in 2022 featuring one of the best Minnesota songs of the decade with "Immortal" and has been relatively quiet for the past couple years, but if she releases a much anticipated follow-up, 2027 could very well be her year.

Sahn is already bubbling and the pot might soon overflow. You can hear so many different influences in his music, but it's so unmistakably mid-2020s in the best way.

Jada Brown has really been putting the work in over the past year and the consistency is really paying off. If she keeps this up, there may be big things in store for her.

Laura Larson, Scrunchies

1. Mary Jam

2. E.T.

3. Momzilla

4. Makin' Out

5. Bunny Blood

Lydia Liza

1. Spiderlily

2. TABAH

Comments: I haven't been to shows in soooOoOooo LONG.

Ryan Mach, musician/engineer

1. TABAH

2. bird dog

3. Fend

4. GR3G

5. Sophie Hiroko

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Aaron Mader, artist

1. The Get Together

2. Malor Pasos

3. Thomas Sticha

4. Tommy

5. RKI

Comments: Music rocks.

Molly Maher, musician/curator/artist representative

1. Dua Saleh

2. Kelley Smith

3. Cigarette Picnic

4. Thomas Sticha

5. Clayton Ryan

Comments: I want to vote Obi Original for all the places but he was in last year’s voting cycle.

kate malamiko, musician/band/enigma

1. Keep for Cheap

2. Hey, Ily!

3. I Have No Love for Men Like You

4 Willem Dafoe Fan Club

5. Cowboy Thoughts

Comments: I will never forgive you, Star Tribune.

Natalie Marlin, writer/transsexual DIY scene chronicler

1. Slut Intent

2. Babushka

3. shepherdess

4. Valeska Suratt

5. Refute

Comments: The punks and the transsexuals, as always, will reign supreme. Fuck ICE, Twin Cities forever.

Kyle Matteson, that concert guy

1. Anna Graves

2. Thomas Sticha

3. Tuffie

4. Harlow

5. Clayton Ryan

Kaylee Matuszak, musician/local socialite

1. Elsa Krantz

2. Midnight Kissfight

3. Ross Thorn

4. The Harlow Pennies

5. Obleek

papa mbye, musician & booker

1. major sosa

2. philosx3

3. glia

4. sahn

5. Tuffie

Stephen McClellan, artist representative and talent buyer

1. Other Country Ensemble

2. Rich Mattson and the Northstars

3. Jack Knife & the Sharps

4. Cindy Lawson

5. Willowgreen

Sean McPherson, member of retired band Heiruspecs, City Cast Twin Cities, cranky DJ

1. Dom Mooney

2. Essjay the Afrocentric Ratchet

3. GR3G

4. Society of Chemists

5. Marvelous

Comments: I'd like to underline that Dom Mooney is incredible and I am dying to see him live in the Twin Cities. His album More Sweet than Bitter is so excellent and I can't believe he isn't getting more shine here. Seems to be doing well in the larger internet universe but why can't I go see this man rap in packed-ass rooms all around the Twin Cities. The album is so great, Keith.

Diane Miller, radio host/producer, musician, talent buyer, DJ

1. Wild Horses

2. LaSalle

3. Thomas Sticha

4. Leslie Perez

5. Ideas by Ab

Comments: Other amazing candidates that I wish I had room to list: Uchaye, Fiona Hayes, Willem Dafoe Fan Club, Bunny Blood, Tuffie, Clovers Daughter, and others I might not be thinking of ... Racket Rules! Thank you!

John Miller, engineer

1. Calvin Carron

2. Bryan Murray

3. Peggy Flanagan

4. My Baby Brother

5. Bodycam (may actually click next year)

Comments: Let’s go Vikes.

Keith Moran, owner, Guilt Ridden Pop

1. Why Cry

2. Spit Takes

3. Constant Insult

4. Momzilla

Nathaniel Nelson, venue owner/talent buyer

1. Mary Jam

2. Porchlight

3. Bunny Blood

4. Alexander Natalie

5. Flowers4Guilt

Mark Nicklawske, booker/board member, Sacred Heart Music Center

1. Cigarette Picnic

2. Mid Dream

3. Death Valley Yacht Club

Noah Paster, former booker at Cause, 501 Club, 331 Club, Loring Theater, and Turf Club

1. Blacklighter

2. Zophia, Zophia

3. Conzemius

4. Toilet Rats

5. Pink Nightmare

Henry Patterson, graphic Design & communications at First Avenue Productions

1. Walker Rider

2. Alexander Natalie

3. Chutes

4. lily blue

5. Why Not

Chris Polley, guitar/synth, PRGRPHS/contributor, POST-TRASH

1. I Have No Love for Men Like You

2. Dish Pit Violet

3. High Speed Snowshoes

4. Planer

5. Trellis

Carly Pruszinske, showgoer

1. Pretty Pretty Please

2. Mati Names

3. bodyhigh

4. Sallyforth

5. DJ Girl Blunt

Robert Quinn, frequent concertgoer

1. Bunny Blood

2. Linus

3. UltraBomb

4. David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces

5. Gramma

Macie Rasmussen, writer/partier

1. Chutes

2. LaSalle

3. Tuffie

4. Mary Jam

5. Berzica

Chris Riemenschneider, Minnesota Star Tribune music critic

1. Mary Jam

2. Willem Dafoe Fan Club

3. Gill Weather

4. Thomas Sticha

5. Spit Takes

Alex Schaaf, owner of the Birdhaus (DIY basement venue in Powderhorn) and member of Yellow Ostrich (band)

1. bird dog

2. Fend

3. Maddie Thies

4. Mary Jam

5. Creekbed Carter Hogan



Comments: I was honored to have so many incredible artists play in my basement this year, and these are SOME of my favorites.

Ellen Stanley, publicist/artist/radio & podcast host

1. Laura Hugo

2. Leslie Vincent

3. Jaspar Lepak

4. Zippy Laske

5. Red Thread

Comments: After years of making a name on the scene, singer/songwriter Laura Hugo finally put out her first EP in July, getting lots of press and airplay and packing Icehouse for an epic show!

Jazz/pop vocalist and songwriter Leslie Vincent has also become quite a name on the local circuit and has gained national recognition for her new album Little Black Book.

Jaspar is not a newcomer but surprisingly I don't think has ever been on Picked to Click. She's a Minneapolis-based nationally charting folksinger who just released a new album that was recorded here with an amazing all-star cast of artists.

Zippy Laske is newer to the music scene but has been well known in the theater world for some time. She released her first EP in 2025, has released some cool videos this year and is getting ready to release a new EP in 2027. She also can be heard regularly performing on Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women Podcast.

Bilingual singer, songwriter and pianist Yazmin and her dynamic band Beat Zero released their new album The Truth Is... that masterfully mixes jazz, folk and pop with Cuban-influenced rhythms. Spending years in Havana, Yazmin has walked between cultures for much of her life, and this mostly original album finds her exploring themes of building bridges and existing in the spaces between.

Jesse Stensby, Vitriol Radio promo/We Became Actors

1. Wren and Wilde

2. M.A.Y.

3. Claire Doyle

4. Toilet Rats

5. American Cream Band

Jeff Taube, artist manager

1. Obi Original & the Black Atlantics

2. L.A. Buckner & Big Homie

3. Tabah

4. Monique Blakey

5. bakkwooddrift

Luke Taylor, digital producer at The Current

1. Anna Graves

2. Thomas Sticha

3. Uchaye

4. Absolutely Yours

5. Clayton Ryan

James Taylor, program director and musician

1. alone-a

2. Squinny

3. Arlen

4. Anna Houston

5. Brandyn Lee Tulloch & Poetic Roots

Ann Treacy, Mostly MN Music radio show/blog

1. Jeremy and Lords of the New Church

2. The Dirty Pretty

3. Laura Hugo

4. Fiona Hayes

5. Third Date

Youa Vang, journalist

1. Chutes

2. Anna Devine

3. Emily Bjorke

4. Honeybutter

5. Laura Hugo

Miguel Vargas, program director/DJ, KFAI-FM

1. The Real Chuck Norad

2. Jada Brown

3. Solana & The Sunsets

4. room3

5. sunsets over flowers

Katy Vernon, singer-songwriter, bandleader for Favourite Girl/ABBASolutely Fab, also occasional booker, mental health advocate, rabble rouser

1. Favourite Girl

2. Lily Blue

3. Brother Means Ally

4. Clovers Daughter

5. Sawtooth Witch

Comments: My band Favourite Girl finally released our full-length debut. Voting for myself because older voices also need representation when they start new things, alongside the emerging voices.

Krista Vilinskis, Elephants & Flowers Media/music publicist/artist development/mentoring musicians & amplifying music

1. Kelley Smith

2. Anna Houston

3. Flutes & Low

4. Kaatwalk

5. Sawtooth Witch

Comments: We are so lucky to live in MN! There is so much amazing music here! Other new bands/artists I LOVE and to watch out for: Duncan, Obadiah Gamble, Chutes, Dismantlists, Wren + Wilde, Callback, Careful Gaze, Cindy Lawson, Far Far Away, Agnes Uncaged, Bethany Larson & the Bee's Knees, Favourite Girl, Bev, Preston Hodek, Ryan Traster, Mad Jett Mojo, Big Salt, White Boy Summer, The Scarlet Goodbye, Scott Allen & The List and I could keep going! Like I said we are SO lucky!!

Jim Walsh, Jim Walsh & the Dog Day Cicadas/Minnesota Music Archive

1. Singing Resistance

2. Secret Rivers

3. Mary K & The Realistix

4. Scott Allen & The List

5. Zoe Says Go

Jeremy Warden, bassist in Scrunchies and many past/other things

1. Mary Jam

2. Em Bahn

3. Tuffie

4. Lana Leone

5. Sophie Hiroko

Comments: These are very good bands!

Krista Wax, radio host

1. Crush Scene

2. Fiona Hayes

3. Spit Takes

4. pity party

5. Ghosting Merit

Karen Wells Verlander, Blue Ox Music Festival + KWV Creative Communications

1. Molly Brandt

2. Hemma

3. Josie Langhorst

4. Triple Fiddle

5. Emmy Woods

Timothy Wilson, urban music retail

1. Nur D

2. Muja & Maya Marchelle

3. Nakara Forje

4. Saint Tripp

5. Southside Knucky

Adam Wish-Werven, record label owner: Bumpy Records/music PR & distribution company: Bumpy PromoDistro/artist of debatable talent: Larry Wish

1. alone-a

2. Musicians for Birds and Related Animals

3. Why Cry

4. sunpearl

5. rice

Comments: People from all over the country and abroad know that there must be something special in the water here to foster such an incredible wealth of talent. Truly all TC bands are Picked to Click!

Erik Wivinus, member of Thunderbolt Pagoda, Magenta Vice, Bongcrawler/former Heliotrope festival organizer

1. Din-Din

2. Desolation Plains

3. E.T.

4. Prodrome

5. Durian Skeele

Monet Wong, running Whiplass Records, music scene writer, Spit Takes, Mad Mojo Jett

1. Mary Jam

2. Watches

3. Fiona Hayes

4. Doll Chaser

5. C.U.N.T.

Zach Zurn, producer and owner at Carpet Booth Studios

1. Bunny Blood

2. Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty

3. Karate Chop, Silence

4. Good Morning Bedlam

5. DYL