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Get the Lead Out

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Army exploded a stockpile of the chemicals used to make bombs in southeastern Iowa—a small price to pay for our freedom. Given Iowa’s always disconcerting proximity, however, the question on all our locally angled minds today is: On a scale from “gun-in-mouth petrified” to “ostentatiously cavalier,” how worried should Minnesotans be?

Not at all, says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. MPR News quoted the MPCA as saying, “Minnesota will NOT be downwind… and no lead deposition is expected anywhere in Minnesota.” (Of course, that’s just what “they” would have us believe.) Out of “an abundance of caution” (is there any other amount of caution?), the agency will conduct additional lead testing this week.

The winds are blowing southwesterly today, which sucks for Missouri, but is further proof that god loves Minnesota best. (Just kidding, god isn’t real.) So go outside and swallow a lungful or two of that delightfully moderate-quality air, Minnesota. You deserve it.

By the way, has some local right-wing hack—Dustin Grage, maybe?—called the lead plume “the worst thing to come out of Iowa since Tim Walz” yet? If not I demand full credit.

A Feel Good Democracy Story from MN-1

Looking for a “fun” election story? For the Minnesota Reformer, Maya Betti looks at how Jake Johnson’s former students helped elect him (pending recount) to Congress. The story covers “Mr. Johnson” and his time teaching AP Calc at Mayo High School in Rochester, during which he rebuilt the math league team, held 5:30 a.m. study sessions, and served as a booster for girls' tennis.

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Johnson's campaign manager, Nik Marda, is a former student; he tells Betti, “So many people who had known Jake at some point in his life all came through for him at the end of this campaign.” Based on a sample size of, well, two, I’d say that if you’re a Democrat who wants to rep the First District, teaching high school is the way to prep for it.

Liberty, Liberty, Li-ber-ty

If you’ve ever wondered what happens to a turkey after it has been pardoned by the president—or if you have a very specific fetish that involves Jason DeRusha wearing a protective plastic suit—we’ve got just the video for you.

What happens to pardoned turkeys? Joe Biden pardoned Liberty, and I visited him today at the University of Minnesota School of Animal Science in Saint Paul. pic.twitter.com/iJmlCmLuTO — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) November 24, 2026

In a nearly six-minute clip, DeRusha visits the University of Minnesota School of Animal Science in St. Paul to meet Liberty, a turkey who had been “pardoned” by Joe Biden. Dr. Luna Ahktar tells us that the bird is 75 “in human years” (I don’t know what that is in bird years) and that turkeys are “very civilized—they’re not like chickens.” Well then! And lest you try to be partisan about this, JDR warns us, “This is not political. This is poultry.”

The Fuck Is This?

After I hit “publish” on this, Racket’s done till Monday, so let me leave you on a note of mystery.

Honestly I don’t even have any funny guesses. One poster says they’ve been told it’s a “terrarium of some kind.” Anyone out there know about this? You have till Monday to find out. (Spoiler: The top-voted Reddit comment links to this informative piece on how the Ark of the Anthropocene ended up in a south Minneapolis front yard... and, ya know, what it is.)