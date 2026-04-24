Freeloader Friday: 75 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Art in Bloom Courtesy Mia

FRIDAY

Art in Bloom

Does floral arranging fall under the abstract art category? Maybe not always, but that’s certainly the case at Art in Bloom, Mia’s annual springtime flower celebration. Over the next few days, guests will be able to take in hundreds of floral works recreating pieces from the museum’s collection. Some displays match colors perfectly, others master the shape, some just somehow manage to capture the vibe of a work—and some do all three. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

You Belong Here Cash Mob



When federal agents were terrorizing town throughout Operation Metro Surge, immigrant-owned businesses along Lake Street suffered. That’s why the Lake Street Council started hosting a series of cash mobs—gatherings that brought hundreds out to a restaurant over the course of one evening—as explored in this Racket story. Thing is? Lake Street’s immigrant businesses are still struggling with the fallout of the federal invasion, and the council is still hosting periodic cash mobs. Head to this one at Plaza Mexico for free screen printing, prizes, and of course, some really great food. And mark your calendars for upcoming cash mobs at Mercado Central (Tuesday, May 19) and Karmel Mall (Tuesday, June 23). Free. 4-7 p.m. Plaza Mexico, 417 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Arbor Day MPRB

Arbor Day Celebration

Now that Congress has imperiled the BWCA, celebrating nature and the environment feels bittersweet. So let this get-together for people who prize greenery over green money be a balm of sorts, as the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Forestry Department hosts a tree-themed party where you’re encouraged to get down in the dirt. During the event folks will be planting trees with arborists and you can try climbing trees using a harness just like the pros do. There will be all kinds of giant lawn games, as well as a naturally made play area for kids. If you have some burning Qs about your gardens or tree health, experts will be on hand, and there will be food trucks for sustenance. Gotta think Elmer might show up. Free. 4-8 p.m. Bethune Park, 1304 10th Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Independent Bookstore Day Passport

Officially, Independent Bookstore Day is celebrated this Saturday, but the fun starts when you can pick up your 2026 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport from Rain Taxi at any participating local shop. You’ll then have until Sunday to visit as many of the passport’s indie stores as possible, collecting stamps that become coupons for future discounts along the way. Get 10 stamps to activate the entire booklet-worth of coupons; get 20 stamps to become eligible for special prizes; get 30, and you’re entered to win the grand prize.—Em Cassel

30 Days of Biking

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. Watch the Joyful Riders Club’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Brian Stewart

An Evening of Inspiration: The Art and Life of Brian Stewart

An informal presentation about Brian Stewart's influence with the Plein Air movement in America. 6-9 p.m. The Atelier Studio Program of Fine Arts, 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., #280, Minneapolis.

USPOP, Pageant Dress

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Darkling I Listen

Gothic post-punk. With Hadori, Desolation Plain. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Brethren Bones

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Dred I Dread

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

BJ’s Sideshow

Featuring Billy Johnson and David J Russ. 7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Art Crawl Npaus Baim Her

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Week 3

What have the artists of Lowertown, Cathedral Hill, West Seventh, and the Creative Enterprise Zone been up to lately? Find out at the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a biannual event featuring open studios, special parties and receptions, sales, and hangouts. Week three features happenings in Como. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details here. Through April 25—Jessica Armbruster

Pub Song Socials: Gus the Bard

7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

That's a smash. Burger Daddies

SATURDAY

SmashFest

Let’s make the lede all about me, shall we? I’ve been replaced! That’s right, the smashburger competition I celebrity-judged last year is instead going with actual celebrities this go-round—the boys of Hippo Campus will appraise ‘burgs in 2026. The top-notch Smashfest competitors remain mostly the same (Angry Line Cook, Burger Daddies, Sweet Lou's, Garillers, plus newcomer Parlour), and Insight will again roll out plenty of fun burger-adjacent activities like live music, a Super Smash Bros. tourney, and special beer releases. If nothing else, this is a great opportunity to sample five of the best cheeseburger peddlers in town; you really can’t go wrong here, but you can overdo it: The combination of hot beef, hot sun, and filling beer put me into a late-afternoon coma last year. Free. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Minnesota History Society Free Admission Day

That $10 admission fee might be NBD if you’re flying solo, but paying $40 just to get in the door is a lot for a family of four. Enter free admission day, a quarterly event where the Minnesota History Society waives the entrance fees at a variety of its sites. Over at Mill City Museum you can check out “Women with Taste,” an exhibition showcasing the chefs, food critics, and female-run business empires that have impacted the Twin Cities culinary scene. Head to the Minnesota History Center to learn a little more about Julia Child or stop by the James J. Hill House for French landscapes. If you feel like a road trip, the Split Rock Lighthouse offers incredible views, while Oliver Kalley Farm has all kinds of gentle animals and agriculture-themed fun. Other cool spots that are free today include the Forest History Center (lumberjack-core!), Jeffers Petroglyphs (7,000-year-old art!), Mille Lacs Indian Museum & Trader Post (Ojibwe arts and culture past and present!), and Historic Fort Snelling (er, maybe not this one?). Hours vary; check online for more info at mnhs.org/visit.—Jessica Armbruster

Houseplant Swap & Shop

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this afternoon plant swap will will include workshops, pop-up vendors, and other free fun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Strange Times Market

Shop over 50 local weirdo vendors! Noon to 5 p.m. 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rusty’s 80th Birthday Celebration

With live music from recent Racket subjects All Tomorrow’s Petty. 4-9 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Independent Bookstore Day

Pick up your 2026 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport from Rain Taxi at any participating local shop and find more info on special indie shop happenings here.

Silverwood Park

International Day of Sculpture: Sculpture Tour

Learn about the park’s sculptures with this guide tour with artists Wyatt Lasky. 10-11:15 a.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E. W, St. Anthony.

Healing Mosaics & Maria Louise Glass

Shelley Beaumont and Maria Louise Glass celebrating the grand opening of their studio. With snacks, crystal quizzes, and free magic rocks for all visitors. Noon to 4 p.m. Holland Arts, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Larissa Loden’s 4th Birthday

Featuring deals, flash tattooing, aura photography, tarot readings. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Larissa Loden HQ, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; RSVP here.

Dilly Jam 20th Anniversary: Video Trilogy Watch Party

6 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Wreck

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Conor Lee

Guitar-driven instrumental tunes. With Matt McIntyre, Audrey Q. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

120 Minutes

Tunes from the ‘80s and ’90s. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Homeward Bound

With Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, Cashmere Beige, Tim Schumann. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Laura Stack

Open House and Benefit Print Sale

A chance to check out the gallery’s latest exhibition, “Laura Stack: Unworldly Bodies.” 1-4 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Grim Lot, Model Model Homes, Safety Knife

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Dept.

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

3 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Artist Talk: Andrew Grum Carr

The artist discusses his current exhibition, “Ideas in Things.” 4 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Lunar New Year

Featuring storytelling, dancing, music, crafts, freebies for kids, and more celebrating the Year of the Horse. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves Courtesy Steve Olson/Chanhassen AutoPlex

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Wishes & More. 9 a.m. to noon. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Lunar New Year Celebration

with dance performances, music, Japanese origami, face painting, table tennis, and a dance party with DJ Chico Chi. 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville.

Maple Grove Vintage Market

An outdoor market hosted by the farmers market gang. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Trainspotting

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Earth Month HewingXChange

Shop local goods and indie labels, plus swap gently swap gently used items to swap for something new to you. Bring items to swap at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (swap starts at noon). Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Kitten Shower

The folks at Bitty Kitty Brigade prepare for kitten season with this event including adoptable kittens, games, and info. (You can also support them by shopping their adorable Amazon wish list here.) Noon to 4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Al Church celebrates 'The Big Lebowski' at Brühaven. Promo

Al Church’s Sunday Service

A monthly mass of singalongs. 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Marsgarb, Large Marge

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Vandalay



Roots rock. With Cosmoline, Caitlin Robertson, Wildrose Fox. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minds On Fire

6:30-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Food Truck Season Kick-off

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Reading Series

Featuring University of Minnesota MFA in Creative Writing students. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.