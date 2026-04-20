Floral Masterpieces, Free History, and Celebrating Cornbread Harris’s Last Year as a Nonagenarian: The Week’s Best Happenings

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 4.20

Melvin Gibbs



Magers & Quinn



Melvin Gibbs always knew he had a book in him. So has nearly anybody who’s talked to him—or even watched the 67-year-old bassist play, whether with avant-garde jazz drummer Ronald Shannon Jackson in the ’80s, Rollins Band in the ’90s, or with Douglas R. Ewart’s sextet at the Walker Art Center last September. His just-released book How Black Music Took Over the World is a feast of a tome, synthesizing history, musicology, and autobiography with a storyteller’s flair and a scientist’s deep inquisitiveness. Gibbs specifically approaches Black music as a science, sharing insights like, “In music, simplicity is a costume that complexity often wears to hide.” Tonight Gibbs, who for two years has lived part-time in Minneapolis, will be in conversation with the Walker’s Senior Curator for Performing Arts, Philip Bither. Free. 7 p.m. 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Michaelangelo Matos

R.A.P. Ferreira

Cedar Cultural Center

I like to think I do a pretty good job keeping up with the prolific, thoughtful Wisconsin rapper f.k.a. Milo—I’ve only missed two releases since the last I heard, the 2024 Fumitake Tamura collab The First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap. (How’s that title for a zen koan?) Catching up now, I enjoy the EP OUTSTANDING UNDERSTANDING, released under his own name (Rory Allen Philip, unless you think he’s being ostentatious with those initials). But The Night Green Side of It, with tracks entrusted to underground beatmaster Kenny Siegel, better channels Ferreira’s beat, jazzy side. This is a guy who compares himself to Fred McDowell in one line and Gerhard Richter in the next, drops a line like “I emailed god once/Reply came back from a mailer daemon,” and sends dummies like me to Wikipedia with a reference like “My daughters look like a drawing by Yoshitomo Nara.” He’s joined by two excellent local rappers: GR3G, who has made himself a local fixture since relocating from Chicago, and the consistent and prolific Student 1. $22/$25. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 4.22

Independent Bookstore Day Kickoff

Officially, Independent Bookstore Day is celebrated this Saturday, but the fun starts today, when you can pick up your 2026 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport from Rain Taxi at any participating local shop. You’ll then have until Sunday to visit as many of the passport’s indie stores as possible, collecting stamps that become coupons for future discounts along the way. Get 10 stamps to activate the entire booklet-worth of coupons; get 20 stamps to become eligible for special prizes; get 30, and you’re entered to win the grand prize.—Em Cassel

Grace Ives Photo provided

THURSDAY 4.23

Art in Bloom

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Does floral arranging fall under the abstract art category? Maybe not always, but that’s certainly the case at Art in Bloom, Mia’s annual springtime flower celebration. Over the next few days, guests will be able to take in hundreds of floral works recreating pieces from the museum’s collection. Some displays match colors perfectly, others master the shape, some just somehow manage to capture the vibe of a work—and some do all three. The fest kicks off on Wednesday with a sneak-peek party featuring cocktails and a flora-themed runway show; events following include Thursday night’s monthly Meet at Mia party, plus workshops on ikebana and sustainable arrangements. Free; workshops require tickets. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Cornbread’s 99th B-Day Party Extravaganza CONTINUES

Hook and Ladder

When Palmer’s Bar shut down last year and James “Cornbread” Harris lost his longstanding weekly Sunday gig, you could have easily excused the elderly gent for cutting back on his schedule some. But hey, if you’re not gonna take it easy at 97, why change when you’re 98? Or 99? Cornbread continues to perform jazz and R&B standards every Sunday at the Schooner Tavern and shows up elsewhere around town regularly as well—it’s not uncommon for him to play more than one gig a day. And after his Thursday night birthday party sold out, he added a second date this afternoon. We’re promised “some very special guests.” Will that include son Jimmy Jam, with whom Cornbread recently reconciled? $22. 1 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Grace Ives

7th St Entry

“Indie-pop” used to mean jangly guitars and sweet melodies. Now that term is more applicable to young synthwise women crafting more homespun, idiosyncratic variations of the radio hits they grew up singing along to. With her 2022 album Janky Star, Ives established herself as one of the sharpest of the pack; then she relocated from NYC to L.A., got sober, and enlisted production help from Ariel Rechtshaid. Her latest, Girlfriend, opens the door of Ives’s bedroom-pop just a crack, with electronics more densely and invitingly layered than before, and a sound that’s just plain bigger. “Lorde if the antidepressants worked,” one jerk wisely observed on Reddit, and that gets at my one cavil about Ives. She’s still finding her own voice, and I mean that literally—vocally she mimics her influences, which gives Girlfriend more of a pastiche feel than maybe intended. But at her best— when she’s riding a monster synth line on “Trouble,” launching into the blustery ballad “My Mans,” or jacking Basement Jazz on album closer "Stupid Bitches”—you can hear where she’s going next. With Whu Else. $74 and up (resale only). 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jaboukie Young-White Photo provided

FRIDAY 4.24

Jaboukie Young-White

Varsity Theater

Young-White became one of the best tweeters in the game, back before Twitter became a complete hellhole. (Every MLK Day I think about this one that got him banned… uh, and also civil rights history.) After getting discovered via his online goofs, the 31-year-old Chicagoland native has churned out a nice career as a writer (Big Mouth, American Vandal), performer (C'mon C'mon, Only Murders in the Building), and former correspondent on The Daily Show. Not bad for a former prodigy. Effortlessly funny and cool in that very-online millennial sorta way, Young-White is taking a break from woodworking to visit the Varsity on a mini-ish U.S. tour. $33-$57. 6:30 p.m. 1308 SE Fourth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

You Belong Here Cash Mob



Plaza Mexico



When federal agents were terrorizing town throughout Operation Metro Surge, immigrant-owned businesses along Lake Street suffered. That’s why the Lake Street Council started hosting a series of cash mobs—gatherings that brought hundreds out to a restaurant over the course of one evening—as explored in this Racket story. Thing is? Lake Street’s immigrant businesses are still struggling with the fallout of the federal invasion, and the council is still hosting periodic cash mobs. Head to this one at Plaza Mexico for free screen printing, prizes, and of course, some really great food. And mark your calendars for upcoming cash mobs at Mercado Central (Tuesday, May 19) and Karmel Mall (Tuesday, June 23). Free. 4-7 p.m. 417 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Arbor Day Celebration

Bethune Park

Now that Congress has imperiled the BWCA, celebrating nature and the environment feels bittersweet. So let this get-together for people who prize greenery over green money be a balm of sorts, as the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Forestry Department hosts a tree-themed party where you’re encouraged to get down in the dirt. During the event folks will be planting trees with arborists and you can try climbing trees using a harness just like the pros do. There will be all kinds of giant lawn games, as well as a naturally made play area for kids. If you have some burning Qs about your gardens or tree health, experts will be on hand, and there will be food trucks for sustenance. Gotta think Elmer might show up. Free. 4-8 p.m. 1304 10th Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Maria Bamford Robyn Von Swank

SATURDAY 4.25

SmashFest

Insight Brewing

Let’s make the lede all about me, shall we? I’ve been replaced! That’s right, the smashburger competition I celebrity-judged last year is instead going with actual celebrities this go-round—the boys of Hippo Campus will appraise ‘burgs in 2026. The top-notch Smashfest competitors remain mostly the same (Angry Line Cook, Burger Daddies, Sweet Lou's, Garillers, plus newcomer Parlour), and Insight will again roll out plenty of fun burger-adjacent activities like live music, a Super Smash Bros. tourney, and special beer releases. If nothing else, this is a great opportunity to sample five of the best cheeseburger peddlers in town; you really can’t go wrong here, but you can overdo it: The combination of hot beef, hot sun, and filling beer put me into a late-afternoon coma last year. Free. 1-8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Minnesota History Society Free Admission Day

Various Locations

That $10 admission fee might be NBD if you’re flying solo, but paying $40 just to get in the door is a lot for a family of four. Enter free admission day, a quarterly event where the Minnesota History Society waives the entrance fees at a variety of its sites. Over at Mill City Museum you can check out “Women with Taste,” an exhibition showcasing the chefs, food critics, and female-run business empires that have impacted the Twin Cities culinary scene. Head to the Minnesota History Center to learn a little more about Julia Child or stop by the James J. Hill House for French landscapes. If you feel like a road trip, the Split Rock Lighthouse offers incredible views, while Oliver Kalley Farm has all kinds of gentle animals and agriculture-themed fun. Other cool spots that are free today include the Forest History Center (lumberjack-core!), Jeffers Petroglyphs (7,000-year-old art!), Mille Lacs Indian Museum & Trader Post (Ojibwe arts and culture past and present!), and Historic Fort Snelling (er, maybe not this one?). Hours vary; check online for more info at mnhs.org/visit.—Jessica Armbruster

Maria Bamford

Pantages Theatre

As Judd Apatow’s new MSPIFF-screened doc, Paralyzed by Hope, suggests in convincing detail, Duluth’s Maria Bamford is one of the greatest standup comics ever. Period. Full stop. Mount Rushmore of comedy status locked down. As such, this home state Pantages gig is super sold out. Lucky ticketholders will get to see the mind-bending blur of personalities and perspectives that make this innovative GOAT the best laugh-getter in the game. For the rest of us, we’re left with Judd’s documentary, Maria’s 2023 memoir Sure, I'll Join Your Cult, and this old Racket story where she heaps praise on a specific Twin Ports coffee shop. Sold out. 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Transmission 25

First Avenue Mainroom

Damn, 25 years of Transmission! DJ Jake Rudh’s post-punk/new wave/glam/darkwave/electro/etc./etc. dance night is celebrating the occasion with an anniversary event he says is “shaping up to be one of the greatest gigs of my career…and life.” And seriously, what a tradition—every Wednesday for a quarter-century, Transmission has brought folks together to connect, dance, and listen to some killer tunes together. “The 10-year anniversary at First Ave felt like an amazing reunion of 1,500 friends,” Rudh writes. “I can only imagine what 25 will feel like!” 9 p.m. 18+. $26.31. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Visit Saint Paul

ONGOING

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various Locations

What have the artists of Lowertown, Cathedral Hill, West Seventh, and the Creative Enterprise Zone been up to lately? Find out at the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a biannual event featuring open studios, special parties and receptions, sales, and hangouts. This week will feature happenings in the Como area of St. Paul. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details here. Through April 25—Jessica Armbruster

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. (And this April is shaping up to be one of the more forgiving ones if you’re a cold-weather biking wuss like me.) If you’re looking for a bike community they have that too; group events include plenty of fun rides via the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



American Red Cross Headquarters

You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. And there’s a special event on Earth Day itself (4-7 p.m. April 22) where you can use found objects to make a magic wand or transform an old sock into a sock-topus. Free. 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, it continued to show work around town and be a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For its 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and place in local art history. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

TMORA

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel