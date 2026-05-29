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RacketCast, Ep. 53: Fighting Google’s Data Center Feat. Pine Island Residents Aubree Derksen & Nicole Mills

Google pissed off Pine Island, and now the rural Minnesota community is punching back hard.

2:06 PM CDT on May 29, 2026

JamieJo Delva via Stop the Pine Island Data Center

We're halfway through the Year of Data Center Backlash. Americans hate the massive AI factories, yet tech giants continue to foist them on communities amid the current AI arms race. That negative sentiment isn't difficult to understand: They're noisy, energy-sucking IRL avatars for a product that's promising to eliminate your job.

At least a dozen data center projects are at various stages of completion throughout Minnesota. Earlier this year, we brought you an in-depth look at the battle to stop Google's "Project Loon" hyperscale proposal up in Hermantown, and for this week's episode we're headed south to chat with Aubree Derksen and Nicole Mills, two residents of Pine Island who are fighting like hell against Google's "Project Skyway." At the moment, they seem to be winning; earlier this week a judge ordered a temporary restraining order that halts construction of the 3-million-square-foot behemoth.

Before we have that conversation, however, we begin the pod with our usual segment, What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned:

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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