Freeloader Friday: 113 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Now that is a 'Boys on the Side' I need to see! Deadly Prey Pop-Up

FRIDAY

Deadly Prey Pop-Up Exhibition

Featuring over 200 amazing, wild, violent, and beautiful hand-painted Ghanaian movie posters from the late ‘80s, with merch and more for sale. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Turtle Island Voices Rising: Hip-Hop, R&B, Spoken Word Showcase

Featuring Indigenous artists. Performances will be recorded as part of KFAI's Minneculture: Live From Minnesota series. 18+. 6 p.m. The Hook and Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Simply Overdressed Promo

Simply Overdressed

Theater classics, opera, jazz, and more. 6 p.m. Linden Hills Park, 3100 W. 34th St., Minneapolis.

Jiselle McCollam

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jojo Green

5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Wish Wash, Ray Gun Youth, Steady Range

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunsets Over Flowers

With Simple Motions, Larrikins. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Spare Parts

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Capital Sons

With Seaweeds. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Emily Haavik

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Rockin’ Iguanas

Blues rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Lena and the Love Kills FB

Lena & the Love Kills

Rockabilly. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Home Stead Book Launch Party

Author Sarah Sampedro celebrates the release of her photography book. 7 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Five-Year Anniversary

With new vintage vendors, tunes from DJ Girl Blunt, tarot readings, aura photography, pet caricatures, giveaways, and more. 5–7 p.m. Style Society, 453 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Spring Market

Local artists. 5-9 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Downtown Block Party

Featuring live music, food, and drinks. 5-8 p.m. Mears Park, 235 E. Sixth St., St. Paul.

Flint Hills Family Festival

Flint Hills Family Festival

A children’s fest hosted by a Koch Industries-owned petroleum refining company? Yes, this is the world we live in. But rest assured, this multi-day, multi-venue event is propaganda in name only. And, for the most part, it’s free. Onstage performances in Rice Park include Vietnamese folktales, Beyoncé tunes from Rock and Roll Playhouse, and free salsa dance lessons. Or enjoy lawn games, arts and crafts, and food truck eats. Low-cost ($8) shows indoors include opera for babies and the high-flying Cirque Mechanics. Need a ride? Check out the event website for free Metro Transit bus passes. Free outdoors; indoor performances are ticketed. 6–9 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Pub Song Social

With Gus the Bardic Troubadour. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Tennis Party at Rosedale

Dick’s Sporting Goods hosts interactive activities, giveaways, food trucks, and deals in the mall parking lot. Also head to Burger Dive in the outdoor plaza for free food for kids during the event. 5-8 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36 W., Roseville.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Highpoint Center for Printmaking

SATURDAY

Print Fest



Highpoint Center for Printmaking opened its doors in 2001, but this weekend it’ll host its inaugural festival: Print Fest. Hell of a way to celebrate 25 years! This “free, weekend-long celebration of printmaking, community, and creativity” will take place in Highpoint’s studios, outside in the parking lot, and along the sidewalk, and will feature hands-on artmaking activities (like screenprinting your own bandana), live demonstrations (like woodcuts and printing on textiles), vendors, food trucks, and even a collaborative art project helmed by Lynda Grafito. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Downtown Riverwalk

No, you’re not in San Antonio. This Saturday, downtown St. Paul will be celebrating the Mighty Mississippi with a two-mile riverwalk. During the day, there will be a variety of activities on the parks and plazas along the riverfront, from the Science Museum to the Union Depot. There will be live music, historical info, guided tours, food trucks, and family fun at various stops on the route, though just walking along the river itself is pretty dang entertaining. Free. 1–4 p.m. 62 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Kenilworth Trail Opening Party

This group ride includes free bike tuneups and helmet safety checks with Venture Bikes and Melanin in Motion. 8:30 a.m. to noon. 2603 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

Crow Picnic

Corvid Coexistence Council hosts this event celebrating crows. Bring trinkets to trade, enter the best crow call contest, and dress in crowcore. Free crow T-shirts by a local artist while they last! 1 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Plant Swap

Bring plants, seeds, and tools to trade. With crafts and free plants while they last. Noon to 4 p.m. Graco Park, 15 Eighth Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"Kilnforming in the Upper Midwest"

“Kilnforming in the Upper Midwest”

This juried exhibition celebrates contemporary kilnformed glass by artists living and working in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. 1–3 p.m. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

The Sheet Rockers

Rock, country, blues. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Hurricane Blaze

Top 40. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

John Penny and the Virtual Band

World jazz. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

The Del-Viles, ditch pigeon, J-Mo & The J-Lighters

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Annie Mack

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dan Rumsey

Bluesy tunes. With Cathie English, Thea Ennen, Tim Fast. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

King Caesar

With Hellseher, Gradience. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Joshua Cunningham, 'Tangled Up in Spring'

“Nature Narratives”

A group show. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Trans Art Market

Shop trans makers and artists. 2-6 p.m. Makwa Coffee, 2805 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville.

Bookstore Pop-up

Hosted by woman-owned and operated Self Indulgence. Expect romance and fantasy books as well as other genres. 3-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

She Rock She Rock Garage Sale

Featuring starter instruments, vintage collector items, and 30+ used guitars. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She Rock She Rock, 7420 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Victory and Shingle Creek Garage Sale Day

Find a map of locations and more info here. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Opening Day

With freebies, samples, psychic readings, pizza, and other fun. Noon to 7 p.m. Really Dope, 162 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Mia Matinees: Perfect Days

RSVP for required tickets here. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Yaŋpá Spring-Wind Dakota Celebration

Featuring art making, Native teas, Dakota plant teachings, field games, Native food trucks, and an Indigenous spring market. Noon to 4 p.m. Battle Creek Pavilion, 2401 Upper Afton Rd. E., Maplewood.

The Iris Society of Minnesota: 2026 Iris Show

Gaze upon award-winning flowers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Heritage Room at Bachman’s Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rowan and Bly Pope

Triple Opening Reception

Featuring “Living History,” an exhibition of 20 paintings by Thomas Paquette; “In Focus,” drawings by Carl Oltvedt; and a collection of works by Bly and Rowan Pope. Paquette will give an artist talk at 4 p.m. 5-8 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

BARK Live: A Barkyard BBQ

When this event first came across our desk, I thought to myself, “Dogs, in the freaking Convention Center? Is Louis C.K. playing that thing again?” But seriously, folks, apparently there’s an outdoor plaza attached to our triple-bulbous civic gathering space, and it’s going to the dogs. The chaotic-seeming BARK Live will feature "sniffs, surprises, and plenty of tail wags (and free stuff)," per organizers, plus yard games, dog caricature artists, loads of photo-ops, and human-grade food from MeeMa’s Food Truck. Considering the host company is “a leading global omnichannel brand” (???) we’re guessing you and your pooch will be subjected to ceaseless marketing, but hey, bringing people and dogs together is one of Madison Avenue’s lesser crimes. [Note: This event was rescheduled from earlier this month.] Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Free Barre3 Class

10 a.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Champions League Final: Arsenal vs. PSG

8.30 a.m. doors; 11 a.m. kick-off. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

K-Pop in the Park

Featuring music, vendors, raffles, games, performances, and dancing. 3-7 p.m. Keyes Park, 45 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sallie Steele Birdsong Scholarship Singers

Noon. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Huzzah! Under Pressure via FB

Tricycle Jousting

Are you jonesing for some jousting? While Ren Fest is months away, you can enjoy the next best thing in town at the very Ren Fest-coded Under Pressure Brewing. The stakes are very low here: Wooden poles have been swapped for pool noodles and you won’t be riding a mighty steed in the brewery. But like many beer-fueled activities, the sheer silliness is part of the charm. And everything is a little dumber (ergo, funnier) when you’re riding a tricycle. At Sunday’s event you can spectate or sign up to compete. And while costumes are encouraged, if you’re planning on jousting you’ll want to skip the royal capes and period-perfect dresses for obvious reasons. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8808 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Lupulin Brewing’s 11th Anniversary Block Party

Featuring pizza, special beers, slushies, and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. Lupulin Brewing Company, 570 Humboldt Dr., Big Lake.

Mental Health Awareness Day

Featuring freebies, info, resources, hands-on wellness experiences, and DJ tunes. Noon to 4 p.m. Twin Cities Premium Outlets, 3965 Eagan Outlets Pkwy., Eagan.

Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship

We've received several press releases about this one. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Alzheimer’s Association of MN-ND. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Rosella Vintage Pop-Up

Shop femme, vintage clothing and accessories. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mille Galleria, 3477 Galleria, Edina.

Spring Flea

Vintage, plants, makers, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Glass Poppy, 10931 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine.

Wild Vntg Mrkt

Featuring DJ tunes, local makers, and guest vendors. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wild Things Collective, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Pilates for the People

Free, outdoor, 55-minute pilates classes. Bring a mat; sign up here. 8:30 and 10 a.m. through May. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. May through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Starting this weekend, this yearlong market moves outdoors for its spring/summer season. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Weekend Farmers Market

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

NE Farmers Market Outdoor Kickoff

SNAP/EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church Parking Lot, University Avenue NE & Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Richfield Farmers Market 2026

SNAP, EBT, Market Bucks, FMNP, card, and cash payments accepted. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. 31. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens indoors without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Turtlefest

You know what they say: If you remember Turtlefest, you weren’t really there, man. Just kidding! This “shell-ebration” isn’t about hard drugs and Ravi Shankar—it’s about encountering reptiles and learning their ways. Turtle experts from the Eastman Nature Center will present fun factoids while showing off live turtles, and guests are encouraged to (non-violently) hunt for turtles around the park as part of a scavenger hunt that pays off with turtle-themed prizes. Can you expect art projects like a crowd-drawn giant chalk mural? Um, did Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo like pizza? Speaking of food, a handful of trucks (OG Zaza, MN Nice Cream, Sawatdee, Mama’s Taco Truck, Hot Box Foods) are pulling up to the event, including the Cocktail Collective. Hm, maybe you can party at Turtlefest after all… Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. French Regional Park, 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth; find more info here.—Jay Boller

PleezerPalooza 2: The Re-Pleezening

The rock-critic establishment isn’t kind to Weezer (just ask our own Keith Harris about ‘em), but The People? They love Rivers & Co., even if the alt-rock stalwarts haven’t released a great album since 1996—Jesus, that’s 30 years! Privy to that, almost certainly, are Pleezer, Minnesota’s preeminent Weezer cover band. The boys will practice fan service at PleezerPalooza 2: The Re-Pleezening by only covering the good stuff: first 1994’s Blue Album, then 1996’s Pinkerton, followed by a set of deep cuts and requests. Attendees can grub out on Asian fusion from the Kham Fu Dee food truck, and the band promises “some *very* special guests.” Should Racket’s Jay Boller have interviewed Pleezer for his recent feature story on the rise of local cover bands? Probably! Can’t win ‘em all—just ask the back 85% of Weezer’s discography. Free. 2–6 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Celebrating AAPI Creative Voices

Featuring author readings from Thuba Nguyen, Cristina Oxtra, and Kao Kalia Yang; a performance by Rose Lani; hands-on art activities; and a Wild Rumpus book fair. 3-4:30 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Exploring Abstraction in the Works of Yoshida Hodaka and Chizuko

A talk by Monika Hinkel. Get free tickets here. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“WARM Connections”

Group show featuring 33 artists. With a presentation on the history of WARM at 3 p.m. 2-5 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Used Book Sale

Featuring all genres for all ages. Proceeds benefit North Metro Community Connections. 1-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

Community Picnic for Trans Refuge

With resources, orgs, and free eats. 5-8 p.m. Minnehaha Park, Wabun Picnic Area C, 4655 46th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hot Girl Walk

A walk where participants are supposed to reflect on “gratitude, goals, and confidence.” Registration is required; do it here. 9:30-11:30 a.m. 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Sunday Morning Club’s Birthday Walk: Hola Coffee

Take a scenic, 60-minute walk ending with DJ tunes, snacks, treats, a merch drop, and vendors. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hola Coffee, 326 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Prior Lake Brass

Variety. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Junior and the Jukes

Blues. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Local Love Market

Featuring 40+ vendors, patch sewing onto clothing, flowers, and DJ tunes in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Hosted by the Totally Rad Vintage Fest folks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Upcycled Market

Hosted by Loop Market, with local creators and live music all day outside. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave., St. Paul.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Ponyfolk

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jack Klatt



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Macro Man

With ME ME ME, Bury Em Deep. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tumbling Daisies

With Switch Yard. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Polem

With Ray Barnard, Pete Hennig & Matt McIntyre. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matt & Sarah

Outlaw country. 3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25. 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.