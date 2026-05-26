Hemlocke Springs, Turtlefest, Downtown Riverwalk: This Week’s Best Events

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Marisa Anderson Promo

WEDNESDAY 5.27

Marisa Anderson

Cedar Cultural Center

Portland guitarist Anderson didn’t just call her latest release The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music as a clever play off the title of 78 rpm collector Harry Smith’s monumental 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music. A few years back, Anderson wheedled access to a stash of Smith’s holed away in Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center; she began digitizing and learning to play recordings from around the globe. The nine songs on this collection are ”UnAmerican” in an extraterritorial rather than the McCarthyite sense, but they’ve also been chosen because they represent areas the U.S. government has delineated as enemy territory during Anderson’s lifetime: southeast Asia, the U.S.S.R., the Middle East. The mood varies from meditative to ecstatic, augmented occasionally by violin, and when, for instance, Anderson adds bluegrass figures to an Uzbek tune, it’s not a forced fusion of styles, but an exploration of affinities. This is the kind of show the Cedar is made for. With Matthew Rahaim. $25/$30 at the door. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Robert Glasper OG Acoustic Piano Trio



Dakota

Born late enough (1978) to come up on hip-hop and neo-soul, Robert Glasper is probably best known outside of jazz for his keyboard work on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, which was integral in defining that album’s sound. In the past two decades, he has achieved crossover success at Blue Note with his feature-heavy Black Radio releases, the third and most recent of which offered Killer Mike, Jennifer Hudson, Me'Shell Ndegéocello, Q-Tip, Esperanza Spalding, and many, many—many—more guests. It’s tempting to call Glasper’s music “fusion,” but that term implies the forced yoking of disparate styles. Instead, Glasper treats contemporary Black music as a smooth confluence of genres. Glasper is no stranger to the Dakota: He regularly takes over the club for a full weekend. For his latest three-night stand he’s stripping down to a piano trio—which, Glasper being Glasper, also has a DJ. $83.90. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Wed.-Thu; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; showtimes and find more info here. Through Friday—Keith Harris

Beer Choir

THURSDAY 5.28

Beer Choir

Modist Brewing Co.

Whether it’s a tipsy gal at karaoke or a crowd of soccer hooligans breaking into song, there’s just no way around it: Having a few bevs makes you want to sing. Embrace that desire with Beer Choir and Northern Lights Chorale, who are teaming up for this evening of songs and suds at Modist. Organizers promise there’s no talent required—just show up ready to sing your little heart out on traditional European drinking songs, popular music, and even some “adventurous” choral numbers. Tonight’s gathering also serves as a fundraiser for the chorale with a silent auction. (We promise, that’s the only silent part of the evening.) Free. 7–9 p.m. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

FRIDAY 5.29

Hemlocke Springs

Varsity Theater

It’s been over three years since “Girlfriend” brought this Dartmouth med student TikTok virality, which is a lifetime or two in internet years. But that was time well spent, as Springs’s first full-length, The Apple Tree Under the Sea, sounds well-crafted but not excessively labored over. The singer deploys an arsenal of gripping voices over a variety of theatrically pop settings, with tracks like the domestic fantasy "w-w-w-w-w" and the manically revving “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Ankles” serving up confections more complex than your average sugar rush. And grand finale “Be the Girl!” is aspirational pop at its most epic, a word I do not use lightly, frequently, or without powerful reservations. Her girly voice scrunched yet weathered, those pulsing synth ostinatos as propulsive as a treadmill, Springs is well on her way to recapturing her lost, better self even before she gets to the climatic key change. $37.65+. 7 p.m. 1308 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Flint Hills Family Festival

Ordway, Landmark Plaza, Rice Park

A children’s fest hosted by a Koch Industries-owned petroleum refining company? Yes, this is the world we live in. But rest assured, this multi-day, multi-venue event is propaganda in name only. And, for the most part, it’s free. Onstage performances in Rice Park include Vietnamese folktales, Beyoncé tunes from Rock and Roll Playhouse, and free salsa dance lessons. Or enjoy lawn games, arts and crafts, and food truck eats. Low-cost ($8) shows indoors include opera for babies and the high-flying Cirque Mechanics. Need a ride? Check out the event website for free Metro Transit bus passes. Free outdoors; indoor performances are ticketed. 6–9 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

The view of downtown St. Paul from the High Bridge Ian Ringgenberg

SATURDAY 5.30

Downtown Riverwalk

St. Paul

No, you’re not in San Antonio. This Saturday, downtown St. Paul will be celebrating the Mighty Mississippi with a two-mile riverwalk. During the day, there will be a variety of activities on the parks and plazas along the riverfront, from the Science Museum to the Union Depot. There will be live music, historical info, guided tours, food trucks, and family fun at various stops on the route, though just walking along the river itself is pretty dang entertaining. Free. 1–4 p.m. 62 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Print Fest



Highpoint Center for Printmaking

Highpoint Center for Printmaking opened its doors in 2001, but this weekend it’ll host its inaugural festival: Print Fest. Hell of a way to celebrate 25 years! This “free, weekend-long celebration of printmaking, community, and creativity” will take place in Highpoint’s studios, outside in the parking lot, and along the sidewalk, and will feature hands-on artmaking activities (like screenprinting your own bandana), live demonstrations (like woodcuts and printing on textiles), vendors, food trucks, and even a collaborative art project helmed by Lynda Grafito. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Trina

Cabooze

Ain’t a woman repping the Dirty South who doesn’t owe Trina her respect. As part of Trick Daddy’s Miami crew at the turn of the millennium, she held her own against Trick on “Nann N****,” then graduated from opposite-gender foil to equal member on posse cuts like “Take It to da House.” She stepped out on her own with booty-flaunting jams like “Pull Over” (“That ass too fat”—children, some day I will tell you of a time when fat asses were not universally admired) and even when she was duetting with Kelly Rowland she kept it raw. A quarter-century later, she remains "Da Baddest Bitch." $69.05. 9 p.m. 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Roots, Rock, & Deep Blues XIII



Hook and Ladder



The Hook’s marquee festival celebrates lucky 13 this year, and it’s spread out as always on multiple indoor and outdoor stages. Just the list of artists is the length of a regular Event Horizon blurb: Mae Simpson, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, the Halfway Blues Band, Kent Burnside, Little Man, Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band, Eleganza!, the Flood Brothers, Joe & Vicki Price, and Colin Campbell of the Shackletons. That’s a whole lot of music for the price of a ticket. $20-$30. 3–10 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

BARK Live: A Barkyard BBQ

Minneapolis Convention Center

When this event first came across our desk, I thought to myself, “Dogs, in the freaking Convention Center? Is Louis C.K. playing that thing again?” But seriously, folks, apparently there’s an outdoor plaza attached to our triple-bulbous civic gathering space, and it’s going to the dogs. The chaotic-seeming BARK Live will feature "sniffs, surprises, and plenty of tail wags (and free stuff)," per organizers, plus yard games, dog caricature artists, loads of photo-ops, and human-grade food from MeeMa’s Food Truck. Considering the host company is “a leading global omnichannel brand” (???) we’re guessing you and your pooch will be subjected to ceaseless marketing, but hey, bringing people and dogs together is one of Madison Avenue’s lesser crimes. [Note: This event was rescheduled from earlier this month.] Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Pleezer

SUNDAY 5.31

PleezerPalooza 2: The Re-Pleezening

Insight Brewing

The rock-critic establishment isn’t kind to Weezer (just ask our own Keith Harris about ‘em), but The People? They love Rivers & Co., even if the alt-rock stalwarts haven’t released a great album since 1996—Jesus, that’s 30 years! Privy to that, almost certainly, are Pleezer, Minnesota’s preeminent Weezer cover band. The boys will practice fan service at PleezerPalooza 2: The Re-Pleezening by only covering the good stuff: first 1994’s Blue Album, then 1996’s Pinkerton, followed by a set of deep cuts and requests. Attendees can grub out on Asian fusion from the Kham Fu Dee food truck, and the band promises “some *very* special guests.” Should Racket’s Jay Boller have interviewed Pleezer for his recent feature story on the rise of local cover bands? Probably! Can’t win ‘em all—just ask the back 85% of Weezer’s discography. Free. 2–6 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Turtlefest

French Regional Park

You know what they say: If you remember Turtlefest, you weren’t really there, man. Just kidding! This “shell-ebration” isn’t about hard drugs and Ravi Shankar—it’s about encountering reptiles and learning their ways. Turtle experts from the Eastman Nature Center will present fun factoids while showing off live turtles, and guests are encouraged to (non-violently) hunt for turtles around the park as part of a scavenger hunt that pays off with turtle-themed prizes. Can you expect art projects like a crowd-drawn giant chalk mural? Um, did Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo like pizza? Speaking of food, a handful of trucks (OG Zaza, MN Nice Cream, Sawatdee, Mama’s Taco Truck, Hot Box Foods) are pulling up to the event, including the Cocktail Collective. Hm, maybe you can party at Turtlefest after all… Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Burgertopia Vol. 2

Modist Brewing

The utilitarian event attendee can approach Burgertopia with a simple formula: How many ‘burgs must I down to justify the $40 all-you-can-eat ticket cost? (Realistically, you’d be looking at 3+ burgers.) And they’re killer burgers, too, coming from a (cow) murderer’s row of patty purveyors: Dark Horse, Black Duck Spirits & Hearth, Andy Boterman, Angry Line Cook (hear about ‘em), Burger Buff, and Hammies + Totally Rad (read about ‘em). But the more charitably minded cheeseburger fiend understands that Burgertopia isn’t just about beefy, cheesy ROI—it’s about giving back; proceeds from this lunch party benefit Help the House, a local nonprofit that provides physical and mental health resources to restaurant workers. $20-$100. Noon to 3 p.m. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Carina Lofgren for the Walker Art Center

ONGOING

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, WARM continued to show work around town and remained a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For the group’s 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and its place in local art history. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines or for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

This summertime movie series, located on the grassy area near Target Field, is kicked off its 2026 season last week. (Click here to see the full season lineup.) But why limit yourself to just one outdoor film series? The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has also dropped its list of 47 screenings that’ll go down all summer at parks around the city, beginning June 3 with Grease at the most half-baked park in town, the Commons. St. Paul also has free movies planned. Its schedule starts up in July. Check out all the itineraries as you wait for it to get dark enough for Glinda, Elphaba, and the gang. Free. 7 p.m. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel