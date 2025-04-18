RacketCast, Ep. 20: Building the Perfect Cheeseburger feat. Angry Line Cook and Burger Daddies

Twin Cities burger freaks: This is the episode for you.

The proprietors of two elite food trucks—Angry Line Cook (Jesse Hedman and Mona Negasi) and Burger Daddies (Nikki and Brian Podgorski)—dropped by our studio for a long conversation about cheeseburgers, building your business from scratch, and life in the trenches of the food industry. (FYI: Whenever "the burger group" gets mentioned, we're referring to the fantastic Facebook group MSP Burgers.) On April 26, Jay from Racket will actually be judging a blind taste test at Insight Brewing's Smash Fest (details here), which'll feature battling burger joints Angry Line Cook, Burger Daddies, Private Sector Provisions, and Garillers.

But before our big burger talk, Jay ensnares Em and Keith in THE GRILL ZONE for a spirited round of burger hot takes. And here are the stories we gabbed about afterward during What I Learned In Racket...

This episode of RacketCast is brought to you by...

TPT's award-winning music series Stage, which returned on April 7 with an electrifying new season, featuring never-before-seen collaborations filmed at the legendary 7th St Entry. This season brings fresh energy with standout pairings like Kiss the Tiger with Diane, Your Smith with Raffaella, and Cory Wong with Misty Boyce. Experience intimate performances and powerful storytelling from Minnesota’s top talent. Watch on TPT 2 and the PBS App, or catch exclusive previews on The Current’s The Local Show. Learn more here.

And also by...

Lodestone Coffee and Games is a friendly local game store and cafe, specializing in Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and board games of all kinds. You can find tournaments, meetups or open play events every single day of the week. Lodestone also carries a massive selection of over 500,000 Magic the Gathering singles at lodestonegames.com, with same day pickup available, and free domestic shipping for orders over thirty dollars. If you are looking for an inclusive space with delightful milkshakes, check out Lodestone on Cedar Lake Road in Minnetonka, or at lodestonegames.com.

