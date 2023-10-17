Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by:
Food & Drink

MSP Burgers: Uniting Local Burger Freaks by the Thousands

The booming Facebook group connects cheeseburger lovers from across the state.

3:14 PM CDT on October 17, 2023

MSP Burgers|

Left: Angry Line Cook (top) and Gordy’s Hi-Hat (bottom); middle: Station No. 6; right: Lost Times Tavern (top) and White Squirrel Bar (bottom).

2Comments
Join the Discussion

Remember the so-called burger craze of 10 years ago? It never went away. That gooey, crumbly beacon of U.S. food populism is as popular as ever, demanding more space for burger appraisals than our local food/drink media apparatus can support. Luckily there’s a crowd-sourced outlet for limitless, metro-wide cheeseburger dialogue: MSP Burgers.

Now 20,000+ members strong, the five-year-old Facebook group packs an appeal as obvious as a Big Mac’s: burger recommendations, burger photos, and burger reviews, all hashed out among members who, unlike those in many other internet spaces, seem happy to chat and share.     

"Burgers are really accessible; there's no burger in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area that's so expensive that anybody in the group can't go try it,” says MSP Burgers co-admin Jordan Ward, a Prior Lake-based IT pro when he’s not moderating burger chatter. "More or less organically, every step of the way, the burger group just took off and grew without much promotion or us trying to be influencers in any way.”

Ward, a veteran of the local beer group Beer People, says fellow online drinkers noticed the launch of Facebook group MSP Tendies, which encourages members to rate Twin Cities chicken tenders on a one to tendie scale. Other food enthusiast groups began forming with the “MSP [blank]” format, though MSP Burgers eventually gained the most momentum. Ward says the group initially rallied behind some of this town’s most established high-end burgers—Parlour, Revival, Saint Dinette, etc. (He’s partial to the one at Sonder Shaker along E. Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.) Bebe Zito’s once-buzzy burger took the group by storm, Ward reports, and these days food trucks like Station No. 6 (read our profile here), Angry Line Cook, Salsa Collaborative, and Garillers tend to stir the most excitement. Classics like Gordy's Hi-Hat, Band Box Diner, and Matt's Bar get their hard-won due.

Flashpoints for conflict are rare inside MSP Burgers, Ward says, with the most spirited debate coming from the traditional patty crowd vs. the trendier smashed patty promoters. “No one is ever really that mean… we don't really have to do a lot of moderation other than keeping the spammers and bots out,” he says.       

Snobbery is also in short supply; Culver’s and McDonald’s receive contextual praise every now and then, though Ward says supporting burgers from small businesses is the unspoken norm. Josh Matthews, owner of Station No. 6, said this of the burger group’s impact earlier this year: 

“Every time that I’m going out, slinging burgers, people are throwing posts on the page. Literally every single day since that day. Still. It’s insane. I didn’t know it was going to open up this Pandora’s Box. I know people like their burgers… but I didn’t think it was this culty. There’s literally a cult.”

Ward attributes the slow rise of MSP Burgers, in part, to folks trying to find safe, cheap thrills during the worst of the pandemic. "Going to get a burger during COVID was an event for people, and that probably was a big catalyst,” he obverves. Perhaps coincidentally, the group’s rise has coincided with the popularity of smash burgers and, generally, the practice of cooks elevating the humble foodstuff to cheffy new heights. (Or whatever they’re doing each Friday at 6 Smith in Wayzata…)  

IRL meetups for members of MSP Burgers have yielded inconsistent results. Ward says one gathering drew 60+ folks, while a more recent one attracted less than five. He says the admins will take another stab at it next spring or summer—prime burger weather.

"The world is better when we all break bread, and, ya know, burgers have bread in ‘em,” Ward says with a chuckle. “So let's all get together and break burgers."

Jay Boller@jaymboller
Co-owner/editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

MPD Reportedly Operates like the Mob

Plus folk arts flourish, yurts for the homeless, and a football conspiracy in today's Flyover news roundup.

October 17, 2023
Music

What’s This? Why It’s a Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 17-23

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

October 17, 2023
Today's stories are presented by:

Minnesota Monthly's CannaFest

Many of us remain very curious and have questions about where and how to safely use and purchase cannabis products. We have the answers, and they can be found at CannaFest on Thursday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m., where Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis will be transformed into the ultimate cannabis hotspot. The finest cannabis businesses from across the state will sample and sell THC and CBD foods, beverages, healing products, and more while your curiosity is quenched. Receive a commemorative glass; stylish reusable bag; and endless samples, education, and enjoyment in one evening from the best in the industry. Tickets are on sale for 40% off and just $42 when you purchase now:
Get Your Tickets!
Food & Drink

Did Thai Curry Just Become My New Takeout Thai Go-To in Minneapolis?

(It did.)

October 17, 2023
News

County Admin to WFH Concern Trolls: Workers Have ‘No Obligation’ to Goose Downtown Lunch Sales

Plus a MN-launched YouTube food star, passive-aggressiveness kills a Northeast haunted house, and an incredible pair of jeans in today's Flyover news roundup.

October 16, 2023
See all posts