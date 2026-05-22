Freeloader Friday: 96 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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FRIDAY

UtePaLooza

Is Memorial Day weekend the start of summer? Not according to the Gregorian calendar by which we order our days! But spiritually speaking, it does feel like the season’s kickoff, especially with UtePaLooza, Utepils’s summer music festival, taking over the Minneapolis brewery all weekend long. The live music begins on Friday with “Midwest Britpop” band Pullstring and continues with Pierre and Buried Animals among the performers on Saturday’s lineup and acoustic guitarist Dillon Spurlin finishing things off on Sunday. When you get hungry, a bunch of food trucks—Cuchillo, Gerhard’s Brats, Red Rocket Pizza—will be parked outside all weekend long. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.. to 9 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Sex Ed For All Month Celebration

Featuring a short program, live music from Headlight, flash tattoos from Martzia Thometz of Bee Tattoo, raffle prizes, sex ed merch, food truck eats, and cider. RSVP here. 6–9 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Autoptic Comic Readings/FLOP 2026 Pregame Show

With readings from Mad Sparrow, Jacob Yeates, Mergo Petrichor, Seth Karp, Joey Widenhoefer, Gabriella Heath, E Joy Mehr, Xiomar Luna, and Pete Faecke. 6:30 p.m. Oddmart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

“Kilnforming in the Upper Midwest”

This juried exhibition celebrates contemporary kilnformed glass by artists living and working in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. While the show opens today, there will be a celebration next week on Sat., May 30, from 1-3 p.m. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Mary Cutrufello Band Promo

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock ‘n’ roll. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Silent Nights: Silent Disco

Use a credit card (not to be charged) to secure a free music headset. 6 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Boots & Needles, the Gated Community, Woolley Mack

7-11 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mossformations

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Blue Drifters

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tim Casey & the Martyrs

With the Hobbled. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Piano in Every Home

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lochtune

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

SeaWeeds

Alt-rock covers. 7-9 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

John Booth Promo

“Art Show: In Memory of John Booth”

A retrospective exhibition of acrylic airbrush and oil paintings spanning over 40 years. 6–9 p.m. Fri.; 4–9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. This event is at a private residence. 4347 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Pint Night & Pups Summer Series

Meet adoptable dogs from the Bond Between; $1 of every pint sold benefits the org. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Trainwreck Duet

Piano and guitar tunes. 7 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Odd Mart on Instagram (@oddmartmn)

SATURDAY

Flop: A Small Press Comix Show

For the third year, Odd Mart is celebrating the local (and less local) small-press comix scene with this two-day fest. Nearly 80 artists and publishers will be present, and this year there are also panel discussions at nearby vegan restaurant Dreamstate Cafe (where you can order a special FLOP-tail that comes with an exclusive comic). Pizza LLC and Boba Hello Boba will be slingin’ food and drinks both days, and there’s an “all-star” reading that doubles as a benefit for Autoptic Festival on Friday night at 6:30. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Sunday—Em Cassel

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

TRee FOrt: A Poetry Event

Readings from George J. Farrah, Paula Cisewski, and Elisabeth Workman. 1 p.m. Eat My Words Bookstore, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Rummage & Plant Sale

Featuring toys, furniture, clothes, houseplants, outdoor plants, books, and more. All proceeds will benefit the North End Giving Fund aiding those impacted by Operation Metro Surge. All items will be suggested/pay-as-able. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul.

May Makers Market

Local makers and vintage. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pop Up Gallery Markers Market

Handmade goods, vintage finds, local art, boutiques, and sweet treats. Noon to 4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

“The Portrait,” “Animal Life,” “Pauline Kruger Hamilton: The End of An Era”

A triple gallery show opening reception. 6–8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

Adoption Event

Meet adoptable dogs from Healing Heart Rescue. Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Imagine Cedarfest Our Streets

The Kickoff: A Summer Kickoff Party

OK, wait, have they updated the Gregorian calendar since I last checked? Like Utepils, the Cedar is celebrating summer in spring with this outdoor patio party. Will there be live music? Will there ever! Catch veteran local DJ Miguel Vargas, electronic musician Nectar, hip-hop from Portuguese rapper D. Santos, and experimental music from one time Picked to Click winner Papa Mbye, all totally free (though you can RSVP here). All ages. Free. 6 p.m. The Cedar, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

120 Minutes Band

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

LP Project

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The High 48s

3 and 7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The New Feral Cats

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Greenvale Manitou (Cedric Briand)

“A diverse blend of styles that weave together a blend of acoustic, electronic music, percussion, hip-hop, and even opera.” That’s a lot! With Undergrad & Lochtune. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Topiary Blush

With Nicotine Addiction, River Sinclaire. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Joey Steinbach

Twin Cities Taqueria

Memorial Day weekend is usually focused on backyard grilling, but this taco party sounds pretty rad, too. This Saturday, Insight will be hosting four taco food trucks serving up eats all day: Rosa Frida, Habanero Taco, La Cochenita, and Que Tal. Pair that with special brews and cocktails from the bar, including horchata slushies, spicy Mexican lagers, and micheladas, the (often superior) Bloody Mary of the Mexican world. Latin bands taking the stage include Calavrosa, Panasueco, Solana and the Sunsets, Tufawon, and Yuca Frita. There will also be a makers’ market and a concert ticket giveaway. Free. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo

Noon to 4 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.

Dog Days Downtown WBL

Featuring a ton of dog organizations, vendors, services, resources, and rescues. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2183 Third St., White Bear Lake.

Toys and Collectibles Swap

Action figures, Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, and local vendors and artists. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. D&H Toys Minnesota, 1272 Vierling Dr. E., Shakopee.

Pilates for the People

Free, outdoor, 55-minute pilates classes. Bring a mat; sign up here. 8:30 and 10 a.m. through May. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. May through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Starting this weekend, this yearlong market moves outdoors for its spring/summer season. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Weekend Farmers Market

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

NE Farmers Market Outdoor Kickoff

SNAP/EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church Parking Lot, University Avenue NE & Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Richfield Farmers Market 2026

SNAP, EBT, Market Bucks, FMNP, card, and cash payments accepted. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. 31. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens indoors without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Celebration for Conrad Promo

SUNDAY

Celebration for Conrad

Conrad Sverkerson, the longtime First Avenue stage manager, died last October, a few hours after a CaringBridge page for him began circulating online. He was 66. Just about every Twin Citian out there, from Fancy Ray to Christy Costello, started sharing their remembrances of Conrad as soon as the news broke. Over at the Current, Reed Fischer penned this lovely obituary, and you can read Chris Riemenschneider's comprehensive Strib obit here (gift link). Details are slim about tonight’s celebration of life, but you can bet there’ll be plenty of kickass bands cranking their amps to his memory. We should know more when Racket publishes this week’s feature story: a sprawling oral history about Sverkerson’s massive impact on the local music scene; Craig Finn, Jeff Tweedy, and John Darnielle are all quoted, to name drop just some of our (non-local) sources. All ages. Free; but email First Ave for ticketing accommodations. 3 p.m. First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller and Em Cassel

New Words: a Variety Open Mic

A variety open mic with standup, poetry, music, or whatever else you want to do. Send a message to @newwordsopenmic on Instagram to sign up, or sign up in person after 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Ride to Reduce

A family-friendly ride supporting alternative modes of transportation. Need a bike? Register to borrow one here. 10 a.m. to noon. Venture Lakes, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vintage Flea at Heavy Rotation Promo

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Totally Rad Vintage Fest hosts this brew pub pop-up party. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing, 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Al Church’s Sunday Service

A monthly mass of sing-alongs. 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Doyle Turner

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RaveSituation

With Three the Hard Way, Dj Ted Ned, Phil Dumka. 7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Throckmorton Trio

Jazz. With Glass, 13 Howell. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mike Poot Band

With James Whatton Band. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Her Cure

With Callamae, Anything You Want. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Super Sunday

Watch 10 different soccer games all at once on the various TVs at Brit’s. The games: Brighton vs. Manchester United, Burnley vs. Wolves, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, Fulham vs. Newcastle United, Liverpool vs. Brentford, Manchester City vs. Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, Spurs vs. Everton, and Sunderland vs. Chelsea. 8:45 a.m. doors; 10 a.m. games. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Spring Fling Family Day

With authors Nicole Pieper and Stephanie Crane at 10 a.m., chalk drawing, yard games, board games, and face painting. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25. 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Veterans Memorial Day

MONDAY

Memorial Day Celebration

Featuring music from Croix Chordsmen and Stillwater Area’s high school band, a flag raising ceremony, and a T-6 Thunder Flight Team flyover at noon. 11:30 a.m. Stillwater Veterans Memorial, 138 Pine St. W., Stillwater.

Memorial Day Classic Car Show

Gaze upon cool cars in the parking lot. With food trucks. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Favourite Girl

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Tyte Phitt

7 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Analog Game Night

Bring your fav tabletop game or join a group and play. 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

All kinds of performance welcome, hosted by J.T Viele. 6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Metal Mondays

7:30-10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minnesota State Band

7-9 p.m. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

The Midnight Movers

Country soul. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Slaphazard

With Coax from Chuckanut, Sishir. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

HonkyTonk Ranch

6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Roe Family Singers

8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.