Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in May

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

BLNCD’s Cranberry Pomegranate Mule

About: This woman-owned company sells all kinds of tasty drinks inspired by cocktails, concentrates to add to your favorite beverage, gummies, chocolates, CBD infusions—a little bit of everything.

Where I got it: I’m pretty sure I found this at Marigold for $6 a can, but I’ve seen ‘em all over town.

Flavor: Great! If you like a Moscow mule you’re gonna be into this mix. It’s got that spicy ginger tang, that stomach soothing bubbly, and that sweetness that doesn’t cross over into Coca-Cola territory. My only critique is that I don’t really get any cranberry here—maybe a little bit of tartness on the back end?

Blast-off time: Definitely less than 30, but I downed it fast because I love anything that tastes like ginger beer.

Experience: This is a 10 mg can and it did the job of a 10 mg’er. Bravo.

Jessica Armbruster

Harriet Grove Bontanical’s Magic Mints

About: Minneapolis-based husband-and-wife team Corey and Sarah Lahm have been making CBD and THC cocktails, gummies, and mints since 2020. Corey has a background in wines, while Sarah does research and marketing.

Where I got it: $20 at Marigold.

Flavor: These are just like spearmint Certs. Minty, simple, quick dissolving. No complaints here.

Blast-off time: Microdoses are kinda tricky for me. Whenever I take these I’ll feel “sunnier,” but there’s no distinct high. I would say it hit me in about 30-40 minutes.

Experience: So, there’s 2 mg of THC and 2 mg of CBD, making them easygoing and mellow. I’ve shared these a couple places while out and about and they basically just put you in a mild, good mood.

Jessica Armbruster

Tripleswitch’s Velvet Echo

About: These folks hail from Charlotte, North Carolina, and specialize in beers both NA and THC-laced. I tried and enjoyed the Mexican Lager from them last month, so when I came across a “modern stout” I decided to pick it up.

Where I got it: Another $6 can from Marigold. Can you tell what neighborhood I live in yet?

Flavor: I have no idea what a “velvet echo” tastes like, but I do know the taste of beer, and this is it. This is one of the closer versions of NA brewski I’ve had in awhile. It’s metallic-forward, like darker beer, with a woodsy note and a nutty aftertaste. Overall it was pretty good and beer-like.

Blast-off time: Probably around 40 minutes. I actually paced myself as if I was drinking a “normal” brew.

Experience: This 10 mg can also comes with 10 mg of CBD, so you’ll want to crack one open for a night on the couch, not on the town.

Jessica Armbruster

Aura’s Blackberry Lavender THC Seltzer

About: I had to go down a bit of a rabbit hole to figure out the origin story of Aura, but from what I can tell these are a side project from Looner Sodas, a THC operation run by two friends out of Spring Lake Park, MN.

Where I got it: Got this in a four-pack from Lake Wine and Spirits for $16.

Flavor: Lavender is not an easy herb to work with, as it rides a soapy flavor profile, especially when you’re working with artificial flavors or tinctures. I think they almost got it right here. The drink smells of cotton candy, with a bit of a chemical note. The forward flavor is… pickle? I think I am tasting dill here instead of floral. The carbonation is pleasant, and I am getting blueberries on the back of my palate, but this is simply drinkable, not great.

Blast-off time: This took about 20 minutes.

Experience: I can confirm this is a 10 mg can.