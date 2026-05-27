Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Food & Drink

Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in May

This month I dabbled in more NA beer, some drinks with pretty cans, a minty micro, and a mocktail (that will get you high).

1:49 PM CDT on May 27, 2026

Jessica Armbruster
2Comments

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

BLNCD’s Cranberry Pomegranate Mule

About: This woman-owned company sells all kinds of tasty drinks inspired by cocktails, concentrates to add to your favorite beverage, gummies, chocolates, CBD infusions—a little bit of everything.

Where I got it: I’m pretty sure I found this at Marigold for $6 a can, but I’ve seen ‘em all over town.

Flavor: Great! If you like a Moscow mule you’re gonna be into this mix. It’s got that spicy ginger tang, that stomach soothing bubbly, and that sweetness that doesn’t cross over into Coca-Cola territory. My only critique is that I don’t really get any cranberry here—maybe a little bit of tartness on the back end?

Blast-off time: Definitely less than 30, but I downed it fast because I love anything that tastes like ginger beer.

Experience: This is a 10 mg can and it did the job of a 10 mg’er. Bravo.

Jessica Armbruster

Harriet Grove Bontanical’s Magic Mints

About: Minneapolis-based husband-and-wife team Corey and Sarah Lahm have been making CBD and THC cocktails, gummies, and mints since 2020. Corey has a background in wines, while Sarah does research and marketing. 

Where I got it: $20 at Marigold.

Flavor: These are just like spearmint Certs. Minty, simple, quick dissolving. No complaints here.

Blast-off time: Microdoses are kinda tricky for me. Whenever I take these I’ll feel “sunnier,” but there’s no distinct high. I would say it hit me in about 30-40 minutes.

Experience: So, there’s 2 mg of THC and 2 mg of CBD, making them easygoing and mellow. I’ve shared these a couple places while out and about and they basically just put you in a mild, good mood.

Jessica Armbruster

Tripleswitch’s Velvet Echo

About: These folks hail from Charlotte, North Carolina, and specialize in beers both NA and THC-laced. I tried and enjoyed the Mexican Lager from them last month, so when I came across a “modern stout” I decided to pick it up.

Where I got it: Another $6 can from Marigold. Can you tell what neighborhood I live in yet?

Flavor: I have no idea what a “velvet echo” tastes like, but I do know the taste of beer, and this is it. This is one of the closer versions of NA brewski I’ve had in awhile. It’s metallic-forward, like darker beer, with a woodsy note and a nutty aftertaste. Overall it was pretty good and beer-like.

Blast-off time: Probably around 40 minutes. I actually paced myself as if I was drinking a “normal” brew.

Experience: This 10 mg can also comes with 10 mg of CBD, so you’ll want to crack one open for a night on the couch, not on the town. 

Jessica Armbruster

Aura’s Blackberry Lavender THC Seltzer

About: I had to go down a bit of a rabbit hole to figure out the origin story of Aura, but from what I can tell these are a side project from Looner Sodas, a THC operation run by two friends out of Spring Lake Park, MN.

Where I got it: Got this in a four-pack from Lake Wine and Spirits for $16.

Flavor: Lavender is not an easy herb to work with, as it rides a soapy flavor profile, especially when you’re working with artificial flavors or tinctures. I think they almost got it right here. The drink smells of cotton candy, with a bit of a chemical note. The forward flavor is… pickle? I think I am tasting dill here instead of floral. The carbonation is pleasant, and I am getting blueberries on the back of my palate, but this is simply drinkable, not great.

Blast-off time: This took about 20 minutes.

Experience: I can confirm this is a 10 mg can. 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

His Work as MPD Chief Complete, a Triumphant Brian O’Hara Moves on to New Challenges

Plus Angie Craig drops out (but not really), Duluth goes Hollywood, and Billy Sushi has guests in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 27, 2026
Technology

I Want My CRT: The ‘Insane’ Demand for Giant Old-School TVs, Explained

2026’s hottest, must-have item? Analog TV sets from 30 years ago.

May 27, 2026
News

MN’s Tuj Lub Players Want You to Play the Tricky, Traditional Hmong Top Toppling Game

Plus growing OCS frustration, a new way to help adoptable animals, and time's up for Bloomington's clock tower in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 26, 2026
Music

Outdoor Music Season Arrives With Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 26-June 1

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

May 26, 2026
Events

Hemlocke Springs, Turtlefest, Downtown Riverwalk: This Week’s Best Events

Plus Highpoint turns 25, Modist hosts a burger party, and lots of outdoor fun.

May 26, 2026
News

Reformer Analyzes 1K Habeas Petitions, Finds Feds Deported 273 Legal MN Workers

Plus welcoming Big Brother, plunging into darkness for fun, and reasons to visit Mpls in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 22, 2026
See all posts