Outdoor Music Season Arrives With Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 26-June 1

Yes, it's here for real—outdoor music season. Sure, shows have been braving the iffy spring weather before now, but beginning this week our parks will be engulfed in live music. Though if you'd rather squirrel yourself away inside, that remains an option.

Willow Waters and the Earthtones: They are NOT gonna fit on the 331 Club stage. Photo provided

Tuesday, May 26

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

ChRocktikal @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon’s Camaraderie @ Eagles 34

Rightful Heirs @ Father Hennepin Park

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Tim Sparks, Tom Lieberman and Ben Abrahamson with Shank Hagedorn Duo @ Metronome Brewery

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Helen, Ben Vogel, Mega Flower Power @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

May Conspiracy Series feat. Willow Waters and the Earthtones, Obsidian James @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s

Marisa Anderson Photo provided

Wednesday, May 27

Second Breakfast String Band @ Acadia

Eat It Up! H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Benefit Show @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

One-Man Shows & Immaculate Flows with L.A. Buckner & Midwest James @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Amy Finch @ Carbone’s

Marisa Anderson, Matthew Rahaim @ Cedar Cultural Center—Portland guitarist Anderson didn’t just call her latest release The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music as a clever play off the title of 78 rpm collector Harry Smith’s monumental 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music. A few years back, Anderson wheedled access to a stash of Smith’s holed away in Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center; she began digitizing and learning to play recordings from around the globe. The nine songs on this collection are ”UnAmerican” in an extraterritorial rather than the McCarthyite sense, but they’ve also been chosen because they represent areas the U.S. government has delineated as enemy territory during Anderson’s lifetime: southeast Asia, the U.S.S.R., the Middle East. The mood varies from meditative to ecstatic, augmented occasionally by violin, and when, for instance, Anderson adds bluegrass figures to an Uzbek tune, it’s not a forced fusion of styles, but an exploration of affinities. This is the kind of show the Cedar is made for.—Keith Harris Portland guitarist Anderson didn’t just call her latest release The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music as a clever play off the title of 78 rpm collector Harry Smith’s monumental 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music. A few years back, Anderson wheedled access to a stash of Smith’s holed away in Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center; she began digitizing and learning to play recordings from around the globe. The nine songs on this collection are ”UnAmerican” in an extraterritorial rather than the McCarthyite sense, but they’ve also been chosen because they represent areas the U.S. government has delineated as enemy territory during Anderson’s lifetime: southeast Asia, the U.S.S.R., the Middle East. The mood varies from meditative to ecstatic, augmented occasionally by violin, and when, for instance, Anderson adds bluegrass figures to an Uzbek tune, it’s not a forced fusion of styles, but an exploration of affinities. This is the kind of show the Cedar is made for.

Flamenco X @ The Commons

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

What’s in a Name @ Crooners

Acme Jazz Company @ Crooners

Honky Tonk Jump with Pop Wagner @ Crooners

—Keith Harris Robert Glasper @ Dakota —Born late enough (1978) to come up on hip-hop and neo-soul, Robert Glasper is probably best known outside of jazz for his keyboard work on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, which was integral in defining that album’s sound. In the past two decades, he has achieved crossover success at Blue Note with his feature-heavy Black Radio releases, the third and most recent of which offered Killer Mike, Jennifer Hudson, Me'Shell Ndegéocello, Q-Tip, Esperanza Spalding, and many, many—many—more guests. It’s tempting to call Glasper’s music “fusion,” but that term implies the forced yoking of disparate styles. Instead, Glasper treats contemporary Black music as a smooth confluence of genres. Glasper is no stranger to the Dakota: He regularly takes over the club for a full weekend. For his latest three-night stand he’s stripping down to a piano trio—which, Glasper being Glasper, also has a DJ.

Justice Page Guitar Collective, Frannie Crego & Bro @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Charmin Michelle @ Eagles 34

Astronomy Town, One Big Quilt, Audrey Q @ Green Room

Jake Baldwin @ Icehouse

Genesis Jazz Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Willie B Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

M.A.Y. (Residency) with Jezebel Sweet & Tannins @ Mortimers

Svet, Silent Monday, Aphid @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Red Hot Django Peppers @ 331 Club

Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) with Agnes Uncaged @ Turf Club

La Cerca @ Underground Music

Mildred, Cowboy Thoughts, the Envies @ Zhora Darling

StoLyette Photo provided

Thursday, May 28

DNB Takeover @ Abi’s

Bob Nordquist, the Eitel Bros @ Acadia

Prince Daddy and the Hyena @ Amsterdam

The Hanson Family Band @ Animales

Grant Vague @ Aster Cafe

One-Man Shows & Immaculate Flows with L.A. Buckner & Midwest James @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Heet Death, Din-Din, Hot Press @ Cloudland

The Super Tramps @ Crooners

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Robert Glasper @ Dakota—see Thursday's listings. see Thursday's listings.

Yes We Are!, Entangled Particles @ Driftwood Char Bar

Ted Hajnasiewicz @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

Bumpy Records Label Showcase @ Eagles 34 —The ol' Eagles club hasn't been quite as rockin' since it canning longtime show coordinator Dan Turnlund. But there are still events worth noting, like this Bumpy Records dual release party celebrating Order of the Wire's Because Your Names Are Written in Heaven and the 10th anniversary re-release of Used Condo's American Birthstone. Also performing are labelmates May + the Ladies, alone-a, Purity Olympics, Astrid & Aros, and Rice.

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Claire Rosinkranz, Stevie Bill @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Stolyette, Pornonono, Leopard Tree Dream @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

VGA Gamer's Rhapsody Jam Session Meetup @ Metronome Brewery

South High Community Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone & DJ Sheleena Bonnel @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Beer Choir @ Modist Brewing—Whether it’s a tipsy gal at karaoke or a crowd of soccer hooligans breaking into song, there’s just no way around it: Having a few bevs makes you want to sing. Embrace that desire with Beer Choir and Northern Lights Chorale, who are teaming up for this evening of songs and suds at Modist. Organizers promise there’s no talent required—just show up ready to sing your little heart out on traditional European drinking songs, popular music, and even some “adventurous” choral numbers. Tonight’s gathering also serves as a fundraiser for the chorale with a silent auction. (We promise, that’s the only silent part of the evening.)—Em Cassel Whether it’s a tipsy gal at karaoke or a crowd of soccer hooligans breaking into song, there’s just no way around it: Having a few bevs makes you want to sing. Embrace that desire with Beer Choir and Northern Lights Chorale, who are teaming up for this evening of songs and suds at Modist. Organizers promise there’s no talent required—just show up ready to sing your little heart out on traditional European drinking songs, popular music, and even some “adventurous” choral numbers. Tonight’s gathering also serves as a fundraiser for the chorale with a silent auction. (We promise, that’s the only silent part of the evening.)

Zodiac with DJs Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimers

Hindoyan and Rieppel @ Orchestra Hall

Kristy Lee @ Parkway Theater

My Cameron, Ergot, Lovescare, Suburbica @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, Gini Dodds & the Dahlias @ Schooner Tavern

Ike Dweck, Anna Hamilton @ 7th St Entry

Sarah Morris & Kelley Smith @ 318 Cafe

Pinched @ 331 Club

Glom, Snowmen @ Turf Club

Peelingflesh @ Varsity

Body Heat @ Volstead’s

American Culture Photo provided

Friday, May 29

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Brit Floyd: The Moon, the Wall, and Beyond @ Allianz Field

Rada K & the Cicadas @ Amsterdam

Emily Haavik @ Animales

Mae & the Guys @ Aster Cafe

Joy & Melancholy @ Barely Brothers

Frequency Fridays: ESA Afterparty @ Bazemnt

Josh Granowski/Mike Cramer @ Berlin

Laeton Olaleye + Omar Abdulkarim @ Berlin

Andrew Broder @ Berlin

Rev. Raven & Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys @ Blues Saloon

Good for Gary, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

American Culture, Identity Crisis, WEEKLONGWEEKEND @ Caydence Records and Coffee—I love that Caydence has two modes: bluegrass and heavy rock. Tonight's bill is the latter, with noisy Denver indie-rockers American Culture, central MN hardcore band I love that Caydence has two modes: bluegrass and heavy rock. Tonight's bill is the latter, with noisy Denver indie-rockers American Culture, central MN hardcore band Identity Crisis , and Minneapolis emos WEEKLONGWEEKEND.

Ladybird, Lone Rock Bride, the Chair @ Cloudland

Erik Brandt and the Urban HIllbilly Quartet @ Dock & Paddle

Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner Hohlstein @ Crooners

Ederlezi @ Crooners

Perfect Noise ’26 with the Adi Yeshaya Orchestra feat. Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Saxophunk - The Ronny Loew Band @ Crooners

Mockturnal, Harmony Arcade, Heliocene @ Day Block Brewing

Muffluer, the Dissenters, Always Tired @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Aeris and the Piggies @ Eagles 34

Dearest Atavie @ Eagles 34

All Your Friends — The Indie Party @ Fine Line

The Black Angels, L.A. Witch @ First Avenue

Hosts: A Local Music Song Swap @ Ginkgo Coffee

Lucky vs. DJs @ Green Room

Turtle Island Voices Rising @ Hook and Ladder

Obadiah Gamble, Bakkwooddrift @ Icehouse

Laura Caviani Trio @ Jazz Central

The Rockin’ Iguanas @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Daniel Allan 360 @ The Loft

Rough House @ Mainstreet Bar

Trio Zenia @ Metronome Brewery

Lena and the Love Kills @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The George Michael Tribute Show @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess Presents: DM Tribute @ Mortimers

Hindoyan and Rieppel @ Orchestra Hall

GB Leighton (Album Release) with Billy Johnson @ Parkway

My Kid Banana, Linus, Maelstrom in the Harbor @ Pilllar Forum

Capitol Sons, Seaweeds @ Schooner Tavern

Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones, Jordan Smart @ 7th St Entry

Dave’s Manual, Of the Orchard @ Terminal Bar

Family Portrait: Bailey, Halia, & Paul Frantzich @ 318 Cafe

Wish Wash, Ray Gun Youth, Steady Range @ 331 Club

Country Tribute Weekend: Killer Country @ Treasure Island

Joshua Ray Walker, Cecilia Castleman @ Turf Club

Will Durie @ Utepils Brewing

Hemlocke Springs @ Varsity Theater—It’s been over three years since “Girlfriend” brought this Dartmouth med student TikTok virality, which is a lifetime or two in internet years. But that was time well spent, as Springs’s first full-length, The Apple Tree Under the Sea, sounds well-crafted but not excessively labored over. The singer deploys an arsenal of gripping voices over a variety of theatrically pop settings, with tracks like the domestic fantasy "w-w-w-w-w" and the manically revving “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Ankles” serving up confections more complex than your average sugar rush. And grand finale “Be the Girl!” is aspirational pop at its most epic, a word I do not use lightly, frequently, or without powerful reservations. Her girlie voice scrunched yet weathered, those pulsing synth ostinatos as propulsive as a treadmill, Springs is well on her way to recapturing her lost, better self even before she gets to the climatic key change.—Keith Harris It’s been over three years since “Girlfriend” brought this Dartmouth med student TikTok virality, which is a lifetime or two in internet years. But that was time well spent, as Springs’s first full-length, The Apple Tree Under the Sea, sounds well-crafted but not excessively labored over. The singer deploys an arsenal of gripping voices over a variety of theatrically pop settings, with tracks like the domestic fantasy "w-w-w-w-w" and the manically revving “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Ankles” serving up confections more complex than your average sugar rush. And grand finale “Be the Girl!” is aspirational pop at its most epic, a word I do not use lightly, frequently, or without powerful reservations. Her girlie voice scrunched yet weathered, those pulsing synth ostinatos as propulsive as a treadmill, Springs is well on her way to recapturing her lost, better self even before she gets to the climatic key change.

Framework @ Volstead’s

Dedicated Enemy, DJ Velvet Vamp, Patrick (Finesse) @ Zhora Darling

Mae Simpson Photo provided

Saturday, May 30

Liu Kang @ Abi’s

Lost Island Society @ Acadia

VolsungaSaga, UXIA, Pronoya, Red Vinter @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales

Annie Mack @ Animales

Matt Wilson & His Orchestra @ Aster Cafe

Crazy Chester @ Barely Brothers

East African Vibes: All White Party @ Bazement

JT Bates Quartet @ Berlin

Yonci @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

High and Mighty @ Bunker’s

Trina @ Cabooze—Ain’t a woman repping the Dirty South who doesn’t owe Trina her respect. As part of Trick Daddy’s Miami crew at the turn of the millennium, she held her own against Trick on “Nann N****,” then graduated from opposite-gender foil to equal member on posse cuts like “Take It to da House.” She stepped out on her own with booty-flaunting jams like “Pull Over” (“That ass too fat”—children, some day I will tell you of a time when fat asses were not universally admired) and even when she was duetting with Kelly Rowland she kept it raw. A quarter-century later, she remains "Da Baddest Bitch."—Keith Harris Ain’t a woman repping the Dirty South who doesn’t owe Trina her respect. As part of Trick Daddy’s Miami crew at the turn of the millennium, she held her own against Trick on “Nann N****,” then graduated from opposite-gender foil to equal member on posse cuts like “Take It to da House.” She stepped out on her own with booty-flaunting jams like “Pull Over” (“That ass too fat”—children, some day I will tell you of a time when fat asses were not universally admired) and even when she was duetting with Kelly Rowland she kept it raw. A quarter-century later, she remains "Da Baddest Bitch."

40th Anniversary Party @ Carbone’s

Sensor Ghost, Miracle Debt, Watches @ Cloudland

Nichole Carey and Jennifer Parker @ Crooners

Jack Schabert Trio @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Sings Van Morrison's Moondance and Street Choir Albums @ Crooners

Ms. Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton @ Dakota

Rock Melon, Milk Palace, Wrenfield @ Day Block Brewing

Westwind Swing Band @ Dock & Paddle

The Urge, the Road House Blues @ Driftwood Char Bar

Music for the Mississippi @ Dual Citizen

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Gay Witch Abortion, Off Planet, Raw Space @ Dusty’s

612 Juke @ Eagles 34

The She Haws @ Eagles 34

Party Girl — A Night of Party Girl Anthems @ Fine Line

Leviathan, Lucky Crayfish, The Skeleton Crew, Mommy Log Balls, Stranger @ Flying V

DJ OLA X DJ ENL @ Gidi

The Pink Pop Party @ Green Room

Yes Sir Party @ Green Room

Roots, Rock, & Deep Blues XIII @ Hook and Ladder—The Hook’s marquee festival celebrates lucky 13 this year, and it’s spread out as always on multiple indoor and outdoor stages. Just the list of artists is the length of a regular Event Horizon blurb: Mae Simpson, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, the Halfway Blues Band, Kent Burnside, Little Man, Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band, Eleganza!, the Flood Brothers, Joe & Vicki Price, and Colin Campbell of the Shackletons. That’s a whole lot of music for the price of a ticket.—Keith Harris The Hook’s marquee festival celebrates lucky 13 this year, and it’s spread out as always on multiple indoor and outdoor stages. Just the list of artists is the length of a regular Event Horizon blurb: Mae Simpson, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, the Halfway Blues Band, Kent Burnside, Little Man, Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band, Eleganza!, the Flood Brothers, Joe & Vicki Price, and Colin Campbell of the Shackletons. That’s a whole lot of music for the price of a ticket.

InMotion @ Icehouse

Louie Schurrer: The Three Wise Men @ Jazz Central

Hurricane Blaze @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Macachi, Austeria @ The Loft

Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar

Traffic Jam @ Memory Lanes

32nd Street Jazz—Miles Cinematic Universe: A Tribute to Miles Davis @ Metronome Brewery

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ MPLS @ Modist Brewing

Ghost Channels (Album Release) @ Mortimers

Twin Cities Battle of Badges @ Myth Live

Minnesota Winds: First Season Finale @ Minnesota Orchestra

Meatraffle 7 @ Padraigs

River Shook, Andrew Sa @ Parkway Theater

Stock Market Cinema & Honey Please with Call Me Fritz @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Amelia Day with Dilly Dally Alley @ 7th St Entry

Tre Spiritus, OVRFWRD, Pyrmafrost @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

The Del-Viles, ditch pigeon, J-Mo & The J-Lighters @ 331 Club

Clay Street Unit, Texas Toast @ Turf Club

Between the Buried and Me @ Varsity Theater

Tim Sparks @ Volstead’s

John Penny and the Virtual Band @ Water Works

Onlytime, Cobra Czar, Den of Thieves, Body, Psychic Wreck @ Zhora Darling

Sonder Bombs Photo provided

Sunday, May 31

ArtistTourUSA Open Mic @ Acadia

Kvnt @ Amsterdam

Ponyfolk @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kenny Reichert’s Letters From the Road: Twin Cities Quartet @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:01 @ Cabooze

Blue Moon: the Artistry of Lorenz Hart @ Crooners

Suzanne Paris and Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

Mick Sterling sings The Seeger Sessions by Bruce Springsteen @ Crooners

Jon Cleary @ Dakota

Floh, Stranger, Greydeer @ Day Block Brewing

Zoe Says Go @ Dock & Paddle

Sadie Maguire @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Arbor Moon @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Tougas and Ann Fee @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Meet Me @ The Altar with Fluorescents @ Fine Line

Troy Doherty @ Green Room

Al Church @ Hewing Hotel

J.E. Sunde Trio @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

—Jay Boller PleezerPalooza 2: The Re-Pleezening @ Insight Brewing— The rock-critic establishment isn’t kind to Weezer (just ask our own Keith Harris about ‘em), but The People? They love Rivers & Co., even if the alt-rock stalwarts haven’t released a great album since 1996—Jesus, that’s 30 years! Privy to that, almost certainly, are Pleezer, Minnesota’s preeminent Weezer cover band. The boys will practice fan service at PleezerPalooza 2: The Re-Pleezening by only covering the good stuff: first 1994’s Blue Album, then 1996’s Pinkerton, followed by a set of deep cuts and requests. Attendees can grub out on Asian fusion from the Kham Fu Dee food truck, and the band promises “some *very* special guests.” Should Racket’s Jay Boller have interviewed Pleezer for his recent feature story on the rise of local cover bands ? Probably! Can’t win ‘em all—just ask the back 85% of Weezer’s discography.

Prior Lake Brass @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Junior and the Jukes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dean Magraw & Suwal Singh, Ellen Stanley aka Mother Banjo @ Metronome Brewery

Jackson Peters @ Metronome Brewery

Honky Tonk Jump @ Midway Saloon

Bach to Rock: Battle of the Bands @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Poulenc, Bartók and Ravel @ Minnesota Orchestra

Brajeswar Mukherjee & Co. @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

Dan Tyminski Band @ Parkway

The Sonder Bombs @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Gozu and Restless Spirit @ 7th St Entry

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6, Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

Superheaven @ Varsity Theater

Stella Cole Photo provided

Monday, June 1

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

The Big ’70s Singalong @ Crooners

Stella Cole @ Dakota

Roseville Community Band @ Dock & Paddle

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Necessary Diversion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers, Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club