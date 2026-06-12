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Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us What Beloved MN Institution or Event Is Behated by You

As we do every week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:32 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash
57Comments

Look, I have no opinions about the pencil. None.

Just wanted to get that out there, because clearly many people do. And they dislike when others have differing opinions. This post riled folks up so much that we even saw the internet's most loathsome webcomic surface in our Facebook comments.

We try to keep things positive here on your Open Thread, but sometimes spleen must be vented. Here's your chance: Let loose with a condemnation of any universally treasured Minnesota institution.

Don't miss this opportunity to piss away any good will you might have accrued from your fellow Racket commenters over the past five years.

As always, feel free to ignore this post and talk about whatever you like. This is your Open Thread after all.

Take us, out, Ashley...

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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