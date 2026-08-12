MN Democrats Vote Resoundingly to End Angie Craig’s YouTube Ads

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Let's Talk Primaries

Minnesotans cast over 1.1 million ballots Tuesday, a recording-breaking primary turnout. That's also only about 25% of the eligible voting population, but hey, it’s something!

Minnesota YouTube watchers are finally free from the constant barrage of Rep. Angie Craig ads, as Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won the DFL vote for Tina Smith's (DFL-MN) soon-to-be-vacated U.S. Senate seat, trouncing congresswoman Craig by about 19.6% points. (Craig, a crypto- and AIPAC-backed moderate, failed to win the vote in any Minneapolis or St. Paul district.) “For months now, I have been telling you that this campaign was about the many versus the money,” Flanagan said in Minneapolis Tuesday night, referring to the huge amount of outside money that fueled Craig’s campaign. “Well, guess what, the many just won.”

Should she win in November, Flanagan, who is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, would be the first Native American woman to serve in the U.S. Senate—shameful that it hasn't happened, hopeful that it will.

Sports broadcaster/political commentator Michele Tafoya, seen here describing something certainly happened in real life, handily won the GOP vote for Senate.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DLF-MN) secured the Democratic vote for governor, essentially unopposed, with 90% of the tally. She'll be up against Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), who took 43% of the Republican ballot. Trump-endorsed pillowman Mike Lindell (whom you can see here acting like he’s never voted before) came in second at 32%. Yes, of course he is refusing to concede.

Big incumbent wins include U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (DFL-MN) at 85% and Attorney General Keith Ellison at 81%. Big losers include Zak X, last spotted being a transphobe at Target Center, securing a mere 101 votes in the St. Cloud Council Member Ward 4 special primary, making him dead last. Scariest election news? Perennially misinformed, MAHA-aligned doctor Scott Jensen somehow managed to win the GOP race for state auditor. Zach Filipovich, an actual accountant, ran unopposed on the DFL side.

For other key primary takeaways, check out this great roundup from Racket friend Briana Bierschbach for the Star Tribune and see the full list of election results here.

Mpls Budget Proposal: Money for Cops Already Spent, Major Property Tax Hikes

Don’t let Tuesday night’s primaries distract you from Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s $2.3 billion budget proposal, which rolled out Wednesday and includes a lot of bangers. Head bangers, that is. We’ve got to fix a $30 million revenue shortfall, after all.

Should the proposal pass, homeowners will see an 11.3% property levy increase in 2027. “The tax increase means the owner of a median-valued Minneapolis home, worth $351,400, will pay $409 more a year,” Deena Winter reports for the Star Tribune. “The property tax levy has gone up an average of 7.7% a year since 2018.”

A sweet $4.3 million has been earmarked for MPD recruitment, though that’s money the police have already spent. Kyle Stoke at Axios also points out that dramatic cuts have been made to the city’s “violence interrupter” program, with Frey opting instead to boost the “community safety ambassador” program.

Frey's proposal also also requires at least 100 job cuts.

Welp. The ball’s now in Minneapolis City Council’s court. Council members have till the end of the year to make changes and gain feedback from constituents.

Hell Yeah! New Queer Mag Q Minnesota Drops This Fall.

LGBTQ-focused publication Lavender announced this past June that it was calling it quits after 31 years. But many were left scratching their heads after reading CEO Stephen Rocheford’s “Mission Accomplished”-style statement proclaiming that the magazine’s work here was done.

At least a few former Lavender staffers have concluded that their job here isn’t finished. They’ve banded together to create Q Minnesota, proudly proclaiming that “Minnesota queer press isn’t done” at the top of its pre-launch website.

“The community has had its own published media for 47 years,” Editor-in-Chief/Publisher Andy Lien, formerly an editor at Lavender, writes via press release. “Losing it wasn’t an option, so we picked up the baton—with more experience and a real sense of urgency about getting it right.”

The group aims to publish its first issue in October, and there are plans to exist in both online and physical media. An annual directory, which will include info on LGBTQ+ organizers, organizations, clinics, bars and restaurants, and resources is also in the works.

Minnesota Now Has a Women’s Pro Volleyball Team

Formerly known as MLV Minnesota during franchise development, the newly rechristened Minnesota Forge have gone official as our state’s first Major League Volleyball team.

“Minnesota has one of the country’s strongest and most passionate volleyball communities,” MLV Commissioner Jaime Weston says via Tuesday's press release. “This franchise will be an important part of shaping the next era of professional volleyball."

In 2027, the league will expand from 8 to 12 teams, with the Forge playing their inaugural season in January. Home games will be held at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Minnesota women's pro-sports teams roster currently includes the Lynx (basketball), Aurora FC (soccer), Minx and Vixen (football), Frost (hockey), and Rise (ultimate frisbee), as well as the North Star and Minnesota Roller Derby teams.