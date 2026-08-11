Guitars by the Lake, Fests on the Porch: Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 11-17

Two great annual traditions occur this week: the Lakeside Guitar Festival and the Uptown Porch Fest. What else? Well, you'll have to read on to find out.

Nelson Devereaux Photo provided

Tuesday, August 11

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Land o’ Dixie, Rented Mules @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Mickey and the Motorcars, Savannah Smith @ Cedar Cultural Center

Stanley Clarke N*4EVER @ Dakota

Como Chorus Casade @ Dock and Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34—Ever wished that a band’s set was shorter? Well, there's no shame in that—you’re a busy person, and we live in a fast-paced modern society! The Eagles' monthly Tiny Tuesdays series is for you. Every second Tuesday of the month, five performers are allotted 12 minutes each, which adds up to a solid hour of music, leaning on the experimental side, and that's plenty for a Tuesday. This time ‘round, performers include True Green, who have —Keith Harris Ever wished that a band’s set was shorter? Well, there's no shame in that—you’re a busy person, and we live in a fast-paced modern society! The Eagles' monthly Tiny Tuesdays series is for you. Every second Tuesday of the month, five performers are allotted 12 minutes each, which adds up to a solid hour of music, leaning on the experimental side, and that's plenty for a Tuesday. This time ‘round, performers include True Green, who have a great album out this year in Hail Disaster, as well Living Bloom, Third Date, Change Of, and Boy in the Rose Garden.

Buster Phalen @ Father Hennepin Park

Marie Nelson, Open Door Policy, Public Service Announcement, Seafoam Green Tangerine @ Green Room

Nelson Devereaux Trio @ Indeed Brewing—Local saxman Devereaux has quite the resume (from Miley to Magdalena Bay). On his own, he employs delay and other effects to create a layered sound akin to minimalist repetition. Percussionist Dave Power and bassist Cody McKinney round out the trio, and the group's one-take, fully improvised 2025 debut, Three Lights in the Dark.—Keith Harris Local saxman Devereaux has quite the resume (from Miley to Magdalena Bay). On his own, he employs delay and other effects to create a layered sound akin to minimalist repetition. Percussionist Dave Power and bassist Cody McKinney round out the trio, and the group's one-take, fully improvised 2025 debut, Three Lights in the Dark.

Myallo @ Loring Park

B N’ the Spice Cabinet @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Piss With Style, TumbleDown Dick, Safety Knife @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

August Conspiracy Series feat. Soul Tribe, J-Mo on the Beat, Wain Anthony McFarlane @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

Honky-Tonk Jump @ White Squirrel

Alex & Toke’s Acoustic Tuesdays feat. Clovers Daughter, Colin Campbell @ White Squirrel

The Watson Twins Photo provided

Wednesday, August 12

Vandahlia, Tainted Canyon, Milk, Bottlerocket @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

The Mexico City Experiment feat. Terrell X @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Other Country Ensemble, Makam Baklava Trio @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Clay Fulton @ Carbone’s

Deb Brown and Brian Zemniak @ Crooners

The Phil Aaron Trio @ Crooners

Braxton Cook @ Dakota

Harmonic Relief Show Choir @ Dock and Paddle

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Sparrowhawk, the Straight A's, the Pyongyang Metro, Whispered the Rabbit @ Eagles 34

Willow Avalon, JD Clayton, Slater Nalley @ Fine Line

MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Niny Salem @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Watson Twins @ Parkway Theater

Philip St. John @ Peavey Plaza

Stacked Like Pancakes, Hiahli, Otter Heist @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Riff Wood with Willowake @ 7th St Entry

Synastry @ Terminal Bar

Mary Flower & Leon Cotter @ 318 Cafe

The What-Have-Yous, Mike Gunther and the Total Crapshoot @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with David Robinson and the Dedicated Friends @ 331 Club

Lexie Modica, Kaity Joan, Zoe Grigsby, Helen @ Underground Music

Paul Bergen @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Yazmin and Beat Zero Photo provided

Thursday, August 13

Farmlands Takeover @ Abi’s

Moon Medallion, Victimless Progress, Sonata @ Acadia

Goldpine @ Aster Cafe

Nocturne: Anna Johnson, Kenneth Gregory, Sophia Deutsch @ Berlin

Amateur @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Coleen Raye & Benny Weinbeck @ Crooners

Shane Cox & the Funky Spuds @ Crooners

The Rolling Stoners @ Dakota

The Meshes, First Out, Virgo @ Eagles 34

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Dock and Paddle

House of Music Showcase @ Driftwood Char Bar

Soul Trouvere @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Pam Linton @ Eagles 34

Eslabon Armada @ Fillmore

Mothkid, Twisted Pigeon, Hairless Twin, Gauze @ Flying V

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

David K @ Granada

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Sarah Something (Album Release), Wren + Wilde @ Hook and Ladder

Yazmin and Beat Zero (Album Release), Lady Midnight, Havana Quartet @ Hook and Ladder

Obi Original & the Black Atlantics @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Ghais Guevara and student 1 @ Icehouse

Lindsey Stirling @ Ledge Amphitheater

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Dean Magraw and Suwal Singh @ Metronome Brewery

Chutes @ Mia

The Umamies @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cole Swindell @ Mystic Lake Casino

Modest Mouse, Califone @ Palace Theatre

Peony Park, Joan of Profile, Garden Glow @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, the Beavers @ Schooner Tavern

Casket Cassette, Stranger Gallery, Stare Away @ 7th St Entry

Tumbling Daisies @ 331 Club

American Cream, Good Doom, Shadow Hex @ Turf Club

The Roundabouts @ White Squirrel

Pelicant, Ditch Pigeon, Fairooz Nazifa @ White Squirrel

James Whatton @ Wooden Ship Brewing

Megasound Photo provided

Friday, August 14

DJ Screwella @ Acadia

AM Gold Yacht Rock @ Allianz Field

Free Your Mind @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. Arts Dept @ Animales

Brady Grey, Charlie Gruber @ Aster Cafe

Mary Louise Knutson/Steve Pikal @ Berlin

Julian Pujols Qualls’s Mamey @ Berlin

Taliaknight @ Berlin

Alligations @ Blues Saloon

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

Le Moment @ Cabooze

Fink @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tommy Boynton and Friends @ Crooners

Joe Pulice’s Big Band feat. Ricky Peterson @ Crooners

Jaedyn James & Alex Browne @ Crooners

Davina & the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Stone Ark, Lost in Prati, Lipstinger @ Day Block Brewing

Lakeside Guitar Festival @ Dock and Paddle—Guitars are back. Charli XCX’s —Jay Boller Guitars are back. Charli XCX’s irony-soaked “Rock Music” more or less declares the noble six-stringer is back in business, and we think the culture is better off for it. Since 2013 the Lakeside Guitar Fest has been less interested in pop music trends and more interested in delivering free, outdoor, genre-spanning live music in a gorgeous setting. ( Watch LGF co-director Molly Maher tease this year's fest via KSTP.) Friday'll feature Zacc Harris, Chastity Brown with Terrell X, Jeronimo Gonzalez and Jorge Servin playing on a damn floating swan stage, and Virginia-launched fingerstyle phenom Yasmin Williams. Come Saturday you'll get Erik Koskinen with Nieves del Norte, Jeff Ray Trio, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, and A Prairie Home Companion vet Pat Donohue with Richard Kriehn; true ax-heads can shut the night down with a ticketed performance from Minnesota's Last Waltz. Shred on!

Witness Trips, Compass Rose, Neon Sons @ Driftwood Char Bar

Ya Ya Boys @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Dan Israel, Clara Rose @ 50th & France

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Fine Line

Can’t Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Quarter Moon @ Flying V

Peg Meyer @ Ginkgo Coffee



Bret Michaels @ Grand Casino Hinckley

That’s So Fetch @ Green Room

Clean Plate Club, Booster Pack, Fuchsia, La La and the Gents @ Hook and Ladder

Candisoul @ Icehouse

Ait Ait @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Reggaeton Rave @ The Loft

Loring Alley Live @ Loring Alley—Built abutting Minneapolis’s Loring Park in 1911, the Fawkes Building is probably better known to you, the non-architectural historian, as the place that currently houses Gai Noi and once housed Nick and Eddie, Bar Lucat, the Loring Café, and, sure, whatever, The Bird. Through all those restaurant incarnations, the building boasted one of our town’s best throwback alleyways, and for the past five years Loring Alley Live has thrown a free mini music fest in that very spot. This year we’ll get Mediterranean-tinged pop-rockers Vittorio and the Bridges, local singer-songwriter star/—Jay Boller Built abutting Minneapolis’s Loring Park in 1911, the Fawkes Building is probably better known to you, the non-architectural historian, as the place that currently houses Gai Noi and once housed Nick and Eddie, Bar Lucat, the Loring Café, and, sure, whatever, The Bird. Through all those restaurant incarnations, the building boasted one of our town’s best throwback alleyways, and for the past five years Loring Alley Live has thrown a free mini music fest in that very spot. This year we’ll get Mediterranean-tinged pop-rockers Vittorio and the Bridges, local singer-songwriter star/ former tiny house owner Jeremy Messersmith, soft-rockers Beemer, and violin ace Jillian Rae, plus there will be salsa dancing, a food truck, and alcohol, organizers promise. Sounds like a helluva deal.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Tony May (Album Release) @ Lush

King Muskie @ Mainstreet Bar

Splash! x Kaleb & the Nightingale Band @ Metronome Brewery

Dark Light Oblivion @ Minnehaha Bandstand

P Town’s White Out Bel Air Affair @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Empire of the Sun @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Chiodos @ Myth Live

Global Jazz Collegium @ Padraigs

Lolo’s Ghost, Jellyjacket @ Schooner Tavern

Jaki Blue, Oscar Odd @ 7th St Entry

Matt Kearney, Jake Scott @ State Theatre

Dashed, Far Far Away, Peony Park Short Timer @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Night Audit, wolfbabycup, Be Wary @ 331 Club

Megasound, Agnes Uncaged @ Turf Club

Healing Gems, Black Widows @ Underground Music

DJ Leadfoot, DubTrio, Gemini Danger, DJ Salad @ Uptown VFW

Hardy White @ Utepils

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Thirsty River @ White Squirrel

Suzy Plays Guitar, Blue Red Roses, Rachel Melby @ White Squirrel

Climactic (Album Release), Rahvn, VVolf Mask, the Broken Rule @ Zhora Darling

Mohini Dey Photo provided

Saturday, August 15

YNS LilChat, DJ Screwella @ Acadia

The Toxhards @ Amsterdam

Rich Mattson and the Northstars @ Animales

Tin Can Telephone @ Animales

G Herbo, K Camp, Hunxho @ Armory

Paul Frantzich @ Aster Cafe

Randall Webb & Friends @ Barely Brothers

The Willie August Project @ Berlin

Society of Chemists (Album Release) @ Berlin

DJ Amy Pickett, Allen Hz @ Berlin

Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

Soulmates @ Blues Saloon

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: The Millennium Tour Reunion @ Cabooze

Three Pound Test @ Carbone’s

Rabeca, Full Catholic, Third Date @ Cedar Cultural Center

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Maud Hixson and Bruce Carlson @ Crooners

The Bruce Henry Experience @ Crooners

Mohini Dey @ Dakota

Danser @ 331 Club

Lakeside Guitar Festival @ Dock and Paddle—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

Poudre Canyon Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Giant Valley String Band, Fog Behind the Holler @ Eagles 34

Massive Green, Northern Hammer, Lawnchair Dads @ Eagles 34

Dimmu Borgir @ Fillmore

DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FIESTAS @ Fine Line

The Crane Wives, Brye @ First Avenue

Revellion @ Flying V

FarFarAway @ Gambit Brewing

Reventon Perreo 360 @ Green Room

Hoochella with DJ Ibibaby @ Hook and Ladder

GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Indecent Exposure (Slow Burn) @ Icehouse

Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series, Volume Eight: It All Started With the DJ! @ Icehouse

Som Fest @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

38 Special, Chris Hawkey Band @ Ledge Amphitheater

Atyya @ The Loft

Flywheel @ Mainstreet Bar

Shot Down, Sensing Agony, Bestowed Upon Us, VVakefield, Slog @ Memory Lanes

Michael Gold Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Knightnation Party with Q Bear @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Backyard Boombox @ Modist Brewing

We’ve Got You Covered @ Parkway Theater

Frost Found Us, Zero Fret, Stranger, Taste of Vervain @ 331 Club

Big Thief @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—The sound of Big Thief’s 2025 album, Double Infinity, put me off at first because this band’s substance has been so bound up in their style. Bassist Max Oleartchik is gone, and with him, coincidentally or not, that sprung a sense of communal creation that was Big Thief’s hallmark. Then I got over myself, and I could hear that all-encompassing wash of reverb not as an airbrushing of idiosyncrasies but just Adrianne Lenker’s latest way of getting cosmic. Unlike most rock mystics, Lenker never comes off like she’s out to start a cult, which is one reason hers is so devoted. Now 34, she acknowledges her insecurities (“I’m afraid of getting older/That’s what I’ve learned to say,” “I’m happy with you/Why do I need to explain myself”) only to let them wash over her with a radical acceptance that appears also to ensure really good sex. Hand me my robe and point me to the compound, kind sister. “Swallow poison, swallow sugar,” Lenker muses. “Sometimes they taste the same.” Like elderberry wine, as —Keith Harris The sound of Big Thief’s 2025 album, Double Infinity, put me off at first because this band’s substance has been so bound up in their style. Bassist Max Oleartchik is gone, and with him, coincidentally or not, that sprung a sense of communal creation that was Big Thief’s hallmark. Then I got over myself, and I could hear that all-encompassing wash of reverb not as an airbrushing of idiosyncrasies but just Adrianne Lenker’s latest way of getting cosmic. Unlike most rock mystics, Lenker never comes off like she’s out to start a cult, which is one reason hers is so devoted. Now 34, she acknowledges her insecurities (“I’m afraid of getting older/That’s what I’ve learned to say,” “I’m happy with you/Why do I need to explain myself”) only to let them wash over her with a radical acceptance that appears also to ensure really good sex. Hand me my robe and point me to the compound, kind sister. “Swallow poison, swallow sugar,” Lenker muses. “Sometimes they taste the same.” Like elderberry wine, as another brilliant contemporary of hers might say

Joe Bonamassa and Gov’t Mule @ Treasure Island Casino

Mark Cameron Band @ Schooner Tavern

Bob Oxblood, Twin Citizen, Porcupine @ 7th St Entry

Xmas on Neptune @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Emily Nenny and Buffalo Nichols @ Turf Club

Levi’s Birthday Bash @ Underground Music

Uptown Porchfest @ Uptown—Live music isn’t dead, but scalpers and Ticketmaster’s monopoly are doing their best to kill it. Entry-level tickets to see Noah Kahan at Target Field last week were going for $400–$500 on resale, so unless you’re willing to skimp on groceries for a bit, stadium tickets might be off the table. But music doesn’t really sound any better when it’s played on a massive stage, and the hottest low-cost venue this week is your neighbor’s porch. Uptown Porchfest brings local bands to local porches for a day of little free concerts. It’s a grassroots-organized tradition that’s just getting bigger every year. This week, a whopping 85 bands will perform from porches throughout the Minneapolis's Wedge neighborhood, covering a wide span of genres—everything from rock to classical to whatever “cute gaze mew-mew metal ethereal indie” is. (Check out Ditch Pigeon if you’re interested in that last one.) Food trucks and bathrooms will be available at Mueller Park, but attendees are encouraged to eat at local businesses as well.—Clare O'Connor Live music isn’t dead, but scalpers and Ticketmaster’s monopoly are doing their best to kill it. Entry-level tickets to see Noah Kahan at Target Field last week were going for $400–$500 on resale, so unless you’re willing to skimp on groceries for a bit, stadium tickets might be off the table. But music doesn’t really sound any better when it’s played on a massive stage, and the hottest low-cost venue this week is your neighbor’s porch. Uptown Porchfest brings local bands to local porches for a day of little free concerts. It’s a grassroots-organized tradition that’s just getting bigger every year. This week, a whopping 85 bands will perform from porches throughout the Minneapolis's Wedge neighborhood, covering a wide span of genres—everything from rock to classical to whatever “cute gaze mew-mew metal ethereal indie” is. (Check out Ditch Pigeon if you’re interested in that last one.) Food trucks and bathrooms will be available at Mueller Park, but attendees are encouraged to eat at local businesses as well.

Fluid Frequencies: Late Night Drive Through feat. b!g mac @ Uptown VFW

Ed Sheeran @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Pleezer, Will Durie, Sam Saccoman @ Utepils

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Wren + Wilde @ Water Works

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

120 Minutes with Clash Minne Rockers @ White Squirrel

Blacklighter, Sweetland, Living Through Ghosts @ White Squirrel

Gravezig, Harsh Reality, Die Hard Corps @ Zhora Darling

Pinkshift Photo provided

Sunday, August 16

Johnny Child and the Poor Bastards @ Amsterdam

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Leyton Olaleye: Crossroads @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion 20:10 @ Cabooze

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

The Brothers Allmanac @ Crooners

Joe Flip Band @ Crooners

Mill City Hot Club @ Crooners

Candy-OH!: The Cars Tribute @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tune Pals @ Dubliner Pub

Matt Sowell @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Verminoze @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Loe Shimmy @ Fine Line

American Football, Afternoon Bike Ride @ First Avenue

Candlelight: ’90s Unplugged @ Granada

The Scarlet Goodbye @ Hewing Hotel

Bastard Sycamore @ Icehouse

Blluedog @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The V Gees @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jada Brown, Solana & the Sunsets, DJ Miguel Vargas @ Memory Lanes

The Jackson 5tet @ Metronome Brewery

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Foreigner @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

The Buckinghams @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

American Vanity, Spiderlily @ 7th St Entry

Eleven Degenerates, Switchyard, Aaron Lee Kaplan @ 331 Club

Comehelpglo @ Underground Music

Pinkshift @ Underground Music

Customers, John Magnuson Band, El Drifte @ White Squirrel

Karaoke With Ally @ White Squirrel

Torrentia Photo provided

Monday, August 17

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Caboose

Club Day Monday Cabaret @ Crooners

Ben Sidran @ Dakota

White Bear Big Band @ Dock and Paddle

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

L.A. Buckner @ Icehouse

Belvidere Oasis @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Mosaic Arts @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Open Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Okay Okay, Low Jam, Eudora @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Lightnin' Luke, Yes Ma'am, Dirtbike Boyfriend, Quiver the Busker, TORSO MAN, Dumpster Meds, & Tape and Tears @ Underground Music

The Cottonwood Shivers, Nat Harriet @ White Squirrel

Nona @ White Squirrel

Torrentia, Social Pariah, Sweetland, Divinum Insanus @ Zhora Darling