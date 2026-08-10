Wanna Buy Vintage Music Company?

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South Mpls Haven for 78 Records, Cylinder Recordings, Tube Radios to Close

When the New Yorker’s Amanda Petrusich, the author of Do Not Sell at Any Price: The Wild, Obsessive Hunt for the World's Rarest 78rpm Records passed through town in 2018, she made a point of visiting Vintage Music Company in south Minneapolis. Sean Lennon is also said to be a fan. Full of sprawling stacks of 78 records and cylinders, along with antique stereo equipment and turntables, the shop near 38th and Chicago is one of a kind.

But it may not be for much longer. Owner Scott Holthus shared on Facebook this weekend that he’s looking to sell. The reasons appear to be personal. A GoFundMe has been collecting money for Holthus’s health issues, and the post notes that “typing on the phone is increasingly difficult” for him.

“This is a difficult post to write,” he writes. “After 34 years of business, 28 years in this building, I have made the decision to sell the shop. It will be going up for sale later this week.” Holthus says the store will remain open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday until it’s sold.

Holthus began collecting records as a child, and he remained committed to the old ways. "I'm not malleable," he told the Strib’s Jenna Ross in a wonderful 2017 profile that estimated his collection at around 750,000 records. "I should be able to bend with the times ... and I just can't do it."

#Minneapolis #crime #danger #scooter

Have you heard about the scooters? Have you HEARD about the scooters? Have you heard about THE SCOOTERS?

You have heard about the scooters. How could you not? Footage of the “scooter takeover” of downtown Minneapolis Friday and Saturday night is the talk of the internet, generating bogus outrage among people who haven’t set foot in Minneapolis this century and a significant amount of “cool adult” posturing in response.

The mayhem began with a call for a Couch Lime Scooter Party (that’s also the name of my favorite Camper Van Beethoven album) on Friday by a guy who curiously cannot pronounce “Nicollet.” The crowd that missed out on Friday came out in force on Saturday.

I’ll be very adult about this and discourage the youth from riding their scooters on the freeway. But I will also note (cool adult alert) that they could be participating in far worse stunts—for instance, dropping lightbulbs off the skyride at a Six Flags, to choose an example that absolutely does not implicate my teen self.

Hands down the funniest overreaction came from Twitter user @karkaraaker, who narrated the event in an accent that suggested she lives a good distance from the Twin Cities metro. “Actually terrifying,” she said of the sight in a video tagged "#minneapolis #crime #danger #scooter." “Mobs of people. I’m talking mobs. It is really really bad.” Sadly, this user has apparently been shamed into taking her account down. Another vital voice silenced.

Fire-Ravaged Jakeeno’s Launches a GoFundMe

Nearly a month ago, a fire devastated Jakeeno’s Pizza and Pasta on 36th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. Now the restaurant has launched a GoFundMe asking for help, Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports.

Jakeeno’s was opened by Jack and Carol Keegan in 1975, and has remained in business with daughters Patty and Amy at the helm. “Insurance may eventually address the building and repairs, but it won’t put food on the table for the team in the meantime,” say the owners, who are collecting funds to keep themselves and their staff afloat. As I write this, they’ve raised $8K of their $50K goal.

And You Thought the Scooters Were Scary…

Let’s close out this Monday rundown with a terrifying photo from nature—a shot of toothy loon, taken by photographer Sherry McCartney, as discussed by some giddy KARE 11 personalities. (Trigger warning: You may be forced to hear Anders Folk say "Marine... federal prosecutor... Democrat" for the zillionth (but maybe last?) time.

All I can say is, who needs lasers when you’ve got choppers like those?