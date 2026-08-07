For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us the Grossest Food/Drink You Love

Don't worry: We're all trying to talk Jay out of eating terrible foods before it's too late. You have a child now! You have so much to live for! Take care of yourself!

And yet, inspired by his recent date with a Kwik Trip SPAMwich, this week we're wondering what trash foods you have a soft spot for.

My 56-year-old stomach is not hospitable to a lot of the garbage I ingested in my youth. The fact that I used to drink reheated days-old coffee regularly is one reason why.

But I still have a fondness for the occasional overcooked convenience-store hot dog that's been on the rollers all day, the one that's as close to jerky as possible. And though Golden Curry is pure salt and fat, I have an addiction that I justify by saying it's, you know, international.

As always, feel free to ignore this post and write about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.