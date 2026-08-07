Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us the Grossest Food/Drink You Love

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

11:12 AM CDT on August 7, 2026

Caroline Grabowski for Unsplash
144Comments

Don't worry: We're all trying to talk Jay out of eating terrible foods before it's too late. You have a child now! You have so much to live for! Take care of yourself!

And yet, inspired by his recent date with a Kwik Trip SPAMwich, this week we're wondering what trash foods you have a soft spot for.

My 56-year-old stomach is not hospitable to a lot of the garbage I ingested in my youth. The fact that I used to drink reheated days-old coffee regularly is one reason why.

But I still have a fondness for the occasional overcooked convenience-store hot dog that's been on the rollers all day, the one that's as close to jerky as possible. And though Golden Curry is pure salt and fat, I have an addiction that I justify by saying it's, you know, international.

As always, feel free to ignore this post and write about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

News

Genocide Scholar Denied Genocide Studies Job for Calling out Genocide Gets Settlement from the U

Plus remembering Sue Zelickson, Trump's disdain for U visas, and Hennepin County libraries propose hour cuts in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 7, 2026
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 58: IRL CSI Feat. Forensic Scientist Melissa Loren

Meet one of the BCA's top crime scene scientists.

August 7, 2026
Sports

The Confusion, Chaos, and Courage I Saw at This Weekend’s Anti-Trans Rally Outside of Target Center

Inside the arena, the Minnesota Lynx squared off against the Indiana Fever. Outside the stadium, local activists took on an array of anti-trans protesters.

August 7, 2026
Events

Freeloader Friday: 141 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Vintage markets, old-school cars, and lots of tunes in the sun.

August 7, 2026
News

Soon-to-Be Ghouly-Weds? Evil Noem-Lewandowski Pair Look Awfully Cozy on Lake Minnetonka.

Plus tariff tolls on small biz, remembering a Somali singer, and an update on Racket's fifth birthday in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 6, 2026
Culture

‘The Cat Is My Customer’: Defying the Odds, St. Paul’s 35-Year-Old Cat Furniture Shop to Triple in Size

‘I wanted to have a cat furniture superstore, and I’ve finally achieved it,’ Purrniture owner Darryl Michaelson beams. 

August 6, 2026