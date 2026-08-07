Freeloader Friday: 141 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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Artcrank

FRIDAY

The Artcrank Archive Opening Party

For 16 years, Artcrank combined art and bikes in the coolest way possible—Bicycling magazine called it "cycling's coolest art show." The Minneapolis-born event, which started as a one-off poster party before becoming an annual affair and then going national, asked artists and graphic designers to dream up fun and unexpected bike-related designs. And it was a hit! "None of it has really seemed real," founder Charles K. Youel told Racket in 2023, the year he hit the brakes on Artcrank. "The one possibility that I was not prepared for was for it to be as successful as it's been in terms of appealing to people in the way that it has." If you’re among the bike lovers who miss it, you’re in luck: The Artcrank Archive is now on view at Venture Bikes, with hundreds of prints stretching floor to ceiling at the Midtown Greenway bike shop and hundreds more you can thumb through in flip racks. At tonight’s opening party, there’s a group ride, music, food, and a projection show on the Greenway. Free. 6–10:30 p.m. Venture Bikes, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Sharknado

8:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

DECADE: Celebrating 10 Years of The Hook

It’s a real accomplishment for a new venue to make it a full decade, and it deserves a celebration—two whole nights of hooking and laddering. (Pretend those words mean “eating and drinking” and “listening to music,” I guess.) The Hook has been holding it down since 2016, which truly feels like a different era, a time before its Longfellow corner became the epicenter of the 2020 uprising. Musically, Friday serves up a father-son lineup, with Alan Sparhawk’s Black-Eyed Snakes and daughter Hollis’s Willem Dafoe Fan Club, along with Duluth’s Entheos Enclave. Saturday’s lineup includes unkempt punks the Silent Treatment, soul man Nicholas David, the West Bank Social Club, and the Potluck String Band. And all the while you’ll be wolfing down picnic faves like watermelon and potato salad. Free, but donations are always welcome. 6 p.m. Fri.; 4 p.m. Sat. Hook and Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Ave.; find more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Backyard Bluesfest #13

With Toronzo Cannon, the Butanes, the Dieselfitters, Other Country Ensemble, Greazy Gravy, Swamp Twisters 2.0, and more. 6–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Dual Citizen Brewery, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Helen

Pop tunes. With Joan of Profile. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Taylor Ray & the Fits

With Other Stars. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hend Al-Mansour, 'Islamic Cosmos'

“Living Threads”

“What does it mean to carry a culture within you—its patterns, its language, its stars?” That’s the query explored in Hend Al-Mansour’s latest exhibition, opening this weekend at Rosalux. The Saudi-American artist, based in St. Paul, creates engaging installations exploring life and the meaning of it, often with a focus on the experiences of Muslim women. This show is a mix of mediums, with embroidery work, painting, and large-scale screen printing, featuring nods to Middle Eastern architecture, American Sign Language, astronomy, and geometry. There will be an opening reception from 7–10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 30—Jessica Armbruster

Lodge

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Dive Bar Orchestra

Rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

4–8 p.m. through Sep. 4. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Piss with Style, Druthers, the Skeleton Crew

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Philbillies/ Matthew Hope

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

JoJo Green

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring TH3. 7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Eli Gardiner Band

Americana. 6:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Asian Street Food Night Market

Asian Street Food Night Market

Have you been to this much-loved Asian street fest in downtown St. Paul? If so, then you know it gets super crowded. Expanding the days it’s offered helped a bit, but now the event needs more room to spread out. So this year the gang is moving to Maplewood’s Pan Asian Center. There will, of course, be an insane variety of food—momos, meats on skewers, sticky rice, halo halo, eggrolls, boba—as well as a beer garden for those who like to wash that pad thai down with a cold Tsingtao. A variety of cultural acts will appear onstage, from traditional lion and dragon dances to modern K-pop groups, ending with club DJs in the evening. Kids’ activities will keep the little ones busy, and an artist market promises old-world finds as well as kawaii cuteness. Free. 4–11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. The Pan Asian Center, 3001 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Malcolm Yards 5th Anniversary

Happy birthday, Malcolm Yards! This decade’s food hall craze has yielded mixed results, broadly speaking, but Malcolm Yards has carved a bona fide winner out of the industrial ruins beneath the UNITED CRUSHERS silos. Hell, if nothing else, the Prospect Park establishment has the best reuben in town, according to us. Kinsley's Smokehouse Deli rules, Bebe Zito rules, Saturday Dumpling Co. rules, Wrecktangle Pizza rules, and World Street Kitchen sucks. Just kidding—WSK rules, too. The food hall will celebrate all those vendors and more this Friday and Saturday with a b-day party that’s brimming with $5 food/drink specials; click here to see ‘em all. Local singer-songwriter Mike Bustin is set to perform Saturday evening on the patio. “What began as a vision to transform a historic building into a vibrant destination has exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to continue evolving, supporting independent food businesses,” owner Patricia Wall says via press release. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.–Sat. The Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

Free food, backpacks, and school supplies while supplies last. Children must be present to receive items. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wilder Recreation Center, 943 Edgerton St., St. Paul.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

“Mara: 40 Years of Oromo Knowledge Making” Agartuu Inor

“Mara: 40 Years of Oromo Knowledge Making”

This group show explores how Oromo communities view and share knowledge over time and displacement. The show opened on Thu. but is on view 1–6 p.m. Wed., Fri.–Sun. Through Aug. 16. Soomaal House of Art, 2200 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

“PF Studios: Within Reach”

Curators Leslie Barlow, Free Spain, and Margaret Vergara present a show examining the possibilities of a joyful future. 6–9 p.m. PLOT Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Uptown Art Fair

Uptown Art Fair

Starting in 1964, the Uptown Art Fair took place on Hennepin Avenue in south Minneapolis. Due to construction, in 2024 it was re-christened SoMi Art Fair and relocated several neighborhoods over to the scorching parking lot of Bachman’s Windom-area location, where it stayed for a few years and languished. This year, the Uptown Art Fair is back, kinda, returning to its original moniker and setting up shop in… East Isles, just a few blocks north of Uptown. But a lake is an upgrade from asphalt, and old mansions are better backdrops than empty storefronts, so let’s consider this an incremental improvement. Should you go, expect artists both local and national, food trucks, and live music. 1–7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake of the Isles Parkway E., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

New Brighton Stockyard Days

Featuring a parade, beer, food trucks, a family zone, market, duck races, an antique car show, live music, and fireworks. Find more info here. 4–10:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Highway 8 NW, New Brighton.

St. Louis Park Summer Reading Festival

This multi-event fest includes 12 free literacy events for families. This week’s happenings include self-guided tours (ArtWalk, Free Little Libraries Tour), an ice-cream social, book giveaway, and meetups. Find the complete schedule and list of locations here. Through Aug. 14.

Eagan Food Truck Festival

Over 20 food trucks plus entertainment by The White Keys and Rhino from. Fireworks follow the event. 4–9 p.m. 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

Favourite Girl

Feminist rock/pop. With Zahra Wiedmann. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Chariots of the Gods Custom Van & Vintage Camper Show

SATURDAY

Chariots of the Gods Custom Van & Vintage Camper Show

Check out some sweet-ass rides. With live music from Tomboyy, DJ tunes, food truck eats, and beer. Noon to evening. 211 St Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis.

Flavor Fest 4

Featuring art, a market, open studios at Solar Arts, and tunes from Mike Kota, Purple Funk Metropolis, Lana Leone, A$paragus, and Jada Lynn. 1–10 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

The Secret Ingredient Is Art: Open Studios

Featuring special gallery shows, sales, receptions, entertainment, and Flavor Fest in the building. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

K-Pop in the Sunset

Featuring music, dancing, shopping, food trucks, and summer vibes.Find more info at mnkpopconnect.com. 5–9 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“DeAd FRiEnDz (An Oliver Tree Tribute Art Show)”

An exhibition exploring para-social grief, music, memory, and loss. Featuring live music, art, tattooing, a communal mural, and more. 7–11 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ingrid Restemayer

“Strata: Ingrid Restemayer”

Handmade paper, etching, and hand-embroidery. 6–9 p.m. Gallery360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Fort Road Folk Fest

Featuring Ferris Wheel Moon, Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Cole Diamond Duo, Martin Devaney and Friends, Mother Banjo, Emmy Woods, and Matt Caflisch Band on the patio stage during the day; Railroad Island, Mary Cutrufello Band, Devil Dodger, and Avery Seed inside in the evening. 1–11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Capital Sons

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Jessie Street Band

Jazz/pop. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Cain & Co., If Eye May, The Grieving Pines



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wild Lyre

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tim Casey & the Martyrs

With Velahsa. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"Bird Collisions in the Anthropocene"

Cloth Bird Making Workshop

Help make fabric birds for “Bird Collisions in the Anthropocene,” an exhibition and community project featuring 11,000 bird sculptures to raise awareness of bird collisions (hello, U.S. Bank Stadium). 6–8:30 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Solidarity Picnic

Featuring free food and groceries, games for kids and adults, a bounce house, waterslide, mutual aid skill-shares, face painting, screen printing, a free market, and live music by Brass Solidarity, Ardaa Somali Ensemble, Ditch Pigeon, Emmett Doyle (of the MN-15), Van Cleaver, and Singing Resistance. Meet with dozens of activist, advocacy, and mutual aid organizations. Find more info here. 3:30–8:30 p.m. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

My Body My Home: A Shareformance

See a work-in-progress performance of a new piece featuring zAmya Theater Project and choreographer Lelis Brito. A free food-truck meal will be served after the show. 2–3 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library Plaza, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Diaper Donation and Giveaway Meetup

The Minnesota Abortion Action Committee, whose work combats predatory crisis pregnancy centers, will be receiving and giving away donations of diapers and back to school supplies. Light snacks and childcare provided. More info here. 3–5 p.m. New City Center in the Cottonwood Room, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“The Art of Being With: Light, Shadow, Wind, and Body”

Colorful Korea celebrates Korean culture with fiber art, patchwork cloth, and ceramics. 2:30–4:30 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library’s Cargill Gallery, 300 Nicollet Mall, 2nd Floor, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Bring a mat. 9 a.m. through Aug. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Sat. through Aug. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through Aug. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

TC Vintage on the North Loop Green Provided

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage hosts this pop-up market series. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Back to School Market

Ok Little Trinket offers… trinket, vintage, and collectibles. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

The Black Market: August Art Fair

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, entertainment, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., St. Paul.

Mother Mystic Market

Shop local vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mother Co., 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Vintage Yard Sale

Clothing, housewares, Coach bags, and decor from a group of vintage sellers including Cast & Charm. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5420 45th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and get help figuring out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata.

Eric Kalenz

7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Cypher Rotunda

Cypher Side Dance School hosts this event featuring top dancers from across the U.S. 3–7 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Tank Girl

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Koo Koo

Family tunes and activities. Noon to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Beach Day

Hang out and make friends. 1–4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 4955 W. Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis.

ART Dept

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Uncle Monkey

6–8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

Cornbread Harris jams. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Music Jam

A rotating group of local and traveling musicians stop by weekly to jam. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m.; $10 early-bird admission at 11 a.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Back Alley Bazaar

Shop vintage that’s “not perfect, but still dang cute!” from Olio Vintage, Moth Oddities, and Golden Pearl in the alley. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Golden Pearl 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Disco Death Vintage Market: 4th Anniversary

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Toolbox Makers Market

Shop local makers at this monthly market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage hosts this pop-up market series. Noon to 5 p.m. 3rd Act Brewing, 4120 Radio Dr., Woodbury.

Sensory Friendly Sundays Photo by Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Disability Pride Festival

Featuring food, performances, crafts, art installations, face painting, and local orgs. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arc's Value Village, 6528 Penn Ave. S., Richfield.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

Classical. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.