Freeloader Friday: 147 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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A reveler at last year's Oktoberfest at Fulton.

FRIDAY

Fulton Oktoberfest

Featuring a beer tent serving up Fulton and German beers, live music, traditional Bavarian dancers, stein-holding competitions, wiener tosses, and German-inspired food. 4–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. through Sep. 26. Fulton Brewing, 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

PryesFest

Featuring Oktoberfest beers, eats, and music. Fri.-Sun. through Oct. 4. Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Autumn Daze

With food, live music, carnival rides and games, a Fri. fish fry, laser light show, a book sale, a Sat. parade, a car show on Sun., the Vikings game on the big screens, quilt bingo, and a garage sale. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. St. Helena Catholic Church, 4343 S. 32nd Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Miss Georgia Peach Promo

Miss Georgia Peach

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

FinnFest: Paleface

Featuring Finnish hip-hop and folk tradition. 7–11 p.m. The Cabooze, 913 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis; get free tickets here.

Casual Friday with Sarah Jane’s Music School

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Death Of the Heron

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

d’Lakes, Maggie and the Skanks, the Controversial New "Skinny Pill"

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Two Phils and a Bill

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Artist Juliette Perine Myers works on a mural in 2024. Image courtesy Chroma Zone

ChromaZone Mural & Art Festival: Alley Jam

What’s the largest mural fest in Minnesota? This guy right here. In 2019, ChromaZone invited 15 artists to create 12 murals over eight days on the facades of the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Seven years later the event is still going strong; in total they’ve commissioned 73 murals by 82 artists, and according to organizers, of that artists’ roster 74% are local, 75% are BIPOC, and 50% are women/nonbinary. Six new murals have been created for the 2026 fest, and you can check them out this weekend at a variety of events. Stop by this alley to watch live painting over two days. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; noon to 7:30 p.m. Sat. 2345 University Ave. W. (between Twin Cities Reptile Shop and Twin Cities Janitor Supply), St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Super Mario Galaxy

6–8 p.m. Normandale Hills Elementary, 9501 Toledo Ave. S., Bloomington.

Black Panther

Outdoors. Hosted by TriLingua Cinema. Before the movie, an Afrofuturist design scholar will discuss the importance of the movie/comic on pop culture. 6:30 p.m. Minnesota Humanities Center, 987 Ivy Ave. E., St. Paul; RSVP here.

Zootopia 2

7:30 p.m. Thomas Hollingsworth Park, 4322 Shoreline Dr., Minneapolis.

Jim Denomie, 'Transitions' (1997)

“Jim Denomie: Renegade”

See early works from Jim Denomie, an Ojibwe painter who was based in Minnesota. There will be a reading and Q&A hosted by essayist Robert Cozzolino at 5:30 p.m., followed by an opening reception from 6–7:30 p.m. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

Nordic Vintage Market

Ingebretsen employees host this market featuring vintage and Nordic finds. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. New City Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Block Printing Event

A free event hosted by Sophie Nelson. Bring a light-colored shirt, bandana, patch, or tote to be printed on. 5–7 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

FinnFest: Free Tori Nordic Fair

A marketplace with exhibitors and live performances onstage. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Hilton Minneapolis Downtown, 1001 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Ruthann Godollei

“Ruthann Godollei: Hindsight”



Mixed media works. The opening reception will include music from Raycurt AKA Fiddla, Paris, Augie Babel, Brooklyn with Dave Dvorak, and Philippe Gallandat. 6–9 p.m. NE SCULPTURE | Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Farmers Market

Hosted by Keystone Community Services. 10 a.m. to noon. Rice and Arlington Field, 102 Montana Ave. W., St. Paul.

Food Truck Fridays

Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and fun for kids. The installment includes back-to-school help/freebies. Other dates: Oct. 2, 16, & 30; Nov. 13 & 27. 3–8 p.m. 907 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"8 Women, 8 Voices"

“8 Women, 8 Voices”

Featuring work from the Creative Arts Collaborative. 5–7 p.m. Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St., Edina.

Excelsior Apple Days

Featuring food trucks, an artist and crafter marketplace, live music, beer and other beverages, a kids’ corner, apple orchard, and a harvest market with baked goods, spices, artisanal items, and other treats. 5–8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Water Street and East Driver, from Second to Third Streets, Excelsior; find more info here. 7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Bang Brewing Creative Enterprise Zone

SATURDAY

Chroma Zone Bike Tour

A bike tour of murals led by 2025 mural artist Pablo Kalaka from Move Minnesota. 10:45–11:45 a.m. Baker Court Office Building, 821 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.

Chroma Zone Block Party

Featuring hands-on art making, bus tours of the murals (at noon, 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.), an artists market, food trucks, and DJ tunes. Noon to 5 p.m. Upper Parking Lot, 2370 W. Territorial Rd., St. Paul; more info here.

Chroma Zone Festival After Party

Hang with artists and organizers of the weekend fest and ongoing project. 5–7 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Taco Tour on Lake Street

As the Minnesota Reformer’s Atra Mohamed wrote last week, immigrant-owned businesses are still waiting for customers to return post-Operation Metro Surge, and that means that, as the organizers of this taco tour write, “Every bite is an act of solidarity.” From noon to 4 p.m. today, head to Mercado Central and visit 30+ vendors including La Loma, La Perla, Apóstol Santiago Cocina, and The Best Tacos Del Sol while enjoying a bounce house, a mechanical bull, free bike repairs, and lots of live music. (There’s also a taco-eating contest.) Then, from 4–8 p.m., make your way over to El Nuevo Campo for more music, live screenprinting, and something called a “Lake Street VR Time Machine” from neighborhood newsletter Longfellow Whatever. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Mercado Central, 1515 E. Lake St., Minneapolis and El Nuevo Campo, 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Capital City Fest Promo

Capital City Fest

Racket’s lovely readers often accuse us of covering Minneapolis, where all four staffers live, over St. Paul. (We attempted to remedy that with an exhaustive 2023 investigation into what, generally, is going on over there.) And as an additional olive branch, please accept our hearty endorsement of Capital City Fest, the annual free, family-friendly celebration of “the people, creativity, and culture that make our city special.” That means 40+ food options (see the partial roster here), 50+ local vendors, a car show, high-flying wrestling, kids’ activities, and genre-spanning live music (see the partial bill here) that includes a battle of the bands. May St. Paulites never grouse about Racket again! Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Armenian Festival

With Armenian food, culture, music, and community. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. St. Sahag Armenian Church, 203 N. Howell St., St. Paul.

LoLA Art Crawl

Featuring a variety of backyard art pop-ups, open studios, sidewalk sales, and chill togethers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Find a map of locations here.

Harvest Press

If the cold, overcast weather wasn’t enough of an indicator, it’s officially fall. (OK, fine… in about a week.) And here’s another autumnal sign: It’s apple pressing time at Minneapolis Cider Company. Join the MCC crew, including head cider maker Rob, for a community pressing event that includes live folk music and a spread of “harvest-themed foods.” The freshly harvested apples you’ll help press, which come from Fireside Orchard in Northfield, will eventually become Minneapolis Cider Co.’s flagship cider, Fireside Hazy. $18 (includes a drink); $45–$95 (includes a growler and multiple drinks/passes). 3–6 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

"Cream of the Crop" Mia

“Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest”

Featuring over 20 works from the Minnesota State Fair's crop-art showcase. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Tears of a Clown: A Trans Artist Market

Sharky Lemon hosts this market featuring 15+ trans artists and makers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul; more info here.

One Year Party

Featuring screenprinting, a vintage market, food trucks, upcycled clothing, s’mores, a free photo booth, karaoke, and live music from Maria Isa, the Union, Howdy Partner Dance, and other local musicians. 3–9 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage, 429 Wabasha St., St. Paul.

September Vintage Market

Local artists, makers, and vintage vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Clothing Giveaway

Free clothing for folks who need it. All ages, any occasion. 9 a.m. to noon. 3921 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Neighborhood Super Sale

Savvy secondhand shoppers adopt the same adage as any halfway decent journalist (or the path not chosen by an inept Walz administration): Follow the money. That means us hoi polloi buying crap off of our wealthier neighbors, and good lord, they don’t get much posher than denizens of Minneapolis neighborhoods East Isles, Lowry Hill, East Bde Maka Ska, Kenwood, and Cedar-Isles-Dean. (The Wedge, a bit of a financial outlier, is also part of the event). Over 150 yard sales in those hoods pop up Saturday, and they’re all easily navigable via handy online map. Me, myself, personally? I’ll be roaming the streets with my 11-month-old in pursuit of deals on high-end baby gear. See ya out there! Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lake of the Isles ; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Preparing to jam out at PorchFest

Powderhorn Porch Fest

Featuring live music on a variety of lawns, porches, and driveways. Also with food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and more. 4–10 p.m. 17th Avenue South, from 32nd to 34th Streets, Minneapolis; find more details here.

Jake Hanson & Luke Enyeart

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Floryence

Indie rock. With Isssy, Blimey. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Maty J and the American Dream

With Bryan Casey. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Close to Toast

With Vena Sera & Circle Circle. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights, DEN

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Review

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ryan Picone Quartet

Hot club jazz. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Chotsani Elaine Dean

Triple Opening Reception

Check out “Trading Post: 41.77260° N, 72.66754° W” from Chotsani Elaine Dean, “Catch-All” by Erika Terwilliger, and “Studio Visit” by Sarah Abdel-Jelil. 6–9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Art on the Edge Fest

Featuring makers, holistic healers, intuitive readings, family fun, and live music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Father Hennepin Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Wakpa Triennial Art Festival



Wakpa is the Dakota word for river, and the Mississippi is central to this multiweek festival featuring art-making, community get-togethers, and history. Head to Raspberry Island this week for poetry readings, live music, and the creation of a flower-based art installation—bring your own to contribute! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Raspberry Island. Find more info here.

“indelible traces” Tiffany Chung, 'Stored in a Jar'

“Tiffany Chung: indelible traces”

In this exhibition, which opened earlier this week, the Vietnamese-American artist explores overlooked and repressed histories. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Last Look: A Saturday for Art, Music, & the Curious

Featuring closing receptions for Paola Evangelista’s “Altar of Bones” and Tony Juliano’s “Happily Deranged,” open studios, guest artists, and live music. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“David Bartley: Cloud Nine”

Paintings. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Rudolph Torment Gallery, Thorp Building #1620-124, 1620 Central Ave., Minneapolis.

MORTON: The Forgotten Founder

A new historical musical comedy, followed by live music and dancing with Lauluaika. Part of FinnFest. 6 p.m. Minnehaha Park Pavilion, 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Grand Opening Celebration

Check out the finished project. With comments from city officials. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Upper Harbor Park, at North Dowling Avenue and West River Road, Minneapolis.

Drag Karaoke Night

It’s free, but tips for the host C*ntessa are appreciated. 4–8 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Super Mario Galaxy

8 p.m. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Eagan Autumn Craft & Gift Show

Makers, crafters, artisans, and small business owners. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

Turbo Tim's Car Extravaganza

Featuring a car show, food trucks, car entertainment, and the car crush performed by Turbo Tim and the Deuce. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., St. Paul.

St. Louis Park Art Fair

With 90+ artists, food trucks, a youth market, and live music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recreation Outdoor Center, 5005 36th St. W., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest Block Party

Featuring games and challenges, German eats and beers, and live music. Noon to 10 p.m. LTD Brewing, 8 Eighth Ave. N., Hopkins.

Oktoberfest at OMNI Maple Grove

Featuring an Oktoberfest beer release, biergarten, dirndl/lederhosen contest, stein-holding contest, German spelling bee, and live music from Squires Band, Atypical Daydream and Pandemic. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Oktoberfest at OMNI Rosemount

Featuring barrel racing, live music, stein holding contest, and beer in the garden. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Oktoberfest at Wicked Wort

Featuring a craft market with 30+ vendors, German eats, contests, and live music. 1–10 p.m. Sat.; 1–5 p.m. Sun. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4165 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

Break the Bubble

Show up and make friends. Noon to 3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Jolly Ramblers

5–9 p.m. Nine Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

Yachtoberfest

Lift Bridge celebrates 18 years with live music, charity bingo, flower crowns, yoga, food popups, and more. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lift Bridge Brewing Company, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater.

Cottage Grove Food Truck Festival

Featuring over 30 trucks, live music, kids’ fun, and a beer garden. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kingston Park, 9401 Indian Blvd. S., Cottage Grove.

Vintage in the Garden

The Ladies Who Lake host this popup market featuring art, vintage, books, and linens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 526 William St., Excelsior; find more info here.

Studio West Art Tour

Explore art from 23 artists at eight different locations across Hopkins, Minnetonka, Deephaven, and Wayzata on this self-guided tour. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Find a map and list of locations here.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Parking lot shopping from vintage and antique vendors. Other dates: Nov. 14. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Veg Fest Provided

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Veg Fest 2026

Featuring food trucks and veggie eats, cooking demos, family fun, and live music. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Birchwood Palace Industries’ Open House and Release Party

The Minneapolis-based small press celebrates three new publications: Keep Clear: Scenes of Injury Death in International Safety Signage, I Consider Myself a Wonderful and Discreet Woman, and The New Sidewalk Cartomancy Digital Handbook. With a short presentation and Q&A, including a four-year-old’s take on “Mr. Ouch,” the creature featured on the cover of Keep Clear. 3–5 p.m. Mirror Lab Studios, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.

Level Up Pop-Up Cafe & Makers Market



Raise the Bar Coffee hosts this pop-up cafe and makers market. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mill City Roasters, 401 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Yoga and Connection

Domino co-founder Marissa leads a 60-minute yoga flow for all. 10 a.m. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; sign up here.

Free Sailing Sunday

Take a free 30-minute sailboat ride with Minneapolis Sailing Center staff and volunteers. Rides are first come, first sailed. Find more info here. Noon to 5 p.m. (last ride at 4:30 p.m.). Bde Maka Ska, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis.

Local Love Market

Shop clothing, books, ceramics, and home goods from 40+ local makers and vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Bring Your Old Bike Ride

Vote on your favorite old bike and ride Theodore Wirth Park to Utepils Brewing. Hosted by the Cycling Museum of Minnesota. 10 a.m. meetup; noon ride. Theodore Wirth Park, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis.

An Afternoon with HebbaJebba

With Christmas on Neptune. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

Featuring cultural performances, crafts, food, mooncake samples, a Lion Dance, and a lantern parade. 1–3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

North Loop Green Provided

Packers vs. the Vikings Watch Party

Noon to 3:30 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Stevie on the Roof

Stevie Ray of Stevie Ray’s Improv Company performs a week’s worth of sets on the roof to raise funds for his space and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 4–10 p.m. Mon.–Thu.; 5 p.m. to midnight Fri.; 4–6:30 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4–10 p.m. Sun. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 West 78th St., Chanhassen. Sep. 20–26.

Edina Car Show

Gaze upon luxury vehicles. Noon to 4 p.m. 50th and France, Edina.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kirstie Kimball

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sep. Stevens Square Park, 1820 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.