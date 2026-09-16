My Week of Attending Free Events in St. Paul and Its Nearby ‘Burbs

How free are the "free" things happening each week in the Twin Cities?

To find out, I pitched an article to Racket with a simple premise: I would attend one free event every day in St. Paul for a week and report back. The events in question must be listed as free—or at least have free admission—and be located in St. Paul. I wanted to go to new places and try things while (full disclosure) proving definitively that St. Paul is as fun as Minneapolis.

Shamrocks FB

Day 1: Monday, July 27

The event: Trivia at Shamrock’s in St. Paul

Why I picked it:

If I’m being honest, this event picked me. I’ve been a trivia host for about four and a half years through Trivia Mafia, and I don’t have a regular place right now so I pick up sub shifts when I can. Since I’m visiting New York this month I’m scrounging up extra dollars whenever I can.

Experience:

Shamrock’s is an Irish-themed bar by the same folks that own Casper’s of Eagan and The Nook in St. Paul. According to the “brag board” at Shamrock’s, Clarence Thomas (yes, that one) once said “best juicy and wings” about this group of restaurants so surely… we have something here.

When I host trivia, I arrive between 20–30 minutes early to set up and get the lay of the land. In this case, I had to set up the PA system to face the bar. As I went to the closet to grab the gear, I was accosted by a giant statue of Elvis in the vestibule connecting the two sides of the restaurant. I can only assume that since Elvis was not Irish he was relegated to scare people in a hallway.

The crowd included families who politely ignored me, a woman who asked me for an extra point for still playing trivia despite having Alzheimer’s, and a group of teens with nary a facial hair in sight. Nearly every young male I saw was wearing polo shirts unironically. Where did they come from? Golf? A fraternity? The Young Republican convention?

How much did it really cost?

Trivia is always free to play, but it is generally well-known that you should spend money on the food. Therefore, it’s “free,” but not really. However, Shamrock’s does have a $2 burger, with or without cheese, on Monday. I also sipped two glasses of wine, because it was part of my trivia hosting tab. (I realize this is perhaps not the best example of a free event to start out with.)

There’s street parking and a lot round back, so free options abound here.

Conclusion:

Shamrock’s has an exceptional staff. The servers were all kind, and one guy even gave me a fist bump—hell yeah. I’ll try this spot again someday, maybe not when I’m hosting trivia and can take proper advantage of their excellent specials.

Gambit Brewing FB

Day 2: Tuesday, July 28

The event: 2026 Funniest Person in St. Paul, week three of prelims.

Why I picked it:

I had never been to Gambit Brewing, even though it's mere blocks away from my downtown St. Paul office. Also, I like comedy and think we have a pretty rocking scene in the cities. What I do not like, though, is more white men in comedy. But we’ll get to that.

Experience:

Gambit Brewing is located in the Pioneer Endicott Building, a multipurpose space that houses apartments, the Minnesota Museum of American Art, and, in the cool AC of the basement, Gambit.

The Funniest Person in St. Paul contest is in its third year. One of the biggest laughs I had all night was when a comedian/licensed marriage and family therapist said he was twice divorced with no kids—but he promised he could help you out in therapy.

Ten comedians took the stage for a five-minute spot each. Audiences were asked to open a Google Form on our phones to rank each performance from 1–10. While I don’t consider myself particularly highbrow, there are a few things that will make me rank your set lower: poop jokes, shitting-on-your-partner jokes, and anything punching down.

As for all the white guys… coincidentally, I was reading an interview with NYC comedian/actor Mary Beth Barone before writing this and I think she says it well: “We need more diversity in comedy as we do in many different industries. They will help revive the genre because, right now, it’s feeling like a lot is the same.”

That’s not to say the Gambit event wasn’t diverse, but it did have all male-presenting comedians. What do you say, readers? Should I toss my name in the hat next year?

How much did it really cost?

I parked in the nearby ramp for $6.92. I believe I could have tried harder to find street parking, but I am all for convenience on hot-ass days.

For a brewery, Gambit boasts an intriguing drink selection: cocktails, wines, and the ubiquitous hard seltzer. I ended up getting a sauvignon blanc from South Africa and my partner got the Disco Pony cold IPA (good) and the Space Ghost Belgium white ale (meh). We spent $42 plus tip on four drinks, making me wonder if any free event is truly free.

Conclusion:

All of the comedy aside, I highly enjoyed the familiar, chatty atmosphere at Gambit and recommend it for work happy hours. I’m looking forward to trying the pizza next time I visit.

Dock & Paddle FB

Day 3: Wednesday, July 29

The event: Groovin’ In the Garden Free Summer Music Series at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory.

Why I picked it:

Local music and a food truck are enough to lure me in nine times out of 10. Plus, the conservatory is an eight-minute drive away from me. If I were more athletic, I’d even bike!

The experience:

I’ll say it up front: I had to bail on this event. As I drove up, it had started raining. Like, a few drops, but still. I also couldn’t find close parking, didn’t realize I needed to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to sit on, and I didn’t have kids performing in School of Rock, the band that evening.

Instead, I headed down a ways to the Como Lakeside Pavilion and its restaurant Dock & Paddle. While there, I worked on this article and people watched as folks showed up to walk around the lake and enjoy that location’s free event, the Minnesota State Band. Restaurant patrons ranged from Tommy Bahama-clad older folks to teens coming off their summer job shift. (I myself was rocking my St. Paul T-shirt from Jenny in the City.)

How much did it really cost?

Nothing!

Conclusion:

Dock & Paddle and the Como Pavilion are basically the Lake Harriet Bandshell and Bread & Pickle of St. Paul—only way less crowded. Make a day trip to the zoo and go down the road to regroup with drinks, food, and maybe a walk around the lake if you’re feeling adventurous.

At this point, I’m going strong on my week of events. I thought I’d be tired, but I am surprised to find that it’s making the week go by faster rather than dragging on. I do anticipate I will fully crash on Monday, but I’m powering through. This is journalism, baby!

Folks watch a soccer game at Black Hart FB

Day 4: Thursday, July 30

The event: Queer Comedy Night at Black Hart of St. Paul, hosted by Victoria Jocko.

Why I picked it:

I love Black Hart. When I was planning this week, I primarily wanted to try new things around St. Paul, though I couldn’t resist a night out at one of my favorite bars. And queer femme comedy night? That’s all the good things in life.

The experience:

If the Funniest Person in St. Paul was a snoozy dude fest, then this was the palate cleanser I needed. Funny nonbinary and femme pals took the stage starting at 8 p.m. in an open-mic format, leading up to some tight five-minute sets from local pro comics interspersed with newer ladies getting their first stage time.

Compared to Gambit, the crowd was more open and friendly, the comics were funnier, and the energy was higher.

How much did it really cost?

My partner and I recreated our drink orders from Gambit at Black Hart. For four drinks total, we spent about $16—a far cry from the almost $43 order at Gambit. In dive bars we trust.

We also scored free parking. There's a lot at Black Hart, but if anyone that owns the bar is reading this, please repave it. Please! There are no lines and it is barely controlled chaos finding a spot.

Conclusion:

While Black Hart is well known as a queer soccer bar, I’ve sung karaoke in the back room, hosted trivia in the main room, went to a Nerd Nite outside on the patio, watched F1rst Wrestling, and have even won some money on bingo.

Corn at Little Canada Days FB

Day 5: Friday, July 31

The event: Little Canada Days in Little Canada.

Why I picked it:

Growing up in Roseville, I surprisingly never made it a few minutes north to Little Canada’s hottest summer event.

The experience:

I feel like a failure reporting on this event. I lost the most money here, even though it was a free festival. I’m disappointed in myself. So, how did it happen?

First, I decided to grab a friend and enter the bags/cornhole tournament. The entry fee was $30. I thought I’d do OK; surely I could get a bag on the board. I did… once. We lost both games 0-21. Embarrassing.

I asked the team we were up against if they did this often after they crushed us, and they said: “no.” And then walked away. Stick a knife in it and twist it, my guy. The second team was nicer but it didn’t matter in the end. We walked off the field, defeated and $30 in the (corn?) hole. I’m considering writing to the Little Canada Recreation Association and instituting a women’s beer league so I don’t have to feel so awkward next to men in John Deere hats.

To ease the pain, my friend and I got some Canadian Coolers, which were just vodka lemonades, for $4 each, and I wasn’t mad at how delicious and refreshing they were.

After nursing my wounds due to our quick double elimination, I decided to do what anyone would do in my situation: take out some cash at the ATM and buy $60 in pull tabs. My thinking was that if I made my money back, this actually would be a free event. Unfortunately, I didn’t pull a winner. Like, at all. Not even the $2 playbacks.

“OK,” I thought. “Shake it off and go redeem my free corn that I get because I bought a $3 button.” I left soon after that, and after five events this week, I’m realizing nothing in life may actually be free.

How much did it really cost?

See above. We also arrived early at 5 p.m. to score a coveted free parking spot at Little Canada Elementary.

Battle Creek Bike Trail Ramsay County

Day 6: Saturday, August 1

The event: Ramsey County has several fun Parks & Rec programs I wanted to take advantage of. On Saturday I decided to try the “borrow a bike” offering at Battle Creek Regional Park.

Why I picked it:

I am looking for ways to increase my fitness levels, but joining a gym or a specialty studio can be cost prohibitive. Plus I like the idea of exploring a park I have never been to and feeling the wind in my hair on a nice summer day.

The experience:

I took a short 15-minute drive to Battle Creek and found the big sign that read “Bikes.” There were plenty available here, and you could rent one for a three-hour time slot. There were bikes for all sizes, including some kiddie bikes. I saw an electric bike that I wanted to try but the parks worker said they were saving it. For whom!? Why couldn’t it have been me! I brought my own helmet, but they also had some available.

Instead I got a bike that fit fine, not great. Also, according to the world (I guess?) I get off my bike wrong so I’ve been watching YouTube videos on how to dismount properly; it’s harder than it looks. I don’t fully understand it, but I do know that once when I rented a bike in Copenhagen and told the bike rental place that I couldn’t touch the ground they laughed at me.

Anyway, it was a lovely day. The park trails were essentially huge loops, so you could go left or right at a fork and eventually get back to where you started. There were also plenty of benches along the way if you need to take a break or just want to stop to enjoy the view. Battle Creek also has a brand-new water park, so you could always do a few laps of biking and then cool off in the pool.

How much did it really cost?

Just the gas in my car.

Conclusion:

There were only a few other bike borrowers on the trail and only one walker I saw the whole time. If you’re looking for a quiet place to decompress, Battle Creek is a great option.

The opening act: tiny kids! Martha Pietruszewski

Day 7: Sunday, August 2

The event: The Midwest Ski Otters have a free Sunday night show almost every week in the summer at Little Goose Lake.

Why I picked it: I grew up on lakes, as maybe many of us do in Minnesota, but I’ve never summoned the courage to try waterskiing. I don’t like fish and murky water I cannot see through—sue me! So, the next best thing is to watch people do cool tricks.

The event:

I was told I needed to arrive early to get a good spot, so I parked on the road leading up to the lake 45 minutes before the 6 p.m. show. Some prime seating in the small bleachers remained as I set up my lawnchair near the lake. It’s an interesting set up: the Ski Otters perform on the lake, obviously, but also on a small stage. If you’re seated further away, you won’t see what happens onstage. There’s also speakers stationed down the shoreline so you can hear the announcer listing off the tricks and formations as they’re executed.

Watching this show made me realize I have no core strength to speak of and even the thought of climbing up onto a human ski pyramid while a boat drags us around the lake is mind boggling. I don’t know how the physics worked but the entire show was fascinating.

Minor points are docked here for the emcee, who was a little lackluster and stilted. If they had someone who could keep the crowd going through the 90-minute show I think it would have been a bit more fun.

All said, it was a great time at a great value.

How much did it really cost?

Nothing for me, but there is a concession stand nearby selling hot dogs and hamburgers and walking tacos—a meal was $8 for your item, chips, and a pop. There were also free Jonny Pops.

Conclusion:

On the drive home, I could feel my body finally relax. The week’s events were done and I could sink into a long sleep, only to re-emerge on the St. Paul events scene again when Racket calls.

For a TL;DR crowd speed scrolling to the bottom of this post, I made you a graph below, ranking each event by how “free” it actually was and how much I enjoyed it on a scale of 1-10, 10 being “hell yeah I can’t wait to do this again!” and 1 being “I regret choosing this event to write about.” This graph is unscientific. Please do not come at me for accuracy of axes.