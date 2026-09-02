Buy the Racket Book at Moon Palace

Five years ago, Racket pioneered a worker-owned, reader-funded model of alternative digital journalism in the Twin Cities. Since then, we’ve published almost 5,000 articles, written by more than 200 talented contributors, on everything from hole-in-the-wall restaurants to hyper-local politics.

That was the easy part.

The hard part? Choosing just eight stories from the Racket archive for this first-of-its-kind physical compendium. But we did our best, and we guarantee that this is the only place you’ll find an eyewitness account of a megachurch rally, incisive book and music criticism, and an essay about Goldy Gopher dancing like a maniac at your gay wedding all in one slim volume.

The 70-page book is available for purchase ($20) now in-store at Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis. The more you buy, the more they'll stock—that's econ 101, baby!

Here's what folks are saying about the book and Racket...

"Racket writers could be focusing their talents on items of national or international scope, but choose to turn them toward the local stuff I care about, like Dome Dog nostalgia or places to get a cheap sandwich,” Trevor Born, founder of Longfellow Whatever

"Being a Racket subscriber has made me the Most Interesting Person™ in a conversation or at a party several times," Lauren Nadolsk, reader

"Racket operates the way I think all news organizations should operate—the editorial decisions are made by writers and editors, and the modest profits land in the pockets of those same writers and editors," Austin Gerth, reader/contributor