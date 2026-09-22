There Are More Great Shows Than We Had Time to Write About in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sep. 22-28

This week, I had to write up some recommended shows for our (forthcoming) Fall Arts Guide. But even if that hadn't cut into my usual blurbing time, I wouldn't have had a chance to say all I wanted to about this week's lineup. Stacked, I tell you, stacked!

Ravyn Lenae

Tuesday, September 22

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

After School Rawk Special @ Amsterdam

Polyphia with Ladrones, RJ Pasin @ Armory

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Croz Boyce @ Cedar Cultural Center

Quinn Sullivan @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Stephen Matejka @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Ravyn Lenae @ Fillmore—Back-and-forths over whether she’s more pop or more R&B say more about the state of both genres in 2026 than Ravyn Lenae’s own music. She’s an R&B singer who leads with hooks rather than vibes, which makes her a rarity these days. Coming off the sleeper-hit success of “Love Me Not,” her new album Blue Island is catchy as hell, and the Janet-lite of her girlish timbre remains as flirtatious as ever. Still, nothing seems to have clicked quite like “Love Me Not,” not even this year’s second-best song called “Bobby.”—Keith Harris Back-and-forths over whether she’s more pop or more R&B say more about the state of both genres in 2026 than Ravyn Lenae’s own music. She’s an R&B singer who leads with hooks rather than vibes, which makes her a rarity these days. Coming off the sleeper-hit success of “Love Me Not,” her new album Blue Island is catchy as hell, and the Janet-lite of her girlish timbre remains as flirtatious as ever. Still, nothing seems to have clicked quite like “Love Me Not,” not even this year’s second-best song called “Bobby.”

Public Image Ltd., Plague Vendor @ First Avenue

Michelle Shocked @ Ginkgo Coffee

Greydeer, Getting Worse, Calavrosa, Liminality @ Green Room

Space Between Jam @ Hook and Ladder

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

North Star Jazz Workshops Jam Session @ Metronome Brewery

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Breaking Benjamin @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

F-18 with Atomic Lights, Customers @ Pilllar Forum

Omnivore Music Series @ Resource

Ivri, Smush @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith @ Target Center—Musgraves’s latest, Middle of Nowhere, is a little more Nashville craft than stoner cowgirl, a course correction I’m fine with. And not only is “Dry Spell” more fun than “Choosin’ Texas,” but I suspect that its sentiment is more universal.—Keith Harris Musgraves’s latest, Middle of Nowhere, is a little more Nashville craft than stoner cowgirl, a course correction I’m fine with. And not only is “Dry Spell” more fun than “Choosin’ Texas,” but I suspect that its sentiment is more universal.

September Conspiracy Series featuring Effertz & Haskin @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club

Theo Katzman @ Turf Club

Brian Fallon & the Painkillers @ Varsity Theater

The Twang Express @ White Squirrel

Coworker, Tannins, Dashed @ White Squirrel

Something Meets Boy, Larrikins, Moneybones, & Midso @ Zhora Darling

Havana Highlife with Yuna Rodriguez Photo provided

Wednesday, September 23

Sub Urban @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Marty & Mike @ Barely Brothers

Havana Highlife with Yuna Rodriguez @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Cajun Crawfish Hotdish @ Carbone’s

Eric Howk, Freaque, Zoe Says Go @ Cedar Cultural Center

Coleen Raye & Benny Weinbeck @ Crooners

Isn’t It Always Love @ Crooners

Candi Jenkins @ Crooners

Pure Prairie League @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Chaparelle, Clayton Ryan @ Fine Line

Igorrr, Secret Chiefs 3, Violent Magic Orchestra @ First Avenue

The Tear Garden @ Green Room

Sera Cahoone, Lily Blue @ Icehouse

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Baby Mahi Presents: Drain Bramage Residency @ Mortimer's

Staind @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Hibah Hassan @ Peavey Plaza

Love Cuts, Mid Death Calm, Warcake @ Pilllar Forum

King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern

Soda Blonde, JØUR @ 7th St Entry

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

Briscoe, Jack Blocker @ Turf Club

The Iron Roses @ Underground Music

Hail the Sun @ Varsity Theater

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

13 Howell, Glass @ White Squirrel

YHWH Nailgun Photo provided

Thursday, September 24

The Circle Wisconsin Takeover @ Abi’s

Isiah @ Acadia

Atlus @ Amsterdam

Family Night feat. the Hanson Family Band @ Animales

Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes @ Armory

David Rosen (EP Release), Carl Franzen @ Aster Cafe

North Star Jazz Workshops Faculty @ Berlin

Crates: Together by Coleman Hawkins and Clark Terry @ Berlin

Beech Montana, All Terrain Vehicle, HeyArlo @ Birdhaus

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Gordi + S. Carey, Gracie and Rachel @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shearling, Straya @ Cloudland

Pavia Wind Quintet @ Crooners

Urban Classic presents Natural Mystic: The Music of Bob Marley @ Crooners

Road Songs: The Music of John Prine and Townes Van Zant @ Crooners

Jon B @ Dakota

Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

The Silverteens, Scott Allen & the List @ Dusty’s

Carnage the Executioner Showcase @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Kota the Friend with Juice Lord, Jandeltha Rae, JuneThaKid @ Fine Line

Cortex, Adrian Younge, J Rocc @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

REVO, Clash Minne Rockers, Say It Ain’t Faux @ Hook and Ladder

Heat Check @ Indeed Brewing

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Gabriela, Pavel Jany and Dean Harrington @ Metronome Brewery

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone, DJ Sheleena, Gi Gi & Johnny @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Zodiac with DJs Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's

High on Stress, Trash Kickers, APHID @ Pilllar Forum

Crowd Pleaser Thursdays @ Red Sea

Scott Allen & the List, Tony Ortiz @ Schooner Tavern

MT Jones, Woolly Mack @ 7th St Entry

Thomas Sticha @ 318 Cafe

Poor Lemuel, Sawtooth Witch @ 331 Club

Anna Graves, Anna Devine @ Turf Club

Ultra Sunn @ Underground Music

Supersuckers, the Rumours @ Uptown VFW

Holding Absence, Arm’s Length @ Varsity Theater

Body Heat! Live Band Burlesque Funk Show @ Volstead’s

Nels Cline @ Walker Art Center—You probably know Cline as the longtime guitarist for Wilco and Honda for her work in the ’90s with art-poppers Cibbo Matto, but this weekend these musicians will showcase their more Walker-appropriate experimental sides. For All-Star Gathering on Thursday, Cline will be joined by recent Dylan guitar fill-in Julian Lage, My Brightest Diamond vocalist Shara Nova, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, and the great Minneapolis bassist Anthony Cox. Honda takes over on night two, debuting the opera she has written with Glen Kaino, I Am Yoko, about you-know-who; she’ll then lead an ensemble in a performance of the Ono/Lennon avant-garde film, Fly.—Keith Harris You probably know Cline as the longtime guitarist for Wilco and Honda for her work in the ’90s with art-poppers Cibbo Matto, but this weekend these musicians will showcase their more Walker-appropriate experimental sides. For All-Star Gathering on Thursday, Cline will be joined by recent Dylan guitar fill-in Julian Lage, My Brightest Diamond vocalist Shara Nova, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, and the great Minneapolis bassist Anthony Cox. Honda takes over on night two, debuting the opera she has written with Glen Kaino, I Am Yoko, about you-know-who; she’ll then lead an ensemble in a performance of the Ono/Lennon avant-garde film, Fly.

The Cameras, Jacob Cloutier @ White Squirrel

Ruben, Laura Hugo, Quincy Voris @ White Squirrel

Kyle Colby @ Wooden Ship Brewing

YHWH Nailgun @ Zhora Darling—These noisemakers have curbed the excesses of their 20-minute debut, 45 Pounds—the 10 songs on their latest, Magazine, are over in 11 minutes. Their m.o. Remains the same though: Zack Borzone yelps something or other up top, Saguiv Rosenstock makes gruesome unguitarlike guitar noises, Sam Pickard rototoms away, everything moves a little slower than you expect.—Keith Harris These noisemakers have curbed the excesses of their 20-minute debut, 45 Pounds—the 10 songs on their latest, Magazine, are over in 11 minutes. Their m.o. Remains the same though: Zack Borzone yelps something or other up top, Saguiv Rosenstock makes gruesome unguitarlike guitar noises, Sam Pickard rototoms away, everything moves a little slower than you expect.

Yuka Honda Photo provided

Friday, September 25

Big Wiz & Tia @ Acadia

Lolo @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. TH3 @ Animales

Yeat, PZ’ @ Armory

The Long Goodbye @ Aster Cafe



Bruce Bednarchuk @ Bear Cave

Jovon Williams and Marvellous @ Berlin

Ronnie Burrage & Holographic Principle @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk @ Berlin

Ray Gun Youth, 1947, Lent @ Birdhaus

PU$$Y CNTRL @ Black Hart

Shuffle Cats @ Blues Saloon

Dirty Bottles, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

JC Lippold @ Crooners

Jazzicality and Brother Ase @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Orchestra with Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Yazmin & Beat Zero feat. Havana Quartet and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

The Paramedics, Spittin’ Image, the Varmints, Yomchi @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

McCade, Pith @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Tinglers @ Eagles 34

Crimewave: A Goth, Post-Punk, & Darkwave Party @ Fine Line

Earlybirds Club with Ms. Lakesha and DJ Bootsy Ballins @ First Avenue

Bob the Drag Queen @ Fitzgerald Theater

Cedis Boyz: MKZ x Dwaynne @ Gidi Bar

Hope and the River Stones @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: ‘90s Hip-Hop on Strings @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson @ Granada

Teddy Swims @ Grand Casino Arena

Daft Disko @ Green Room

Flamin’ Oh’s, Annie and the Bang Bang @ Hook and Ladder

Efmi, Dream of the Wild, the Stretch @ Hook and Ladder

Papa Mbye @ Icehouse—In April, —Keith Harris In April, Racket’s first-ever Picked to Click winner released his seven-track EP, Jakaarlo, the much-anticipated follow-up to Parcelles 16. The title means “to be close to” in Wolof, and, fittingly, his singing is more sensual than ever here while high-profile local collaborators Young Dervish and ( Meatloaf Dipper co-inventor ) Ryan Olson ensure that his music is even more stylistically varied than in the past. Mbye wrote the material for Jakaarlo over the course of a relationship, which ended just as he completed the album, and the title track is influenced by two of old-school Senegalese mbalax stars; N'dongo Lo released a song by the same name, and Mbye samples the great Youssou N’Dour’s song “Lima Wesu.”

Ostrow/Murray/Johnk/Hurtado @ Jazz Central

Junk FM @ Mainstreet Bar

Sentinel Hill, Infuriate, Rad Enhancer @ Memory Lanes

Joe Kelly, Boe Ross @ Metronome Brewery

Tela @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bad Idea, Rabbid Wreck, Cobra Jets, Left in Rot @ Mortimer's

Sondergard Conducts Stravinsky’s Firebird @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Koh (Where Rivers Merge) with Abel Selaocoe and Sidiki Dembélé @ Ordway

Matute @ Orpheum Theatre

Adam and Ava @ Padraigs

Gavin Strappe @ Padraigs

Agony in the Living Room, Waking Hours, and a Secret Acoustic Set @ Pilllar Forum

Bambi Alexandra with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern

Unsane, Hammerhead, In Lieu @ 7th St Entry

Sabai X Hoang @ Skyway Theatre

Combichrist @ Studio B

Gently Gently, RSSSK @ Terminal Bar

Ahem, Good Doom, the Envies @ 331 Club

Nick Karcher @ Underground Music

Decades: A Transmission Through Time @ Uptown VFW

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Yuka Honda @ Walker Art Center—see Thursday's listings. see Thursday's listings.

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

And I Found A Way, Southpaw, Shrive, Pommel @ White Squirrel

Lilac Fortress, Pleasure Cube, Spectres of Desire @ White Squirrel

Blood Cookie, NATL PARK SRVC, Falcon Arrow @ Zhora Darling

Willi Carlisle Photo provided

Saturday, September 26

Greenvale Manitou, Loop Th3ory @ Acadia

Chale Fest @ Amsterdam

Bleachers, This Is Lorelei @ Armory

Chris Mason @ Aster Cafe

Bazemnt’s Second Anniversary @ Bazement

Rusty Buckle @ Bear Cave

Duo Corda @ Berlin

Eric Jacobson Quartet @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

Mickey Avalon @ Cabooze

Brian Halvorson & Friends @ Carbone’s

Willi Carlisle, William Matheny @ Cedar Cultural Center—"I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn't go anywhere," queer leftist country singer Carlisle proclaims. His latest, The Universal Bubba (which sounds like a Drive-By Truckers title), is produced by Tyler Childers, and Childers’s band, the Food Stamps, and won’t be out till November 6. But you’ll get a taste of it tonight, and judging from advance tracks “The Mason Jar at the Center of the World” and “Marlboro Vinyasa,” about a small-town redneck who seeks refuge in “the last place you can smoke inside” (which “has got free yoga on Saturday night”) the young weird America seems to be doing just fine.—Keith Harris "I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn't go anywhere," queer leftist country singer Carlisle proclaims. His latest, The Universal Bubba (which sounds like a Drive-By Truckers title), is produced by Tyler Childers, and Childers’s band, the Food Stamps, and won’t be out till November 6. But you’ll get a taste of it tonight, and judging from advance tracks “The Mason Jar at the Center of the World” and “Marlboro Vinyasa,” about a small-town redneck who seeks refuge in “the last place you can smoke inside” (which “has got free yoga on Saturday night”) the young weird America seems to be doing just fine.

Vicky Mountain and Dale Alexander @ Crooners

Zeppo @ Crooners

Keri Noble @ Crooners

Bernadette Spray and Friends @ Crooners

Dakota Block Party 2026 @ Dakota—The Dakota rocks, Minneapolis rocks, and those two truths will be on full display during this free downtown block party that’s taking over Nicollet Mall for another year. Live music will go down at three locations: jazzy stuff inside, with the New Standards headlining at 9:30 p.m.; music education from MacPhail and swing dancing with Southside Aces at the Quinlan Room; and the outdoor main stage is set to host L.A. Buckner & Big Homie (see Racket’s profile —Jay Boller The Dakota rocks, Minneapolis rocks, and those two truths will be on full display during this free downtown block party that’s taking over Nicollet Mall for another year. Live music will go down at three locations: jazzy stuff inside, with the New Standards headlining at 9:30 p.m.; music education from MacPhail and swing dancing with Southside Aces at the Quinlan Room; and the outdoor main stage is set to host L.A. Buckner & Big Homie (see Racket’s profile here ), Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Liv Warfield, Dylan Salfer, and reliably excellent headliners Sounds of Blackness featuring Jamecia Bennett.

The Great Northern @ Driftwood Char Bar

Seán Dagher @ Dubliner Pub

The Comebacks @ Dubliner Pub

Ditch Pigeon, Redstart Hearts, Piss With Style, Jesus Was a Commie @ Dusty’s

Bahamas, Boy Golden @ Fine Line

Bertha: Grateful Drag @ First Avenue

Chelsea Wolfe, Jonathan Hulten @ Fitzgerald Theater

Alt Country Night @ Gambit Brewing

DJ Bode with Tolzy @ Gidi Bar

Candlelight: ’90s Unplugged @ Granada

Melon Farmers @ Jazz Central

Star Monster @ The Loft

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar

OcTubaFest with Marty Erickson @ Metronome Brewery

Neoteric Chamber Winds with Ladyband @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Body High with DJ GirlBlunt @ Mortimer's

Pitbull, Lil Jon @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sondergard Conducts Stravinsky’s Firebird @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Koh (Where Rivers Merge) with Abel Selaocoe and Sidiki Dembélé @ Ordway

MC Pirate Pants, Virginia's Basement, Pinched. @ Pilllar Forum

Beth Hart, Ty Taylor @ Palace Theatre

Beth Orton @ Parkway Theater

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern

Evening Elephants, Motherfolk @ 7th St Entry

Robert Dixon @ Terminal Bar

Dan Rodriguez @ 318 Cafe

DPFKS, Off Planet, the Dirtpops @ 331 Club

Nick Hakim, Arima Ederra @ Turf Club

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers @ Uptown Theater

The Assortment @ Uptown VFW

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

David Ebner Tribute Show with Yeah Yeah Fine, Los Demas, Special Guests @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Friendly Fred (Album Release) @ Zhora Darling

The Linda Lindas Photo provided

Sunday, September 27

MN Needs Music Campaign Kickoff @ Amsterdam

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Brandon Wozniak: A Tribute to Sonny Rollins @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Andy Ulseth @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:17 @ Cabooze

Taikogroove with Enso Daiko and Savage Aural Hotbed @ Cedar Cultural Center

Alec Watson @ Crooners

Lambchop @ Crooners

Gospel Legacy Live Presents the Music of Kirk Franklin @ Crooners

Lush Country @ Crooners

Alicia Witt @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Chance York, Salsa Brava @ Dual Citizen

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Red Ghallager @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Gettoblaster @ Eat Street Crossing

Johnny Blue Skies @ Grand Casino Arena

Swag @ Hewing Hotel

The Schizophonics, Fever Dog, the Ugly Cowboys @ Icehouse

Harvest: A Tribute to Neil Young @ Parkway Theater

Steven Dawes, Jojomber @ 7th St Entry

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Steelin’ Dan Unplugged @ 318 Cafe

Bookhouse Trio @ 331 Club

Tom Feldman @ 331 Club

Two Runner, Ross Thorn @ Turf Club

Esdeekid @ Uptown Theater

The Linda Lindas, Vial @ Varsity Theater

Adam Wetterling, Jonah Paul, J-Mo On The Beat @ White Squirrel

North Country Singers @ White Squirrel

Kavyesh Kaviraj Photo provided

Monday, September 28

Zach Bellas Trio @ Acadia

Foster the People, Goth Babe @ Armory

Soundwave Frequency V3 @ Bazemnt

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Simon Joyner & the Ghosts, David Nance @ Cloudland

Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner-Hohlstein @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard feat. Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Dakota

The Garden @ Fillmore

Buzz Kull, Kontravoid @ Icehouse

Dirty Pretty, Ditch Pigeon, Mr. Rogers @ Memory Lanes

Free Community Concerts @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Music at Resource @ Resource

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Basic: Chris Forsyth, Douglas McCombs, Mikel Patrick Avery and DPAD @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Templs, Close to Toast, M.O.1962 @ White Squirrel