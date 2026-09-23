Fall Arts Guide 2026

The heat turned on at my apartment building this week, which means it’s officially fall. The leaves are changing, road construction will soon wane, and influencers are starting to post about pumpkin spice again.

While your summers might be booked with block parties, and winter entails a lot of family obligations, fall is mostly just fun. It’s a time when kids go back to school, the movies get scarier, and the brew pubs tap their best beers. It’s a low commitment, low stress season, with lots of things to see and do—but only if you want to.

The following is our mega roundup of happenings, including Halloween haunts, harvest festivals, upcoming exhibitions at galleries and museums, and the best comedy and concerts coming to town.

Is that wine? Sever's Corn Maze

FESTIVALS

The 10th Neighborhood Garage Tour

Various Locations

That’s right, Off-Leash Area’s summertime tradition of bringing theater to the backyards, driveways, and, yes, garages of the Twin Cities turns 10 this year. Over the past decade, they’ve traveled through 44 neighborhoods producing 120-plus kid-friendly shows. This year, they’ll present Stardust Rendezvous, a piece about three space travelers from different worlds who must learn how to communicate and work together to get off the asteroid they’re trapped on. Locations include homes in St. Paul, Brooklyn Park, south Minneapolis, and Turbo Tim’s in northeast Minneapolis. $5–$30 suggested donation. 7 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Find tickets and more information here. Now through October 3—Jessica Armbruster

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festival Site

Huzzah! Ye olde faire has returned to Shakopee for another epic meeting of the realms. These realms are not beholden to any time or place or reality, but loosely include: fairies, Arthurian knights, miscellaneous hobbits, Rococo French folks, ancient Celts and Scots, a handful of mermaids, and some old-school Oktoberfest Germans. Some years, there’s even a decent smattering of Whovians. The crowd is part of the entertainment, but there are plenty of things to see and do, including jousting, mini plays, concerts, free wine and beer samplings on themed weekends, and giant turkey legs. Shop handmade wares, try a few feats of strength, and return to 2026 safely via steel horse (aka the park-and-ride shuttlebus). $16.95–$29.95. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun., plus Festival Friday (Oct. 2). 12364 Chestnut Blvd. (Queen's Gate) and 3525 145th St. W. (King's Gate), Shakopee; find more info here. Now through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Getting lost in a corn maze is wholesome fun—or the start of a horror movie. It’s probably going to be the former when we’re talking ‘bout this annual Shakopee harvest fest. Since 1997, Sever’s has created a huge maze annually for you to explore (generally it takes 30–40 minutes from start to finish), but once you make your way out there’s still a ton to see and do. There’s a petting zoo, there are hay rides, there are hay sculptures, there’s a live music stage, fields of pumpkins, zip lining, and corn pits. New this year is a mega-jump BMX bike show. $19. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun., plus Thu.–Fri. Oct. 15–16 (MEA week). 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee; find more info here. Now through through November 1—Jessica Armbruster

Mizna’s Twin Cities Arab Film Fest

Main Cinema + Walker Art Center

Now in its 20th year, this festival is bringing 35 films, roughly centered on the theme “Looking Forward, Looking Back,” to an array of venues, primarily the Main and the Walker. Opening night film The Stories concerns an Egyptian man and an Austrian woman who correspond as pen pals throughout the ’70s, and is followed by a Q&A with director Abu Bakr Shawky. The closing day films are With Hasan in Gaza, which uses 2001 footage that director Kamal Aljafari discovered, and the animated feature Bouchra, built around queer U.S.-based filmmaker Meriem Bennani’s conversations with her mother. Among other highlights is a “secret movie” screening outdoors Thursday night underneath the Third Avenue Bridge (hint: it’s a classic Lebanese musical) and a retrospective of the short work of Lebanese-born filmmaker Hadi Moussally. Find tickets, the full schedule, venue information, and more info here. September 23–26—Keith Harris

Harvest Moon Festival

East Phillips Park

Join the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute for this third-annual Harvest Moon Festival. It’s not a celebration of Neil Young (though we’re sure he’d approve) or the venerable farm RPG franchise (unclear how Nintendo would feel), but rather a community-led event that recognizes the hard work neighbors have put in “to make collective stewardship of the Roof Depot site a reality,” as organizers put it. If you haven’t heard, the EPNI’s purchase of the site is moving forward after the Legislature finally approved $4 million in funding for the project earlier this May—that alone is worth celebrating, and should make this year’s Harvest Moon Festival a little extra special. Expect food, live art and music, resources and skill-sharing from local groups, and the warm and fuzzy feeling you get when neighbors come together for a common cause. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2399 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26—Em Cassel

Revelers and music makers at last year's Legacy Cup. Chris Juhn

Legacy Cup

Surly Brewing Festival Field

If you say you remember Legacy Cup, man, that means you weren’t there, man—heh, heh, heh. But seriously: This thing has ballooned into "the Midwest's largest cannabis festival," per organizers, and this year it appears larger than ever. As always, weed companies will compete for awards (that's where the "cup" comes in), but there'll also be weed-adjacent activities like pro-skater spectacles, video games, art displays, a car show, and killer munchies from Parlor, Wrecktangle, El Burrito Mercado, Muddy Tiger, D-Spot, and Dairy Lab. But back to weed: There'll be "ganja games" (joint rolling, most epic bong hit and dab hit, headiest pipe, and bong pong), pop-up dispensaries, and samples galore. Oh, yeah! It’s a full-blown music festival, too, with performances from pot-championing hip-hop acts Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Nappy Roots, and Sa-Roc. Still having trouble visualizing what Legacy Cup will look like? Consult this photo gallery we commissioned last year. 21+. $40; $175 VIP. Noon to 8 p.m. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26—Jay Boller

Selby Days

Selby Avenue & Grotto Street

This neighborhood festival is part art fair, part nature celebration, and part boot-scootin’ boogie. That may sound like a weirdo combo, but like peanut butter and jelly it just works. At Selby Grove (736 Selby Ave.) there will be line-dancing, acoustic jams, and singalongs all day, along with mechanical bull rides, a beer tent, and food trucks. The Butterfly Grove (741 Selby Ave.) is all about mural making and kids’ activities, while the Creative Hearts Yard (622 Selby Ave.) is where makers, artists, and artisans will sell their wares. Other pockets to explore in the area include a plant sale, a fresh food market, and sidewalk sales from the nearby vintage vendors. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Selby Avenue & Grotto Street, St. Paul; find more info here. September 26—Jessica Armbruster

Nicollet Open Streets

Nicollet Avenue

I may be biased because it’s in my neighborhood, but this is the best Open Streets event of the year. This Saturday, two miles of Nicollet Avenue will close to cars to make it easier to bike and walk along one of south Minneapolis’s main drags. This is a street that’s got it all: fancy restaurants, dive bars, ethnic grocers, thrift shops, yoga studios, salt caves, daycare centers, auto repair garages, single-family homes, apartment complexes, and parks. That makes for an Open Street with a lot going for it; last year’s event included pop-up concerts, folks selling fruit out of coolers, secondhand-clothing sidewalk sales, tabletop gaming, fired-up grills offering all kinds of meats, and cheap beer. Hell yeah, Nicollet Avenue. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, from Lake Street to 46th Street, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26—Jessica Armbruster

Czech and Slovak Fest

Czech and Slovak Sokol Minnesota

God bless the organizers of this 37th annual celebration of this Czechoslovakian/Slovakian culture for the broad promise of "ethnic food." In practice, that'll mean delicious Central European street fare like lángos, schnitzel, and koláč, the latter of which will be consumed in vast quantities during an eating contest. You can also expect traditional music, folk dancing, puppetry, gymnastics, and juggling, plus Czech-style beer flowing like the damn Vltava River. They may say "zadarmo ani kuře nehrabe" (translation: "chickens don't dig for free"), but this Prague-style party proves good, free things do still exist... unlike Czechoslovakia. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 383 Michigan St., St. Paul; find more info here. September 27—Jay Boller

MNCBA FallCon 2026

This independent con has been showing us a good time biannually since 1990. It’s back this weekend with all the things fans expect. There will be over 300 creatives tabling, with offerings like fan art, zines, comics, and collectibles. Play video games at an arcade hosted by 2D Con, vote for the best looks at the cosplay contest, and entertain the kids at the Arkham Asylum Carnival. Food trucks, freebies, prizes, and an art auction round out the event. $15. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Minnesota State Fairgrounds Grandstand, 1265 Snelling Ave., Falcon Heights; find more info here. October 10–11—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Film Fest

Showplace ICON/Edina Mann Theatre

Of all the film fests of the season, this is the big one, with150 or so flicks screening at multiple venues as well as online. Categories include the basics, like horror and comedy, but there are also more niche tags, including the environmentally focused “code red” and the “TCFF Changemaker Series,” which will showcase films exploring refugee experiences around the world. Actors Jeremy Swift and Natalie Gold will be in town for Welcome to the Fishbowl, and Moonlight will be screening in a 4K restored release for its 10th anniversary. 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 3911 W. 50th St., Edina; find showtimes, prices, and more info here. October 15–24—Jessica Armbruster

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2024 Solcana Fitness

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2026

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Trans women and men belong in sports. And beyond athletics, they also deserve healthcare, a place to live, and to feel safe out in public. None of these statements should be controversial, but here we are. With this in mind, Solcana Fitness’s annual Drop Dead Gorgeous has raised over $350K for trans organizations across the U.S. Now in its fifth year, the deadlift competition invites folks of all skills levels to compete. Minnesota drag king Dick Von Dyke will emcee the event (read Racket’s profile here), while King Molasses (star of season 1 of King of Drag) will give a halftime performance. Food trucks and the Hook & Ladder bar will offer sustenance (and booze), while Jackalope Tattoo will stop by for some flash tattooing. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 24—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Book Festival

Union Depot

Looking to beef up your fall reading stack? Rain Taxi’s 26th annual book fest has you covered. This free daylong event offers something for folks of all ages. There will be author readings and Q&A sessions; this year’s keynote speakers are award-winning children’s book author Kate DiCamillo (read Racket’s 2025 profile here) and U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze. Exhibitors at the book fair include a mix of local publishers and organizations like Red Balloon, Magers & Quinn, Graywolf, The Loft, Coffee House, and Button Poetry. There will also be a used book fair, where you’ll find some vinyl as well. A full schedule of happenings and events should be up soon, but there is usually a good offering of kids’ fun, writers’ workshops, and panel talks. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. November 7—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Con



Minneapolis Convention Center

It’s time for another nerd summit at the Convention Center—hell yeah. For the next three days, this stacked event will offer lots of little adventures to pursue. There’s the artists’ alley, with unique fan art from talented folks, merch sellers with all kinds of niche fandom oddities, cosplayers both onstage and free roaming, after-hour room parties, gaming sessions, workshops, and panel talks. Guests visiting this year include folks from Reno 911, Hazbin Hotel, Animaniacs, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The big names, at a glance: Wil Wheaton, Seth Green, Nick Swardson (read Racket’s profile here), and David Howard Thornton, aka. Terrifier’s Art the Clown. $54 day passes ($11 kids); $104 weekend passes. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 20–22—Jessica Armbruster

DOGtoberfest Saint Paul Brewing

OKTOBERFESTS

Oktoberfest at Yard House

Special menu items, beer, polka tunes, games, freebies, and hammerschlagen are all on the schedule here. 5–8 p.m. Yard House at the Shops at West End, 1665 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park. September 23 and 30

1881 Oktoberfest

Check out guest breweries, live music, beer, games, a cooking station with traditional German food, and more. 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. September 25–26

Oktoberfest at Bauhaus Brew Labs

With special beers, DJ sets, and games. 3–11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis. September 25–26

DogtoberFest/Oktoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing

Featuring a dog market, dog costume contest, specials on pup cups, and a dog portrait artist on Fri.; beer, German foods, contests, games, and more on Sat. 4–8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul. September 25–26

A reveler at last year's Oktoberfest at Fulton.

Fulton Oktoberfest

Fulton NE Production Brewery

At Fulton’s manufacturing facility, revelers will find a variety of seasonal brews from Fulton as well as historic German breweries like Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr. Each day there will also be plenty of traditional entertainment, from Bavarian dancers to live music of oompah origin. Or be the entertainment yourself at the stein-holding competition or the weiner toss (the meat, not the dog). Typical German festival eats will be on the menu, including a three-foot-long brat (meterwurst) and schnitzel, as well as traditional American fair food (cheese curds and jalapeño poppers). It’s free to attend, but drink tokens will set you back about $10.50 a piece. All ages. 4–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 25–26—Jessica Armbruster

Luce Line Brewing Oktoberfest

Featuring all kinds of special beers, a kolsch service (Fri.), plus a keg-tapping ceremony, contests, live music, and food trucks (Sat.). Noon to 10 p.m. 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth. September 25–26

Oktimberfest at Big Wood Brewery

Featuring beer, tunes, and popup eats. Noon to midnight Fri.–Sat. 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights. September 25–26

PryesFest

Featuring Oktoberfest beers, food, and music. 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis. Now through October 4

Utepils Brewing’s Oktoberfest

Featuring fashion competitions, vow renewals, stein-holding and pretzel-eating contests, live music, free meat raffles, a German spelling bee, and kids’ activities. Find more info here. Free Fri.; $7.82 Sat. 4–9:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sat. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. September 25–26

Waldmann Brewery’s Oktoberfest

Steins, beers, memorabilia, food, and tunes. $10. Noon to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 7 p.m. Sun. 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul. September 25–26

Oktoberfest at Brühaven

Contests, beers, and tunes. 2–10 p.m. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis. September 26

OktoBeerMeatFeast 2026 at Under Pressure Brewing

Featuring BBQ, meterwurst-eating contests, special beers, live music, and beer poking. 4–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley. October 2–3

Oktoberfest at Indeed Brewing

Featuring a pig roast, hammerschlagen, live music, and DJ tunes. 3–9:30 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. October 3

Rocktoberfest at Bald Man Brewing

Featuring two ‘80s cover bands onstage, keg bowling, competitions for free beer, and traditional eats. $25/$35 at the door; $75 VIP. 2–11:45 p.m. 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan; find tickets here. October 3

Minnesota Renaissance Festival’s Oktoberfest

The last weekend of Ren Fest is Oktoberfest-themed. Contests include pickle jousting, pretzel jewelry making, sauerkraut eating, sausage slinging, and costumes. $16.95–$29.95. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. (Queen's Gate) and 3525 145th St. W. (King's Gate), Shakopee; find more info here. October 3–4

Stein hoisting at Twin Cities Oktoberfest. Promo

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Try 20 different local beers and ciders. Free. 5-11 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Find tickets here. Historic Progress Center at the Minnesota State Fair, 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul. October 9–10

Tangletown Gardens/Wise Acre Eatery’s Oktoberfest

Two businesses team up for a fall fest! Including a pumpkin decorating contest, family crafts, clogging and other dance performances, treats in the biergarten, and appearances from children’s book author Ann Hobbie and Cinnemon, a Scottish Highland cow. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 5401 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis & 5353 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. October 10

Georgia Anne Muldrow Provided

MUSIC

Nels Cline & Yuka Honda: River Mouth, Unseen Green

Walker Art Center

You probably know Cline as the longtime guitarist for Wilco and Honda for her work in the ’90s with art-poppers Cibbo Matto, but this weekend these musicians will showcase their more Walker-appropriate experimental sides. For All-Star Gathering on Thursday, Cline will be joined by recent Dylan guitar fill-in Julian Lage, My Brightest Diamond vocalist Shara Nova, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, and the great Minneapolis bassist Anthony Cox. Honda takes over on night two, debuting the opera she has written with Glen Kaino, I Am Yoko, about you-know-who; she’ll then lead an ensemble in a performance of the Ono/Lennon avant-garde film, Fly. $30. 7:30 p.m. Thu.–Fri.725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 24–25—Keith Harris

Papa Mbye

Icehouse

In April, Racket’s first-ever Picked to Click winner released his seven-track EP, Jakaarlo, the much-anticipated follow-up to Parcelles 16. The title means “to be close to” in Wolof, and, fittingly, his singing is more sensual than ever here while high-profile local collaborators Young Dervish and (Meatloaf Dipper co-inventor) Ryan Olson ensure that his music is even more stylistically varied than in the past. Mbye wrote the material for Jakaarlo over the course of a relationship, which ended just as he completed the album, and the title track is influenced by two of old-school Senegalese mbalax stars; N'dongo Lo released a song by the same name, and Mbye samples the great Youssou N’Dour’s song “Lima Wesu.” With Bird Dog, Major Sosa, and a DJ set from Kaya. 21+. $15/$22 at the door. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S.; find more info here. September 25—Keith Harris

Willi Carlisle

Cedar Cultural Center

"I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn't go anywhere," queer leftist country singer Carlisle proclaims. His latest, The Universal Bubba (which sounds like a Drive-By Truckers title), is produced by Tyler Childers, and Childers’s band, the Food Stamps, and won’t be out till November 6. But you’ll get a taste of it tonight, and judging from advance tracks “The Mason Jar at the Center of the World” and “Marlboro Vinyasa,” about a small-town redneck who seeks refuge in “the last place you can smoke inside” (which “has got free yoga on Saturday night”) the young weird America seems to be doing just fine. With William Matheny. $25.15. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26—Keith Harris

Dakota Block Party

Nicollet Mall

The Dakota rocks, Minneapolis rocks, and those two truths will be on full display during this free downtown block party that’s taking over Nicollet Mall for another year. Live music will go down at three locations: jazzy stuff inside, with the New Standards headlining at 9:30 p.m.; music education from MacPhail and swing dancing with Southside Aces at the Quinlan Room; and the outdoor main stage is set to host L.A. Buckner & Big Homie (see Racket’s profile here), Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Liv Warfield, Dylan Salfer, and reliably excellent headliners Sounds of Blackness featuring Jamecia Bennett. Adults can peruse a craft and vintage market, while youngsters can go nuts in the Treble Makers Kids' Corner that features tunes from the Bazillions, an instrument "petting zoo," face painting, donut decorating, tie-dying, sparkly hair extensions, and sidewalk chalk art. The Dakota's excellent kitchen will handle grub with an assist from area food trucks; intoxicating bevs will be served up by Pryes and the Wine Co. Free. 2–10 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26—Jay Boller

Dakota Block Party Provided

DJ Shadow

Palace Theatre

Back again, who is he? Just your favorite DJ savior. Yes, Endtroducing… came out 30 years ago, raising the eternal question: Did you have to be there? Alas, that’s not for me to answer, ‘cause I was there, and it did not take a lot of critical acumen on my part to hear this Cali cratedigger’s debut full-length as the instant classic that so many of us did. Obsessively layering vocal snippets, breakbeats, and prog samples from records both obscure and everyday, Josh Davis created a work so multifaceted you could build a whole career by following just one of its streams, yet it was inimitable as well. (I mean, who’d want to put in all that work, for starters?) It really was, to haul out a critical cliche, “a journey,” and Shadow’s never topped it (though The Private Press is a worthy runner-up, and let me put in a good word for 2023’s Action Adventure). Rest assured, though you know the album backward and forward, he’ll tinker with it until it somehow sounds even more like itself. With DJ D Sharp. $57.25. 8 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here. October 1—Keith Harris

Midway Music and Arts Fest

Hamline Midway Neighborhood

The timing here is perfect: As Hamline Midway is drastically overhauled (for the better, let’s hope), the neighborhood’s cultural fixtures would like to remind you that the place already has plenty to offer. Pat “Doc” Dougherty, who knows what they’re doing when it comes to DIY, is organizing the musical aspect of this festival, which is what we’re concerned with here. Venues participating include the Turf Club, Ginkgo Coffeehouse, Sundin Hall at Hamline U, and Can Can Wonderland, and among the artists scheduled to perform at the moment (the list is still growing) are Nur-D, Martin Devaney, Ditch Pigeon, Keep for Cheap, 26 Bats!, as well as Doc’s own Sawtooth Witch. Maybe I’ll just camp out at the Midway Motel all weekend. Find schedule and more info here. October 2-4—Keith Harris

Chance the Rapper

Armory

Hard to believe that 34-year-old Chance is already reduced to anniversary tours, but yes, this show will celebrate his breakthrough, Coloring Book, released just 10 years ago. Three years later, the energetic Chicagoan would drop The Big Day, or maybe I should say that The Big Day would drop him—somehow a joyful album about his wedding instantly dried up all the goodwill Chance had accumulated. As not just an apologist but an actual fan of that album, I’ll stand by what I said at the time: “A lot of people who feel uncomfortable calling gospel and/or grandmas corny are super-eager to tell you they’re too cool for love songs.” In any case, the 2016 mixtape still sounds great: If gravity brings us all down to Earth, that doesn’t mean Chance couldn’t momentarily defy it. Whether he’s able to levitate back up to its level live remains to be seen. $27.50+. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 6—Keith Harris

Rakim with Room3

Dakota

Sometimes the tired old conventional wisdom is right: When it comes to MCs, there’s before Rakim and then there’s everything after. He unleashed a proliferation of rhyme styles that immediately made rappers a year his senior sound hopelessly old school. He’s old school himself now, if not prehistoric to today’s hip-hop fans, but when I caught the god in 2018 at the Varsity, he continued to dominate. I saw the local jazz combo Room3 backing Slum Village in this same club, and they’ll provide Ra with the music he deserves. $69.76. 7 & 9:30 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 15—Keith Harris

Heavens to Betsy Chloe Aftel

Heavens to Betsy

Fine Line

The most exciting reunion tour of 2026 might just be slipping past a lot of people who should care. Maybe you scanned the listings and thought “They can’t possibly mean that Heavens to Betsy.” But yes they do: Corin Tucker and drummer Tracy Sawyer have reunited. Listening back now to the duo’s 1994 riot grrrl landmark Calculated, you might hear the inchoate ingredients that would cohere into the world-beating sound of Sleater-Kinney, but this is from Tucker juvenalia. First off, it’s meaner than S-K. “I've got a knife that's sharpened/Exactly for one white boy/My target is your heart/And the knife will go deep, the knife will go inside,” Tucker threatens, employing a sense of dynamics that recalls early PJ Harvey, and I don’t know that she ever screamed as chillingly as on “Stay Away.” Now all I wanna know is when are Carrie Brownstein and Becca Albee gonna get Excuse 17 back together? With Tuffie and Scrunchies. $38.69. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 16—Keith Harris

Digable Planets

Fillmore

I am truly sorry for all the reunion/anniversary tours here—it’s just that kind of fall. And 30 years of Blowout Comb is worth celebrating. At the time, this sophomore joint was intended as one of those course corrections that good-natured rap crews felt compelled to make; the problem wasn’t that too many white kids dug this BK rap trio’s Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space), but how too many white kids dug them—see also: De La Soul Is Dead. Reachin' was plenty Black, but Blowout Comb proclaimed “It’s nation time.” From this historical distance, the follow-up sounds as jazzy as its predecessor, only slightly less playful, and still spacey if not quite so extraterrestrial. Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, still in the rap game with Shabazz Palaces, is the wise observer while Craig "Doodlebug" Irving is the more active participant in streetlife. And if I can’t say for sure that no female MC has ever rapped with the smooth chill of Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Viera, certainly no one else namechecked Eric Dolphy, Bahamadia, and Derrick Bell in the same verse. $60–$135. 7 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 17—Keith Harris

The Tubs

Cloudland

Owen Williams still sings a whole lot like Richard Thompson on this Welsh band’s latest, Hard Life. I mention this as a point of information rather than a criticism; it’s even somewhat endearing since you can tell he’s probably trying to mimic Bob Mould. (The giveaway is the one that goes “If I can’t change your mind.”) If he doesn’t have ol’ Dick’s spite, he still complains a lot about women, as power poppers will do, as much out of habit as out of experience. But the Tubs are hookier than a lot of power pop guys, and new guitarist Dan Lucas, in for the departing George Nicholls, knows when to chime, when to jangle, and when to add a little lick in just the right place. With Mopar Stars. 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 23—Keith Harris

Charlie Parr feat. Dave King

State Theatre

For a supposed “Americana” guy, Charlie Parr is pretty stylistically adventurous. On his latest album, Rooming House (out October 16), the troubadour teamed up with ever-versatile and every-busy drummer Dave King to create “a conceptual folk opera.” Musically, it’s a sparse affair, with just Parr’s shimmering guitar and weathered voice hovering about King’s sympathetic percussion, but it enlivens an endearing cast of occupants who are short on resources but long on character. $38–$72. 8 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 30—Keith Harris

Ella Langley Provided

Ella Langley

Grand Casino Arena

They grow up so fast. Why, just this past February I saw Langley open for Eric Church in this very same arena, and now little over a half a year—and the biggest song of 2026—later, she’s headlining the joint. Maybe “Choosin’ Texas” feels less epochal than the longest running No. 1 in Hot 100 history should, or maybe we’re all just too eager to expect pop to be amenable to reductive cultural takes. As the great country critic Natalie Weiner has said, it’s not just a durable and catchy song, but it’s “perfect fodder for everyone who wants to post a TikTok wearing a cowboy hat which… not to oversimplify things, but lots of people like doing that because it's fun.” Most of Langley’s latest, Dandelion, is twangy soft-rock in the vein of the follow-up single “Be Like Her,” though she includes a cover of "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels" for cred. Like most successful female country stars, Langley is better than the boys, because she has to be. With Cameron Marlow. $252 and up. 7 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul; find more info here. October 31—Keith Harris

Mary Gauthier

Parkway Theater

Gauthier has been a songwriter’s songwriter for more than two decades, but I think her writing has really leveled up since Rifles & Rosary Beads in 2018. Working with a Nashville project called Songwriting With: Soldiers, she adapted veterans’ stories to her own songs, and how could such a process not broaden your perspective and deepen your art? On her new album, Reckoning, due September 26, the recovering alcoholic revisits familiar territory with “Alcohol and Adderall" (rhymes with “the pride that comes before a fall”), passes through history with “Some Times” (as in “I have seen…”), and, with the six-minute title track, looks forward to moment when scores are settled. As do we all. With Jaimee Harris. $25-$35. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 5—Keith Harris

Julian Lage Quartet

Fitzgerald Theater

Lage has found a slightly higher profile with rockers after playing a few shows (including this Shakopee gig) as Dylan’s sideman this year. But his day job is as one of the more ingenious guitarists in jazz today, and tonight he’ll perform with the quartet that released the excellent Scenes From Above in January. On that disc, the moods of John Medeski’s Hammond B3 range from cocktail lounge elegance to ruminative soul while drummer Kenny Wollensen swings heavy on the cymbals and Lage’s steady bassist, Jorge Roeder, is, well, steady. As for the guy with his name on the record, he’s fleet-fingered without ever being glib and adventurous without ever losing his way. I’d call the album “atmospheric” if that wasn’t such a synonym for boring, so how about “cozy” instead? $61.89–$73.49. 8 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. November 10—Keith Harris

Harriet Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow

Icehouse

The jazz-rock trio Harriet Tubman doesn’t make it into the studio that often, with their last record as a group the remarkable The Terror End of Beauty in 2018. Soul vocalist Muldrow, on the other hand, has dropped five albums since then. They meld exquisitely on their 2026 album together, Electrical Field of Love, which doesn’t so much range between genres as glance off them as it goes about its melodic, textural, rhythmic, and lyrical explorations. Muldrow’s voice occasionally explores pure vocal sounds rather than words, and is as much a part of the gestalt either way—this is a no band + singer album. Guitarist Brandon Ross, bassist Melvin Gibbs (who currently splits his time between Minneapolis and Brooklyn), and drummer JT Lewis all play off Muldrow, as vocalist and keyboardist, just as she responds to them. This is Tubman’s first local show since they played Icehouse in 2022. P.S. I finally cracked Gibbs’s book How Black Music Took Over the World, and I’m ready to be challenged. $30/$40. 6:30 & 9 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S.; find more info here. November 11—Keith Harris

Dead End Hayride Provided

HALLOWEEN

Dead End Hayride

Featuring a tractor pull where you’ll encounter zombies, vampires, and other freaks. If you’re looking for something less intense/more wholesome, check out Pinehaven Farms, which features corn pits, foods, a pumpkin patch, zip lines, and live entertainment, or hit up the Great Pumpkin Trail with over 10,000 glowing jack-o’-lanterns. $22-$26. 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming; find more info here. Now through November 1

The Haunting Experience

Celebrating 40 years of terror, evil clowns, and chainsaws. $25-$45; VIP and fast passes available. 10900 E. Pt. Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove; find more info here. September 25–October 31

ScreamTown

Featuring five acres of haunted houses, a haunted hayride, food and drink, and other spooky things. $24-$53; VIP and fast passes available. 7410 US-212, Chaska; find more info here. September 25-October 31

Twin Cities Fear Fest

This year’s installation features Jason-themed activities and other spooky shit, plus a shooting gallery and drinks at the Sanctum Pop Up Bar. $30+. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. September 25–November 1

Fright Night Market

Falling Knife Brewing Co.

Start your spooky season early with this free horror market, where you can find memorabilia, VHS tapes, original art, vinyl, and books. Falling Knife will also have DJs and live tarot readings from 6–9 p.m., and at 9 there’ll be a mystery horror movie on the big screen in the parking lot. Bring a lawn chair and come hungry/thirsty; there’ll also be plenty of bevs and burgs from the Burger 101 Food Truck. Free. 6–10 p.m. 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26—Em Cassel

Evil Incantations: Witchcraft, Hexes, and Demonology

This monthlong series, hosted at the Trylon and Heights Theaters, includes screenings of Hausu, Kiki’s Delivery Service, The VVitch, The Craft, the original Suspiria, and more. Find a complete list of tickets, showtimes, and locations here. September 25–October 31

Black Lagoon

A spooooky bar takeover featuring Halloween-themed cocktails and vibes. Meteor, 2027 N. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 1–31

'LIZZIE: The Rock Musical' Bruce Silcox

LIZZIE: The Rock Musical

A violent family tragedy is turned into a rocking production. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 1–November 1

“Gods & Monsters”

This annual group show includes a variety of artworks inspired by horror novels, movies, iconic characters, comics, and more. Free. 6-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 2–3

Glass Pumpkin Patch 2026

Check out handcrafted glass pumpkins for show and for sale. With glassblowing demos and craft activities. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis. October 3–4

Cinema of the Macabre

Cult classics and deep horror cuts screen every Monday here. Emagine Willow Creek, 9900 Shelard Pkwy., Plymouth; find more info here. October 5–26

Trylon Horrorthon X

“Eight hours of nonstop gore and mayhem,” per organizers. Audiences who make it to the end of each collection get a limited-edition button and screen-printed poster by Tim Holly of Tape Freaks. Tickets must be bought in-person, and go on sale Sat., Sep. 26, at 10 a.m. $50. 4 p.m. to midnight Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sat. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 9–10

Young Frankenstein

Theatre 55 brings Mel Brooks’s classic to life with a cast of actors aged 55+. $25–$45. The Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; find more info here. October 9–25

Ken Russell’s The Devils (1971)

A cardinal attempts to take out a satanic priest and his sex-crazed nuns. 7 and 10 p.m. Emagine Willow Creek, 9900 Shelard Pkwy., Plymouth; find more info here. October 16

Yeah, all kinds of crazy stuff happens each year at Twin Cities Horror Festival. Twin Cities Horror Festival, 2022

Twin Cities Horror Festival XV

The Crane Theater

Now in its 15th year, this horror festival continues to freak-out audiences in a variety of ways onstage. This year’s lineup features 14 different productions at the Crane Theater over 16 days. We’ve got location-based horror, including an ice shanty nail biter (Bicentennial Auger), a mysterious bloodbath (SHED), and even a work set in Disney’s Haunted Mansion (There’s Room for One Thousand). There’s body and philosophical horror (Augmentation), sapphic vampire horror (Carmilla), and puppetry (Tales of Terror… from the Tomb). All shows come with a handy age rating system, as well as ratings for language and blood. 2303 NE Kennedy St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 16–31—Jessica Armbruster

Night of the Vamp-Friars

This new Vinegar Syndrome production from Kurtis Spieler (New York Ninja) follows a punk rock band that accidentally revives undead friars while visiting a cemetery, as one does. 7 p.m. Emagine Willow Creek, 9900 Shelard Pkwy., Plymouth; find more info here. October 22–24

Boonion Depot

Family activities include art making, a DJ dance zone, and other Halloween fun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. October 25

The Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival

This kid-friendly celebration includes a costume parade, face painting, crafts, DJ tunes, and carnival-style games. Free. 1–3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; find more info here. October 25

Gangster Ghost Tours

Learn about the gangsters, federal agents, and judges who walked the halls of Landmark… and possibly still do. Tours last 75 minutes. $11.55. 6–8:30 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; find more info here. October 28

Clockwise, upper left: John Blue, Jay Pharoah, Ana Gasteyer, Laura Ramoso Promo

COMEDY

Laura Ramoso

This German-Italian comic does crazy numbers on socials. $93–$105. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26

Tom Papa

A rock-solid veteran standup who has ingratiated himself to the NPR crowd. $50 and up. 7 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26

Jay Pharoah

It’s President Barack Obama! $41.56–$53.28. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. October 1–3

Olivia Carter

Rising comic who scored “New Faces” recognition at last year’s Just for Laughs fest. $28.75 and up. Camp Bar, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. October 2–3

Emo Phillips

Historically underrated! $28.75 and up. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 7–10

Conor Janda

Just a terrific (and terrifically gay) bio. $20–$25. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 14

Ben Schwartz & Friends

The voice of Sonic Hedgehog is also one of the world’s best improv comics. $63.60. 8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 15

Sam Jay

SNL’s first Black lesbian writer is funny as hell. $25-$35. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 15–18

Off Book

Can’t overstate how fucking funny musical improvisers Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino are. Sold out. 8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. October 18

Todd Barry

Find some nice Barry nuggets in our 2025 oral history of Mitch Hedberg’s lost movie. $37.20–$48.92. 7:30 p.m. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. October 29

John Waters

Revisit our podcast conversation with the legendary Parkway Perv. Sold out. 7 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 30

Michael Longfellow

Another ex-SNLer coming through town. $25-$35. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. November 5–8

Kyle Kinane

Still one of the best club acts around. $43.25. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 5–7

Punkie Johnson & Kalea McNeill

You know Johnson from SNL and McNeill from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. $20. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 12

Kelsey Cook

Did you know Cook, who recently leveled up, is One of Us? $39.75. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 12–14

The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short

Cute how much these two love working together. $595. 3 & 8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 14

Ana Gasteyer

Put some respect on the name of this ‘90s SNL queen. $69–$99. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 14–15

Nick Swardson

Revisit this locally launched raunch king’s recent Racket profile. Sold out. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 18–19

Mark Maron

He’s one of the best. I miss WTF. $101. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 21

John Blue

Blue, whose act touches on his cerebral palsy, has parlayed a Last Comic Standing victory into a nice career. $37–$61. 8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. November 28

All comedy picks by Jay Boller

“True Stories” at Public Functionary Grover Hogan, 'XIII Death!"

ART: GALLERIES, MUSEUMS, CRAWLS, & POP-UP INSTALLATIONS

“Rejected!”

See rejected Minnesota State Fair artworks and vote for your favorites. Burl Gallery, 308 Prince St., Ste. 130, St. Paul. Now through September 26

“In Other Words”

New works by Ute Bertog. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Now through September 27

“Meeting Point: The Mary Ingebrand-Pohlad Collection of Latin American Art”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through October 4

“Your Favorite Artists’ Favorite Artists”

Southside Preservation Society

Following its recent “Full House” exhibit, Southside Preservation Society, the newish Seward gallery space from BRLSQ, asked participating artists about their favorite artists. The resulting show? It’s “Your Favorite Artists’ Favorite Artists”! Alexis Politz, Maw Reh, Tshab Her, Amy Rice, Jennifer Davis, and Magdalena Mora are among those featured, and though they differ widely in media and style they have one thing in common: If you don’t already know their names, you should. 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through October 9—Em Cassel

“Ruthann Godollei: Hindsight”

Mixed media works. The opening reception will include music from Raycurt AKA Fiddla, Paris, Augie Babel, Brooklyn with Dave Dvorak, and Philippe Gallandat. NE SCULPTURE | Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis. Now through October 17

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Now through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

“Doppler Effect: New Work by Marty Nash”

Abstract act. There will be a gallery talk/closing reception on Sat., Oct. 24, from 4–6 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis. Now through October 24

“Ziba Rajabi: Belly Laugh at a Funeral”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through October 25

“8 Women, 8 Voices”

Featuring work from the Creative Arts Collaborative. Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St., Edina. Now through October 30

Jim Denomie, 'Transitions' (1997)

“Jim Denomie: Renegade”

See early works from Jim Denomie, an Ojibwe painter who was based in Minnesota. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis. Now through October 31

SooVAC Triple Exhibition

Check out “Trading Post: 41.77260° N, 72.66754° W” from Chotsani Elaine Dean, “Catch-All” by Erika Terwilliger, and “Studio Visit” by Sarah Abdel-Jelil. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through November 8

“Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Last year, for the first time, the Minneapolis Institute of Art exhibited a selection of crop art from the Minnesota State Fair. “[Crop art is] an interesting crossover between folk art and fine art, it’s a kitschy Minnesota tradition, and it’s something sort of uniquely Minnesotan,” Rob Bedeaux, Mia’s head of marketing and communications, told Racket at the time. “Cream of the Crop,” as the show was perfectly titled, was a hit. It was so popular that Mia brought the show back this year, with more than 20 pieces of art, including five that won best in show ribbons from the fair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through November 29—Em Cassel

“Sequins”

See sparkly items from the collection. Goldstein Gallery/Lounge, McNeal Hall 241, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Now through December 4

“indelible traces” Tiffany Chung, 'Stored in a Jar'

“Tiffany Chung: indelible traces”

In this exhibition, which opened earlier this week, the Vietnamese-American artist explores overlooked and repressed histories. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis. Now through December 6

“Olalekan Jeyifous: Hydricosmic Litanies”

Walker Art Center

Recently, Racket ran a story by Drew Ross about what trash and treasures might surface if we were to drain the Mississippi River gorge. By curious coincidence, a new exhibit at the Walker constructs imaginary artifacts from composite, fictional cultures that might be found in the river. In his first solo show, “Hydricosmic Litanies,” the Nigerian-born artist Olalekan Jeyifous, also known as Lek, draws upon Yorùbá, Dakota, and Ojibwe traditions to create stories about the interaction between peoples and the river. You should check out Jeyifous’s Insta for a taste of what his art is like. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through January 3, 2027—Keith Harris

“Exhibiting Forgiveness”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through January 3, 2027

“María Berrío: Songlines“

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through January 10, 2027

“Back from the Underworld: Mia’s Dante Tapestry Restored”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through January 31, 2027

“Take the Picture!”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through February 28, 2027

“Immigrants: A Gift from Morelos to Mia”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Now through February 28, 2027

“Printing Black America: Du Bois’s Data Portraits in the 21st Century”

Artist William Villalongo and urbanist Shraddha Ramani's collaborative reimagining of W.E.B. Du Bois's groundbreaking data visualizations. There will be an opening reception on Fri., Sep. 25 from 6:30–9 p.m., followed by a panel discussion on Sat., Sep. 26 at 1 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; highpointprintmaking.org. September 25–November 14

“Merciless: Indigenous Lands Since 1776” at WAM Marlena Myles, 'Grandmother Earth 1'

“Merciless: Indigenous Lands Since 1776”

Three Indigenous artists—Natchez Beaulieu, Marlena Myles, and Missy Whiteman—critically re-examine Indigenous history. An opening festival on Sat., Sep. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a Native vendor fair, participatory art-making demos, curator- and artist-led tours, Trickster Tacos, and live performances by musician Keith Secola and friends. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 26–May 16, 2027

“Burning Desert: Screenprints by Horacio Devoto”

Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; highpointprintmaking.org. October 2–January 2, 2027

“Gods & Monsters”

This annual group show includes a variety of artworks inspired by horror novels, movies, iconic characters, comics, and more. Free. 6-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 2–3

“The Big Tiny Show”

See tiny works by a variety of emerging artists. An artist reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 3, from 6–8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, #395, Minneapolis; kolmanreebgallery. October 3–November 7

“True Stories”

A solo exhibition of new work by Grover Hogan. There will be an opening reception on Sat., Oct. 3, from 6–10 p.m. and an artist conversation 6 p.m. Thu., Oct. 15. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Studio 144, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 3–November 15

“Paris Couture”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 4–January 17, 2027

“Roots”

This juried group exhibition showcases Native artists from across the regions of Turtle Island. There will be an opening reception on Thu., Oct. 8, from 6–8 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; allmyrelationsarts.org. October 8–December 12

A few examples from 2021's Posters for Parks A few examples from 2021 Posters for Parks

“Posters for Parks”

This annual group show features limited-edition posters created by local artists. Half of sales go to the artists while the remainder benefits the Minneapolis Parks Foundation's People for Parks Fund. 2–6 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 10

City of Lakes Art Fair

It’s back for a second year! With over 150 Minnesota artists, live music, food and drinks, a harvest market, kids’ zone, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. West Bde Maka Ska Parkway, between W. Lake Street and W. 32nd Street, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 10–11

“Terrence Payne: Body Pile”

Drawings in response to Operation Metro Surge and the community response. There will be an opening reception on Sat., Oct. 10, from 6–9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. October 10–November 1

“Larisa Grigorieva: Painter of Porcelain”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. October 10–February 7, 2027

“The Northern Palette: Winter in Russian Art and Tradition”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. October 10–January 24, 2027

“Reversible Destiny”

Artists make and present works that play with the limits of everyday functional design and apparel. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; dreamsong.art. October 15–December 15

Saint Paul Art Crawl

What have artists in Lowertown, downtown, and West Seventh in St. Paul been up to lately? Find out at this three-day self-guided tour featuring opening receptions, special sales, pop-up studios, and parties. Hot spots where you’re sure to find a lot to see and do include the Union Depot, the Minnesota Museum of American Art, the Tilsner Artist Lofts, and the Schmidt Artists Lofts. Find a list of locations and happenings here. October 16–18

“Walker Design Triennial: Beyond Materialism”

Twenty-six designers/collectives examine how contemporary design addresses societal challenges and opportunities. There will be a Walker After Hours party on Fri., Oct. 16, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, and a free panel talk 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 27. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. October 17–February 14, 2027

"Let's Meet at the Horizon" Promo

“Let's Meet at the Horizon”

Fifteen sculptural artists push the limits of their medium. There will be a public reception on Wed., Oct. 21, from 6–7:30 p.m. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 21–December 12

“The Smell of Earth: Seitu K. Jones Working in the Elements”

A celebration of the multidisciplinary artist’s four-decade career. There will be an opening reception on Oct. 29, from 6–8 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; mmaa.org. October 22–July 25, 2027

“Bare Bones: Skeletons in Japanese Art”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 24–January 3, 2027

“Breaking Tradition: The Avant-Garde in Japanese Ceramics, 1948 to 1990”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 24–February 7, 2027

“Embodied Material”

Textiles curated by Shug Munic. There will be an artist reception on Thu., Nov. 5, from 4–7 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. October 27–January 7, 2027

'Sea Change by Michal Sagar'

“Sea Change by Michal Sagar”

Drawings and sculptures. There will be an opening reception on Sun., Nov. 1, from 2–5 p.m., and an artist talk on Sun., Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis. October 29–December 5

“sewing without bobbin thread”

Pro bobbin artists beware! Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Suite 100, Minneapolis; mnbookarts.org. October 31–January 18

“Holiday Gallery Shop”



Get yer shopping done early here. There will be an open house on Thu., Nov. 5, from 4–7 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. November 3–December 24

“Painting Snow: Art of Northern Winter by 20th Century Russian Masters”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. November 7–February 28, 2027

“Abbas Akhavan: Variations on a Garden”

This survey covers 20 years of work from the Iranian born Canadian artist. There will be a free opening day artist talk on Thu., Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. November 12–April 18, 2027

“Delightful 20” Jennifer Davis, Amy Rice

“Delightful 20”

Friends and colleagues Jennifer Davis and Amy Rice celebrate the anniversary of their “Delightful” exhibitions, which have been held in two states/three cities over the last 20. There will be a gallery exhibition Fri., Nov. 13, from 5–9 p.m., followed by a pop-up shop of their work noon to 8 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. California Building, Floor 6, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis. November 13–15

“Gilles Peress: The Northern Ireland Conflict, 1968–1998”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. November 14–April 11, 2027

“Rotem Tamir: Latitude 33°”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. November 21–February 21, 2027

“Quiet Visions: Chinese Album Painting from Ming to Qing”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. November 21–October 3, 2027