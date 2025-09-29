Hip-hop heavyweight Killer Mike headlined Saturday's Legacy Cup 6 at Surly Brewing Festival Field, where awards were handed out for best bong rips, speediest joint rolling, and headiest pipes. Skateboarding, car showing, breakdancing, glass blowing—pop an edible and enjoy the sights of Legacy Cup from the comfort of your web browser.
Photos
See the Smoke, Stars, and Cars of Legacy Cup, MN’s Biggest Stoner Festival
Thousands gathered Saturday in Minneapolis for this celebration of all things cannabis culture.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
See all posts
Northeast Minneapolis Debates Future of Historic/Crumbling Cook House
Plus sports woes, Wienermobiles, and Hegseth gets hit in the nuts in today's Flyover news roundup.
Gaylaxicon, ‘Wits’ Returns, Oktoberfests: This Week’s Best Events
Plus fall fests, good reads, and last call for artsy mini golf at the Walker.
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Your Brand 🤝 Racket's Audience
"When we heard that some of the area's best A&E writers were kicking off Racket, we knew we wanted in! As one of the first advertisers, The Walker is proud to support the talented, dedicated Racket staff."—Rachel Joyce of the Walker Art Center
5 Things to Know About North Star Deli
Sandwiches for 'Slap Shot' fans in southwest Minneapolis.
Open Thread: What Activated You Politically?
As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.
Freeloader Friday: 123 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Parking lot markets, two Oktoberfests for dogs, all kinds of movies, and more.