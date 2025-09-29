Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Photos

See the Smoke, Stars, and Cars of Legacy Cup, MN’s Biggest Stoner Festival

Thousands gathered Saturday in Minneapolis for this celebration of all things cannabis culture.

2:47 PM CDT on September 29, 2025

All photos by Chris Juhn

Hip-hop heavyweight Killer Mike headlined Saturday's Legacy Cup 6 at Surly Brewing Festival Field, where awards were handed out for best bong rips, speediest joint rolling, and headiest pipes. Skateboarding, car showing, breakdancing, glass blowing—pop an edible and enjoy the sights of Legacy Cup from the comfort of your web browser.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Northeast Minneapolis Debates Future of Historic/Crumbling Cook House

Plus sports woes, Wienermobiles, and Hegseth gets hit in the nuts in today's Flyover news roundup.

September 29, 2025
News

Gaylaxicon, ‘Wits’ Returns, Oktoberfests: This Week’s Best Events

Plus fall fests, good reads, and last call for artsy mini golf at the Walker.

September 29, 2025
Food & Drink

5 Things to Know About North Star Deli

Sandwiches for 'Slap Shot' fans in southwest Minneapolis.

September 26, 2025
Opinion

Open Thread: What Activated You Politically?

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

September 26, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 123 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Parking lot markets, two Oktoberfests for dogs, all kinds of movies, and more.

September 26, 2025
See all posts