Freeloader Friday: 146 Free Things To Do This Weekend

FRIDAY

The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie Night

Every year around this time, as I get ready to watch stone-cold holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol, I am reminded of this all-time great tweet. Remember when Twitter was good? Luckily this movie still rocks, and you can celebrate no cheeses for us meeces season at Insight Brewing, where they’ll be showing TMCC on the big screen with house audio, free popcorn, and not-free beers to help you get in the holiday spirit. Free. 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Baba’s x Mizna Lit Series + Holiday Bazaar

Authors read from the latest publication. Come early for a merch and local makers market. 5 p.m. Baba’s Hummus House & Mana’eesh Bakery, 2220 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday on 44th

Featuring trolley rides between Loring Elementary and Camden High School, a craft fair, bonfires, food trucks, live music and DJ tunes, an outdoor dance party, a visit from Santa, hands-on crafting for all ages, a petting zoo, and a winter market at Dancing Bear Chocolate. 6-9:30 p.m. 44th Avenue, between Uptown Ave. N. and Morgan Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Have Yarrrhself a Lusty Busty Xmas

Fortune's Fool Theatre celebrates 20 years with two free concurrent shows, the other being Yarrrh! The Lusty, Busty Pirate Musical. Free. The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; find dates and reserve tickets here. Through December 21

Solar Arts Winter Market

Solar Arts Festivities & Merriment Art Show

Featuring live music, gift shopping, open artist studios, and more. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Diane

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Gated Community

With Macro Man. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

My Kid Banana

Punk. With Lost Evidence, the Stabotuers. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matt McIntyre, Jon Elconin Quartet, Cattle Dog

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Movie in the Park: Elf

Yes, there will be bonfires. 6:30 p.m. Windom Park, 2251 NE Hayes St., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6:30-9:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Tim on Tap

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

New Money Old Time Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Elliott Sharpe

“Being I Becoming”

Work by fiber artist Elliott Sharpe. 3-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Resource, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 5

Dayton’s Holiday Window Displays

This season, 50th and France has two magical shop windows on display using figurines and decor from the original department store. Both were curated by Douglas Flanders, a longtime gallery owner who passed away recently. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. and Local Love Markets, 3924 W. 50th St.

Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar at Landmark Center

HOLIDAY MARKETS

47th Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

This multi-story event has over 60 booths of giftables. Admission is $5. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; landmarkcenter.org/holiday-bazaar.

The Artful Present

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. and pop-up includes art and gifts from local artists. Today’s opening-day reception includes live music and a guest jewelry shop 4-7 p.m. Otherwise hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster



Dayton’s Holiday Market Opening Weekend: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through December 21. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Merry Marc Heu Christmas Market

A pop-up within a pop-up? Yes! In addition to Marc Heu’s pastry pop-up, we’ve also got a one-day makers’ market. 5-10 p.m. Marc Heu Pop-up, 3509 W. 44th St., Minneapolis.



Nordic Julmarket

Norway House hosts this annual pop-up. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage Holiday Soirée

Featuring local makers, holiday-forward vintage, resident vendors, and treats. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from 70+ local artists, plus family-friendly entertainment and crafts every Sat. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Frank Buffalo Hyde, 'How the West Was Won'

SATURDAY

“Unapologetically Indigenous”

Paintings by Frank Buffalo Hyde. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Also opening tonight at SooVAC:

“Ante Up”

Paintings by Taj Matumbi. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Global Fat Bike Day

Meet at Behind Bars bike shop for a wintertime ride to Momo Cafe. Find more info here. Noon. Behind Bars Bicycle Shop, 208 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Metro E Line Opening Day

Featuring a ribbon cutting, a free commemorative poster (while they last), kids’ art table, photo station, Metro Transit’s mascot Skip Trafficand community outreach booths. Plus ride the line all for free from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Minneapolis College, 1415 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Midnight Mayhem: Silent Night, Deadly Night

See the classic holiday flick reimagined in this 2025 release from Minneapolis filmmaker Mike P. Nelson. 10 p.m. The Main Cinema, 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Holiday Tree Lighting

It sounds simple, but that’s probably why it’s fun. I’m talking about attending a party centered around lighting a giant tree. Maybe your family tree setup this year was traumatic and seeing this one handled by the pros is healing. Maybe you’re like me and you’re too lazy to bring yours up from the basement this year. Maybe you’re planning on day-drinking at the European Christmas Market and then wandering over to end things with a little sparkle. Whatever your motivations, they got you with a big-ass tree that is going to get lit. The party kicks off with the reveal of this year’s Saint Paul Winter Carnival button, followed by festive performances until the big ol’ plug-in at 7 p.m., which includes fireworks and a Whoville-style sing-a-long. Stay afterwards for an indoor screening of Elf. Free. 5-8:30 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

"Open Door XX" Karla Rydrych, 'Little Robber Girl'; Lindsy Halleckson, 'Skywatching: Turning Thoughts into Water'; Amy Fichter, 'Lindsey'

“Open Door XX”

For the past two decades, Roslux has hosted “Open Door,” an annual exhibition featuring a guest juror who is tasked with creating a group show using any method they choose. They always have a lot of work to consider; this year the gallery received 201 submissions, with 23 making it into the show. Some years, the resulting collections have had clear themes, but often what connects pieces are a little more mysterious. This year’s juror, Stephanie Lynn Rogers, is opting for the latter. “These pieces reflect, spotlight, celebrate, complicate, mirror, ooze, coalesce, reframe, question, and connect,” she says. “They remix ephemera and experiences, presenting new ways of seeing familiar things and showcasing everyday images as metaphors for complex experiences.” Get ready for ooze! There will be an artists’ reception this Saturday, December 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Otherwise, gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through December 28—Jessica Armbruster

Doug Otto and the Getaways

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hiahli, Izzy Ctuz, ShottytheBeam

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Rumsey & the Kombuchas

With Mac & Cheese (Pete McCauley and Tim Cheesebrow). 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bury ‘Em Deep Winter EP-Release Party

With Aaron James, live painting by Inside the Robot. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Color Chord

With Elour. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Santa Cycle Rampage Joel Lueders

Santa Cycle Rampage

Are you (justifiably) anti-SantaCon yet looking for a reason to dress as Mr. Claus and cause some light mayhem? The annual Santa Cycle Rampage, now in its 12th year, is your best bet. Dress up, decorate your bike, bring an unwrapped toy, and get ready for the contagious cheer and loud honking you’ll experience as you ride around Minneapolis with a bunch of other Santas. The ride starts at the Loop Minneapolis at 10 a.m. and hits a handful of local breweries over the course of the afternoon—Utepils, La Doña, 56 Brewing, Sociable Cider, Headflyer—before ending at Fulton’s North Loop taproom. (You can join up at any point along the route; arrival times at various taprooms are listed on the event page.) Merry Bikesmas to all, and to all a good ride. Free. 10 a.m. The Loop Minneapolis, 606 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Em Cassel

Red Undie Run

If you’d rather rock a little less clothing on Saturday, strip down to those skivvies and participate in this year’s Red Undie Run! Hosted by The Aliveness Project, this short dash celebrates World AIDS Day and helps raise money to end HIV in Minnesota. It’s free to register, which you can do here, but you can fundraise for your chilly run or make a donation yourself here. As for the underwear? Do whatever feels comfy for ya, as long as it’s red, be it a jockstrap, fishnets, boxers, briefs, a bra, or… this sexy tomato V-string. And don’t worry: Packet pickup starts at 10 a.m. and there are closing ceremonies and an after party at 1 p.m., but we’re pretty sure they’ll let you put the rest of your clothing back on for the non-running portion. If you want to, that is. Free. 10 a.m. Tom's Watch Bar, 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here and here.—Em Cassel

Joshua Cunningham, 'Winter Winding Down'

“Invitations Answered”

New paintings by Joshua Cunningham. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Also opening at Groveland:

“Painting Without Words”

New paintings by Lauren Stringer. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Ryan Picone Quartet

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

JamesG’s Way to Early Ugly Sweater Party

A contest with prizes. 8-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday Photo by Hollie Leggett, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Show & Tell

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

“Minnesota Han”

This group show celebrates local Korean artists. 4-8 p.m.; RSVP here. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Lo-Pha Tsiab Peb Caug

Lo-Pha Society celebrates Hmong MN New Year with performances, a silent auction, and dinner. 2 p.m. to midnight. Hmong House, 2106 11th Ave. E., St. Paul.

Artist Talk with Silent Fox

The visual artist/muralist discusses their most recent show in the gallery. 4 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, studio 247, Minneapolis.

Black Authors Expo

Featuring 30+ authors, workshops for grownups and teens, kids’ fun, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

'94 Stories Time Machine'

94 Stories Time Machine

This community variety show, part of a larger oral history project on the 94 highway corridor in the Twin Cities, will feature poets, emcees May Lee Yang and Nicole Smith, and music from The Sonoglyph Collective. 2-5 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Open House with Andrea Canter

Paintings, live jazz, holiday drinks, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Studio 218, Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play

A cute, 20-minute play about holiday shenanigans followed by a sing-a-long and Santa meet-and-greet. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6004 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through December 21

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Hibernation Party

Featuring a variety of beer releases, with music from Manual Transmission, Josh and Kailey Clutter, Second Rate Radio, and the Elements. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Field & Festival Holiday Market Promo

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Bench Pressed Pop-Ups

Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events and extended store hours. Check online for each week’s lineup. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.; the store is also open daily. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Christmas Boutique

Featuring giftable baked goods and other treats. 2-6:30 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Other dates: 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. The Church of St. Albert the Great, 2836 33rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

The Flux Frost Fest

This open studio event will include holiday art, music, and hands on fun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Forgotten Star Holiday Market

Shop 30+ vendors and enjoy a holiday beer release, beer poking, and free open curling. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. Saturdays Dec. 6-20

Gasthaus Christkindlmarkt Market

Aw yeah, another German-style holiday market with glühwein. Noon to 4 p.m. Gasthaus, 8390 Lofton Ave. N., Stillwater.

Grand Meander

Featuring free trolley rides, in-store deals, carolers, family fun, Santa, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul.

Guatemalan Market

Common Hope hosts this event featuring handcrafted wood items, jewelry, clothing, chocolate products, and volcanic-grown coffee. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Handmade Holiday Market at Lakes & Legends

A Handmade Holiday Market

Shop an ever-changing group of local makers and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 20, plus Sun., Dec. 14. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

Celebrate the opening of “Threads of Becoming: Art Quilts” by Carol Hancuh with this handmade market featuring 40+ makers and artists. 1-4 p.m. Cora McCorvey Health & Wellness Center, 1015 N. Fourth Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gallery Shop

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Holiday Lane at Northrup

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Saturdays through December 20

Holiday Market

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other dates: Dec. 13-14, 20-21. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

Featuring bagels, ceramics, art prints, apparel, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market in Wayzata’s Design District

Featuring live music, giveaways, pop-up vendors, and more holiday fun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Street, from Manitoba Ave. to Engel St., downtown Wayzata.

Holiday Record Sale

Shop rare vinyl, VHS, gig shirts, CDs, posters, and more from 20 dealers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Jul Shop

Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Lavender & Lights Winter Makers Market

Shop local artists and makers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Midway Holiday Emporium

Lots of local makers here. Noon to 5 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Milton Square Yuletide Faire

Featuring vendor markets, special sales, Santa, and more, all ending with a tree lighting ceremony in the courtyard. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tree lighting. Milton Square, 2262 Como Ave., St. Paul.

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

In 2025, pop-up holiday markets are thriving. They’re at bars, in bookstores, at coffeeshops, in parking lots, and pretty much any other business with a little room to spare (no really, check out my mega-roundup here, which is updated weekly, or follow Freeloader Friday, which has a “holiday markets” section). But two decades ago, Craft-o-Rama was a trailblazer, hosting an annual local artists’ market that quickly grew in size and popularity. This year the event will be turning 20, and retiring. Event organizers, Crafters Local 612, will be sending the event off in good spirits with this two-day event at MGM. Expect lots of really fun artists and makers, including zine publishers, candle makers, jewelers, print artists, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Shake Holiday Festival

With local businesses, cookie decorating, photo ops, and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historic Coliseum Building, Level 2, 2708 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Strange Times Holiday Market

Y’all, we got a market for macabre peeps. With nearly 60 local vendors. Masks are required. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Tap and Tinsel Market

Local artists, crafters, and makers. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Thorp’s Holiday Open Studios

Explore local artist spaces and shop. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Thorp Building, 1618-1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up

Come for the records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS. Noon to 4 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St.Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Dec. 6-20, Jan. 10 & 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Winter Farmers’ Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Saturday’s through December 20

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Corpse Reviver

SUNDAY

corpse reviver



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Frost Watch Party

2-5 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Elf

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Joe Nicola

With Rockabilly Mayhem. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Eva Markham

With Spiderlily. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Southside Shtetl Chanukah Market Hilary Greenstein Art

HOLIDAY MARKETS



Fat Flea Body-Positive Holiday Market

Over 40 local vendors selling plus-size clothing, both handmade and vintage. Face masks are required. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market at the Brick Alley

Shop eight local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brick Alley, 421 Main St. S., Stillwater.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis. Also December 21

Santa Kaws! Holiday Market

Shop local artists and vendors and enjoy puzzle and escape room activities. Noon to 5 p.m. The Lodge of Lazarus Crowe, 560 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Shop Small Ownd’ly Holiday Market

Over 50 local makers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theatre, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Southside Shtetl Chanukah Market

Check out this Jewish, anti-Zionist pop-up marketplace with ops to shop local, a workshop hosted by Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, and Klezmer music. 4-7 p.m. Pillsbury House + Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave., Mpls, Minneapolis.

The Toolbox Collective Makers’ Market



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. Dec. 7 & 14. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Winter Market

Live music and local artists. 1-4 p.m. The Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Winter Market at Weird Ink Society

Meet 10 tattoo artists and shop local vendors making things like chainmail jewelry, satanic streetwear, vintage, and candles. Noon to 6 p.m. Weird Ink Society, 196 West Forbes Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market

Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.