Queer Indie-Pop, Black Cowboys, Disfavored Wife Guys—It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: October 6-12

I try to stick to recommendations here—you don't need me to suggest shows to avoid. But I took a few detours this week to lambaste a has-been or two and explain, as best I could, Malcolm Todd to over-40s (I hear there are few of them in our readership).

Chance the Rapper Photo provided

Tuesday, October 6

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Gnash @ Amsterdam

Chance the Rapper @ Armory—Hard to believe that 34-year-old Chance is already reduced to anniversary tours, but yes, this show will celebrate his breakthrough, Coloring Book, released just 10 years ago. Three years later, the energetic Chicagoan would drop The Big Day, or maybe I should say that The Big Day would drop him—somehow a joyful album about his wedding instantly dried up all the goodwill Chance had accumulated. As not just an apologist but an actual fan of that album, I’ll stand by what I said at the time: “A lot of people who feel uncomfortable calling gospel and/or grandmas corny are super-eager to tell you they’re too cool for love songs.” In any case, the 2016 mixtape still sounds great: If gravity brings us all down to Earth, that doesn’t mean Chance couldn’t momentarily defy it. Whether he’s able to levitate back up to its level live remains to be seen.—Keith Harris Hard to believe that 34-year-old Chance is already reduced to anniversary tours, but yes, this show will celebrate his breakthrough, Coloring Book, released just 10 years ago. Three years later, the energetic Chicagoan would drop The Big Day, or maybe I should say that The Big Day would drop him—somehow a joyful album about his wedding instantly dried up all the goodwill Chance had accumulated. As not just an apologist but an actual fan of that album, I’ll stand by what I said at the time: “A lot of people who feel uncomfortable calling gospel and/or grandmas corny are super-eager to tell you they’re too cool for love songs.” In any case, the 2016 mixtape still sounds great: If gravity brings us all down to Earth, that doesn’t mean Chance couldn’t momentarily defy it. Whether he’s able to levitate back up to its level live remains to be seen.

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Johnny Kovarik & the Mighty Kind @ Carbone’s

Rufus Wainwright @ Dakota—Though he’s been touring concert halls with his Judy Garland: Wanted revue, the singer-songwriter won’t be featuring Ms. Gumm’s material in her home state. For this solo Dakota stand, he’ll be sticking with his own material, along with some songs by Jean Renoir, Leonard Cohen, and his pop, Loudon, who’s no stranger to the Dakota stage himself.—Keith Harris Though he’s been touring concert halls with his Judy Garland: Wanted revue, the singer-songwriter won’t be featuring Ms. Gumm’s material in her home state. For this solo Dakota stand, he’ll be sticking with his own material, along with some songs by Jean Renoir, Leonard Cohen, and his pop, Loudon, who’s no stranger to the Dakota stage himself.

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Sex Pistols @ Fillmore—Rake in that filthy lucre while you can, boys. It's what Malcolm would have wanted. I hear the PiL show at First Ave last month was pretty great.—Keith Harris Rake in that filthy lucre while you can, boys. It's what Malcolm would have wanted. I hear the PiL show at First Ave last month was pretty great.

Tricky @ Fine Line—How perfect for the trip-hop avatar to re-emerge just in time for spooky season. Different When It’s Silent, Tricky’s first album as Tricky since 2020, is a return to form that also flips the script. His m.o. remains: hypnotic, hydraulic grooves, his own demonically grizzled voice contrasted with a more angelic singer up top. But where in the past femmes have played that role, a Bristol alt-rocker by the name of Mitch Sanders glides in here. It ain’t Maxinquaye, of course, but fear not—Tricky’s setlist features plenty from that monstrous debut, including his paradigm-shifting cover of PE’s “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos.”—Keith Harris How perfect for the trip-hop avatar to re-emerge just in time for spooky season. Different When It’s Silent, Tricky’s first album as Tricky since 2020, is a return to form that also flips the script. His m.o. remains: hypnotic, hydraulic grooves, his own demonically grizzled voice contrasted with a more angelic singer up top. But where in the past femmes have played that role, a Bristol alt-rocker by the name of Mitch Sanders glides in here. It ain’t Maxinquaye, of course, but fear not—Tricky’s setlist features plenty from that monstrous debut, including his paradigm-shifting cover of PE’s “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos.”

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert @ Fitzgerald Theater

Pertinence @ Green Room

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Old Time Music Workshop and Jam @ Padraigs

sunn O))) with Stebmo & Bill Herzog @ Palace Theatre

Mississippi Mosaic, Ditch Pigeon, J-Mo and the Lighters @ Pilllar Forum

Elizabeth Nichols, Soren Anderson @ 7th St Entry

October Conspiracy Series feat. Ditch Pigeon, Whispers the rabbit, Girdle of Judith @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Paul Bergen @ 331 Club

Chasing Abbey, Áit Ait @ Turf Club

Our Lady Peace @ Varsity Theater

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Main Street Free, Aly Dyg, Fiona Hayes @ White Squirrel

Wren + Wilde Photo provided

Wednesday, October 7

Sygnal to Noise @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Cinema Sorcery feat. Thunderbolt Pagoda & Witching Hour @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Debbie Briggs @ Carbone’s

National Park After Dark @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Songs and Musings of Warren Zevon @ Crooners

Cornbread 99—Live Recording @ Crooners

Rufus Wainwright @ Dakota—see Tuesday's listings. see Tuesday's listings.

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Failure, Quannic @ Fine Line

Pinhead Gunpowder @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Red PK, Walker Rider, Chutes @ Green Room

Jon “Papa” Gros with Demetrious Rallis @ Hook and Ladder

Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy, King-Sized Coffin, Dang Ol' Tri'ole, the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League @ Hook and Ladder

—Keith Harris Wren + Wilde (Album Release), Haley E. Rydell @ Icehouse —Hilary Yoder’s warm, assured voice and writing stand out on local country outfit Wren + Wilde’s debut album, Serial Dreamers. You gotta admit the pluck of the title track, about pursuing one unrealized dream after another. Filling out the sound are a number of notable Twin Cities players, including opener Rydell, whose fiddle adds drama to half the tracks here.

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Beck, Ioanna Gika @ Orpheum Theatre—Heartfelt Beck is the worst Beck, and his new album, Ride Lonesome, is the worst heartfelt Beck.—Keith Harris Heartfelt Beck is the worst Beck, and his new album, Ride Lonesome, is the worst heartfelt Beck.—

Leonid & Friends @ Pantages Theatre

Sylvia May & the MayDays, Joan of Profile, Third Goodbye @ Pilllar Forum

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

The Bright Light Social Hour @ 7th St Entry

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Drew Peterson @ 331 Club

Chris Housman, Creekbed Carter Hogan @ Turf Club

Ditchweed @ Underground Music

Glaive @ Varsity Theater

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Maybe So, Scruffian, Tommy Boynton @ White Squirrel

Anna Johnson Photo provided

Thursday, October 8

Heat on Beat Takeover @ Abi’s

Matty & the Subtle Validation @ Acadia

Red Leather @ Amsterdam

Nikki Lemire Trio @ Aster Cafe

Effy & Kwey Present Off-Wax feat. Mack OC @ Berlin

Chris Graham, Dan Carpel @ Berlin

Crates: Karpeh by Cautious Clay @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Anna Johnson (Album Release), Matthew Rahaim & Davu Seru, Glass @ Cedar Cultural Center

Katie Gearty and Frank Merchlewitzin @ Crooners

Mia Dorr Presents Barbra Streisand @ Crooners

Spinning Wheel @ Crooners

Ellie Jackson, Hemma, We Are the Willows @ Cloudland

T. Mychael Rambo @ Dakota

Jeff Ray @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

Interstellar Signals @ Dusty’s

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jpegmafia @ Fillmore

Amélie Farren, Lilith Max, Rabbitology @ Fine Line

Zoso—The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience @ Fitzgerald Theater

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

SplitScreen @ Mortimer’s

Return of the Jedi in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

David Nail, Parkway Theater

FreeWhenSees, Weald, Fruit Form @ Pilllar Forum

Mary Rancone & Last Chance @ Schooner Tavern

Dana and Alden, Alex Amen @ 7th St Entry

Buddy Guy @ State Theatre

Sarah Morris, Dave Mehling, Emily Haavik, Andy Ulseth @ 318 Cafe

Laura Hugo, Seth Conover, Maybe So @ 331 Club

Deerhoof, Intercourse @ Turf Club

Nina Luna @ Underground Music

Thrown @ Varsity Theater

Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s

Hellvin with Cap’n Seabird @ White Squirrel

Ex Rodeo, Grim Lot, Briefcase @ White Squirrel

Busey, Whippets, Bruder @ Zhora Darling

Katie Pruitt Photo provided

Friday, October 9

Let’s Create, Loveless Blvd. @ Acadia

Katie Pruitt @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. Big Fat Money @ Animales

Malcolm Todd @ Armory—If you haven’t been paying attention, add “a white Steve Lacy” to your list of “things you didn’t even know you didn’t need.” Like his preferable sis Aubrey Hobert, this to-the-industry-born 23-year-old former theater kid turned pop star isn’t quite Gracie Abrams even if his folks surely knew somebody who knew somebody and encouraged him to express himself, lord help us. He paid his dues the old-fashioned way—went viral on TikTok, with a monotonous, unforgettable jingle about losing your earrings in your estranged situationship’s bed and being too chicken to hit her up about it. He’s followed up the aptly titled Malcolm Todd with the aptly titled Do That Again. At his best, he’s such a good-natured cad that you can hear why girls his age and younger convince themselves he’s boyfriend material. Oh, well. They’ll learn.—Keith Harris If you haven’t been paying attention, add “a white Steve Lacy” to your list of “things you didn’t even know you didn’t need.” Like his preferable sis Aubrey Hobert, this to-the-industry-born 23-year-old former theater kid turned pop star isn’t quite Gracie Abrams even if his folks surely knew somebody who knew somebody and encouraged him to express himself, lord help us. He paid his dues the old-fashioned way—went viral on TikTok, with a monotonous, unforgettable jingle about losing your earrings in your estranged situationship’s bed and being too chicken to hit her up about it. He’s followed up the aptly titled Malcolm Todd with the aptly titled Do That Again. At his best, he’s such a good-natured cad that you can hear why girls his age and younger convince themselves he’s boyfriend material. Oh, well. They’ll learn.

Dark Pony, Dukes of the Prairie @ Aster Cafe

Sarah Navatril Quartet (EP Release) @ Berlin

Michael Grey @ Berlin

J.W. Jones @ Blues Saloon

Swag @ Bunker’s

Copeland, Jenny Dee @ Cedar Cultural Center

Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute @ Crooners

Zacc Harris’s American Reverie @ Crooners

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Crooners

Ladies of Soul, Vol. 5 @ Dakota

Baseline Bad @ Driftwood Char Bar

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Polka Bash feat Ukrainian Village Band @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Ooga Minneapolis @ Eat Street Crossing

Sweet Pill, Spaced, Hey, Ily! @ Fine Line

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Starbomb feat. DJ Commander Meouch with Scoochie Boochie @ First Avenue

Tek, Maria Isa @ Gambit

3Beards Unplugged @ Ginkgo Coffee

John Prine Birthday Show @ Hook and Ladder

Jason Weisman @ Jazz Central

Hurtbox @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Jacuzzi Puma @ Mainstreet Bar

The Wretched, Mystigaard, Hex Neurotica @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Return of the Jedi in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Richard Goode Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 @ Ordway

The NightCaps @ Padraigs

UB40 @ Palace Theatre

Chastity Brown, Laurels String Quartet @ Parkway Theater

Fend, One Big Quilt, SLOG, and Anita Velveeta @ Pilllar Forum

Aural Fixation @ Resource Mpls

TH3, Peal @ Schooner Tavern

Bebe Stockwell, Khatumu @ 7th St Entry

No Signal @ Studio B

MLLT @ Terminal Bar

Paul Frantzich @ 318 Cafe

Luke Callen @ 331 Club

Leap, Out in Front @ Turf Club

Rowsheen X Dimitry Killstrom @ Uptown VFW

Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa @ Varsity Theater

The New Riverboat Ramblers @ White Squirrel

Weedeater, Zeke, Royal Thunder, A Homage to Little Matt @ Zhora Darling

Shaboozey Photo provided

Saturday, October 10

DJ OG Carter @ Acadia

Carbon Leaf @ Amsterdam

Family Gathering Concert Series @ Animales

Shaboozey, Kashus Clupepper @ Armory—How do you top a smash like “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”? You don’t, of course. You gamely go through the motions with “Cowgirl” (“Here’s another bar song for you and your friends”) and hope some of the folks who liked the hit will stick around for the cowboy yarns you’d rather tell. Judging from The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, ‘Boozey’s no Charlie Crockett, though he is able to pull in Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, and Sam Neill for bit parts, and “If I Was an Outlaw,” which imagines life as a bank robber, is almost as fun as the smash was.—Keith Harris How do you top a smash like “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”? You don’t, of course. You gamely go through the motions with “Cowgirl” (“Here’s another bar song for you and your friends”) and hope some of the folks who liked the hit will stick around for the cowboy yarns you’d rather tell. Judging from The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, ‘Boozey’s no Charlie Crockett, though he is able to pull in Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, and Sam Neill for bit parts, and “If I Was an Outlaw,” which imagines life as a bank robber, is almost as fun as the smash was.

Waterstreet @ Aster Cafe

BluLuna Trio @ Berlin

Gustavo Cortinas Trio @ Berlin

TML @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Art Vandelay @ Carbone’s

SYML, Roger Weeks @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Silent Treatment, the Slow Death, Most of a Horse @ Cloudland

Don Powell Presents: Cole Porter… Night and Day @ Crooners

Patty and Ricky Peterson @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Crooners

Peter White @ Dakota

Faded Glory @ Driftwood Char Bar

NorthStar Big Band @ Dual Citizen

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

Edith Head, Hot Press and the Reach Outs @ Dusty’s

Safety Knife, Boomdagger, Getting Worse, Economic Headwinds @ Eagles 34

Arik Biaganek @ 56 Brewing

Tunes for Tails @ 56 Brewing

It’s a 2000s Party @ Fine Line

Waylon Wyatt, Tristan Trincado @ First Avenue

Swaying, Greydeet, Bejellian @ Flying V

Juanito Pascual Trio @ Granada

Zach Top @ Grand Casino Arena

Yessir Party @ Green Room

Kiefer, Shibo @ Icehouse

Andrew Linden Quintet @ Jazz Central

Luci @ The Loft

Show Me Your Hits @ Mainstreet Bar

Bill Giese @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Taste of Chaos @ Myth Live

Return of the Jedi in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Richard Goode Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 @ Ordway

Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Brennan Wedl @ Palace Theatre

Mary Jam, Critter Thing, the Publik, Gradience @ Pilllar Forum

Andra Suchy & the Cat Ladies @ Schooner Tavern

Little Big Town @ State Theatre

Jung Min-Noh, Cowboy Thoughts, Loan Sum @ Terminal Bar

Pat Frederick and Notorious Rebel Fiddle @ 318 Cafe

Fistful of Datas, Robots From the Future @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Merauder @ Underground Music

Olivia Rodrigo Night @ Uptown Theater

Emai @ Varsity Theater

Catfish Troy & Friends, Sammie Jean Cohen @ White Squirrel

Steve McPherson’s 50th Birthday feat. 20 Minutes, Big Trouble, Catfish Blue @ White Squirrel

Joan of Profile, Cassandra Johnson, Eldest Daughter @ White Squirrel

Emmy Woods Tom Smouse

Sunday, October 11

TCMT Records @ Acadia

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Sounds From Planet IE (feat. Little Obsessions & LXD) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Wave Fest @ Cabooze

Janelle Burell @ Crooners

Billboard’s Best Songs of the ’70s @ Crooners

Women on the Moon with Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Who Are They?: A Tribute to the Who @ Crooners

Mike Dawes @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Crown of Clover @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Sawyer Hill, Never Ending Fall @ Fine Line

Juanito Pascual Trio @ Granada

Zacc Harris Group @ Icehouse

Return of the Jedi in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Muna, Hemlocke Springs @ Palace Theatre—The three members of this L.A. indie-pop band know they’ve cultivated one of the most dedicated queer fanbases in music; so much so that, in 2020, Queerty magazine literally named ‘em queer heroes. But with their new album, May’s Dancing on the Wall, Muna gently pushed away from being the "queer joy mini-skirt rollerblade band," as they’ve half-jokingly dubbed themselves, and instead released a politically charged "dark, poppy, intense, sweaty, funky dance album." Outside of the Immortal Technique-indebted subtlety of “Big Stick,” Dancing is still a Muna LP—big, shimmering synths and shout-along choruses, where the political is mostly personal. Expect no shortage of queer joy and mini skirts (though probably no rollerblades) tonight in St. Paul. Opener Hemlocke Springs, who recently played the Varsity, released her first full-length, The Apple Tree Under the Sea, earlier this year. The album sounds well-crafted but not excessively labored over. The singer deploys an arsenal of gripping voices over a variety of theatrically pop settings, with tracks like the domestic fantasy "w-w-w-w-w" and the manically revving “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Ankles” serving up confections more complex than your average sugar rush.—Jay Boller/Keith Harris The three members of this L.A. indie-pop band know they’ve cultivated one of the most dedicated queer fanbases in music; so much so that, in 2020, Queerty magazine literally named ‘em queer heroes. But with their new album, May’s Dancing on the Wall, Muna gently pushed away from being the "queer joy mini-skirt rollerblade band," as they’ve half-jokingly dubbed themselves, and instead released a politically charged "dark, poppy, intense, sweaty, funky dance album." Outside of the Immortal Technique-indebted subtlety of “Big Stick,” Dancing is still a Muna LP—big, shimmering synths and shout-along choruses, where the political is mostly personal. Expect no shortage of queer joy and mini skirts (though probably no rollerblades) tonight in St. Paul. Opener Hemlocke Springs, who recently played the Varsity, released her first full-length, The Apple Tree Under the Sea, earlier this year. The album sounds well-crafted but not excessively labored over. The singer deploys an arsenal of gripping voices over a variety of theatrically pop settings, with tracks like the domestic fantasy "w-w-w-w-w" and the manically revving “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Ankles” serving up confections more complex than your average sugar rush.

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Karina Rykman, Tarias and the Sound @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Nici Peper, Sarah VanVolkenberg, Doyle Turner, AJ Schieber @ White Squirrel

Potential New Boyfriend, Clawhammer Mike & the Old-Time Barnstormers @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Mason Thomas, Damn Phibian, Ditch Pigeon @ Zhora Darling

Monday, October 12

Bella Larson & the Scene Kids @ Acadia

Asha Banks @ Amsterdam

Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

New Musical Theatre Exchange’s 2026 Fall Cabaret @ Crooners

Hiromi: The Trio Project @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Holywatr, Mercury @ Fine Line

Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Stonewalker, Nice and Blue, Her Cure @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Erik Brandt & the Folksingers @ 331 Club

Acid Mothers Temple, Magick Potion @ Turf Club

Schaffer the Darklord @ Underground Music

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Basement Heroes @ White Squirrel