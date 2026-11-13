Freeloader Friday: 114 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Open Casket at Casket Arts FB

FRIDAY

Fall Open Studios

Art-A-Whirl isn’t the only major annual open studio event in northeast Minneapolis. Every fall, a bunch of the big arts venues open their doors and encourage folks to come in and explore what the artists inside have been up to. We’re talking about hundreds of open spaces hosting special receptions, sales, pop-up markets, exhibitions, and parties—in each building. General event hours are: 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more info here.

Art Attack

Four floors of things to see and do. Fri.–Sun. Northrup King, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Casket

There’ll be over 100 artists here at this spooky-sounding event (a casket-making company was the building's original tenant). Head down to the basement on Friday and Saturday for speakeasy-style cocktails from 45th Parallel Distillery. Fri.–Sun. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

California Dreamin’

With six floors of fun, including demos and hands-on activities. Fri.–Sun. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

A few highlights at California:

“Delightful 20”

Friends and colleagues Jennifer Davis and Amy Rice celebrate the anniversary of their “Delightful” exhibitions, which have been held in two states/three cities over the last 20. There will be a gallery exhibition Fri. from 5–9 p.m., followed by a pop-up shop of their work from noon to 8 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. California Building, Floor 6, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Delightful 20” in the California Building Jennifer Davis, Amy Rice

“Embracing the Urban Landscape: A Community Painting Project”

Help paint at this community art project. During California Dreamin’ hours, Fri.–Sun. California Building, Rogue Begonia (studio 201), 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Open Studios at Q.arma

This space is right by a few great breweries, Earl Giles Distillery, a ton of restaurants, and an ice cream shop if you want to make an evening of it. Fri.–Sun. Q.arma, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art This Way

This spot has live music all weekend plus “ROLL CALL,” a group exhibition celebrating 14 years of artists in the building. Fri.–Sun. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Open Studios at Holland Arts

Another great location with tons of artists. Fri.–Sun. Holland Arts, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

At Holland:

“Elisabeth Heying: Places We Find Ourself”

Tonight’s opening reception features an artist talk/gallery walkthrough of the show, which features paintings spanning four years and three continents. 6–8:30 p.m. Holland Arts (EAST Building), 639 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Open Studios at Thorpe Building

More art here too! Fri.–Sun. Thorpe Building, 1618 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“STAMPEDE! A Horse Inspired Art Show”

“STAMPEDE! A Horse Inspired Art Show”

Attention cowboys, horse gals, and misc. animal lovers: 45 artists are sharing art inspired by equine beauty. 6–10 p.m. Fri.–Sat. ALTR Gallery / Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Open Studio & Fragrance Friday

Perfumes, soaps, advent calendars, candles, paintings, prints, and zines. 3–6 p.m. MN Dream Art, 2200 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Compassionate Ocean Zen Center Open House

Right across the street from the Casket Arts building, this weekend party includes refreshments, tours of the Zen Center, and info on zen practice. 5–8 p.m. Fri.; 1–3 p.m. Sat.; 9–10:45 a.m. Sun. Compassionate Ocean Zen Center, 652 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

My Body My Home

Featuring a line dance in the parking lot, poetry and a movie introduction, free popcorn and hot cocoa, post-show games, and a 10-minute movie screening projected on the building wall. 5–7 p.m. Outside the Cowles Center and Lobby, 516 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; registration is appreciated and can be done here.

Autumn Brown

The How to Survive the End of the World podcaster celebrates the release of her new book, Temper, with a conversation with Dr. Katie Robinson. 7 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Stringdingers FB

Stringdingers

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring Big Fat Money. 7:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Chris Davies & the Afterparty

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dead on Board

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Capital Sons, the Gated Community

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mary Tyler Moore teddy bears at Dayton’s Holiday Market. Promo

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Shop from around 100 local brands and makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 24. Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Holiday Gallery Shop

Get yer shopping done early here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. through December 31. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org.

Food Truck Fridays

Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and activities for kids. Other dates: Nov. 27. 3–8 p.m. 907 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Ice Fest

This parking lot popup includes ice fishing vendors, ice castles and power-sport vehicles on display, prizes, food trucks, and freebies. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Open Ice Skating

The weather this fall has been historically hot, and that’s not good news for winter sports enthusiasts. But this month, there will be at least one sure thing for people who’d like to hit the ice. Minneapolis's Children’s Theater Company has turned its fourth-floor rehearsal hall into an ice rink that will be free for all (but, hopefully, not a free-for-all), with 30-minute skate sessions that can be reserved online. That’s right, on the fourth floor (I can’t imagine how that impacts insurance rates, though the rink is actually made from a chemical, ice-like compound). The rink will be open for about three weeks, concurrent with winter productions Twelve Kinds of Ice and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 22—Jessica Armbruster

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

The Dead Electrics FB

SATURDAY

Echo Signal, the Dead Electrics, wolfbabycup

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hot Club Mania Quartet

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Indie Rock Den Concert

2:30–4 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Scott Hefte

With Boots & Needles, Aaron James. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ciao Bello

With Fumbler. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Clog

With JWAC, Ben Vogel and the Migration. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drew Peterson

7:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

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3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Eli Orion

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Trailer Trash

8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Langer’s Ball

8 p.m. to midnight. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Silent Night: Silent Disco



Presented by DJ Phil. 6–9 p.m. Graco Park, 15 Eighth Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30–10:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy & Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

With pianist Michael Min. 7:30 p.m. Grace Trinity Community Church, 1430 W. 28th St., Minneapolis.

Joey Steinbach

Trip Around the Sun 12

Twelve years is a heckuva run for a brewery, and, with the just-announced closure of the similarly named Inbound after 10 years, it’s as good a time as any to support the local breweries you love. Insight’s celebration will include the release of their barrel-aged imperial stout, Gravity Well, and the re-release of their collab seltzer with Dessa, We F*cking Love Our Neighbors. There’ll be beer- and space-themed tattoo flash thanks to Green River Tattoo, and fire pits, although looking at the forecast… you might not need to worry too much about staying warm. Live music in a heated tent includes Miloe, Some Sh!tty Cover Band, Pleaser, and Yuca Frita. Also on the agenda: concert ticket giveaways, food trucks (Angry Line Cook, Rosa Frida), and a vintage Insight merch sale. 1–8 p.m. Insight Brewing Co., 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Gashkadino-Giizis Makers Market

Mashkiki Studios teams up with Queermunity to host 35 Native and BIPOC makers, artists, authors, food vendors, jewelry artists, clothing brands, wellness businesses, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Merrily Indie After Book Con

Featuring a ton of books for sale, Christmas cookies and cocoa, Can Do Canines demonstrations, a collectibles/handmade swap (pins, bookmarks, friendship bracelets, and more), giveaways, and over 70 authors, booktokers, literary houses, and other book groups. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.

Olio Vintage Grand Opening

The Northeast vintage shop has moved to bigger digs and is ready to celebrate. With local makers and artists, vintage fashion and homewares, foods, and a glass-encased showroom with rare finds. This party will include sips and special guests. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 25 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

With 30+ tables of records, 45s, CDs, and music memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Black OUT: Fall Edition

Shop 60+ vendors selling clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Noon to 6 p.m. Keg House Commons, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Field & Festival Holiday Market

It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Dec. 20. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market 2026

The Minneapolis Craft Market gang are back at Brühaven for the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 19, plus Sun. Dec. 13–20. Brühaven Craft Co, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Nordic Village Winter Market

Head to the hotel rooftop for a Nordic popup featuring local artisans and businesses and a special menu inside a collection of mini cabins. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 20. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Holidays on Nicollet

Shop local this season at this popup shop. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 20 (closed Thanksgiving Day). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Parking lot shopping from vintage and antique vendors. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Art of the Heart Market Guild

Art of the Heart Market

With an open-house community art market, a Guild client showcase, live music and art demos, and info on mental health services. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guild Services, 122 Wabasha St. S., Suite 400, St. Paul.

Collage Carnival + Crafting

A collage workshop with art instruction and all supplies provided. Free; donations accepted. Noon to 5 p.m. Douglas Flanders and Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Midwest Paper Marbling Demonstrations

Watch a demonstration and make a free piece to take home. Noon to 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Gilles Peress: The Northern Ireland Conflict, 1968–1998”

Opening today. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something busted and figure out how to repair it. Noon to 4 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th St., Minneapolis.

Hope & Healing Expo

Presentations on addiction, mental wellness, and recovery. With author William C. Moyers, screenings of the Emmy-nominated Faces of Hope documentary, free naloxone training, and 40+ local resource vendors. Lunch will be provided if you register here. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 641 89th Ave. NE, Blaine.

Eagan Home Show

Check out over 150 businesses offering home improvement services. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mpls Craft Market's Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar. Provided, photo by Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Black.Lit.Local

This mini book fest includes authors Salisa Grant, Mercedes Yarbrough, Tonja K Johnson, and Kehinde Winful. Noon to 5 p.m. Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave. W., St. Paul; RSVP here.

“The Shape of Place”

Artist Emily Walley presents photographs, sketches, and paintings as she explores the terrain of Stillwater and the St. Croix River Valley by foot and bike this season. See her progress weekly at open studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 13; see all her work from the project on display during a closing reception from 5–9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 11. Art & Water Space, 321 Main St. S., Suite 204, Stillwater.

The 5th Annual Board Game Rodeo

Bring your favorite games or join a gamer table. With demos, a special beer release, a raffle, and games for all ages. 1–6 p.m. 9 Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

Community Book Swap

Bring gently used books to exchange. Free in the east court during mall hours. Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36 #10, Roseville.

Stephan Pastis

The Pearls Before Swine comic artists discusses Pearls Jubilee. 6 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Winter Open House

Featuring demos, a $5 craft project, free wrapping on gifts, and work by over 125 artists. Noon to 4 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris Seth A. Richardson

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

International Treasures

With Wren + Wilde. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bluegrass Sunday

4 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.