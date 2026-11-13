It’s Friday the 13th, and This Is an Open Thread About Superstition

It's Friday the 13th. Does that bother you at all?

Me, I'm about as unsuperstitious as they come. I'll break a mirror, walk where a black cat just passed, IDGAF. (I won't walk under a ladder because that's just not safe. Be real.) As a wise man once said, when you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer.

And yet, my mild OCD tendencies lead me to structure tasks in little patterns that I don't like to break. The motivations might be different, but to an outside observer the results would probably be indistinguishable from superstition.

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How about you? Any superstitious practices you follow, even you "don't really believe in them"? You know, just to be on the safe side? Did you grow up believing in (or hearing about) niche superstitions that other people don't seem to know about?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and write about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.