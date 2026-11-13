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RacketCast, Ep. 65: Meet Angie Craig’s Progressive Successor Feat. Incoming U.S. Rep. Matt Little

We forgot to ask him about being a banjoist.

12:59 PM CST on November 13, 2026

Rep.-Elect Matt Little, seen here boning up on the U.S. Constitution en route to his new job in Washington, D.C.

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Conventional wisdom in Minnesota's Second Congressional District: If you're a Democrat, pivot hard to the center to win the purplish southern 'burbs. That's the political strategizing that got us outgoing Rep. Angie Craig, a nominal Dem.

Former state Sen. Matt Little (DFL-Lakeville) took a different approach in his bid to succeed Craig, running a proudly progressive campaign that touted Medicare For All, attacked Big Tech, and unequivocally labeled Israel's war on Gaza as a genocide. It worked: Earlier this month Little crushed his opponent, state Sen. Eric Pratt (R-Shakopee), by 13 points.

How'd he do it? We asked the TikTok-savvy lawmaker as he took a break from congressional orientation in Washington, D.C. about his big win, how he'll fight for universal healthcare, the future of the left, and if he'd like to call out his ragingly racist delegation co-member, Tom Emmer. (He happily obliged with the latter.)

But first! Let's get into another round of What I Learned in Racket, featuring the following stories:

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Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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