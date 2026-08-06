The Movies Have Gone to… the Cats???

CatVideoFest 2026 arrives in multiple theaters this weekend, and I truly hope you enjoy the feline frolics. Below is a review of Hadestown, and I'll have more about I Want Your Sex, One Night Only, and how the movies are on Friday.

Special Screenings

Love in the Afternoon

Thursday, August 6

DCI 2026: Big, Loud and Live

AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

It’s time once again for competitive marching band. $19.91. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

ATEEZ: Light the Way (2026)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A K-pop concert film. $15. 6 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m. More info here.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants (2025)

Emagine Willow Creek

Hope they find him! $8. 11 a.m.. More info here.

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Emagine Willow Creek

Michael Caine is superspy Harry Palmer. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Grandview 1&2

Starring Ebenezer’s Johnny Depp. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Zootopia 2 (2025)

Linden Hills Park

The start times are creeping earlier. Oh no! Free. 8:35 p.m More info here.

My Night at Maud’s (1969)

Main Cinema

Catholics vs. atheists. $13. Thursday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Love in the Afternoon (1972)

Main Cinema

A French family man is tempted by an old flame. $13. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Follow That Bird (1985)

Marcus West End

After him! $3. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Riverview Theater

Gru: Origins. $2. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Hundreds of Beavers (2022)

Riverview Theater

That’s too many beavers! $7. 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11:40 p.m. More info here.

Big Night (1996)

Trylon

A Stanley Tucci film about food. What else do you need to know? $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Streetwise

Friday, August 7

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Just the cutest. $7. 12.30 p.m. More info here.

Mr. Hero (2026)

AMC Southdale 16

A Vietnamese man pretends to be a hero to raise money for his daughter’s medical treatment. $11.19. Friday, Sunday & Monday 12:25 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. More info here.

The Lego Movie (2010)

Emagine Willow Creek

Your kids have to find out about Chris Pratt sometime. $8. Friday, Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. More info here.

Sharknado (2013)

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sontag: “Pure Camp is always naive. Camp which knows itself to be Camp is usually less satisfying.” Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

The Muppet Movie (1979)

Marcus West End

Missed it at the Trylon? Catch it here. Through Thursday. $3. Showtimes and more info here.

Dark Days (2000)

Trylon

A raw doc about the people who live in tunnels under Penn Station. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 5 & 9 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. More info here.

Streetwise (1984)

Trylon

Three teens live on the streets of Seattle. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Die Hard (1988)

Walker Art Center

It’s Christmas in July! $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Boy

Saturday, August 8

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026)

Alamo Drafthouse/AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Are the dinosaurs cops too? An advance screening. Alamo: $10.99. 2 p.m. More info here. AMC: $11.19. 2 p.m. More info here.

Tales From Earthsea (2006)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

The 20th anniversary of the Studio Ghibli adventure. Also Monday. Showtimes, ticket prices, and more info here.

Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies 2026

AMC Rosedale 14/Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

What a long, strange trip to Edina or Plymouth it’s been. AMC: $15. 3 p.m. Monday 6 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $17. 3 p.m. Monday 6 p.m. More info here.

CatVideoFest 2026

Emagine Willow Creek/Heights Theater/Main Cinema/Riverview Theater

Need I say more? Emagine: Also Sunday. $11. 12:40 & 2:50 p.m. More info here. Heights: $13. 1 p.m. Sunday 12:30 a.m. More info here. Main: $13. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m. More info here. Riverview: Also Sunday. $5. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

The Goonies (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Great Cyndi Lauper song, I’ll give it that. Also Sunday & Wednesday. $11. 3:15 & 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Repo Man (1984)

Fitzgerald Theater

Undeniably one of the best movies ever made about repo men. With Circle Jerks performing and a Q&A with Alex Cox, Zander Schloss, and Keith Morris. 8 p.m. $44.87–$57.25. More info here.

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

East Side Sculpture Park

Guillermo del Toro brings us to a haunted orphanage during the Spanish Civil War. Presented by TriLingua Cinema. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Boy (2010)

Walker Art Center

Taika Waititi’s coming of age film. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tank Girl

Sunday, August 9

CatVideoFest 2026

Alamo Drafthouse

One more theater joins the fun. $20. Noon. More info here.

Only Yesterday (1991)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

A young woman looks back at her childhood. Also Tuesday. Showtimes, ticket prices, and more info here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Grandview 1&2

I so admire the Grandview’s commitment to screening three-hour movies at ungodly hours. Also Thursday. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Tank Girl (1995)

Roxy’s Cabaret

Takes place during a global drought seven years from now. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins (1975)

Trylon

Sally Kellerman and Mackenzie Phillips force Alan Arkin to drive them to New Orleans. $8. 5 & 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

The Wrong Girls

Monday, August 10

Mikey and Nicky (1977)

Alamo Drafthouse

Elaine May’s classic story of sweaty, fraught male friendship. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

AMC Southdale 16

Just what it says on the box. Also Wednesday. $3. 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. More info here.

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Edina Mann

Gru has a baby. Also Wednesday. $4.78. 10 a.m. More info here

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Edina Mann

Starring Tom Hardy as a hood ornament. Also Wednesday. $12.12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Error_MovieTitle_Unknown (2026)

Emagine Willow Creek

Another secret new movie. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

The murdered prom queen of 1957 returns for vengeance. $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie (2026)

Lagoon Cinema

What could it be? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Wrong Girls (2026)

Main Cinema

Advance screening of a new Kristen Stewart/Alia Shawkat buddy comedy. Sold out. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Black Panther

Tuesday, August 11

Tony (2026)

Alamo Drafthouse

Before he was Anthony Bourdain, he was… This advance screening is sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

Manhunter: The Final Cut (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

Before Anthony Hopkins, there was Brian Cox. $10.99. 8 p.m. More info here.

Nimrods (2026)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

Three dumb '90s teens think their band is opening for Green Day. Advance screening. $13.49. 7 p.m. More info here. Marcus: $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Practical Magic (1998)

AMC Rosedale 14/Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

Gettin’ witchy with Sandy and Nicole. AMC: $13.99. 7:30 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $13. 7 p.m. More info here. Marcus: $6. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Black Panther (2018)

Parkway Theater

RIP Chadwick Boseman. $10/$15. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026)

Pearl Park

Whatever. Free. 8:35 p.m. More info here.

Despicable Me (2024)

Riverview Theater

If you’d rather see it at the Riverview. Through Thursday. $2. 11 a.m. More info here.

Days of Thunder

Wednesday, August 12

Raising Cain (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

John Lithgow goes psycho. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

Katseye: Wild Hearts (2026)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

A doc about the pop band. AMC: $15. 7 p.m. More info here. Marcus: $15.50. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Four Samosas (2022)

The Commons

A rapper forms a team to rob his ex’s dad’s grocery store. Hijinks ensue. Free. 8:25 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

A surprise movie chosen by a local notable. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Days of Thunder (1990)

Lagoon Cinema

Tom Cruise is Cole Trickle. COLE TRICKLE! $11. 4:25 & 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt (2025)

Trylon

A doc about the legendary band. Presented by Sound Unseen. Sold out. 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Women in Love

Thursday, August 13

Women in Love (1969)

Emagine Willow Creek

Ken Russell does D.H. Lawrence. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Who’s Watching? (2026)

Heights Theater

Cursive’s Tim Kasher made a movie, and he’s performing after the screening. $20. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants (2025)

Logan Park

In case you’d rather watch it outside. Free. 8:25 p.m. More info here.

The Room (2003)

Parkway Theater

Star Greg Sestero will attend. Sold out. Q&A at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Jaws (1975)

Riverview Theater

A perfect movie. $7. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Fight Club (1999)

Walker Art Center

This movie could be your entire personality. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Cookie Queens

A doc about Girl Scouts competing to sell cookies.

DC

An Indian action/romance.

Ice Cream Man

Eli Roth is back, and this time he's using AI.

One Night Only

Wait, there's a night that single people are allowed to have sex?

The Samurai and the Prisoner

The Samurai and the Prisoner

Kyoshi Kurosawa tried his hand at a historical epic.

Sheep in the Box

These Lonely Island radio edits have gotten out of hand.

Super Troopers 3

It's a trilogy now.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Hadestown: The Musical

This is an impressive work. Taking a little narrative license (nobody tell Emily Wilson), Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-gobbling musical weaves (as though Fates-like) the myths of Hades/Persephone and Orpheus/Eurydice together with a little au courant class politics, and its five leads embody striking characters. Our guide in silver, André De Shields is a dapper, precise Hermes. Amber Gray is a flask-tippling, fed-up Persephone, while wide-eyed Eva Noblezada is a delightful Eurydice. And Patrick Page plays Hades as a baritone silver fox, a mix of Leonard Cohen and Logan Roy. Only Reeve Carney as Orpheus is a bit of a chore —if I ruled Hell, I’d be like, “Take the girl and GTFOH with that corny Jeff Buckley falsetto.” And as a film, this impressively guides us around the stage and, like the production itself, acknowledges the rowdy audience. I’ll even allow the conclusion’s chin-up crimes against Aristotle (we’re not drawn to tragedy because we hope it’ll turn out differently, but because we know it won’t). But my problem is the same that I have with most contemporary stage musicals: Where da hooks at? Maybe after a few spins through the soundtrack I could hum a bar or two, but that’s not how musicals work. At least it’s not how they’re supposed to. B

Her Private Hell—ends August 6

If you walk into a Nicolas Winding Refn film in 2026 expecting a return to the noir coherence of Drive, that’s on you, pal. For the past decade, the atmospheric Dane has made a career of bathing the latest it girls in bisexual lighting, which, hey, nice work if you can get it. His lead babes this time are Sophie Thatcher and, as her former bestie and current stepmom, Havana Rose Liu. They dwell in a futuristic Limbo of an apartment complex and film b-movie sci-fi with other foxy gals for dad/hubby, the disrespectfully named Johnny Thunders (Dougray Scott). Meanwhile, Charles Melton is an American serviceman searching for his daughter, resulting in one action sequence very much worth staying awake for. Also of interest in the Leather Man, a hellish creature that cracks women open like lobster tails. Despite my general annoyance with much of this, I recall a few moments with something like pleasure. Then I remember how everyone speaks in a stilted delivery that can be misheard as Lynchian. C+

The Invite

We all know couples like Angela and Joe. As played by Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogan, they’re perpetually bickering over things you can’t believe either cares all that much about, as though following a preordained script. We’re less likely to know a couple like Hawk and Pina, embodied by two of our most ageless actors, Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz. The older couple has frequent, explosive sex upstairs, which irritates Joe, intrigues Angela, and becomes a topic of intense discussion when Hawk and Pina come downstairs one night for dinner. Over the course of one exhausting, hilarious, and loquacious evening, Joe and Angela are forced to confront some truths about their relationship. Joe falls back on wisecracks, Angela turns positively giddy at the thought of experiencing orgasms like Pina’s, and composer Devonte Hynes’s strings ratchet up the tension throughout. I can’t say I wholly agree with the film’s final assessment of their relationship—for all its pyrotechnics, the Will McCormack/Rashida Jones script doesn’t give us much beyond the surface, even when it purports to peek underneath. But what a surface it is. Norton is on a nice later career run and Cruz is just a fuckin’ movie star whatever she does. And as for Wilde the director, she makes a few awkward shot choices but the screwball-paced dialogue guides us through a (mostly) single-set film that’s rarely stagey and only as claustrophobic as it’s meant to be. I’m ready to pretend Don’t Worry Darling never happened if she is. A-

I Want Your Sex

Hadestown: The Musical

Minions & Monsters

Moana

Motor City—ends August 6

I Want Your Sex

The Odyssey—read full review here

What we tend to forget about The Odyssey is that it’s maybe 10% cool mythological shit like one-eyed giant cannibals and sinister witches and gods punishing impudent mortals and like 90% about exchanging gifts with your hosts and telling very long stories to impress them. What’s remarkable about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is that it honors this aspect of the epic while delivering the supernatural adventure film moviegoers want. Yet as always, Nolan is so transparent in his ideology you can almost believe he’s making an argument, when like any storyteller he’s just using fiction to justify his beliefs. Which, as always, is that we are always one well-told tale away from chaos. Whether the gods are real or not, warns the David Brooks of the cineplex, if we don’t honor them we will undermine the customs that hold our society together. Hey man, I just came here for the Cyclops. B+

Pinocchio Unstrung

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Supergirl

Toy Story 5