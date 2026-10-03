RacketCast, Ep. 62: What the Hell’s Going on in Forest Lake? Feat. Educator/Rocker Claire Luger

For months Claire Luger has been sounding the alarm about a MAGA takeover of the Forest Lake Area School District. Luger's a special education teacher at a nearby district, a three-term member of the Wyoming City Council, a singer in the Minneapolis band the Silent Treatment and, relevant to that first sentence, a current candidate for the Forest Lake school board. She joined us to discuss what the hell's going on up in the hometown of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and also what it's like when the dolts at Alpha News attack your band for being—gasp!—anti-fascist.

But before all that Em and Jay enter the What I Learned in Racket arena to talk about...

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