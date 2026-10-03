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Today's stories are presented by Emily Johnson / Catalyst's Overflow Radio at Northrop:

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Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 62: What the Hell’s Going on in Forest Lake? Feat. Educator/Rocker Claire Luger

Something's rotten in the boyhood school district of Hegseth.

10:35 PM CDT on October 2, 2026

Claire Luger

|Provided

For months Claire Luger has been sounding the alarm about a MAGA takeover of the Forest Lake Area School District. Luger's a special education teacher at a nearby district, a three-term member of the Wyoming City Council, a singer in the Minneapolis band the Silent Treatment and, relevant to that first sentence, a current candidate for the Forest Lake school board. She joined us to discuss what the hell's going on up in the hometown of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and also what it's like when the dolts at Alpha News attack your band for being—gasp!—anti-fascist.

But before all that Em and Jay enter the What I Learned in Racket arena to talk about...

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Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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Today's stories are presented by Emily Johnson / Catalyst's Overflow Radio at Northrop:

Emily Johnson/Catalyst: Overflow Radio

The creation of Catalyst’s Emily Johnson, Overflow Radio is a performance gathering — an immersive communal experience rooted in Johnson’s long practice of gathering people. This boundary-pushing experience is offered in four six-hour performance cycles. Set within a massive quilt installation, each includes listening to live radio transmissions from Indigenous writers, witnessing dance, eating food together, skill-shares and more.

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