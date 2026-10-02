Freeloader Friday: 127 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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"Gods & Monsters," 2025

FRIDAY

“Gods & Monsters”

If you’re anything like me, the month before Halloween isn’t just for putting your costume together—it’s for buying up all the spooky decor you can get your hands on during the brief window in which it hits store shelves. And if dark art is your vibe, well, you can’t do much better than this annual group show, which features works by more than 100 artists inspired by horror novels, scary movies, ancient mythology, and other creepy creative works. They’ll also have tarot readings, spooky bingo, fire performances, face painting, and food and drink from Norseman Distillery and FoxCakes Bakery. Free. 6–11 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Dan Israel

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

A Blind History

With Paper Beast. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sexton Of Gotterdammerung

With Daguerreotpes, Tom Mobry. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mind Out of Time, Big Salt

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bruce Nygren and the Mumble Bugs

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jelly Jacket, Dive Bar Orchestra

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Art Beagles Backup Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Morning Kings

6–8 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Horacio Devoto, 'Burning Desert 6'

“Burning Desert”

Screenprints by Horacio Devoto. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

PryesFest



Featuring Oktoberfest beers, eats, and music. Fri.-Sun. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage 4th Birthday Party

Enjoy refreshments, guest vendor Jane Doe Vintage, and info on the Fall Vintage Crawl. 4–6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Farmers Market

Hosted by Keystone Community Services. 10 a.m. to noon. Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Featuring a variety of merch for runners, fun activities, free samples, and the Science Museum’s “Sportsology” exhibit. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Fixie Friday: Lake of the Isles Laps

Bring a helmet and take a friendly ride on your fixed-gear bike. 6:45–8:45 p.m. Behind Bars Bicycle Shop, 208 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fridays

Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and fun for kids. Other dates: Oct.16 & 30; Nov. 13 & 27. 3–8 p.m. 907 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Jade Hoyer

Midway Music and Arts Fest

The timing here is perfect: As Hamline Midway is drastically overhauled (for the better, let’s hope), the neighborhood’s cultural fixtures would like to remind you that the place already has plenty to offer. Pat “Doc” Dougherty, who knows what they’re doing when it comes to DIY, is organizing the musical aspect of this festival. Venues participating include the Turf Club, Ginkgo Coffeehouse, and Sundin Hall at Hamline U, and among the artists scheduled to perform at the moment (the list is still growing) are Nur-D, Martin Devaney, Ditch Pigeon, Keep for Cheap, 26 Bats!, as well as Doc’s own Sawtooth Witch. As for the “arts,” they’ll be on display throughout the area, including a “deviant crop art” show at Can Can Wonderland, open galleries galore, and multiple literary readings. Maybe I’ll just camp out at the Midway Motel all weekend. Find a schedule and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Some free events at MMAF:

“The Mercy of Events”

Watercolor, graph paper, and collage works from Jade Hoyer. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. open gallery; 5–7 p.m. reception. Soeffker Gallery, 1530 W. Taylor Ave., St. Paul.

Uplifting Rondo Panel

Join authors Debra J. Stone, Dr. Artika Tyner, and Hawona Sullivan Janzen, and host Emma Collins for a conversation on the past, present, and future of the Rondo neighborhood. 4–5:30 p.m. Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave., St. Paul.

“Group Art Exhibition”

Local African and African diaspora artists. 1–5 p.m. African Museum Arts & Cultural Center, 678 Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

Open Gallery Hours

A Black/Indigenous/woman-owned mosaic studio. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mosaic on a Stick, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul.

Open Gallery

With art, literary events, and live music. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Elsa’s House of Sleep, 1441 University Ave., St. Paul.

Drag on the Patio

21+. 7–9 p.m. Black Hart of St Paul, 1415 University Ave., St. Paul.

Super Mario Galaxy

Bring a lawn chair. 7:30 p.m. Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

“Echoes of Nature”

“Echoes of Nature”

Encaustic paintings from the Women on Fire artist collective. 6–8 p.m. Roberts Gallery, 2400 North Building, Minneapolis.

"To Be Human"

Ceramicists Cristina Córdova, Michelle Gregor, Ashlyn Pope, and Kensuke Yamada, explore memory, identity, and the physical body via clay. 6–8 p.m. Fri.; there will also be an artist talk 11 a.m. Sat. Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

"The Joy and Sorrow of Imagining"

Adam Chau uses porcelain and AI to build a fictional child named Billie. 6–8 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

Night Market

Local Love hosts this pop-up featuring 25+ vendors outside. 5–9 p.m. 50 & France, 3945 Market St., Edina.

OktoBeerMeatFeast 2026

Featuring BBQ, meterwurst-eating contests, special beers, live music, and beer poking. 4–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Under Pressure Brewing, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Bryan Frank

SATURDAY

OktoberFresh

Featuring adoptable dogs from Second Chance Animal Rescue and Pooches United with People, Mayor of Dogtoberfest dog contest, live screenprinting on tees and bandanas (bring ‘em if you got ‘em), stein-holding contests, a bounce house, a SwAnderKAT bluegrass jam with Johnny Peso and friends from Potluck String Band, and special eats. Noon to 7 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Good Ware Good Fare

A pop-up featuring local fashion, makers, chefs, and artists. Noon to 8 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Festival

Local vendors, artists, food trucks, firepits, live music, and arts and crafts. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lyndale Park and Recreation Center, 3900 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vintage Garage Sale

Shop VHS, comic books, LPs and 45s, collectibles, posters, and more. Bring cash; nothing here will be over $2. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Time Bomb Vintage, 3543 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

2026 DJ Ride Finale

This friendly paced roundtrip bike party is hosted by the Joyful Riders Club, and includes dance breaks along the way, a bonfire at Lilac Park, and tunes from Dev, Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne, and David Eckblad. 6–10 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

46th Annual Head of the Mississippi Regatta



Rowers and crews from across the Midwest and Canada race against the clock. You can watch and cheer them on at any of the bridges or shorelines along the 3-mile race route, which starts at the Lake Street Bridge to the Washington Avenue Bridge, or the staging area at East River Flats Park (351 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis). 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info here.

Instagram: @fallingknifebc

365 Days of Incidents: 7th Anniversary Rager

Your favorite Timberwolves brewery is turning seven this weekend and it’s throwing a party to celebrate. There are no local NBA or WNBA games to splash on the big screen this Saturday, but there will still be plenty to check out. If you like llamas (and why wouldn’t you, you monster?), there will be a petting zoo where the fluffy little spitters will hang out. You can shop local makers at a craft market, and Uptown Tattoo will set up a gallery of art to check out. Food trucks will stop by, two new beers will be released, and DJs will spin tunes. Bring quarters for their sweet-ass arcade in the backroom. Free. 1–10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest at MartinPatrick3

Find luxury in the alleyway. With a market, local makers, music, a beer garden, and eats. Noon to 4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Indeed Brewing

Featuring a pig roast, hammerschlagen, live music, and DJ tunes. 3–9:30 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“The Big Tiny Show” Patrick Miller, 'Western White Butterfly'

“The Big Tiny Show”

See tiny works by a variety of emerging artists. 6–8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, #395, Minneapolis.

Fall Of Freedom/This We Defend

Artists, writers, musicians, and more come together for #FallOfFreedom, a nationwide fight against fascism. Today’s event includes part of the studios’ "This We Defend" project and poetry from Maureen McDole. Noon to 6 p.m. Blaquejack Studios, Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dyke Heights: A Discussion with Lesbian Elder Activists + Organizers

A panel talk featuring five trailblazing lesbians who have been active members of the Powderhorn neighborhood and LGBTQ+ community for decades. N95 or KN95 masks are required, and so is RSVPing; do so here. 3–5:30 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

“True Stories” at Public Functionary Grover Hogan, 'XIII Death!"

“True Stories”

A solo exhibition of new work by Grover Hogan. 6–10 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Studio 144, Minneapolis; find more info here.

DJ Brian Engle



8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

East Lake Jazz

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

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Always Tired

With Paramedics. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Girdle of Judith

With Robyn Jamner & the Soft Skills, 1947. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lords of the Universe, Socktopus, Wooly Mack

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dave’s Manual

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday Photo by Hollie Leggett, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Story Makers & Dream Shapers

Family fun includes making shadow puppets, a performance by Capoeira Minnesota, and storytime with author Adriana Gordillo. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free museum admission till 5 p.m.). Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Family Gathering Concert Series

Featuring tunes from Jeremy Messersmith and Sarah Morris, balloon artists, freebies, and family fun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

More free MMAF events:

Writers Go to the Movies: Rushmore

Movie screening followed by a discussion with Will McGrath and Jonathan Goldstein. 6–9 p.m. Hamline University, West Hall #105, 1492 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul.

Open Gallery Hours

Literary events and local art. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Mamas Market and Deli, 678 Snelling Ave. #100, St. Paul.

Open Dance Classes

A full day of free classes in modern dance, ballet, and hip hop for ages 7-16. TU Dance Center, 2121 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find details here.

Acts of Magic: A Worldbuilding Workshop

10–11:30 a.m. Creative Writing House, Hamline University, 1500 Englewood Ave., St. Paul; sign up here.

Leaders are Readers

With author read-alouds and book giveaways for kids. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, 270 Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul.

Glimpse of the Past: Writing Memoir

With Claudette Webster. 11–12:30 p.m Mosaic on a Stick, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; sign up here.

Explore the Arts! Vendor and Art Fair

With local artists and businesses, mutual aid groups, dance performances, music, and interactive art workshops. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul.

Care and Repair: A Reading

With authors Authors Terri Matilla, Jennifer Hildebrandt, Suzanne Swanson, Cary Waterman, and Nicola Koh. 1- 2:30 p.m. Bewick Cafe, 1340 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul.

Night Market

6–9 p.m. Black Hart of St. Paul, 1415 University Ave., St. Paul.

Glass Pumpkin Patch 2026 Promo

Glass Pumpkin Patch 2026

Check out handcrafted glass pumpkins for show and for sale. With glassblowing demos and craft activities. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

50th & France Fall Festival

Featuring a llama petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, fall art projects hosted by North Star Art Club, free face painting, and bluegrass tunes from Rosie Daze Band. 10 a.m. to noon. The Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Wayzata Oktoberfest

Featuring German tunes, beer, hands-on crafts, eats, contests, and other fun. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wayzata Redeemer Christian Academy, 115 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata.

AuSM Jigsaw Puzzle Competition

Over than 600 speed puzzlers compete in this event hosted by the Autism Society of Minnesota. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Southdale Center’s 70th B-day

With complimentary cupcakes, DJ tunes, special sales, a pop-up market, and a historical exhibit highlighting the center’s seven decades. Noon to 4 p.m. Also Oct. 10. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Minnesota State Yo-Yo Championships Promo

SUNDAY

Minnesota State Yo-Yo Championships

Watch folks compete in six freestyle divisions. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Underground Music, 408 N. Third Ave., Minneapolis.

Circuit City

What if we told you that prolific Minnesota musician Alan Sparhawk (Low, Retribution Gospel Choir, Black-Eyed Snakes) had a new band? What if we told you that group includes the even more prolific Jeremy Ylvisaker (Alpha Consumer, Cloak Ox, Andrew Bird), Liz Draper (Low, Charlie Parr, Iris DeMent), and composer/drummer Tarek Abdelqader? What if we told you the press release teases this brand-new act as: “Heavy grooves through space. Findings of listening, practice and flow.” And what if we told you all of this is set to go down in the parking lot next to the Wienery, all for free? I’d tell you what I told my dad in 1997 when I wanted to buy Myst for PC: Take me to Circuit City! Jordan Malcolm Hamilton, May Klug, and Jerry’s Burger Burger Bin are also performing at this delightfully ramshackle West Bank party. Free. 3 p.m. Edna's Park, 412 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jay Boller

Making Home: A Reading

Readings from Patti Kameya, Hawona Sullivan Janzen, Carrie Pomeroy, Alison Morse, and Savannah Dotson. 4–5:30 p.m. Elsa’s House of Sleep, 1441 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Chuck Wagon

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rebecca Lake Fritz

With Deep Pool. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sparrowhawk

With Dead on Board, Coworker and Cattlesnake. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Brass Messengers



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris Seth A. Richardson

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kirstie Kimball

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.