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RacketCast, Ep. 58: IRL CSI Feat. Forensic Scientist Melissa Loren

Meet one of the BCA's top crime scene scientists.

4:38 PM CDT on August 7, 2026

Mobile crime lab? Mobile crime lab.

|MN BCA

Since 2000, American TV viewers have gobbled up 838 episodes spanning the broader CSI universe—folks love seeing crime scenes investigated. Since 2010, Melissa Loren has worked as a real-life crime scene investigator with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a field she entered because of her fascination with another pop culture depiction of her work, true crime.

We got Loren on the pod because, well, her work is incredibly interesting. (She refutes this, though admits people run up to her at parties with eager questions.) Blood-splatter analysis. Bagging evidence. DNA matching. It's enough to make most jobs (podcasting comes to mind...) seem like inconsequential wastes of everyone's time! But we're happy Loren gave us some of her time to better understand the science behind sleuthing through crime scenes.

But first! We tweak our regular feature, What I Learned in Racket, with everyone discussing just one story: our publication's big annual overshare report.

Oh, and another thing! We very cutely (too cutely?) tease a big surprise we can't talk about yet, but now we can talk about: In addition to celebrating our 5th birthday on August 28 at Arbeiter Brewing Co. in Minneapolis, Racket will also be releasing its first-ever physical book; details and RSVP here.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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