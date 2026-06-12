Freeloader Friday: 191 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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'The Freak Family Roadshow' Promo

FRIDAY

“The Freak Family Roadshow”

This traveling installation tells a story of a gorilla mother, alien father, and their baby. Noon to 4 p.m. House of Balls, 1504 Seventh St. S., Minneapolis.

Longfellow Neighborhood Garage Sale

Find a map of locations and hours here. Fri.-Sun.

612 Day

Featuring a family-fun zone, a car and motorcycle show, vendors, and an art crawl. 4–8:30 p.m. 38th & Chicago, Minneapolis.

Worldwide Discotheque

DJs Miguel Vargas and Brian Engel spin deep funky international vinyl. 21+. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Herbs in the Hood

A foraging plant walk. Find more info and upcoming locations here. 7 p.m. North Mississippi Regional Park (head toward the splash pad), 5116 N. Mississippi Dr., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. (closed July 4). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup watching at Brit's. FB

World Cup Viewings

Watch the games on Brit’s grassy rooftop lawn daily through June 21. Find the full schedule here. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup Kickoff Weekend

Featuring food trucks, DJs, and games projected on the pitch. 2 and 8 p.m. Fri.; 5 p.m. Sat. Ninth Street Soccer and Coffee, 801 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Drink $5 Classico beer here during the games. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Fever

See all the games here ‘til the end. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewings

Oh yeah, they’re screening all the games here. Find the complete schedule online. Daily through June 27. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis,

World Cup Watch Parties

Yep, another brewery screening as many games as possible. Find the schedule here. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup: USA vs. Paraguay

8 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

USA vs. Paraguay

Soccer. 8–10 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota United’s World Cup Soccer Celebration

Watch all the World Cup games on the patio. Tickets are required; RSVP here. This weekend’s hours: 1–11 p.m. Fri.; 1–10:30 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sun. Peavey Plaza, 1101 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup: USA vs. Paraguay

8 p.m. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewing Party: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, USA vs. Paraguay

2 and 8 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Classical Actors Ensemble

The Tempest

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. This week's schedule; showtimes are at 7 p.m.: Lake Harriet Rose Garden Fri., Lake of the Isles Sat., and Matthews Park Sun. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Katie Henry

Singer/songwriter tunes. With Alexandra Green. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dave’s Manual

With the Makeouts, Yes We Are. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Izzy Cruz, J-Mo & the J-Lighters, whispered the rabbit, Elour

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Chance Jug Band

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife and the Sharps

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Phantom Fields

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The C Notes

Soul/funk. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Panatics

International tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Coloring Shadows

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Zootopia 2

Hosted TriLingua Cinema and Hmong American Partnership. With free pizza, sandwiches, and popcorn. 9 p.m. movie; food at 8 p.m. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Soul

6 p.m. Bethune Community School, 919 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Kick-off

Free food, fun activities, and community resources. 3-6 p.m. West Minnehaha Recreation Center, 685 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul.

Trial by Gender

Novelist Freya Ottem Hanson discusses her latest release. 7–9 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pianistico: An Art Song Exploration

A Caring for Cats benefit recital. RSVP for a free ticket here. 7:30 p.m. First Universalist Church of Minneapolis, 3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"Beyond Walls" Drone footage of artwork by Saype

“Beyond Walls”

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis will become a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype will be painting intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront. Since 2019, Saype has traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. next. Finished last week, the piece is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here. Now through ???—Jessica Armbruster

“FOSSUM”

Featuring 40+ works from Minnesota artist Syd Fossum (1909–1978). 5–9 p.m. Gallery 5004, 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through August. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Roseville movies. Promo

Roll in Movies: Lilo & Stitch

Bring a chair and watch the live-action version from the skatepark. With food trucks. 7:30 p.m. Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval, 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville.

Grunge Unplugged

7–10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

Dan Israel

6:30–9:30 p.m. Wicked Wort Brewing, 4165 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale.

The Teardowns

Covers. With Elizabeth Teskey. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through August 21 (no market July 3). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through November 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Folks on last year's (obviously much colder) mural tour. Uche Iroegbu

SATURDAY

Lake Street Mural Day

The Twin Cities are mural cities, with new art popping up every day like flowers through the soil. Lake Street has some of the best in town, with works to be found on business facades, in alleyways, even on power boxes. In 2025, over 30 new murals were created as part of a “mural bonanza”—that’s on top of the 100 or so pieces in the area. This Saturday, Lake Street will be celebrating these artworks with special events and activities planned at various locations. Take an artist-led tour or make your way to various works and learn a little more about ‘em from their creators. End your explorations at Midtown Global Market, which will be hosting a music and arts fest this weekend with live performances, dance, cultural shows, and more during the day. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; sign up for guided tours and find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Midtown Arts & Music Festival

MGM celebrates 20 years with two days of cultural performances, live music, free facepainting for kids, a mural tour, puppet making, storytelling, and hands-on fun. Find a complete schedule here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Queer History Ride

Learn a little bit of local queer history on this ride hosted by Perennial Cycle. An after-ride hang follows at Eagle MPLS and/or Pryes. Find more info here. 10:30 a.m. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis

Interact's 30th Anniversary

Featuring live performances and entertainment, gallery openings for “Interact Gallery: Fresh Work V” and “Welcome Home,” a puppet parade, zine readings, hands-on activities, and free iced coffee and beverages from Northern Coffeeworks. 1–4 p.m. Interact Center and Interact Gallery, 1860 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul.

The Function Block Party

Featuring live music from MMYYKK, M. Ada Jamison, and Papa Mbye; DJ sets from Alexis Rose and Awa Mally aka the Mayor; plus a performance and workshop with Rondo Double Dutch. This event is free with registration. 3–10 p.m. Public Functionary, Northrup King Building, Studio 144, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Juneteenth on the North Side

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom Day

While Northside Juneteenth’s fest on West Broadway is taking a break this year, this park party is back for a day of community fun with music acts onstage, trolley rides and bounce houses for kids, local makers and vendors, and plenty of food. Meet Minnesota politicians and chat with local orgs doing cool things in the neighborhood. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Bethune Park, 900 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Ancient Waves

Indie rock. With Talk Soon. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mark Ross & The Three-Nineteen

Americana/alt-country. With Hilary Yoder. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Few Decades Ago

With Xawaro & Borrachoz Inc. 9 to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Louis Park Community Band

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Melissa and the Pocket

R&B. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Chris Cashin, Pew Pew



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gus The Bard

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Club Mania

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Molly Maher

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Greazy Gravy Blues Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Spare Parts

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

"Who is America at 250" Promo

“Who is America at 250?”

In this group show, 40 artists attempt to answer—or simply explore—this question. 5–8 p.m. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dog Days of Summer

Featuring treats, toys, and accessories for dogs; adoptable dogs from Ruff Start Rescue; and pet-inspired art. Noon to 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mr. Mom’s Campground Drag Show

1–3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Northeast Vintage Block Party Engle Olson

Northeast Vintage Block Party

Seeking vintage wares? Look no further. This weekend’s block party has around 30 different vendors concentrated outside of Moth Oddities, offering all kinds of finds you’ll have to dig, shuffle, and scan for. The lineup includes familiar favorites like Olio Vintage, Rosella, Great Northern, and You Thrifty Bitch, but there will also be book sellers (Eat My Words), funky jewelry finders (McKinney Vintage), and lots of sellers of old glassware, vinyl, and cassettes. Area neighbors Gardens of Salonica will be serving up food and drink while DJ Jake Ryan spins tunes. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Fruity Fest

Look, we read through a lot of event listings to put together Racket’s Event Horizon roundup each week, and rarely does one get a laugh out of us; most are straightforward descriptions of the what, when, and where. So a big shoutout to the person behind the writeup for Fruity Fest who, after encouraging attendees to “get your juiciest little outfit picked out,” writes: “Is it okay to be this loudly fa-gay-ty on META? I don't know, I don't care! The world is scary. Is it a recession indicator if half America's gays are looking like straight people again?? My love, don't closet your colors.” Words to live by!!! Fruity Fest is back for a second year with an art market featuring local makers (“many disabled and/or BIPOC, all realllly gay”), craftivities, a “gigantic” free clothing swap, a plant propagation station, and more. Free. 1–6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

That's the A Line! FB

Metro A Line’s 10-Year Anniversary

Featuring free donuts, coffee, and swag, including a special run of reprinted A Line opening day posters. 10–11 a.m. Mattocks Park, 451 Macalester St., St. Paul.

Scotland vs. Haiti

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

World Cup: Brazil vs. Morocco

5 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through June 27. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

Free, outdoor, 55-minute pilates classes. Bring a mat; sign up here. 8:30 and 10 a.m. through May. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Moonlight

Hosted by TriLingua Cinema. RSVP here. 9 p.m. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2–6 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

The Flea at Madge

Featuring sidewalk sales, French pastries, and flowers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Madge, 307 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

American Craft Fest St. Paul 2026

Check out works in the early-career artist market, enjoy hands-on activities, participate in workshops with ASI and FOCI, and snack on food and drink. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

AudreyRose Fest

Celebrate 17 years of business with vintage, artist, and maker vendors outside, plus music, tarot, and other fun over two days. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Clubhouse Market’s Summer Market

This Uptown vintage shop is popping up around town this season, including two events this weekend. 2–6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

David Malcolm Scott

“Other Worlds”

New works by David Malcolm Scott. 6–9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

June Second Saturday Open Studios

See what artists are up to. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

“30 for 30: Thirtieth Year Exhibition”

Gallery owner Martin Weinstein and gallery director/partner Leslie Hammons celebrate 30 years and 200 exhibitions by revisiting some of the pieces from their favorite shows. 6–8 p.m. Weinstein Hammons, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Meet the Poets: Lupe Castillo and Theresa Ortiz

The poets celebrate the release of Alma Y Corazón: Writing in the Rhythm of Life. Also with printmaking hosted by Constanza Carballo. 6–8 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sharon Day, 'Sunrise Ceremony'

“Queering Indigeneity” Open House

Featuring work by two-spirit, Native queer, and gender expansive artists in the Upper Midwest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

STP Pride Festival

The sheer number of Pride events around the Twin Cities this month is… well, it’s a point of pride. Far from just having the big shebang in Loring Park, there are lots of slightly smaller fests, like the fruity one above, and this one, taking place at Dual Citizen Brewing Co., with live music, live wrestling, food trucks, cultural performances, break dancing, and DJs among the weekend’s events. There’s also a youth and family music section, so bring the kids. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday. —Em Cassel

68th Annual Deutsche Tage

That’s right, you don’t have to wait until Oktoberfest to party it up German-style. This is one of the longest running cultural festivals in Minnesota, and it endures for good reason—enjoying a Kölsch on the lawn in the summer is just plain fun. During the next two days, you’ll be able to enjoy all kinds of tasty eats from local spots like Aki's Breadhaus, Black Forest Inn, Gerhard's Brats, and Nuttin’ Like It. There will be strudels, spätzle, cakes, and sausages. This is a big soccer year, so you’ll find live World Cup matches on the big screen both days, while less sporty entertainment includes live music (expect a lotta oompahs), a model train exhibit, free books, and local vendors. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Celebrate Pollinator Power!

Featuring free talks and info on beekeeping, creating a pollinator garden, and bee-friendly lawns, plus an author talk with weather woman Belinda Jensen, hands-on activities, and folks from the Minnesota Zoo, the University of Minnesota Bee Squad, and more. Find the complete schedule here. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and figure out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Chalkfest, Erik Greenawalt

Chalkfest

For over a decade, Maple Grove has hosted this multi-day event inviting professional artists to create masterpieces on asphalt. The resulting works are wonders to behold, with optical illusions, incredibly detailed portraits, and surreal oddities; the website this year features a large-scale, hyperrealistic image of a cow chasing a banana underwater—take that, AI. Over the next two days you can watch artists create chalk art live on the streets and sidewalks. There will also be chances for you to create your own art, as well as a kids’ zone, food vendors, live music stages, and a markers’ mart. Artworks will also be on view on Monday. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Downtown Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Hawaiian Luau Party

Featuring pineapple beer, hula dancing, and fire performers. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount and Omni Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

Featuring over 20 vendors outside. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Excelsior Art on the Lake

Featuring over 100 artists, live music, food trucks, family fun, and more. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Water Street, from Third to Lake Streets, Excelsior.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Parking lot shopping from vintage and antique vendors. Other dates: Sep. 19, Nov. 14. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., June 13 through October 31. No market on July 8 or 11, September 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through August; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through October. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., June 13 through October 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Smokin’ Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Gated Community

With Matthew French. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Jeff Becker Band

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fat the Planet

Fat Flea hosts this fat-positive event featuring plus-sized secondhand clothing from a variety of vendors, plus bahn mi and Hawaiian eats in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Noodles, 2015 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Get a Grip! FB

Get a Grip! Strength Competition

Athletes attempt a series of intense grip-focused challenges. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Drag Show

Featuring the Other Jeanie Retelle and friends. 3 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Toy Story Trivia Night

Hosted by Trivia Mafia. Find it at: 3 p.m. at Wooden Hill Brewing Co., 7421 Bush Lake Rd., Edina; 6 p.m. at Insight Brewing & Taproom, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 6 p.m. at Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; and 6:30 p.m. at Cy's Bar & Grill, 500 N. Pine St., Chaska.

Wigglefest 2026

RAGOM and MN Boxer Rescue for a day of vendors, food trucks, fundraising, and more. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kaposia Landing Dog Park, 800 Bryant Ave., St. Paul.

Minnesota National Civics Bee State Final

Watch middle schoolers with a better understanding of civics than most adults. RSVP here. 1–3 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

The First Draft: Literary Open Mic

6 p.m. Troubadour Wine Bar, 2827 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Clubhouse Market’s Summer Market

This Uptown vintage shop is popping up around town this season. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Rock the Cradle

While I’m raising my daughter to believe that rowdy rock ‘n’ roll has no place in our stately museums, I can’t fault any Racket readers with kids ages 2–10 for attending this annual 89.3 the Current-organized tot takeover of Mia. (Anyway, my kid’s 8 months old.) As always, youth-appropriate bands will play inside and outside of the museum, Current DJs will spin tunes, art and activities will be enjoyed, Children’s Theatre Company pros will entertain, dance troupes will do their thing, and yoga will also be in the mix. Come to think of it… maybe popular music and high art do belong together after all—thank you, Rock the Cradle, for liberating my mind! Free, registration encouraged. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Markets on Main Promo

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun., June 14 through mid-October. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Beyblade

All skill levels are welcome, but you gotta be 21+ to play. Bring your favorite Beys, launchers, and stadiums. Noon to 5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Charmed Art/Craft Fair

Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

DayFunk: Day Time House Music Party

With Colette. 2–8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

SouthSide Big Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

The Dirty Shorts Brass Band

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September (closed July 5 and September 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., June 14 through October 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through August 23 (no market July 5). Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25 (no market August 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.