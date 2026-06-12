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RacketCast, Ep. 54: The Art of Airfare Feat. Thrifty Traveler’s Kyle Potter & Gunnar Olson

I want to get away.

11:40 PM CDT on June 11, 2026

Kyle Potter, left, and Gunnar Olson of The Thrifty Traveler.

|Provided

You there, dummy with some degree of affluence and PTO to spare: You don't know diddly squat about travel.

But Kyle Potter and Gunnar Olson, the team behind The Thrifty Traveler Podcast? It's their full-time job to scout for travel deals, report on industry developments, and, generally, make their audience smarter globe hoppers. We got the boys on the pod ahead of their big live recording session this Friday at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis (more info here) to make our audience, the aforementioned dummies, savvier travelers as summer vacation season heats up.

Before any of that: We take listeners on a trip through What I Learned in Racket, where the riffed upon topics include...

This week's episode is brought to you by the Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair:

The Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair is an annual book fair featuring classics and collectibles in all fields for beginning and experienced collectors alike. The fair will take place June 27th at the North End Event Center at the State Fairgrounds. We host vendors that have decades of experience in bookselling alongside newer booksellers, and all offer items of historical interest and importance. Many of our dealers also pride themselves on offering books and manuscripts connected to underrepresented groups in the historical record. Presale tickets and more at tinyurl.com/mnabf26

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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