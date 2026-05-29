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Vroom! Tell Us What Car You Drive in This Week’s Open Thread.

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:00 AM CDT on May 29, 2026

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My 2009 Honda Civic is essentially in hospice right now. The engine is blown and I only use it on short trips, aware that at any point it will stall and not start back up. Do you know how badly you have to treat a Civic to kill it? Says something unflattering about me, I'll tell ya.

But as I enter a more or less carless stage of my life, let me ask: What do you drive? Do have a special attachment to your car, or is it just a mobile appliance you happen to own? Or maybe you're also carless—tell us about that experience.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.

Here's a song that always makes me cry.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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