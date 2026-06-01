Epic Art in Boom Island Park, Prince Parties, Queer Beer Release: This Week’s Best Events

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"Beyond Walls" at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, June 5, 2024. Provided

MONDAY 6.1

“Beyond Walls”

Boom Island Park

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis will become a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype will be painting intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront. Since 2019, he’s traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. next. He’ll begin painting on the grass this afternoon, using environmentally safe materials like ash, crushed rock, and bone, and will be working in the park throughout the week with a finished unveiling reception this Saturday. The piece is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

Bleak Week



Trylon



Apologies to fans of dour, interminable Hungarian cinema, but the centerpiece of this year’s Bleak Week, Béla Tarr’s seven-and-a-half hour masterwork Sátántangó (1994), is already sold out. (I got my ticket.) But take heart, ye who prefer to begin your summers on a note of existential despair: There’s plenty more celluloid dreariness where that comes from, as once more the Trylon takes a cue from the American Cinematheque and leads viewers on a weeklong descent into desolation. On tap this year: Myroslav Slaboshpytsky’s grim tale of abuse in a Kyiv school for the deaf, The Tribe (2014); Lynne Litman’s imagined nuclear destruction of San Francisco, Testament (1983); Kenji Mizoguchi’s harrowing tale of downward mobility, The Life of Oharu (1952); Juraj Herz’s (also) harrowing character study of a Czech Nazi supporter, The Cremator (1969); and Elem Klimov’s (yes, again) harrowing Soviet antiwar classic Come and See (1985). And though Monday’s screening of David Fincher’s Zodiac (which I personally find insufficiently bleak) is sold out, there are, as I write this, 17 tickets left to Saturday’s encore screening. So why so glum, chum? 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Prince in 'Sign o' the Times' Promotional still

WEDNESDAY 6.3

Prince Celebrations

Various Locations

With how maudlin this town’s Prince remembrances have felt, generally speaking, I find myself revisiting an Onion headline published the day after our pint-sized pop supernova died: "Nation Too Sad To Fuck Even Though It’s What Prince Would Have Wanted.” With that stray observation in mind, we present a week’s worth of Purple One parties to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, leading up to what would have been his 68th birthday on Sunday. There’s a lot going on. Ticketed Prince fans have loads of activities in store at Paisley Park beginning Wednesday, but for less committed appreciators there’ll be "community activations" all week at the Renee Good and Alex Pretti memorials, plus visits to George Floyd Square; then, on Wednesday, there’s the official kickoff party at First Avenue with Chaka Khan. Thursday’ll be Prince Night at Target Field, where Twins fans can score sick purple varsity jackets. Friday’s all about the big concert at the Armory featuring, for the first time ever, members of the Revolution and New Power Generation performing together. On Saturday a block party/singalong goes down in downtown Minneapolis for the people, and on Sunday there’ll be Lake Minnetonka boat cruises for the VIP credentialed. We’ve got the whole sprawling itinerary here 4 U. Also relevant to Prince lovers: The People’s Museum for Prince celebrates its grand opening Sunday in north Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Queerly Beloved Launch Party

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

We won’t bury the lede here: The first 100 folks who show up to the release of Queerly Beloved, a new hazy IPA brewed by Arbeiter in collaboration with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, get free tacos! But even if you can’t get there early, this launch party is worth a visit; Queerly Beloved is being released especially for Pride, and the family-friendly event includes arts and activities, a visit from the Out and About Book Bus, tunes from DJ Mommy Longlegs (7–9 p.m.), and limited-edition Queerly Beloved T-shirts for sale. It’s all part of Holy Trinity’s ongoing Our Deepest Belonging storytelling initiative, which “explore[s] what it means to build a more connected and inclusive world together.” Free. 5–9 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Meet at Mia

THURSDAY 6.4

Meet at Mia: Summer Kickoff

Mia

Is it really summer unless the cherished local art museum declares it so? Not in our book, so it’s with great enthusiasm that we recommend this seasonal kickoff to Mia’s free weekly activity series. The marquee event is a concert from Minneapolis pop/funk/rock outfit NUNNABOVE, the members of which happen to be siblings. There'll also be art projects with Laura Wennstrom and Akiko Ostlund, unique print viewing in the Print Study Room, and two food trucks (ParraLily and Unbakeable) peddling killer French fries and (safe to eat) raw cookie dough. Free. 5–9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band

Dakota

Taj has toured so frequently for so long that it’s tempting to take him for granted, but since he just turned 84, well, maybe you shouldn’t. Unlike the white boys who dominated the late ’60s blues revival from which he emerged, the Harlemite born Henry St. Clair Fredericks Jr. never placed virtuosity first. For him, it has always been about the song, and it remains so on his 30th and most recent studio album, Time, whether he’s giving a reggae lilt to the ’20s number “Wild About My Lovin’,” strutting through his own “You Put the Whammy on Me,” or exhuming the lost Bill Withers number “Time.” These numbers will join old Taj standbys like “Farther on Down the Road,” “She Caught the Katy,” and “Corrina” in his setlist, and in each case his performances are as unrushed as a country breeze but sung with urbane smarts. $103.75. 7 p.m. Thu.–Fri. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Friday—Keith Harris

Asian Street Food Night Market

FRIDAY 6.5

Asian Street Food Night Market

The Pan Asian Center

Have you been to this much-loved Asian street fest in downtown St. Paul? If so, then you know it gets super crowded. Expanding the days it’s offered helped a bit, but now the event needs more room to spread out. So this year the gang is moving to Maplewood’s Pan Asian Center. There will, of course, be an insane variety of food—momos, meats on skewers, sticky rice, halo halo, eggrolls, boba—and there will be a beer garden for those who like to wash that pad thai down with a cold brew. A variety of cultural acts will appear onstage, from traditional lion and dragon dances to modern K-pop groups, ending with club DJs in the evening. Kids’ activities will keep the little ones busy, and an artist market promises old-world finds as well as kawaii cuteness. Free. 5–11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. 3001 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; find more info at asianstreetfood.org. Through Sunday, also August 8-9—Jessica Armbruster

Caterwaul

Zhora Darling

The noisiest festival in town returns, and this year all three days will take place at Zhora Darling. Big names in 2026 include punk stalwart Mike Watt and his band the Missingmen, Jersey screamo pioneers Rye Coalition, and the brutally mathy Dazzling Killmen. And, of course, plenty of locals are on hand, including Buio Omega, ¿WATCHES?, and Mad Mojo Jett. If that all sounds way too heavy for you, let me point out that even the snivelling pencilneck writing this blurb had a hell of a time last year. This is a special Caterwaul, as co-founder Rainer Fronz will be sitting it out as he recovers from a recent heart transplant—read more about that here. Friday is sold out; $140 for two-day pass. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Art in the Hollow

SATURDAY 6.6

Art in the Hollow

Swede Hollow Park

Is being able to shop in a forest utopian or dystopian? If we’re talking about the annual Art in the Hollow, we’ll go with the former. Once again, over 150 local artists will set up booths along the hidden forest trails, overlooks, and canopies of the park, offering you shade and natural surroundings while you explore. Throughout the day, guests will be able to enjoy live music and poetry/spoken word performances, eat treats from food trucks, take a storytelling stroll, partake in a variety of hands-on activities, and watch artists as they work on plein air paintings. A good place to start is at St. Paul Brewery, where there’ll be beer and artists in the courtyard, plus easy access to the trail. Check online for tips on where to park and other spots where you can enter the fest this year. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 658 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Brides and Dives Bar Crawl

The Garter Toss Wedding Chapel

Last year, Eva Johnson opened the Garter Toss, a wedding chapel in North St. Paul inspired by Vegas, old dives, and ’80s Miami. “Think Miami Vice meets townie dive bar; think MOA's dearly departed Chapel of Love, but baked into a tight-knit community rather than a mega-mall,” Racket’s Jay Boller wrote at the time. To celebrate its first anniversary, the Garter Toss is hosting a Brides & Dives bar crawl, where wedding dresses or other wedding-themed attire are encouraged. There are several dives within a few blocks of the chapel, including the Polar Lounge, Roddy’s, the VFW, Sidewinders, and Neumann’s. The fun starts and ends at the Garter Toss, and there’ll be a wedding cake-eating contest, swag bags for attendees, and other wedding-adjacent fun. If nothing else, it’s a reason to dig that dress from your special day out one more time and give it a night out on the town! $10. 4–8 p.m.; DJ set from 8–11 p.m. 2543 Seventh Ave. E., North St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Capri Arts Festival

The Plaza at the Capri

We’re pretty sure there’s a block party in just about every neighborhood in town this weekend, which means summer fest season is in full swing. One great example? This here plaza party at the Capri. There will be music on multiple stages throughout the day, with DJ sets, a flute jam, and blues tunes scheduled. On impromptu screens you’ll be able to see student-made films, offerings from the Camera North Int’l Film Festival, and documentaries. Kid-friendly activities will abound, of course, and a makers’ market will feature locally made items. Food trucks, a free yoga session, and drum and dance performances round out the event. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Wort Tour

Insight Brewing Co.

Dust off your Vans and pop Sticks & Stones into your Discman—Wort Tour is back at Insight Brewing. The elder-emo-titillating festival returns in 2026 (on 6/6/26, nice) with a pop-up skate park, live music featuring headliners Quarter Life Crisis, ticket giveaways, a market with skate vendors and artists, Asian fusion cuisine (Kham Fu Dee) and burgers (Sweet Lou's), and even a barrel-jumping competition where skaters can win cash prizes. It’s also the release of Vertical Inclinations, a new lemon lager from Insight, and there’ll be pop-up tattooing with Nokomis Tattoo. $5. 1–8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

MNCBA SpringCon 2026

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Do you prefer your geekery to be locally generated? This enduring nerd summit has been celebrating all things comics, cosplay, and gaming for nearly 40 years. This spring, attendees will find 200+ tables to explore, hosting a variety of creators, vendors, and activities. Panel talks feature comic-book artists, writers, and inkers, and there will be free drawing classes and workshops for folks looking to improve their skills. Kids will find plenty of hands-on activities and play at the Arkham Asylum Carnival, and the cosplay contest is always a must-see. There will also be prizes and gift bags while supplies last. $10; kids nine and under are free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Open Streets Minneapolis Photo taken by Mike Beck

SUNDAY 6.7

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

Lyndale Avenue

Major shoutout to the folks at Our Streets for leaning into a question that befuddled Minneapolitans for the past couple summers: “What the fuck happened with Open Streets?” The nonprofit that ran the super-fun series since 2011 endured a messy breakup with city funders in 2024, and the resulting Open Streets events, well, they were inconsistent, to put it charitably. Now Our Streets is in charge yet again, and it’ll begin its 2026 comeback season by barricading traffic away from Lyndale Avenue from 22nd to 42nd Streets for a day of “public art, dance performances, pop-up shops, games, activities, and more.” Open Streets is a beautiful celebration of community, sure, but it’s also a reminder that we don’t have to live this way—an important mantra to apply to all areas of American life. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Grand Old Day



Grand Avenue

Grand Old Day bills itself as a kickoff to summer, though according to the ol’ Gregorian calendar, the season change isn’t officially for a couple of weeks. Still, this St. Paul event is a big deal—it’s known as the biggest free street fest in the Midwest. And there’s plenty to enjoy, including parking-lot beer gardens, live music stages, local artists, and family zones. Dachshunds will race, classic cars will be on display, and there will be a parade first thing in the morning. Be prepared to head home as soon as it’s over though, as street sweepers usually start clearing the area at 6 p.m. sharp. Free; some concert stages are ticketed. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Snelling, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Carina Lofgren for the Walker Art Center

ONGOING

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, WARM continued to show work around town and remained a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For the group’s 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and its place in local art history. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines or for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel