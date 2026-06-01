Now Open: Vietnamese Sweet Treats on Eat Street, 2 More Tonos, and Pizza + Momos on West Seventh

Oh yes: Ono Hawaiian Plates is now open in the North Loop, and out in Blaine, Asia Village is up and running.

But the biggest news for me personally in this month's Racket Restaurant roundup? Momo Sushi is planning a comeback—and soon. All that and more in the blurbs below, so let's get into it.

Now Open

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks North Loop, Wayzata

There are now two more Tonos for your pizza and cheesesteak eating pleasure, bringing the total Tono number to 12. And to think we called it a “growing pizza and cheesesteak empire” back in 2022, when there were just four of ‘em… 250 N. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 810 Lake St. E., Wayzata

The Trailhead Cafe Powered by Aki’s BreadHaus

To quote a headline I’m quite pleased with: Get your bread at the Trailhead! And not just bread—Aki’s has taken over the Trailhead Cafe at Theo Wirth with a menu of sandwiches, salads, and soon, breakfast and ice cream, plus beverages from Broken Clock Brewing and Curioso Coffee. 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis

Chê and Café

Chê and Café is your new Eat Street stop for mango matcha lattes, creamy coconut coffee, and assorted Vietnamese sweet treats. Justine Jones at MSP Mag gives the mango sticky rice smoothie “FIVE STARS,” and I’m inclined to trust her. 2743 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Ono Hawaiian Plates North Loop

Say “aloha” to Ono Hawaiian Plates’ new North Loop location, which features a big patio with thatched umbrellas and even a sandy “beach.” Pop by for spicy poke nachos and baby back ribs, Tuesday through Sunday. 337 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Pizza Maya

Pizza and momos? Sounds like a match made in heaven to me, and the folks behind St. Paul’s Pizza Maya agree; they’re serving up thin-crust pies and Mr. Momo treats at their new spot on West Seventh. 1324 Seventh St. W. #500, St. Paul

Jenni’s Café

Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul has a new breakfast and lunch spot in Jenni’s Café, which comes from owners Joe and Jen Ruhland. Lattes and breakfast paninis are on the menu, alongside salads, soups, and other lunch snacks. 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul

Sweet Lou’s Craft Sausage & Butchery

Now, I have never had the pleasure of experiencing Sweet Lou’s, the burger and craft sausage pop-up and food truck that’s stolen the heart of every foodie you know. But I’m going to stop by Louisa Farhat and Tim Dubay’s new St. Louis Park brick and mortar ASAP, and that’s a promise! 6318 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park

Insomnia Cookies

Remember Insomnia Cookies? Still a thing! And still adding new locations, including this new one on Lake Street next to Bryant Lake Bowl. 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Asia Village

It started as a food hall, but co-owner Michael Bui tells the Star Tribune that Asia Village is really more of a “food pavilion”—stalls at this long-awaited shopping center at Northtown Mall have way more space than the 500 to 800 square feet typical of other food halls. Asia Village boasts roughly a dozen vendors, along with an 11,000-square-foot indoor playground, and eventually they’ll add a game room with claw machines. It’s softly open now, and there’s a grand opening scheduled for June 13. 398 Northtown Dr., Blaine

Thanks I hate it. Facebook: Bauhaus Brew Labs

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Tender Lovin Chix

Tender Lovin Chix, which opened at Lyndale and 27th in 2024, closed on May 9, but owners Marques Johnson and Billy Tserenbat (of Billy Sush) say this won’t be the last you see of them; they’re looking to relocate, and their food truck is still pulling up to local breweries and events. 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tay Ho

“An unfortunate situation,” is behind the closure of St. Paul Vietnamese restaurant Tay Ho, according to a social media post. The small Vietnamese restaurant closed on May 28 after more than two decades on University Avenue. 302 University Ave. W. #100, St. Paul

Beast Barbecue

OK, so it’s a bummer that Beast has closed after seven-ish years on Hennepin. However… the news about what’s coming to the Beast space, which you can read just a few blurbs below, is some of the best food news of the month. 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Bauhaus Brew Labs

On the other hand, here’s some of the worst food news of the month: Bauhaus Brew Labs will close at the end of June. “We have been working furiously to identify ways to shift our business model, reduce costs, increase revenues, and find a pathway to operational stability,” the Northeast brewery’s announcement reads. “Despite pulling every lever available to us, the financial headwinds have proven to be insurmountable, and we have made the very difficult and heartbreaking decision to close our doors.” The last hurrah is planned for the weekend of June 26–28 and will function as a 12-year anniversary-slash-going away party. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis

Toma Mojo Grill

Toma Mojo Grill closed its Minnetonka location at the tail end of 2025, and this month, its Richfield outpost followed suit. We will never forget its snack wrap, a Best Budget Bites hall of famer if ever there was one. 1700 E. 66th St., Richfield

Altera

May 24 was the last day for Altera, which made it for about a year in Highland Park. “It has been an incredible privilege to serve this community, create memorable experiences, and share so many meaningful moments together,” a farewell post reads. 721 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul

Borough → Revival

Borough, the more fine-dining upstairs sibling to Parlour in the North Loop, will close on June 27 after a 13-year run. But the space won’t be empty for long; Jester Concepts is opening a location of Revival, the fried chicken spot it acquired from owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone last year, in the space. “Maybe small, refined dishes aren’t what people are looking for anymore,” Jester co-owner Brent Frederick tells the Strib. Fried chicken, however? That’s eternal. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Red Cow Uptown

June 1 is the last day for Red Cow in Uptown; owner Luke Shimp tells the Strib that sales dipped between 60% and 70% during the two-year Hennepin reconstruction project and never really recovered. Five other Red Cows remain. 2626 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Scott Ja-Mama’s

Oh nooooo: Scott Ja-Mama’s will “most likely” close at the end of the summer, per a social media post. “We have been honored to be a part of the community for 35 years … We’re going to keep it going for as long as possible but make sure you stop in one more time before that day comes,” the preemptive farewell reads. 3 W. Diamond Lake Rd., Minneapolis

The Downtowner Woodfire Grill

MPR News has the scoop on the closure of the Downtowner Woodfire Grill, which comes as owner Moe Sharif retires after 38 years. 253 Seventh St. W., St. Paul

Get ready for Jujube. Eliesa Johnson

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Jujube

Lotta news lately for Saturday Dumpling Co., which has opened two brick-and-mortars and a stall at the Market at Malcolm Yards in recent years. Now owners Peter Bian and Linda Cao are working on their first full-service restaurant, dubbed Jujube. It’s headed for the former Izzy’s Ice Cream Space in downtown Minneapolis, and chef Jake Johnson will oversee the kitchen, where Texas barbecue meets “innovative Asian flavors,” according to a press release. They’re looking to open this fall. 1100 Second St. S., Minneapolis

Tiki Tom’s Thai

A tiki-themed Thai spot is heading for Uptown, reports the Biz Journal, and it’s slated to open within the next month. (This is the space that Matriarch Restaurant was in for like a month before being evicted.) Expect sushi rolls, pad thai, and “the best interior design,” says co-owner Tom Nore. 1601 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Momo Sushi

Remember that Beast Barbecue news we teased above? Here it is: The wonderful Momo Sushi, which has been closed since a fire ripped through its Central Avenue building last summer, is taking over the space. Owner Sonam Nyorie tells MSP Mag, "I want the customers to feel like it's the same, not like we have a totally new restaurant, a new Momo.” And they’re hoping to open soon—like, as soon as July. 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken

The former It’s Greek to Me building at Lyn-Lake will soon house a South African restaurant where the specialty is a 48-hour-marinated grilled chicken. That’s according to the Biz Journal, which adds that Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken is connected to brothers Taz, Dominic, and Shepherd Nzara, who bought the building for $2.4 million. “We are a sauce company … that just happens to make really good chicken,” Taz Nzara tells ‘em. LOVE the sound of that. 626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Tasca Madrid

The former Handsome Hog space in Cathedral Hill will soon be home to Tasca Madrid, which is bringing Spanish cuisine and wines to the neighborhood. Co-founder Alberto Blanco tells Bring Me the News they’ll have tapas, vermouth, and paella cooking on the patio each weekend: “The food you’re going to be enjoying is totally different from anything else in the Twin Cities.” 173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Killen’s

Peter Killen, formerly of area Irish pubs Kieran's and The Local, is opening an Irish pub of his own in the North Loop, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Killen’s will have a 30-seat horseshoe bar and a 50-seat patio, according to the Biz Journal, and a menu of Irish pub fare. Expect a mid-June opening, according to the latest updates. 324 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis

Dangerous Man Taproom

Roughly three years after closing its Northeast taproom (and two after pissing off legions of faithful DM drinkers by attempting to crowdfund a taproom in Maple Lake) Dangerous Man will return to Minneapolis. It’s heading for the former home of HeadFlyer Brewing, which will close on April 5. DM announced the news on Instagram in early March, calling the takeover a “friendly passing of the torch.” They're in "the final stretch," according to social media. 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Radish Farm Stop

I had a delightful time talking with Lily Gross, who’s opening Minnesota’s first farm stop in southwest Minneapolis this spring. What’s a farm stop, you ask? Well, it’s kind of like a farmers market that’s also a grocery store—at Radish, Gross will work with roughly 60 local producers of fruits, veggies, dairy, meat, and more to stock the shelves. They’ll also have a coffee shop. Expect a June opening. 5357 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. Look for them to open later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

S.A.W. Brewing

The old Burning Brothers Brewing building is getting a new gluten-free operation from some familiar faces—mother-daughter co-owners Tammie Hertz and Kasey Pate are opening S.A.W. Brewing in the space later this year. The Business Journal reports that Pate previously brewed at Burning Brothers for five years, and it’s good news for the gluten-avoidant: Right now, the nearest gluten-free brewery is ALT Brew in Madison. 1750 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

Bill’s Bait Shop

The newest bar from Centro Restaurant Group, which is heading for the former Chicago’s Taste Authority space, has a fishy twist. Owner Jami Olson tells the Biz Journal she initially planned to open a second location of Bina’s, the restaurant group’s modern dive bar, but realized this neighborhood has its share of dives. Enter Bill’s Bait Shop—where they’ll have burgers, oysters, tinned fish, a walleye po’boy, and a “killer hot dog,” per a press release. 3101 42nd St. E., Minneapolis

Lonely's Bar

A new spot from Zhora Darling's Eric Odness and A1A Inner Peace design studio's Erik Hamline, Lonely’s Bar will open in early May at 117 SE Main St. in Minneapolis—that's the former home of Pracna on Main—according to Bring Me the News. Pracna opened in the 1890s, making it Minneapolis's oldest bar until it closed a decade ago. That's more good news for Main Street; I'm a fan of Cabana Club, which opened along that stretch last year in another long-empty space. "Opening soon," per Instagram. 117 SE Main St., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

CAVA

Elsewhere in chains, Minnesota will soon get its first two locations of Cava, the reigning king of yuppie slop bowl chains, according to The Development Tracker. The Mediterranean fast-casual brand is opening one location near the University of Minnesota campus inside The Station on Washington and another at The Shops at West End in Saint Louis Park. Multiple locations

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen, which currently operates a popular Brooklyn Park spot, is heading for Frogtown. The Biz Journal reports that the restaurant will move into the Frogtown Crossroads incubator space, and signs on the windows promise an April opening—but nothing looks like it's opened yet. 641 University Ave. W., St. Paul

Inti Kitchen and Bar

The former Revival space on Nicollet Avenue is getting a new restaurant from Chogyal Tenzin, a Tibetan refugee who’s planning a spiritual successor to Tibet Kitchen & Bar, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Tenzin tells the Journal it’ll have Tibetan dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles, plus Indian options like chicken tikka masala and curries. They're planning to open in June. 4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Fathead Bill’s Sports Bar

Here’s a bit of text from The Development Tracker that made me think I was having a stroke: “Fathead Bill’s Sports Bar is coming to the former Pog Mahone’s space.” But apparently Fathead Bill’s is a thing (and so was Pog Mahone’s); TDT says one of the owners was previously involved with the nearby Corner Bar. The new sports bar should open this spring. 903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Parcelle No. 2, 3, 4

Remember last month, when I said a second Parcelle was being planned for the North Loop? Well, that’s true… I just missed that the smoothie shop was also opening locations in downtown Minneapolis (inside LaSalle Plaza) and Wayzata. Conveniently, we just ranked all of their smoothies! Multiple locations

Owamni on the Move

Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's groundbreaking and award-winning Indigenous restaurant, is relocating from its Minneapolis home in the Water Works Pavilion to a few blocks away inside the Guthrie Theater. The news was announced in October, but we got an update in early 2026 via a press release: The new restaurant will be called Indígena by Owamni, reflecting a “a broader vision,” an expanded menu, and a space roughly twice as big as Owamni’s original home. MSP Mag reports that the restaurant will stay open at its current spot through the end of April while renovations at the Guthrie are underway; the release says to expect a late spring opening for Indígena by Owamni. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis

Haraz Coffee House

The former Iron Door at Lyn-Lake will soon house Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee chain with 30+ locations around the U.S., according to Bring Me the News. It’ll be the first Twin Cities location for Haraz, which had hoped for a March opening but does not appear to be open at this writing. 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Arizona Taco Co.

A New Hope-based spot called Arizona Taco Co. is moving into the former Arts & Rec space in Seven Points, according to Southwest Voices. The taco spot is taking over the former Arts & Rec space, which closed in 2023, and plans to make use of the big ol’ building with salsa and other dance nights. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Martiya

Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahi is planning his very first sit-down restaurant. The Biz Journal reports that Martiya, an upscale East African restaurant, will open at Opportunity Crossing, the new mixed-used building at Lake Street and Nicollet in Minneapolis. Kahi hopes to open Martiya on July 4. 3030 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Saffron

Sameh Wadi’s Middle Eastern restaurant Saffron will officially return, an announcement we first teased… oh, ages ago. Wadi told MSP Mag that he purchased the former Young Joni space in Northeast in January ‘26, and Saffron should reopen within the next year-ish. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)