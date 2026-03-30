Every Smoothie at Parcelle, Ranked

Parcelle aims to do what no Twin Cities smoothie shop has successfully done: build a blended-fruit empire.

That’s no easy feat. The economics of smoothies and juices are complicated; the drinks are expensive, even as margins are razor thin. But owner Kamal Mohamed has made a go of it since opening Parcelle on the corner of East Hennepin and University Avenues in 2024, with several new locations—one at LaSalle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis, one in the North Loop, and another in Wayzata—planned to open in 2026.

Using organic, high-quality ingredients like grass-fed whey, Kyoto cold brew, and house-made vegan milks makes those margins even thinner, though adding hot food, like Parcelle has, can help. But for me, it’s alllllll about the smoothies, baby. And hey, at $13-$14, at least they’re not quite as expensive as the ones at Erewhon, L.A.’s bougie grocery chain.

Before those new spots open, I’m ranking every Parcelle smoothie, so you can go in with your order cued up and ready to go.

6. C.R.E.A.M. ($14)

CONTROVERSIAL TAKE ALERT: C.R.E.A.M. is not Parcelle’s best smoothie. The shop’s other smoothies are more complex, but this one tastes just like strawberry, and the strawberry flavor is a bit weak. The C.R.E.A.M. is the smoothie most people think about when you mention Parcelle. While it’s a clear dupe for the Erewhon Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, the ingredients are actually really different. For starters, Mohamed’s menu doesn’t have stevia, and instead of sea moss, it has aloe in it.

Yes, there’s collagen. Yes, it’s pink. Yes, they look similar. But do they taste similar? I’ve had both—I made the Erewhon version after the recipe leaked online—and… Erewhon’s is just better. And so are the other smoothies at Parcelle. If you are really craving strawberries, get the C.R.E.A.M., but if you want something complex, go with something else.

5. Electric Feel ($13)

My favorite smoothie to order anywhere is a chocolate coffee smoothie, although the quality varies from shop to shop. Sometimes they’re really gritty, sometimes they’re overly sweet, and sometimes they aren’t sweet enough. The ümber was my go-to order at impulse juice co. (rest in peace) and I miss it all the time. The Electric Feel at Parcelle is a take on a classic mocha smoothie with the flavor coming from chocolate whey and an extra special Kyoto cold brew. The texture (and fiber!) is thanks to a mix of avocado and banana, and there’s also a dash of cinnamon. I wish I tasted more of that cinnamon, and I wish it was just a little less sweet, but if you like a solid chocolate option and don’t mind super-sweet smoothies, this is for you.

4. The Blueprint ($14)

Rippled with coconut, this fiber-filled smoothie is a berry lover’s dream. Unlike a lot of berry-forward smoothies, it’s not too sweet, but you won’t taste the spirulina, protein powder, or avocado. The Blueprint is well balanced—you get house-made coconut milk up front, followed by a punch of blueberry. If you love coconut, this smoothie is made for you!

One tip, though: Any smoothie with avocado is on a time clock. You have to eat it within 10 minutes or it starts to thicken. The Blueprint has a lot of avocado, which is good for nutrients, but it’s a liiiiitle thick. That thickness leads to satiety, though. Of all Parcelle’s smoothies, The Blueprint feels the most like an actual meal.

3. Field of Greens ($14)

I hate unmixed drinks. A latte that’s strawberry on the bottom and matcha on top? No. Striped açaí bowls? Pass. So a split smoothie, with blueberry sauce on the bottom and greens on the top, isn’t exactly my favorite thing in the world. However, with a good mix of your straw, this smoothie comes together in no time, and it sure is pretty.

Field of Greens is a classic peanut butter, greens, and blueberry smoothie, with two little twists: L-theanine and pineapple. The pineapple is a surprisingly welcome addition; it’s almost the predominant flavor in the smoothie, but it doesn’t overpower the peanut butter and berries. The second twist, L-theanine, is a compound found in tea leaves that is considered an adaptogen. It’s a supplement that increases alpha brain waves, and studies show that it increases mental alertness. Did it do that for me? Unclear! Sure is tasty, though. If you’re craving a PB&J sans bread, this is your girl.

2. Mo-Muscle, Mo-Protein ($13)

The smoothies at Parcelle have different consistencies based on what’s in them, which I like. You can tell that they put flavor first in a way that most smoothie shops don’t. And Mo-Muscle, Mo-Protein? She’s thiiiick.

Most peanut butter smoothies with banana taste overwhelmingly like banana, with peanut butter as a bit of an aftertaste. But this peanut butter smoothie tastes like peanut butter—specifically, it tastes like the peanut butter in the middle of a Reese’s cup. It’s definitely sweet (agave is the sweetener) but unlike most ultra-sweet smoothies, it works. It’s a great afternoon sip on a hot summer day while you drive to the lake, and it has a whopping 46 grams of protein, so it’s also a great sip for you gym rats.

1. Regulator ($13)

Almond butter, ginger, lemon, and mango? These are not things that I personally would put together in a smoothie. The Regulator has a distinct, sharp taste—and it’s by far my favorite smoothie at Parcelle. You can see flecks of almond butter against a light green backdrop, giving it a speckled color. The mix of greens, ginger and lemon, and almond butter make it a holy trinity of liquid salad, cough soother, and protein powerhouse (33 grams!). It’s perfect for when you’re sick and you want that hit of ginger, or for hot summer days when you just want something refreshing. After my double mastectomy, I drank this smoothie almost every day, and if I had surgery again, I would do the exact same thing. This is the absolute breakout star in Parcelle’s arsenal, and if it’s your first time in, order this one.