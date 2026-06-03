Summer Guide 2026: Festivals and Comedy Shows

It was a rough winter, and we’re not just talking about the weather. But it was also a community-building one, as Minnesotans came together to protect our immigrant friends and neighbors, protest the federal occupation, and keep each other safe. Now that it’s summer, that camaraderie, support, and local love will carry over into this season’s summertime events, whether we’re celebrating communities impacted by Operation Metro Surge, supporting local immigrant businesses, or honoring the global cultures that make our state great.

The following is a starter guide for your Twin Cities summer, with the aim of helping you make the most of the warmer months. Use this as a jumping off point when looking for big festivals, outdoor concerts, and, when the need for AC strikes, some great comedy shows.

Stay tuned this week and next for even more stuff to do, as we’ll be publishing guides to farmers’ markets, bike stuff, boat rentals, camping and hiking resources, film festivals, and pick-you-own produce road trips. Happy summer!

Saype at work for “Beyond Walls.” Provided

FESTIVALS

“Beyond Walls”

Boom Island Park

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis will become a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype will be painting intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront. Since 2019, Saype has traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. next. He began painting on the grass on June 1, using environmentally safe materials like ash, crushed rock, and bone, and will be working in the park throughout the week with a finished unveiling reception on Saturday, June 6. The piece is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here. Now through ???—Jessica Armbruster

Meet at Mia: Summer Kickoff

Mia

Is it really summer unless the cherished local art museum declares it so? Not in our book, so it’s with great enthusiasm that we recommend this seasonal kickoff to Mia’s free weekly activity series. The marquee event is a concert from Minneapolis pop/funk/rock outfit NUNNABOVE, the members of which happen to be siblings. There'll also be art projects with Laura Wennstrom and Akiko Ostlund, unique print viewing in the Print Study Room, and two food trucks (ParraLily and Unbakeable) peddling killer French fries and (safe to eat) raw cookie dough. Upcoming themed evenings include tributes to Juneteenth (June 18), Pride (June 25), and the Fair (Aug. 27), plus a dog-friendly night (Aug. 6) and a party focused on fashion (Aug. 20). Free. 5–9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find the complete schedule here. Thursdays, June 4 through September 17—Jay Boller

Halo Halo time! Asian Street Food Night Market

Asian Street Food Night Market

The Pan Asian Center

Have you been to this much-loved Asian street fest in downtown St. Paul? If so, then you know it gets super crowded. Expanding the days it’s offered helped a bit, but now the event needs more room to spread out. So this year the gang is moving to Maplewood’s Pan Asian Center. There will, of course, be an insane variety of food—momos, meats on skewers, sticky rice, halo halo, eggrolls, boba—as well as a beer garden for those who like to wash that pad thai down with a cold Tsingtao. A variety of cultural acts will appear onstage, from traditional lion and dragon dances to modern K-pop groups, ending with club DJs in the evening. Kids’ activities will keep the little ones busy, and an artist market promises old-world finds as well as kawaii cuteness. Free. 5–11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. 3001 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; find more info at asianstreetfood.org. June 5–7 and August 8–9—Jessica Armbruster

Art in the Hollow

Swede Hollow Park

Is being able to shop in a forest utopian or dystopian? If we’re talking about the annual Art in the Hollow, we’ll go with the former. Once again, over 150 local artists will set up booths along the hidden forest trails, overlooks, and canopies of the park, offering you shade and natural surroundings while you explore. Throughout the day, guests will be able to enjoy live music and poetry/spoken word performances, eat treats from food trucks, take a storytelling stroll, partake in a variety of hands-on activities, and watch artists as they work on plein air paintings. A good place to start is at St. Paul Brewery, where there’ll be beer and artists in the courtyard, plus easy access to the trail. Check online for tips on where to park and other spots where you can enter the fest this year. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 658 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here. June 6—Jessica Armbruster

Brides and Dives Bar Crawl

The Garter Toss Wedding Chapel

Last year, Eva Johnson opened the Garter Toss, a wedding chapel in North St. Paul inspired by Vegas, old dives, and ’80s Miami. “Think Miami Vice meets townie dive bar; think MOA's dearly departed Chapel of Love, but baked into a tight-knit community rather than a mega-mall,” Racket’s Jay Boller wrote at the time. To celebrate its first anniversary, the Garter Toss is hosting a Brides & Dives bar crawl, where wedding dresses or other wedding-themed attire are encouraged. There are several dives within a few blocks of the chapel, including the Polar Lounge, Roddy’s, the VFW, Sidewinders, and Neumann’s. The fun starts and ends at the Garter Toss, and there’ll be a wedding cake-eating contest, swag bags for attendees, and other wedding-adjacent fun. If nothing else, it’s a reason to dig that dress from your special day out one more time and give it a night out on the town. $10. 4–8 p.m.; DJ set from 8–11 p.m. 2543 Seventh Ave. E., North St. Paul; find more info here. June 6—Em Cassel

Capri Arts Festival

The Plaza at the Capri

It’s a plaza party at the Capri! There will be music on multiple stages throughout the day, with DJ sets, a flute jam, and blues tunes scheduled. On impromptu screens you’ll be able to see student-made films, offerings from the Camera North Int’l Film Festival, and documentaries. Kid-friendly activities will abound, of course, and a makers’ market will feature locally made items. Food trucks, a free yoga session, and drum and dance performances round out the event. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 6—Jessica Armbruster

Wort Tour

Insight Brewing Co.

Dust off your Vans and pop Sticks & Stones into your Discman—Wort Tour is back at Insight Brewing. The elder-emo-titillating festival returns in 2026 (on 6/6/26, nice) with a pop-up skate park, live music featuring headliners Quarter Life Crisis, ticket giveaways, a market with skate vendors and artists, Asian fusion cuisine (Kham Fu Dee) and burgers (Sweet Lou's), and even a barrel-jumping competition where skaters can win cash prizes. It’s also the release of Vertical Inclinations, a new lemon lager from Insight, and there’ll be pop-up tattooing with Nokomis Tattoo. $5. 1–8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 6—Em Cassel

MNCBA SpringCon 2026

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Do you prefer your geekery locally generated? This enduring nerd summit has been celebrating all things comics, cosplay, and gaming for nearly 40 years. This spring, attendees will find 200+ tables to explore, hosting a variety of creators, vendors, and activities. Panel talks feature comic-book artists, writers, and inkers, and there will be free drawing classes and workshops for folks looking to improve their skills. Kids will find plenty of hands-on activities and play at the Arkham Asylum Carnival, and the cosplay contest is always a must-see. There will also be prizes and gift bags while supplies last. $10; kids nine and under are free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here. June 6—Jessica Armbruster

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

Lyndale Avenue

Major shoutout to the folks at Our Streets for leaning into a question that befuddled Minneapolitans for the past couple summers: “What the fuck happened with Open Streets?” The nonprofit that ran the super-fun series since 2011 endured a messy breakup with city funders in 2024, and the resulting Open Streets events, well, they were inconsistent, to put it charitably. Now Our Streets is in charge yet again, and it’ll begin its 2026 comeback season by barricading traffic away from Lyndale Avenue from 22nd to 42nd Streets for a day of “public art, dance performances, pop-up shops, games, activities, and more.” Open Streets is a beautiful celebration of community, sure, but it’s also a reminder that we don’t have to live this way—an important mantra to apply to all areas of American life. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; find more info here. June 7—Jay Boller

Grand Old Day



Grand Avenue

Grand Old Day bills itself as a kickoff to summer, though according to the ol’ Gregorian calendar, the season change isn’t officially for a couple of weeks. Still, this St. Paul event is a big deal—it’s known as the biggest free street fest in the Midwest. And there’s plenty to enjoy, including parking-lot beer gardens, live music stages, local artists, and family zones. Dachshunds will race, classic cars will be on display, and there will be a parade first thing in the morning. Be prepared to head home as soon as it’s over though, as street sweepers usually start clearing the area at 6 p.m. sharp. Free; some concert stages are ticketed. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Snelling, St. Paul; find more info here. June 7—Jessica Armbruster

Mu Deng was at Chalk Fest Ivan Garcia

Chalkfest

Main Street

For over a decade, Maple Grove has hosted this multi-day event inviting professional artists to create masterpieces on asphalt. The resulting works are wonders to behold, with optical illusions, incredibly detailed portraits, and surreal oddities; the website this year features a large-scale, hyperrealistic image of a cow chasing a banana underwater—take that, AI. Over the next two days you can watch artists create chalk art live on the streets and sidewalks. There will also be chances for you to create your own art, as well as a kids’ zone, food vendors, live music stages, and a markers’ mart. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Downtown Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove; find more info here. June 13–14—Jessica Armbruster

68th Annual Deutsche Tage

Germanic-American Institute

That’s right, you don’t have to wait until Oktoberfest to party it up German-style. This is one of the longest running cultural festivals in Minnesota, and it endures for good reason—enjoying a Kölsch on the lawn in the summer is just plain fun. During the next two days, you’ll be able to enjoy all kinds of tasty eats from local spots like Aki's Breadhaus, Black Forest Inn, Gerhard's Brats, and Nuttin’ Like It. There will be strudels, spätzle, cakes, and sausages. This is a big soccer year, so you’ll find live World Cup matches on the big screen both days, while less sporty entertainment includes live music (expect a lotta oompahs), a model train exhibit, free books, and local vendors. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. June 13–14—Jessica Armbruster

The Tempest

Various Locations

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know I’m rooting for them). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. June 12–July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom Day

Bethune Park

While Northside Juneteenth’s fest on West Broadway is taking a break this year, this park party is back for a day of community fun with music acts onstage, trolley rides and bounce houses for kids, local makers and vendors, and plenty of eats. Meet Minnesota politicians and chat with local orgs doing cool things in the neighborhood. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 900 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 13—Jessica Armbruster

Soul of the Southside Promo

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

South Side Minneapolis

As a South Sider myself, I gotta say, it rules over here. And this Juneteenth street party is a great way to appreciate while celebrating Black joy, resilience, and history. Over by Hook and Ladder you’ll find three different music stages hosting local acts all day long, wellness activities and resources will be offered outside of Solcana, and TPT will be hosting film screenings and storytelling sessions at Moon Palace Books. In the beer garden you’ll find brews and jump roping with Rondo Double Dutch for the kiddos, and there will be areas dedicated to local vendors and artists. Participate in a community mural creation and hit up 27th Avenue for food truck eats. Need a ride? Check the event website later this month for info on free Metro Transit passes. Find more info at soulofthesouthside.com. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Corner of Minnehaha Avenue and East Lake Street, Minneapolis. June 19—Jessica Armbruster

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

West River Parkway

Stone Arch Bridge Festival is the Voltron of summer fests. The head? Why, that’s the 200-plus artists who showcase and sell their work in the juried art exhibition. The torso? Well, that’s the culinary food market and the beer garden, which will keep you fed and buzzed. The arms are the two music stages which are loaded with local acts all day, and the legs are the classic car show featuring gorgeous cars and the vintage and vinyl market for folks who like to look for gold. Finally, the sword (why did a giant robot need a sword?) is the after party at Pryes Brewing, which features headliners Soul Asylum on Saturday and Gear Daddies on Sunday. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 20–21—Jessica Armbruster

That's a cat! Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour

Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour

Mueller Park

Do you even need me to tell you about the nationally famous tour through the Wedge neighborhood? Once again, hundreds of folks will convene in hopes of seeing housecats in their natural environment: gazing at pedestrians from the safety of an indoor windowsill. This will be the ninth year for this super-popular event hosted by John Edwards, the man behind hyperlocal news source Wedge LIVE! Last year’s route featured cats lounging on sidewalks, kittens on porches, tabbies on balconies, and cats in backpacks. As always, the tour is free (but you should register), and, if you live in the area, folks are welcome to sign up to participate. Free. 6–8 p.m. 2500 S. Bryant Ave., Minneapolis. June 24—Jessica Armbruster

54th Annual Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park

Pride isn’t just a big-ass parade and a weekend in the park—it’s a monthlong celebration as varied and diverse as the LGBTQ+ community. Take a look at TC Pride’s calendar and you’ll find a schedule stacked with events. There’s queer kayaking, gender-affirming clothing swaps, science night at the Bell, family picnics, Juneteenth parties, and much much more. The biggest event, of course, is the fest in Loring Park. There will be over 650 (?!) vendors, organizations, and activists setting up booths; four food courts filled with eats from trashy to classy; two beer gardens; an author mart; and a pet zone that is sure to be adorable. The world’s largest rubber duck, a 61-foot-tall, 11-ton inflatable that proclaims “the world is her bathtub,” will also be in attendance. (Is she gay? Who can say.) The giant parade is on Sunday, and if you want to start the celebration early there’s a Beer Dabbler on Friday. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 27–28—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis People’s Pride

Powderhorn Park

Or perhaps you prefer a less corporate Pride experience? This rainbow party has no cops, no conglomerates, and, ergo, less bullshit. But there’s still all the fixins you’ve come to love from a good ol’ queer fest. There’ll be live music onstage, all kinds of local makers and artists, quirky community orgs and clubs, and all kinds of other fun. While the full details of this year’s event have yet to be announced, this is typically a sober event with free food from the grill (typically with veggie and vegan options, too). The event organizers’ Instagram is a good place to watch for new info as it becomes available. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. June 27—Jessica Armbruster

Red, White, and Boom City of Minneapolis

Red, White, and Boom

The Mighty Mississippi

Hide your pets, crack open a Bud Light, and put your noise-canceling headphones on the kiddos: Red, White, and Boom is back (and so are your neighborhood backyard pyros). This year, the big show in Minneapolis is also a day of fun, with morning yoga, a dozen or so food trucks, a bar trivia session, live music, ballroom dance, and aerial performances in Water Works Park, and the big exploding sky show of patriotism capping off the night. Find more details about parking and viewing spots online. Events start around 10 a.m.; fireworks are at 10 p.m. West side of the Mississippi River, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis. July 4—Jessica Armbruster

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Minnehaha Regional Park

Located right at Minnehaha Falls, this annual art fair has a lot going for it. There are over 150 local artists here, selling things like handmade ramen bowls, acrylic jewelry, band posters, stickers, and T-shirts, with something under $30 at each booth (last year I scored a wooden duck keychain for $5). The vintage zone across the bridge has all kinds of finds worth diggin’ for, while food trucks offer shorter lines than Sea Salt (and they also keep that oft-gnarly line at its average length). It’s easy to bus or light rail to this thing, and the beer, wine, and frozen slushies taste mighty fine on a sunny day. 3–8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minnehaha Falls, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info online. July 17–19—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Various Locations

Last October, the Minneapolis Downtown Council announced it would no longer be organizing the 85-year-old Minneapolis Aquatennial—a multi-day event celebrating the city’s lakes, rivers, creeks, and waterways—due to unpredictable funding. Now the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization has taken the reins, with plans to revive the multi-site festival thanks to a $25,000 grant… from the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Whatever keeps the boat afloat, I guess. While we'd be remiss not to point out the fest’s anti-labor origins, for the past decade it’s really been a Frankenfest, with a variety of events on the schedule that would have happened with or without Aquatennial—TC River Rats shows, the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair, music at the Lake Harriet Bandshell—but the lineup does include some singular Aquantennial happenings. Those include the Aqua Block Party (July 19), the Torchlight Parade on Nicollet Mall (July 22), the Milk Cart Boat Races at Bde Maka Ska (July 19), and the spectacular fireworks finale along the Mississippi (July 26). Events are free; check out aquatennial.com for more details. July 18–26—Jessica Armbruster

Loring Park Art Festival/Powderhorn Art Fair/Uptown Art Fair

Various Locations

For years, these three events teamed up to turn Minneapolis into a massive juried art show for one weekend. This year, they’ve separated into their own events, which is probably for the best—these fests tend to attract 100,000 to 200,000 folks apiece. After a few pretty dismal years in the scorching hot parking lot of Bachman’s, the Uptown Art Fair is kinda back, this time heading to the Lake of the Isles, which is technically north of Uptown (closer than when it was in Windom, I guess?). But ultimately these events offer similar things: pretty paths with lake views to walk along, artists both local and national, plenty of food trucks, and shady trees. Loring Park Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. (July 25–26) Powderhorn Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. (August 1–2) Uptown Art Fair: 1–7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. (August 7–9)—Jessica Armbruster

Rondo Days

Rondo Block Party

Rondo Commemorative Plaza

The Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul has a lot to celebrate, and celebrate it will at the fourth-annual Rondo Block Party. During the day folks will find all kinds of food trucks and eats from local businesses, live music onstage, a market showcases local vendors, and dancing in the streets. Find more info at rondoblockparty.com. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul. August 1—Jessica Armbruster

MN Food Truck Festivals



Minneapolis; Anoka

In May, more than 50 food trucks descended on downtown Hopkins for the 2026 kickoff to the MN Food Truck Festival season. In August, the event returns with two more events, one in Minneapolis (Aug. 1) and one in Anoka (Aug. 15). Tacos, burgers, wings, waffles, BBQ, Pronto Pups—there’s something for everyone at these things. Each fest is dog-friendly, and your attendance helps provide meals for those in need via charity partner Feed My Starving Children. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find food lineups and other info here. Father Hennepin Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis and downtown Anoka, Jackson Street & Second Avenue, Anoka. August 1 & 15—Em Cassel

Fringe Festival

Various Locations

Theater fanatics: Your marathon awaits you. Every August, the Fringe Fest brings us a metric crapton of theater meant to be consumed buffet-style. Nearly 100 theater orgs, troupes, and houses are coming to town, so it’s not really cliché to say there’s a little bit of everything here. There will be comedies, there will be musicals, there will be biting social satires, and silly pieces. There will be gems, and there will be bombs. These are quickie productions mostly under one hour each, so if you find yourself in the latter situation, it will be blessedly short. But oh, when you find a gem it’s truly magic. Pro tip: Ask people in line or in the theater what they’ve seen and liked to help you find the best good stuff. Plan your Fringe by checking out the schedule at minnesotafringe.org. August 6–16—Jessica Armbruster

Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera

Pickup Truck Opera: Tales of Hoffmann

Various Locations

Each summer, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera offers a mashup of classic works, modern tunes, and current dilemmas to get us a delightful show in the park. This year the gang will be taking Jacques Offenbach’s 1881 opera, Tales of Hoffmann (Les Contes d’Hoffmann), and turning it into an accessible romp for all. The story follows a roving poet as he crosses paths with technology and the supernatural, from robots to ghosts. Along the way there’ll be grunge tunes, R&B anthems, and yes, some opera. Bring a blanket and some bug spray. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5–$45 suggested donation; teens and kids are free. August 8–September 13—Jessica Armbruster

India Fest

Minnesota State Capitol

India Fest is your chance to celebrate Indian Independence Day here in St. Paul. Or, just appreciate Indian culture at this ever-growing festival that gets bigger each year. Over 100 booths will feature local organizations, traditional dishes, cultural groups, vendors, and more. Onstage, you’ll find a variety of music and dance acts, including Bollywood-themed shows. It’s a good way to spend a day on the Capitol lawn. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info online here. August 15—Jessica Armbruster

The Bandshell MN State Fair

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Let’s send off summer with the most epic goodbye possible: At the Great Minnesota Get-Together, where sunburns and food on a stick abound. The new food and drink lists aren’t up yet, but should be announced any day now. In the meantime, you can revisit our hits and misses from 2025, 2024, and 2023, or just enjoy our fair coverage tag here. Grandstand show schedule is up, with CeCe Winans, Salt-N-Peppa, Bonnie Raitt, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis set to take the stage. There'll be over 900 free shows; highlights include Durry, the Sugarhill Gang, and a Minneapolis sound retrospective. And yep, there will be costumed llamas, adorable baby chicks, thrill rides in the Midway and Kidway, heavy-duty farm equipment for sale, and exhibitions dedicated to seed art, scarecrows, jarred veggies, leather wear, and pretty much anything else you can imagine. It’s all here, gang. Find more info at mnstatefair.org. $18–$20. Daily gate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. August 27–September 7—Jessica Armbruster

Promo

COMEDY

Racket’s picks for live comedy, as chosen by Jay Boller.

Mohanad Elshieky

Libyan-born comic who writes for Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me and has appeared on Conan and Colbert. $34. 7 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 12

The Thrifty Traveler Podcast: Live!

Learn much more when co-hosts Kyle Potter and Gunnar Olson appear on our podcast next week. 18+. $35/$40 at the door. 6 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 12

River Butcher

Esquire called his 2022 special, A Different Kind of Dude, “a masterclass in culture war commentary." 16+. $25/$30 at the door. 6 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 14

David Cross

Decades removed from helping define alt-comedy, he’s still one of the best doin’ it. On July 20 Cross will pop into Duck Duck Coffee for a free convo, which is the cool sorta thing that south Minneapolis shop is known for, if we’re to believe Racket’s reporting. Sold out. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 19–20

Jackie Kashian

For much more on Kashian, read our upcoming feature-length profile on the locally launched comedy/podcasting vet. $23.75–$28.75. 8 p.m. Wed.–Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 24–27

Chuck Tingle Promo

Chuck Tingle

The undisputed king of smutty queer lit. $40–$45. 6 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. July 8

Kristen Toomey

You’re in good hands with this road-tested Chicago comic with almost 20 years experience. $20. 8 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. July 10–11

Jim Gaffigan

Hot Pockets! $70–$233. 6 p.m. Waite Park Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Dr., Waite Park; find more info here. July 19

Fumi Abe Promo

Fumi Abe

In 2023 this Japanese-American comedian scored coveted nods from Vulture and the Just for Laughs Festival. $25. 8 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. July 24

Charles McBee

It's your chance to see the head writer for Comedy Central's Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God performing live. $29.75–$39.75. 8 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat. Camp Bar, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. August 7–8

Cameron Esposito

The New York Times praised her 2025 special, Four Pills, as the Best Auteurist Special of the year. $25. 7 & 9 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. August 14–15

Cameron Esposito Promo

Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp

A Daily Show fixture, Johnson is becoming one of comedy’s brightest and most incisive stars. $72–$127. 7 p.m. Fri.; 5 & 8:30 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. August 14–16

Malik Elassal

A Lebanese-Canadian storytelling talent who scored "New Face" honors at the 2022 Just For Laughs fest. $24–$28. 8 p.m. Wed.–Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. August 19–22

The Bitchuation Room LIVE

The lefty journalist/comic Francesca Fiorentini of Young Turks fame brings her popular podcast to the Parkway. $25–$30. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. August 20

John Mulaney

Simply put? One of our funniest guys. Mike Birbigula and “Very Special Guest” open! $74–$273. 8 p.m. Waite Park Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Dr., Waite Park; find more info here. August 22

Johnny Pemberton

The very funny actor/comic (Fallout, Superstore) was born/raised in Rochester, Minnesota. $25–$30. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 13

An Evening With Kevin Smith

An entire evening inside the View Askewniverse. Never forget this 2009 Smith tweet that still haunts at least one Racket staffer. $47–$79. 7 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. September 15