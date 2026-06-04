Summer Guide 2026: Farmers Markets and U-Pick Produce

These days it’s easier than ever to shop for fresh summertime produce, with more and more farmers markets popping up throughout the Twin Cities and ‘burbs.

This season we’ve got a vintage-focused market returning, as well as a vegan night market, and a new location for the market in Uptown. For an adventure, you can always pick your own fruits. Call ahead for what’s in season and available, then head out for a road trip where you’ll end up with enough berries, rhubarb, and apples to last through the year... or until they rot.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

Andover Farmers Market

Do some grocery shopping in this huge church parking lot. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 2–6 p.m. Tuesdays through October 27. Riverdale Church, 3210 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, edible flowers, jams, microgreens, and more in the garden. Expect lots of vegan options. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 25 through September 24. Northeast Market Garden, 2800 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays starting June 20. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through September (closed July 5 and September 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market Promo

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 1–6 p.m. Wednesdays from July 8 through October 7. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; brooklynpark.org/farmersmarket.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 11 through October 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Thursday Farmers Market

This lunchtime, midday market accepts EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through October 29. Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd. E., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Centennial Lakes Park Farmers Market

Featuring veggies and fruits, hot sauces, honey, smoothie bowls, and more. 3–7 p.m. Thursdays through October 1. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; find more info here.

Champlin Farmers Market

2–6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7 through September 29. Andrews Park, 7200 117th Ave. N., Champlin; find more info here.

Como Park Farmers’ Market

Another midday market that accepts EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks. 2–6 Thursdays through October 29 (no market on August 22 or September 3). Como Park Lutheran, 1545 Hamline Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Coon Rapids Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 24. Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids; find more info here.

Crystal Farmers Market

3–6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 16 through September 29. Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal; find more info here.

Downtown St. Paul Pop-up Markets

This smaller St. Paul happening accepts EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays August 5–26. Securian, 400 Roberts St. N., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Four Sisters Farmers Market

Featuring Indigenous foods and crafts, fresh organic produce, herbal goods, and more. SNAP/EBT, Market Bucks, and Gus Produce Market Bucks accepted here. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October 29. NACDI/Pow Wow Grounds Coffee House parking lot, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fridays through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 14 through October 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through October 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 13 through October 31. No market on July 8 or 11, September 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market Promo

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays now through November 21. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Maplewood Farmers Market at Aldrich Arena

Shop for food at a sports complex! EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through October 28. 1850 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 21 through October. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main Promo

Markets on Main

It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 through mid-October. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sundays through August 23 (no market July 5). Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fridays through August 21 (no market July 3). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Nokomis Farmers Market Promo

Nokomis Farmers Market

“Sixteen weeks of local food, music, and fun!” 4–7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17 through September 30. 5167 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Plymouth Farmers Market

A variety of vendors who sell fresh, locally grown produce and prepared food. SNAP/EBT-based programs accepted here. 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17 to September 30. Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth; more info here.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through August; 8 a.m. to noon September through October. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Rosemount Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 1–5 p.m. Tuesdays June 9 through September 29. 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roseville Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through October 27 (no market September 1). Corpus Christi Church, 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 13 through October 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

St. Paul Farmers’ Market at 7th Place Mall

This market is SNAP/EBT-friendly. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17 through July 29. 7th Place, 1 Seventh Place, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through November 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Uptown Farmers Market Promo

Uptown Farmers’ Market

With live music, cooking demonstrations, public art activities, and 30-40 vendors each week with meats, cheese, produce, and more. 4–8 p.m. Thursdays, June 11 through September 24. This year the market moves to MoZaic Plaza, 1330 Lagoon Ave. (Lagoon & Girard), Minneapolis; uptownmarket.org.

Vegan Night Market

Shop vegan eats and more at this monthly evening market. 5–8 p.m. July 1, July 10, August 5, and September 2. Reverie Cafe, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 25 (no market August 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Photo by Oliver Hale on Unsplash

U-PIK PRODUCE

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally runs early August through October. Finish picking with Thor’s Hard Cider in the barn. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127; aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Apples, blackberries, and raspberries available August to October, pumpkins available September through October. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385; aftonapple.com.

Apple Jack Orchards

A wide variety of apples generally are available August through October, with online ordering and curbside pickup available. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; applejackorchards.com.

Berry Hill Farm

Featuring strawberries, raspberries, and rhubarb, usually starting mid-June. 6510 185th Ave. NW, Nowthen (Anoka County); berryhillfarm.com.

The Berry Patch

Pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries usually from mid-June to mid-August. 10456 192nd St., Forest Lake; berrypatchmn.com.

Nowthen Berries

Strawberries are here usually in mid-June. You’ll also find sweet corn, rhubarb, maple syrup, and more for sale. 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW, Elk River; nowthenberries.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June for strawberry season. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202; pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Wyatt’s Strawberries

Yep, they have strawberries here, usually starting in June. Cash and check only. 10370 180th St. E. Hastings; facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries.