Tell Us, in This Week’s Open Thread, What Publications You Subscribe to

We're coming off another successful membership drive here at Racket (hi there, new members!) and processing the news about impending layoffs at the Star Tribune (we're with you in solidarity). And that just made us wonder: What publications (besides Racket) do you currently subscribe to?

Setting aside a few subscriptions we share as a team for work purposes (e.g., the Strib), I personally have digital subs to the New Yorker and the New York Review of Books.

I have so many newsletter subs I can't remember who I pay and who I don't, but I'll single out Michaelangelo Matos's Beat Connection, Max Read's Read Max, and the wonderful Don't Rock the Inbox from Marissa Moss and Natalie Weiner.

Then, of course, there are all the worker-owned pubs we consider our siblings: Defector, Hell Gate, Coyote, Hearing Things, 404 Media, and I'm sure others I'm forgetting because it's Friday.

How's about you? Who gets your money? Do you get a chance to read those pubs as much as you like? What should you subscribe to but don't?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

There aren't a lot of songs about magazines, so here's a song by Magazine: