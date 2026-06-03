Read Star Tribune Publisher Steve Grove’s Leaked Memo Announcing Dramatic Job Cuts, Updated ‘Vision’

When the Star Tribune hired Steve Grove to lead the newspaper in 2023, outgoing publisher/CEO Mike Klingensmith said, weirdly, "If you asked an AI to draw up a resume for a Star Tribune publisher job, I don't think they could do any better than Steve Grove."

On Tuesday night Grove channeled AI in another way: the elimination of jobs. Sixty-five jobs, specifically, 25 of which will impact the 200ish person newsroom but not news gatherers (reporters, photographers, videographers), Grove announced in an internal memo that has been shared with Racket (see below). Last year, the Upper Midwest's largest media company sliced off 125 jobs when it outsourced printing operations to Iowa.

When news orgs report on themselves, the results often feel like glorified press releases. That's absolutely not the case with the story Stribber Christopher Vondracek just published (gift link) about the department-wide job slashing that'll reduce the 495-person company by about 15%. Vondracek asks his boss, point-blank: Do these layoffs and buyouts represent a failure of leadership? "I certainly wish this [layoff] step in our journey wasn’t needed," Grove responds. "But the shift we’re trying to do is really significant.” The publisher's tenure has been defined, at least in terms of Racket coverage, by: embracing sponcon, flirting with AI, betting on gambling, showing homework to Gov. Tim Walz, questionable rebrands, résumé-padding memoirs, and downright spinelessness.

The Star Tribune Newspaper Guild, the union that represents hundreds of Strib workers, shared the following statement with Racket late Tuesday:

Our union has always prided itself on covering the most difficult and beautiful stories that take place in Minnesota. That collective effort in the past year included covering events that shook the state—from attacks on lawmakers in the middle of the night to the shooting at Annunciation Church and School and Operation Metro Surge. The impact of those stories is felt by everyone in this newsroom. The argument made by Star Tribune management that these layoffs are going to improve our company in any way, shape or form lacks any foundation in reality. This is a direct attack on the staff that just won a Pulitzer Prize for our work and has been widely praised—including by management—for its efforts. The Guild will fight this decision.

In addition to the dramatic staff reduction, Grove revealed that, in partnership with beautiful Republican billionaire owner Glen Taylor, Strib brass will "explore placing the Minnesota Star Tribune under foundation ownership, similar to other for-profit newsrooms owned by foundations, to expand opportunities for philanthropic donations to support the core business." I don't pretend to understand what any of that means.

Anyway! In the interest of transparency and honoring the thankless work of leakers, here's the all-employee memo Grove sent out this evening at 6:32 p.m.