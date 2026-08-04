New Month, Same Ol’ Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 4-10

While proofreading these listings, Jessica pointed out that we've got a lot of photos of men in shades this week. Make of that what you will.

St. Dominic's Trio Photo provided

Tuesday, August 4

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Carbine’s

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Dock and Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jon Sullivan Band @ Father Hennepin Park

BCE Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Vittorio and the Bridges @ Loring Park

Pig’s Eye Jass Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Goo Goo Dolls @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Old Time Music Workshop & Jam @ Padraigs

Blind Hill, Money Bones, Glencircle @ Pilllar Forum

Will Swinton @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

August Conspiracy Series featuring Soul Tribe, Jerome Covington, Clarity Vox @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Gawker Slowdown @ 331 Club

Ditch Pigeon, Boots & Needles, Mimi Oz, & Logan Vagle @ Underground Music

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Alex & Toke’s Acoustic Tuesdays feat. Daisy Forester, Keep For Cheap @ White Squirrel

Ne-Yo? More like Nee-Haw! Photo provided

Wednesday, August 5

DJ Screwella and King Dada @ Acadia

Savage Hands, Of Virtue @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

Eyvind Kang & Jessika Kenney with Kyle Motl & Niloufar Shiri @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Oake & Paine with Brad McLemore @ Carbone’s

Daniel Villareal @ Cedar Cultural Center

Andy LaCasse @ Crooners

The Matthew Hess Quartet @ Crooners

Drums of Navarone, Cruzando @ Crooners

Soul Asylum, Ivan Neville, Laurels String Quartet @ Dakota

Minnesota State Band @ Dock and Paddle

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Tomahawk with Melvins @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Leslie Vincent @ Icehouse

Other Country Ensemble @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Moonlight Serenaders of Minnesota @ Landmark Center

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ne-Yo & Akon @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

John Doe & Exene Cervenka @ Parkway Theater

Katy Vernon @ Peavey Plaza

Muffler, Lucky Crayfish, Crimson Soul @ Pilllar Forum

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Don Scott and Rosanne Licciardi @ 331 Club

Ditch Pigeon Photo provided

Thursday, August 6

Simshows at the Abi: Wub Island Edition @ Abi’s

Your Mom’s Mom, Garf, Unattractive Giant Monster @ Acadia

Ditch Pigeon (Album Release) @ Amsterdam—The new album is Chronic Burger Vision (relatable!), and you can read more about the band —Keith Harris The new album is Chronic Burger Vision (relatable!), and you can read more about the band in my last Playlists column.

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Kehlani with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, Waseel @ Armory—I’m gonna put my critical rep on the line here and call “Folded” the best song ever written and sung about meeting your possible ex at the door with his/her/their clothes and seeing if the spark gets rekindled. If nothing else on Kehlani’s newish self-titled album meets that high standard, it’s still their strongest since their 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage. You can tell everyone involved is taking this seriously because the guest list is so long; if anything, there are too many rap features, though most (Weezy, Clipse, Cardi, not Big Sean of course) add a little something. While many of their vibes-first R&B contemporaries place self-esteem before hooks, Kehlani loves a good song—so much so that when Babyface gets a songwriting credit here (on an Usher duet) I can’t help but imagine what a great team they’d make.—Keith Harris I’m gonna put my critical rep on the line here and call “Folded” the best song ever written and sung about meeting your possible ex at the door with his/her/their clothes and seeing if the spark gets rekindled. If nothing else on Kehlani’s newish self-titled album meets that high standard, it’s still their strongest since their 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage. You can tell everyone involved is taking this seriously because the guest list is so long; if anything, there are too many rap features, though most (Weezy, Clipse, Cardi, not Big Sean of course) add a little something. While many of their vibes-first R&B contemporaries place self-esteem before hooks, Kehlani loves a good song—so much so that when Babyface gets a songwriting credit here (on an Usher duet) I can’t help but imagine what a great team they’d make.

The Weeping Covenant with Alec Watson @ Aster Cafe

Majmin, headtriiip, AJANIMF @ Berlin

Crates: E2-E4 by Manuel Göttsching @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Ryan Freitas Quintet @ Carbone’s

McNasty Brass Band @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Crooners

Preservation Hall to Bourbon Street @ Crooners

Jane Monheit @ Dakota

Navarro the Development @ Driftwood Char Bar

Paul Bergen @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Stinging Nettles, the Jay Boys @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

OSFNA After Party @ Gidi

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Mayyadda, the Stinging Nettles @ Hook and Ladder

Power of 10 @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Field Hospitals, Hex Horse, Bell Choir @ Icehouse

Record Night @ Fulton Brewing

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Room3 @ Landmark Center

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Nina Luna @ Mia

Kung Fu Hippies @ Minnehaha Bandstand

No Limits The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

John Doe & Exene Cervenka @ Parkway Theater

—Clare O'Connor Déjà Móó @ Pillsbury Creative Commons— Three years ago, massive music festival Coachella sent a cease-and-desist to Minnesota nonprofit Cow Tipping Press, which has hosted a disability literary arts festival called Cowchella for years. While that name has since been retired, the event formally known as Cowchella lives on. Rebranded as Déjà Móó, this year’s fest features a “mega-book release” from over 30 writers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, plus music from KRSM Radio, local jazz/R&B group Bakkwooddrift, and headliners LAAMAR. There will also be local food vendors and a disabilities arts and advocacy fair. In line with the festival’s mission, the event will be wheelchair accessible, ASL interpreted, and cognizant of sensory concerns (with a designated quiet area and a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces). Déjà Móó itself is not particularly bovine-themed (sorry to disappoint!), but I’m sure any cow-based accessories would be welcome.

Drums of Navarone @ Schooner Tavern

Noeline Hofmann @ 7th St Entry

Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, little image @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Mae & the Guys @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Triple Threat Tribute Night @ Turf Club

Watershed, Brynn Arens @ Underground Music

Bay Faction, Lawnchair Dads @ Underground Music

Heavy Thur Presents Gypsy Wizard Queen @ White Squirrel

Shot Down in Flames, Bleak Sabbath, System 13 @ White Squirrel

Jared Nels @ Wooden Ship Brewing

Luca Calvetti @ Volstead’s

Color in Reverse, Nuzumi, Zer-0 @ Zhora Darling

LASALLE Instagram

Friday, August 7

The Feral Parents @ Acadia

Afters, Weekend @ Bernie’s @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday Feature TH3 @ Animales

Slander—Night 1 @ Armory

Jack Cassidy, Monica Livorsi @ Aster Cafe

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Bryan Murray/Adam Linz/Dan Monaghan (Album Release) @ Berlin

Shannon Blowtorch @ Berlin

Drinkwine with Friends @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Bomja 004: Into the Wild @ Cabooze

Matt Gold & Dustin Laurenzi with Alpha Consumer @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tom Hunter @ Crooners

The Spirit of Whitney @ Crooners

Preservation Hall to Bourbon Street @ Crooners

Brass Funkadelic with Emerson Avenue @ Crooners

Talib Kweli @ Dakota

No Regard, Zero Track Mind, Main Street Free Fall @ Day Block Brewing

New Entangled Particles, the Outcats @ Driftwood Char Bar

Toronzo Cannon, the Butanes @ Dual Citizen

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

T Marie & Bayou Juju @ Eagles 34

Performance Anxiety, Aeris and the Piggies, Blood Quantum, Lucky Crayfish @ Eagles 34

Favourite Girl, Zahra Wiedmann @ 50th & France

Eli Gardiner @ 56 Brewing

Jack Harlow @ Fillmore

Sapphic ONE-Derland @ Fine Line

Death Makes Time, Blood Cookie @ Flying V

Let’s Gidi Fest Welcome Party @ Gidi

David Singley @ Gingko Coffee

Rainforest Rave @ Green Room

Twin Cities Irish Festival with the High Kings, Chasing Abbey, and Biird @ Harriet Island

A Decade: Celebrating 10 Years of the Hook @ Hook and Ladder—It’s a real accomplishment for a new venue to make it a full decade, and it deserves a celebration—two whole nights of hooking and laddering. (Pretend those words mean “eating and drinking” and “listening to music,” I guess.) The Hook has been holding it down since 2016, which truly feels like a different era, a time before its Longfellow corner became the epicenter of the 2020 uprising. Musically, Friday serves up a father-son lineup, with Alan Sparhawk’s Black-Eyed Snakes and daughter Hollis’s Willem Dafoe Fan Club, along with Duluth’s Entheos Enclave. Saturday’s lineup includes unkempt punks the Silent Treatment, soul man Nicholas David, the West Bank Social Club, and the Potluck String Band. And all the while you’ll be wolfing down picnic faves like watermelon and potato salad.—Keith Harris It’s a real accomplishment for a new venue to make it a full decade, and it deserves a celebration—two whole nights of hooking and laddering. (Pretend those words mean “eating and drinking” and “listening to music,” I guess.) The Hook has been holding it down since 2016, which truly feels like a different era, a time before its Longfellow corner became the epicenter of the 2020 uprising. Musically, Friday serves up a father-son lineup, with Alan Sparhawk’s Black-Eyed Snakes and daughter Hollis’s Willem Dafoe Fan Club, along with Duluth’s Entheos Enclave. Saturday’s lineup includes unkempt punks the Silent Treatment, soul man Nicholas David, the West Bank Social Club, and the Potluck String Band. And all the while you’ll be wolfing down picnic faves like watermelon and potato salad.

Lasalle (EP Release) @ Icehouse—These funky locals, who were selected for First Ave's best new bands in January, are less Minneapolis Sound than new jack swing, and their namesake/leader sings strikingly like Peter Cox of Go West. These funky locals, who were selected for First Ave's best new bands in January, are less Minneapolis Sound than new jack swing, and their namesake/leader sings strikingly like Peter Cox of Go West.

Lodge @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Camoufly @ The Loft

Mixtape Arcade @ Mainstreet Bar

Will Aldrich Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Hippies & Cowboys @ Midway Saloon

Dive Bar Orchestra @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Corazon Serrano @ Myth Live

John Holiday and Beethoven’s Fifth @ Orchestra Hall

JoJo Greene @ Schooner Tavern

Sophie Hiroko, Ava Levy, Scrunchies, Lana Leone @ 7th St Entry

House Proud 15-Year Reunion @ Sociable Cider Werks

Chris Mason @ 318 Cafe

Piss With Style, Druthers, the Skeleton Crew @ 331 Club

Reese Glover, Thomas Sticha, Tony Cuchetti @ Turf Club

Pith, Porch Knights, Pyrmafrost @ Underground Music

DJ Pauly D @ Uptown Theater

Super Dope @ Uptown VFW

Paul Harper @ Volstead’s

Helen, Joan of Profile @ White Squirrel

Taylor Ray & the Fits, Other Stars @ White Squirrel

Jazicality, Ozone Creations, & Brandyn Lee Tulloch & Poetic Roots @ Zhora Darling

Lojay will perform at Let's Gidi Fest. Photo provided

Saturday, August 8

Artist Tour USA, RoyalExperienceCollective1 @ Acadia

Hot Flash Dance: A Dance Party for Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam

Wild Lyre @ Animales

The Hillcats @ Aster Cafe

Slack/Peterson/Haneman @ Berlin

Bulldozer School (Anthony Cox/Dave King/Brandon Wozniak) @ Berlin

Sami Knox @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Sunset Social Club @ Cabooze

Darrio: Jamaica Independence Day @ Cabooze

Trench Size Trio @ Carbone’s

Creekbed Carter's Hot Dog Ball with Pine & Fire and Jo Kellen @ Cedar Cultural Center—Creekbed Carter Hogan’s new release, Peasants Revolt, collects just the sort of anti-capitalist country songs you’ve been waiting for. Inspired by the likes of Fernando A. Flores’s novel Brother Brontë and Julius S. Scott’s history of the Haitian Revolution, The Common Wind (but not in an overtly lit’rary manner), the self-described “court jester of the apocalypse” doesn’t flinch from the perils of our age (“I hear it’s warmer than it ought to be/Up at the mouth of the Mississippi,” he sings on “Burn”). But his bright voice addresses a world in flames without being a scold or a sucker about it. How can you not love a fella who sings, “When it all falls apart/Will you cradle my heart/Like the hot dog I’m dreaming of?”—especially since Carter promises ”medieval hot dog themed costumes” as well as consumable dogs from The Wienery down the street for tonight’s show. And look at me, I made it through this whole blurb without quipping about a certain still-raging civic scandal.—Keith Harris Creekbed Carter Hogan’s new release, Peasants Revolt, collects just the sort of anti-capitalist country songs you’ve been waiting for. Inspired by the likes of Fernando A. Flores’s novel Brother Brontë and Julius S. Scott’s history of the Haitian Revolution, The Common Wind (but not in an overtly lit’rary manner), the self-described “court jester of the apocalypse” doesn’t flinch from the perils of our age (“I hear it’s warmer than it ought to be/Up at the mouth of the Mississippi,” he sings on “Burn”). But his bright voice addresses a world in flames without being a scold or a sucker about it. How can you not love a fella who sings, “When it all falls apart/Will you cradle my heart/Like the hot dog I’m dreaming of?”—especially since Carter promises ”medieval hot dog themed costumes” as well as consumable dogs from The Wienery down the street for tonight’s show. And look at me, I made it through this whole blurb without quipping about a certain still-raging civic scandal.

Reminiscing ’75-’79 @ Crooners

The Amy Manette Band @ Crooners

Jimmy Martin and Drew Jansen @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Dakota

Sandpaper, Cheap Glue, Josie Villano @ Dreamstate Cafe

Cheat Day, the Flyovers @ Driftwood Char Bar

Backyard Blues Festival @ Dual Citizen

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Tim Cheesbrow @ Dubliner Pub

Mary Strand & the Garage, Ted Hajnasiewicz, Large Headed Fish @ Dusty's

Knife Emoji, Sunken Planes, Deletist @ Eagles 34

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Circle Jerks @ Fitzgerald Theater

Victimless Progress @ Flying V

Let’s Gidi Fest @ Gidi

Mi Casa @ Green Room

Twin Cities Irish Festival @ Harriet Island

Rootstock Music Festival @ Icehouse

Capitol Sons @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sisto @ The Loft

Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar

Mike Bustin @ Malcolm Yards

Caribou Gone, Outcast @ Memory Lanes

Guns N’ Roses @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

John Holiday and the Minnesota Orchestra: An American Songbook @ Orchestra Hall

Alicia Villarreal @ Pantages Theater

Tim Casey & the Martyrs, Velahsa @ Schooner Tavern

The Penny Peaches, Lone Rock Bride, Anna Devine @ 7th St Entry

Six Feet Under X Kataklysm, Wormhole, VVolfmask @ Studio B

Dean Magraw @ 318 Cafe

Cain & Co., If Eye May, the Grieving Pines @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars @ Turf Club

Small Town Sindrome, Embers Rise, Un-Broken, BuzzBox @ Underground Music

The Cherry Pit Uptown Afterparty @ Uptown Theater

Chresten Hyde @ Volstead’s

Jessie Street Band @ Water Works

Fort Road Folk Fest @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with DJ Lady D, Nola Rave, Rhelate, Angel, & GXNASTY @ Zhora Darling

Juvenile Photo provided

Sunday, August 9

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Laeton Olaleye @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:09 @ Cabooze

Ethan Ostrow @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Old Guys Play the Blues @ Dock and Paddle

Good News Big Band @ Dock and Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tulamore Crew @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Juvenile & the 400 Degreez Band @ First Avenue

Prithvi @ Flying V

Twin Cities Irish Festival @ Harriet Island

Martin Zellar @ Hewing Hotel

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys @ Hook and Ladder

Brian David (Album Release) with Tim Griesgraber @ Hook and Ladder

Train @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Obleek and Friends @ Memory Lanes

Tracy Bonham @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

DWLLRS, thebandfriday @ 7th St Entry

Koo Koo @ Sociable Cider Werks

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Jerry Day—Celebrating the Grateful Dead @ Turf Club

Art Dept @ White Squirrel

Uncle Monkey @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Swaying, GreyDeer, Nothing But Joy, Bright Young Things, & Dollar Store Cologne @ Zhora Darling

Raw Flow Collective Facebook

Monday, August 10

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Django Festival Allstars @ Dakota

Sing United @ Dock and Paddle

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

L.A. Buckner @ Icehouse

Percolators Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Raw Flow Collective, The Undergroove, Stank Theory @ Pilllar Forum

Blimey, Tommy Oeffling and the B-Team, True Lust @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Get Up Mondays @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Osenya, Spectres of Desire, Magenta Vice @ White Squirrel

Common Lady, NATL PARK SRVC, & KYM and the Kick @ Zhora Darling