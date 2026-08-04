New Month, Same Ol’ Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 4-10

While proofreading these listings, Jessica pointed out that we've got a lot of photos of men in shades this week. Make of that what you will.
Tuesday, August 4
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Carbine’s
Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Dock and Paddle
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Jon Sullivan Band @ Father Hennepin Park
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Vittorio and the Bridges @ Loring Park
Pig’s Eye Jass Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Goo Goo Dolls @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Old Time Music Workshop & Jam @ Padraigs
Blind Hill, Money Bones, Glencircle @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
August Conspiracy Series featuring Soul Tribe, Jerome Covington, Clarity Vox @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Gawker Slowdown @ 331 Club
Ditch Pigeon, Boots & Needles, Mimi Oz, & Logan Vagle @ Underground Music
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Alex & Toke’s Acoustic Tuesdays feat. Daisy Forester, Keep For Cheap @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, August 5
DJ Screwella and King Dada @ Acadia
Savage Hands, Of Virtue @ Amsterdam
Eyvind Kang & Jessika Kenney with Kyle Motl & Niloufar Shiri @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Oake & Paine with Brad McLemore @ Carbone’s
Daniel Villareal @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Matthew Hess Quartet @ Crooners
Drums of Navarone, Cruzando @ Crooners
Soul Asylum, Ivan Neville, Laurels String Quartet @ Dakota
Minnesota State Band @ Dock and Paddle
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Tomahawk with Melvins @ First Avenue
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Other Country Ensemble @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Moonlight Serenaders of Minnesota @ Landmark Center
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Ne-Yo & Akon @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
John Doe & Exene Cervenka @ Parkway Theater
Muffler, Lucky Crayfish, Crimson Soul @ Pilllar Forum
Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern
- Noah Kahan @ Target Field—Know before you go: Delaware North food and beverage workers will be walking out on an unfair labor practice strike before the show. So don't buy concessions—that's crossing a picket line.—Keith Harris
Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Don Scott and Rosanne Licciardi @ 331 Club
Thursday, August 6
Simshows at the Abi: Wub Island Edition @ Abi’s
Your Mom’s Mom, Garf, Unattractive Giant Monster @ Acadia
- Ditch Pigeon (Album Release) @ Amsterdam—The new album is Chronic Burger Vision (relatable!), and you can read more about the band in my last Playlists column.—Keith Harris
David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales
- Kehlani with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, Waseel @ Armory—I’m gonna put my critical rep on the line here and call “Folded” the best song ever written and sung about meeting your possible ex at the door with his/her/their clothes and seeing if the spark gets rekindled. If nothing else on Kehlani’s newish self-titled album meets that high standard, it’s still their strongest since their 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage. You can tell everyone involved is taking this seriously because the guest list is so long; if anything, there are too many rap features, though most (Weezy, Clipse, Cardi, not Big Sean of course) add a little something. While many of their vibes-first R&B contemporaries place self-esteem before hooks, Kehlani loves a good song—so much so that when Babyface gets a songwriting credit here (on an Usher duet) I can’t help but imagine what a great team they’d make.—Keith Harris
The Weeping Covenant with Alec Watson @ Aster Cafe
Majmin, headtriiip, AJANIMF @ Berlin
Crates: E2-E4 by Manuel Göttsching @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Ryan Freitas Quintet @ Carbone’s
Travis Anderson Trio @ Crooners
Preservation Hall to Bourbon Street @ Crooners
Navarro the Development @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Stinging Nettles, the Jay Boys @ Eagles 34
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Mayyadda, the Stinging Nettles @ Hook and Ladder
Power of 10 @ Hopkins Downtown Park
Field Hospitals, Hex Horse, Bell Choir @ Icehouse
Paul Barry Blues Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Kung Fu Hippies @ Minnehaha Bandstand
No Limits The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe
John Doe & Exene Cervenka @ Parkway Theater
- Déjà Móó @ Pillsbury Creative Commons—Three years ago, massive music festival Coachella sent a cease-and-desist to Minnesota nonprofit Cow Tipping Press, which has hosted a disability literary arts festival called Cowchella for years. While that name has since been retired, the event formally known as Cowchella lives on. Rebranded as Déjà Móó, this year’s fest features a “mega-book release” from over 30 writers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, plus music from KRSM Radio, local jazz/R&B group Bakkwooddrift, and headliners LAAMAR. There will also be local food vendors and a disabilities arts and advocacy fair. In line with the festival’s mission, the event will be wheelchair accessible, ASL interpreted, and cognizant of sensory concerns (with a designated quiet area and a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces). Déjà Móó itself is not particularly bovine-themed (sorry to disappoint!), but I’m sure any cow-based accessories would be welcome.—Clare O'Connor
Drums of Navarone @ Schooner Tavern
Noeline Hofmann @ 7th St Entry
Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, little image @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Triple Threat Tribute Night @ Turf Club
Watershed, Brynn Arens @ Underground Music
Bay Faction, Lawnchair Dads @ Underground Music
Heavy Thur Presents Gypsy Wizard Queen @ White Squirrel
Shot Down in Flames, Bleak Sabbath, System 13 @ White Squirrel
Jared Nels @ Wooden Ship Brewing
Color in Reverse, Nuzumi, Zer-0 @ Zhora Darling
Friday, August 7
Afters, Weekend @ Bernie’s @ Amsterdam
Funk Friday Feature TH3 @ Animales
Jack Cassidy, Monica Livorsi @ Aster Cafe
Bryan Murray/Adam Linz/Dan Monaghan (Album Release) @ Berlin
Drinkwine with Friends @ Blues Saloon
Bomja 004: Into the Wild @ Cabooze
Matt Gold & Dustin Laurenzi with Alpha Consumer @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Spirit of Whitney @ Crooners
Preservation Hall to Bourbon Street @ Crooners
Brass Funkadelic with Emerson Avenue @ Crooners
No Regard, Zero Track Mind, Main Street Free Fall @ Day Block Brewing
New Entangled Particles, the Outcats @ Driftwood Char Bar
Toronzo Cannon, the Butanes @ Dual Citizen
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
T Marie & Bayou Juju @ Eagles 34
Performance Anxiety, Aeris and the Piggies, Blood Quantum, Lucky Crayfish @ Eagles 34
Favourite Girl, Zahra Wiedmann @ 50th & France
Sapphic ONE-Derland @ Fine Line
Death Makes Time, Blood Cookie @ Flying V
Let’s Gidi Fest Welcome Party @ Gidi
Twin Cities Irish Festival with the High Kings, Chasing Abbey, and Biird @ Harriet Island
- A Decade: Celebrating 10 Years of the Hook @ Hook and Ladder—It’s a real accomplishment for a new venue to make it a full decade, and it deserves a celebration—two whole nights of hooking and laddering. (Pretend those words mean “eating and drinking” and “listening to music,” I guess.) The Hook has been holding it down since 2016, which truly feels like a different era, a time before its Longfellow corner became the epicenter of the 2020 uprising. Musically, Friday serves up a father-son lineup, with Alan Sparhawk’s Black-Eyed Snakes and daughter Hollis’s Willem Dafoe Fan Club, along with Duluth’s Entheos Enclave. Saturday’s lineup includes unkempt punks the Silent Treatment, soul man Nicholas David, the West Bank Social Club, and the Potluck String Band. And all the while you’ll be wolfing down picnic faves like watermelon and potato salad.—Keith Harris
- Lasalle (EP Release) @ Icehouse—These funky locals, who were selected for First Ave's best new bands in January, are less Minneapolis Sound than new jack swing, and their namesake/leader sings strikingly like Peter Cox of Go West.
Lodge @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Mixtape Arcade @ Mainstreet Bar
Will Aldrich Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Hippies & Cowboys @ Midway Saloon
Dive Bar Orchestra @ Minnehaha Bandstand
The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
John Holiday and Beethoven’s Fifth @ Orchestra Hall
Sophie Hiroko, Ava Levy, Scrunchies, Lana Leone @ 7th St Entry
House Proud 15-Year Reunion @ Sociable Cider Werks
Piss With Style, Druthers, the Skeleton Crew @ 331 Club
Reese Glover, Thomas Sticha, Tony Cuchetti @ Turf Club
Pith, Porch Knights, Pyrmafrost @ Underground Music
Helen, Joan of Profile @ White Squirrel
Taylor Ray & the Fits, Other Stars @ White Squirrel
Jazicality, Ozone Creations, & Brandyn Lee Tulloch & Poetic Roots @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, August 8
Artist Tour USA, RoyalExperienceCollective1 @ Acadia
Hot Flash Dance: A Dance Party for Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam
Slack/Peterson/Haneman @ Berlin
Bulldozer School (Anthony Cox/Dave King/Brandon Wozniak) @ Berlin
Darrio: Jamaica Independence Day @ Cabooze
- Creekbed Carter's Hot Dog Ball with Pine & Fire and Jo Kellen @ Cedar Cultural Center—Creekbed Carter Hogan’s new release, Peasants Revolt, collects just the sort of anti-capitalist country songs you’ve been waiting for. Inspired by the likes of Fernando A. Flores’s novel Brother Brontë and Julius S. Scott’s history of the Haitian Revolution, The Common Wind (but not in an overtly lit’rary manner), the self-described “court jester of the apocalypse” doesn’t flinch from the perils of our age (“I hear it’s warmer than it ought to be/Up at the mouth of the Mississippi,” he sings on “Burn”). But his bright voice addresses a world in flames without being a scold or a sucker about it. How can you not love a fella who sings, “When it all falls apart/Will you cradle my heart/Like the hot dog I’m dreaming of?”—especially since Carter promises ”medieval hot dog themed costumes” as well as consumable dogs from The Wienery down the street for tonight’s show. And look at me, I made it through this whole blurb without quipping about a certain still-raging civic scandal.—Keith Harris
Reminiscing ’75-’79 @ Crooners
The Amy Manette Band @ Crooners
Jimmy Martin and Drew Jansen @ Crooners
Sandpaper, Cheap Glue, Josie Villano @ Dreamstate Cafe
Cheat Day, the Flyovers @ Driftwood Char Bar
Backyard Blues Festival @ Dual Citizen
Mary Strand & the Garage, Ted Hajnasiewicz, Large Headed Fish @ Dusty's
Knife Emoji, Sunken Planes, Deletist @ Eagles 34
Circle Jerks @ Fitzgerald Theater
Victimless Progress @ Flying V
Twin Cities Irish Festival @ Harriet Island
- A Decade: Celebrating 10 Years of the Hook @ Hook and Ladder—see Friday's listings.
Rootstock Music Festival @ Icehouse
Capitol Sons @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar
Caribou Gone, Outcast @ Memory Lanes
Guns N’ Roses @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
John Holiday and the Minnesota Orchestra: An American Songbook @ Orchestra Hall
Alicia Villarreal @ Pantages Theater
Tim Casey & the Martyrs, Velahsa @ Schooner Tavern
The Penny Peaches, Lone Rock Bride, Anna Devine @ 7th St Entry
Six Feet Under X Kataklysm, Wormhole, VVolfmask @ Studio B
Cain & Co., If Eye May, the Grieving Pines @ 331 Club
Dale Watson and His Lone Stars @ Turf Club
Small Town Sindrome, Embers Rise, Un-Broken, BuzzBox @ Underground Music
The Cherry Pit Uptown Afterparty @ Uptown Theater
Jessie Street Band @ Water Works
Fort Road Folk Fest @ White Squirrel
Freak of the Week with DJ Lady D, Nola Rave, Rhelate, Angel, & GXNASTY @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, August 9
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Curated by Laeton Olaleye @ Berlin
Communion Season 20:09 @ Cabooze
Old Guys Play the Blues @ Dock and Paddle
Good News Big Band @ Dock and Paddle
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Juvenile & the 400 Degreez Band @ First Avenue
Twin Cities Irish Festival @ Harriet Island
Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys @ Hook and Ladder
Brian David (Album Release) with Tim Griesgraber @ Hook and Ladder
Train @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Obleek and Friends @ Memory Lanes
Tracy Bonham @ Parkway Theater
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
DWLLRS, thebandfriday @ 7th St Entry
Koo Koo @ Sociable Cider Werks
Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Jerry Day—Celebrating the Grateful Dead @ Turf Club
Swaying, GreyDeer, Nothing But Joy, Bright Young Things, & Dollar Store Cologne @ Zhora Darling
Monday, August 10
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
Django Festival Allstars @ Dakota
Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub
Percolators Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Raw Flow Collective, The Undergroove, Stank Theory @ Pilllar Forum
Blimey, Tommy Oeffling and the B-Team, True Lust @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
Osenya, Spectres of Desire, Magenta Vice @ White Squirrel
Common Lady, NATL PARK SRVC, & KYM and the Kick @ Zhora Darling