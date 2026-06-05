Freeloader Friday: 136 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Halo Halo time! Asian Street Food Night Market

FRIDAY

Asian Street Food Night Market

Have you been to this much-loved Asian street fest in downtown St. Paul? If so, then you know it gets super crowded. Expanding the days it’s offered helped a bit, but now the event needs more room to spread out. So this year the gang is moving to Maplewood’s Pan Asian Center. There will, of course, be an insane variety of food—momos, meats on skewers, sticky rice, halo halo, eggrolls, boba—and there will be a beer garden for those who like to wash that pad thai down with a cold brew. A variety of cultural acts will appear onstage, from traditional lion and dragon dances to modern K-pop groups, ending with club DJs in the evening. Kids’ activities will keep the little ones busy, and an artist market promises old-world finds as well as kawaii cuteness. Free. 5–11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. The Pan Asian Center, 3001 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; find more info at asianstreetfood.org. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Herbs in the Hood

A foraging plant walk. Find more info and upcoming locations here. 7 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through August. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Explore West St. Paul Days

Featuring food trucks, a beer garden, and activities. With tunes from Good for Gary and a fireworks show on Fri.; a parade and an Atari tunes concert on Sat.; and a Juneteenth party on Sun. Find more info here. 6–11 p.m. Fri.; 6–10 p.m. Sat.; 2–5 Sun. Sports Complex, 1650 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul.

West St. Paul Garage Sale Weekend

Check online for locations and hours. Fri.–Sun.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

"EVERYTHING IS OTHERED"

“EVERYTHING IS OTHERED”

New work by Jeffrey Haddorff and Janet Lobberecht. 6–8 p.m. NE SCULPTURE I Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Wisper

With Magick Flavour Station, Nu Nova. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lochtune

5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Manual Transmission

7 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Crimson Boys, Dangerbad

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox

With We Still R. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Neon Sons

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tony Ortiz and the Guns of Soul

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Olsen-Gillman Band

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Red Pine Revival

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Edina Art Fair

59th Edina Art Fair

Featuring over 250 local and national artists, two live music stages, culinary marketplace, makers market, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and a beverage garden. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 50th & France, Edina.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Global Rhythms, Minnesota Voices



A choral concert with all four VocalEssence performing ensembles: VocalEssence Chorus, Ensemble Singers, SOTA (Singers Of This Age), and Vintage Voices, plus guest artists Monroe Crossing, Nirmala Rajasekar, and others. 4:30–5:30 p.m. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1919 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Wild After Dark & Not-So-Tipsy Tiki Pop-up

Featuring 50+ local vendors and the debut of the shop’s sober tiki room. 6–9 p.m. Wild Vintage Collective, 7270 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

2026 artOPENer

This St. Croix Valley studio crawl features a variety of area artists throughout the area. 4–8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Find a map of locations and happenings at artopener.org.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through August 21 (no market July 3). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through November 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

DJ Dance Ride with Joyful Riders Tim Van Cleve

SATURDAY

June DJ Dance Ride

The Joyful Riders Club hosts this no-drop ride with DJs Nick Grzechowiak and Jake Encinas that’s 5 miles one-way, 10 miles round trip with two dance stops planned. 7–10 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Prince Celebration Block Party Sing-Along

A two-hour sing-along for all-ages, led by Sanford Moore and a choir of 100 vocalists. 4:30–6:30 p.m. Prince Mural, 101 N. Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Kev Fest: White Squirrel’s 5-Year Anniversary Party

With Bury ‘Em Deep, Woolly Mack, Serious Buddah, Mammoth Moth, Mortiholics, and Deep Fakes outside; M.A.Y., Attracted to Gods, K.E.V.I.N inside. Also with a makers market. 1 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Clown Picnic

Meet longtime clowns and the clown curious. More info here. 2 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market of the Beast

Cinema of the Macabre hosts this spooooky pop-up market featuring VHS, vinyl, art, books, vintage posters, T-shirts, masks, and other goodies. Also with DJ tunes, tarot readings, and a surprise horror flick in the parking lot at 9 p.m. 6–10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Train Days

Featuring interactive exhibits, local vendors, activities for all ages, large-scale model train displays, food trucks, and a DJ dance zone. Saturday’s festivities include a music fest out on the south lawn with sets from Keep for Cheap, LAAMAR, Colin Bracewell, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, and Jeremy Messersmith starting at 3 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Art in the Hollow

Art in the Hollow

Is being able to shop in a forest utopian or dystopian? If we’re talking about the annual Art in the Hollow, we’ll go with the former. Once again, over 150 local artists will set up booths along the hidden forest trails, overlooks, and canopies of the park, offering you shade and natural surroundings while you explore. Throughout the day, guests will be able to enjoy live music and poetry/spoken word performances, eat treats from food trucks, take a storytelling stroll, partake in a variety of hands-on activities, and watch artists as they work on plein air paintings. A good place to start is at St. Paul Brewery, where there’ll be beer and artists in the courtyard, plus easy access to the trail. Check online for tips on where to park and other spots where you can enter the fest this year. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Swede Hollow Park, 658 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Jane Loves Vintage

Olio Vintage and Leslie Loves Pockets curate this vintage, maker, and flower popup. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Serge + Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"Stand Up Art Back!"

“Stand Up Art Back”

Community art in response to Operation Metro Surge. 6–9 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

School of Rock Plymouth House Band

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Overdressed

Jazz. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Plumstar, Tomboyy, Billy the Shoe

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Stunt

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Soundwave Promo

Sound Wave 2026

With tunes from the Confused, Love Band, One Hit Wonders, and Jacuzzi Puma. 2–10 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mary Cutrufello

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bambi Alexandra Band

With the Suicide Horns. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lowfalutin’ String Band

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic After Dark

6:30–9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bend it at Brit's

Bend It at Brit’s

Hosted by YogaFit Studios on the rooftop lawn. Bring a mat. 10:30 a.m. doors. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through June 27. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

Free, outdoor, 55-minute pilates classes. Bring a mat; sign up here. 8:30 and 10 a.m. through May. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

"Beyond Walls" at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, June 5, 2024. Provided

“Beyond Walls”

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis will become a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype will be painting intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront. Since 2019, he’s traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. next. He’ll begin painting on the grass this afternoon, using environmentally safe materials like ash, crushed rock, and bone, and will be working in the park throughout the week with a finished unveiling reception this Saturday. The piece is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

St. Anthony Park Arts Festival

Featuring 65 juried artists, live music, used book sale, food trucks, and a beer and mead garden. Proceeds support St. Anthony Park Library. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intersection of Como & Carter Ave., St. Paul.

“Collected Gallery Staff Show”

Featuring photographer Marissa Starr, printmaker Reghan Sage, photographer Maria Fernanda Sanchez, and printmaker/tattoo artist Leah Kehr. 6–8 p.m. Collected Gallery, 168 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free first Saturday Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Community Love

Featuring art kits, activities, performances, film screenings, and more each month. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Plant Sale and Garden Tool Swap

All proceeds benefit the Lyndale Neighborhood Association; no donations required to swap. See a full list of accepted donation items and plants for sale here. 620 W. 34th St., Minneapolis.

Nourish: A Reading Series

Five writers read for five minutes each, followed by an open mic. Hosted by poet Sara Dovre Wudali. 4–5:30 p.m. Café Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Great Longfellow Saunter

Take a 10K walk through the neighborhood with Longfellow Whatever folks. Sign up and find more info here. 10 a.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Morning Storytime: Meenal Patel

The author/illustrator reads from Where Do Stories Live? 10:30 a.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Anoka Pride Day Promo

Anoka Pride Day

Featuring a queer makers market, live entertainment, a food court, and games and activities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverfront Memorial Park, 2201 Second Ave., Anoka.

Kites & Bites Festival

Featuring free kites for kids, kite-flying demos, food trucks, and music by the Jolly Pops. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Valley View Middle School Playfield, 8900 Portland Ave., Bloomington.

Capri Arts Festival

We’re pretty sure there’s a block party in just about every neighborhood in town this weekend, which means summer fest season is in full swing. One great example? This here plaza party at the Capri. There will be music on multiple stages throughout the day, with DJ sets, a flute jam, and blues tunes scheduled. On impromptu screens you’ll be able to see student-made films, offerings from the Camera North Int’l Film Festival, and documentaries. Kid-friendly activities will abound, of course, and a makers market will feature locally made items. Food trucks, a free yoga session, and drum and dance performances round out the event. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. The Plaza at the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Showtime Studio Promo

AHF Pop-up Art Market

A mini market and art pop-up with live music. 2–5 p.m. Showtime Studio, 2700 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville.

Dan Israel

Rock tunes. 7–9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country. 7–10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St., Anoka.

Summer Shopping Opener

With DJ tunes, shopping tote screen-printing, SpongeBob SquarePants, snacks and refreshments, freebies, and prizes. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. May through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through August; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through October. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Open Street Lyndale Yvette Griffea-Gray

SUNDAY

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

Major shoutout to the folks at Our Streets for leaning into a question that befuddled Minneapolitans for the past couple summers: “What the fuck happened with Open Streets?” The nonprofit that ran the super-fun series since 2011 endured a messy breakup with city funders in 2024, and the resulting Open Streets events, well, they were inconsistent, to put it charitably. Now Our Streets is in charge yet again, and it’ll begin its 2026 comeback season by barricading traffic away from Lyndale Avenue from 22nd to 42nd Streets for a day of “public art, dance performances, pop-up shops, games, activities, and more.” Open Streets is a beautiful celebration of community, sure, but it’s also a reminder that we don’t have to live this way—an important mantra to apply to all areas of American life. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; find more info here. Lyndale Avenue, 22nd to 42 Streets, Minneapolis.—Jay Boller

“The People's Museum for Prince”

This group show features over 60 participants from seven countries. 2–6 p.m. Roberts Gallery, 2400 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Disco Death Vintage Market

Shopping in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

TC Vintage Promo

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Hosted by the Totally Rad Vintage crew. Noon to 5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Makers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Grand Old Day returns

Grand Old Day



Grand Old Day bills itself as a kickoff to summer, though according to the ol’ Gregorian calendar, the season change isn’t officially for a couple of weeks. Still, this St. Paul event is a big deal—it’s known as the biggest free street fest in the Midwest. And there’s plenty to enjoy, including parking-lot beer gardens, live music stages, local artists, and family zones. Dachshunds will race, classic cars will be on display, and there will be a parade first thing in the morning. Be prepared to head home as soon as it’s over though, as street sweepers usually start clearing the area at 6 p.m. sharp. Free; some concert stages are ticketed. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Snelling, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Mutual Aid Yard Sale

Toys, clothing for all ages, furniture, art, and more. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee Roasters, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

June Bug Day

Featuring a bouncy castle, a bubble machine, and a handful of bug-themed activities for little explorers. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Kitty Revolution Used Book Sale

Books and handmade cat toys. Noon to 3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Minnesota Aurora FC

A meet-and-greet with merch, freebies, and ticket giveaways. 1–3 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Capri Big Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Meatraffle Ska

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

But I’m A Cheerleader

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kelley Smith

3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Nicola

With Leon Redbone. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jake Hanson

With Luke Enyeart. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Watt Meber

With Scott Hefte & Aaron James. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ellen Spring

11 a.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 1495 Stieger Lake, Victoria.

Minnesota Jazz Fest on the Prairie

Also happening in the park today: RibFest. Noon to 7 p.m. Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market Promo

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September (closed July 5 and September 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through August 23 (no market July 5). Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25 (no market August 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.